Health
Warren County preparedness to combat and prevent Coronavirus
Warren County is urging residents to practice good hygiene as a way to combat and prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses including Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick for at least 24 hours without a fever.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
With confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, it is only a matter of time before it gets to the Shenandoah Valley. Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe is asking residents to do their part to limit the spread of the disease. He noted, “Warren County Emergency Management Staff are monitoring the situation and keeping in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and Valley Health System.”
During his presentation before the Board of Supervisors, Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health Districted urged the public not to panic. “If you want good information, visit the CDC’s webpage or the Virginia Department of Health’s webpage on the Coronavirus. Continue to live your life, but be aware of what you need to do to avoid being sick.” Dr. Greene noted that the Virginia Department of Health is working with the local healthcare community to prepare for and, if and when it occurs locally, limit the spread of Coronavirus disease. We will work closely with healthcare providers as well as public health and safety partners to quickly identify people who may have been exposed to Coronavirus disease. We will take appropriate public health actions and work with the CDC to test people for COVID-19 as needed. If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, we will then work with the patient, their medical provider, and their family to treat the illness and isolate the individual. We are prepared to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak if it happens.
According to County Administrator Doug Stanley, “We have placed hand sanitizer stations at the entrance to our public buildings and encourage the public to use them when entering the buildings. Our staff are taking extra precautions by cleaning and disinfecting all public surfaces including counter tops, bathrooms, and door handles multiple times each day to limit the spread of germs. Staff are also cleaning personal items such as phones, keyboards, and computer mouses to reduce the potential of exposure.” Mr. Stanley noted that these are things that would be done in the event of a standard flu outbreak. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will take additional precautions as the situation evolves.”
Additional information regarding the County’s current and ongoing efforts to combat Coronavirus can be found on the County’s website.
4 ways to be more active
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, adults over the age of 65 should engage in at least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week. Here’s how to begin.
1. Choose fun activities
If you opt for activities that you enjoy doing, you’ll be more motivated to stay active. Exercising is also a great way to enhance your social life. Invite your family for a bike ride or sign up for a dance class with friends.
2. Start off slowly
Ease into a more active lifestyle to avoid getting discouraged and injured. Start by integrating a few 10-minute activity sessions into your week. Gradually increase the frequency and duration of your workouts until you attain the weekly goal of 150 minutes.
3. Listen to your body
It’s important to respect your body’s limits, particularly as you get older. This means taking a break or a day off when you need to. If you have a chronic condition, you should take into consideration how it affects your ability to safely engage in physical activity.
4. Keep moving
An active lifestyle is about more than just exercise. Walk whenever you can, both as a leisure activity and a mode of transportation. Plus, many household chores allow you to strengthen your heart and muscles, including mowing the lawn, carrying groceries and vacuuming.
If you have a suspected or diagnosed medical condition, talk to a health care professional before you start a new physical activity or workout regimen.
There are many benefits that come with being more active. Physical activity can improve your balance and posture, help you to remain independent for longer and aid in preventing falls, injuries and certain diseases.
Row, row, row your bloat
It’s 2020, and rowing is back in style. Yes, that lonely rowing machine at the gym is seeing more action, according to a story in Prevention Magazine that lists rowing as one of the top fitness trends of the year.
And it makes sense. Rowing is low impact and works an eye-popping 86 percent of the muscles in the body, according to the article. It’s also perfect for people who sit at desks all day (or those who just sit; you know who you are).
We can all benefit from un-hunching our shoulders, and rowing helps with that. The combination movements – pulling with the upper body and pushing with the legs – helps with posture. It engages the core, glutes, and back.
Other fitness trends this year include more kickboxing and meditation, HILIT (High Intensity, Low Impact Training), more cardio rhythm classes, more strength training than cardio, live workout experiences from home (think streaming services), and more wearable tech. That last one goes beyond watches into the realm of vibrating leggings – which, hold your galloping thoughts for a moment, are pants that include sensors to provide feedback on form.
Poison prevention tips
When Jeff and Kathy Campbell’s daughter awoke coughing one night, her parents stumbled into a dark kitchen for cough syrup but returned instead with a spoonful of Dermaton, a tick and flea killer. The pesticide contained a substance that can cause severe breathing problems, fluid in the lungs, and congestive heart failure.
“It was amazing how much the bottles were alike,” said Jeff Campbell. When Rachel complained about its taste, the Campbells recognized the pesticide’s smell and rushed Rachel to the hospital.
According to a news release from the Home Safety Council, 92 percent of all poisonings occur in homes. Although cleaning solutions are the most common cause of poisonings, overdoses of medicines and mistaken identity also cause numerous poisonings.
Many times accidental poisonings involve overdoses of seemingly safe over-the-counter medicines. For instance, an overdose of iron supplement is potentially fatal and swallowing an eye drop bottle’s contents can produce low blood pressure and comas.
The storage of poisonous materials can also lead to potential poisonings. Using soft drink bottles to hold paint thinner, turpentine, or gasoline invites children to taste them. Containers for pesticides, solvents, and cleaners can easily be mistaken for bottles of mouthwash and cough medicine. Sweet-smelling or good-tasting products, like perfumes and antifreeze, are particularly attractive to children.
The Safety Council recommends:
* Evaluate where hazardous substances are stored and eliminate situations that could lead to a poisoning incident.
* Store products in their original containers with the manufacturer’s recommendations.
* Store harmful products away from food and medicines.
* Make sure all medications have child-resistant caps.
* Know how to quickly find the telephone number of a poison control center.
How daylight saving time affects your health
Changing the clock to daylight saving time (DST) is more than an inconvenience. In fact, the practice may have health implications that far outweigh its purported benefits. Here’s what you should know.
Your internal clock
Your body regulates a plethora of functions thanks to your hypothalamus, a region of the brain that acts as a central clock. This clock keeps time by using cues like socialization, temperature, food intake and light, all of which change gradually throughout the year. A gradual change is manageable, but switching to DST is an abrupt shift that has a number of consequences.
Short-term effects
Studies indicate that there’s an increase in heart attacks following both the fall and spring time changes. Some researchers report that there are up to 24 percent more cases than normal the Monday following the spring switch.
In addition, emergency room visits increase following the time change. This is due to the higher incidence of automobile and workplace accidents, both of which are likely caused by the immediate cognitive effects of the time change.
Changing the clocks also has mental health consequences. A change in sleep patterns can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and exacerbate existing conditions like depression and anxiety.
Long-term effects
DST causes a phenomenon called “social jetlag,” which refers to a discrepancy between our social and biological clocks. Many studies have found associations between social jetlag and obesity, smoking, alcohol use, depression and cardiovascular symptoms. Furthermore, research indicates that the sustained stress put on our bodies by social jetlag increases the risks of cardiovascular and endocrine problems.
While DST is a fact of life for many people, it’s possible to limit its impact by adjusting your bedtime a few days in advance.
Workplace Eye Wellness Month
Eye injuries are alarmingly frequent. Each year, more than 25,000 Americans visit the emergency room due to a workplace eye injury, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
Yet that’s only part of the problem – in fact, nearly half of all eye injuries occurred in the home.
More than 40 percent of those were associated with home repairs, yard work, cleaning and cooking. And more than 78 percent of people were not wearing eyewear at the time of injury.
According to the AAO, if you see any of these signs in yourself or others, seek medical attention immediately:
* The person has obvious pain or trouble seeing.
* The person has a cut or torn eyelid.
* One eye does not move as well as the other.
* One eye sticks out compared to the other.
* The eye has an unusual pupil size or shape.
* There is blood in the clear part of the eye.
* The person has something in the eye or under the eyelid that can’t be easily removed.
This month is Workplace Eye Wellness Month. The AAO has a number of articles on eye injuries and proper protective eyewear. Above all, make sure your eyewear is OSHA-approved, and take time to clear an area of hazards before working there.
If you’re working in an area with flying objects, dust or particles, wear safety glasses with side protection; with chemicals, wear goggles; and those doing welding tasks or work involving lasers and fiber optics should wear specialized eyewear.
Contagious disease and the spread of virus
As the first reports of the 2019 coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China, it was easy to trace its path: First, to cities in mainland China, then Taiwan, then east, next the U.S. and Europe.
The first handful of cases originated in Wuhan, China and traveled with infected people to other locations.
There are no vaccines for 2019-nCoV, the name it is called by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treatment supports patients through respiratory involvement.
The virus appears to have originated in a live and dead animal market in Wuhan, where it mutated to pass between humans, probably by droplets spread in coughs and sneezes.
As viruses go, the early mutations of the 2019-nCoV were dangerous and infectious, but not as rampantly infectious as some viruses. At the time of this writing, it was still unknown how infectious the 2019-nCoV is and whether it would become a serious health threat throughout the world.
However, the CDC wrote in January 2020 that 2019-nCoV is related to MERS and SARS, two viruses that spread quickly, but mainly among people with close contacts.
Some viruses are exceptionally virulent. One example of a pandemic virus is from the infamous 1918 flu outbreak. It appeared first in March 1918, a mild form that spread quickly. By August 1918, the virus spread was quick and deadly. At Camp Devens, Mass., six days after the first case was reported, there were 6,674 cases. A person infected on day 1 could be dead by days 3-5. The third wave of the pandemic occurred in the winter of 1919 and had disappeared by that spring.
It wasn’t until the 1960s that researchers identified that influenza virus as H1N1 using new, more advanced technologies.
In the case of 2019-nCoV, the virus was identified within weeks of its appearance. Worldwide health organizations mobilized to isolate the virus and, they hoped, prevent transmission.
Virus answers from the CDC
What if I get a product shipped from China?
Although 2019-nCoV is still new, the CDC says, “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.” As of January 2020, there was no evidence of virus associated with imported goods.
Should I be wary my pet can spread this?
No, says the CDC. “There is no reason to think that any animals or pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus.”
Should I worry about animals or animal products from China?
The CDC says all legal imports are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the CDC. In late January 2020, there was no problem.
