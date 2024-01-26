Local News
Warren County Public Schools Celebrates Mr. Tony Clark as Teacher of the Year
Warren County Public Schools has proudly announced Mr. Howard Anthony “Tony” Clark as their Teacher of the Year. This dedicated educator has been shaping young minds in mathematics at Warren County Middle School, where he has been a beacon of inspiration for the past six years.
With a remarkable 23 years of teaching experience under his belt, Mr. Clark has become a pillar in the educational community, especially noted for his extraordinary commitment to his students. His teaching style is not just about numbers and equations; it’s about nurturing a sense of confidence and enthusiasm in each of his sixth-grade students.
Colleagues and students alike praise Mr. Clark for his unique approach to teaching. He combines humor and real-life examples in his lessons, making math not just a subject to learn but an enjoyable journey of discovery. Dr. Chris Johnston, Principal of Warren County Middle School, captures the essence of Mr. Clark’s impact, stating, “He empowers them to take ownership of their learning, encouraging students to take risks and explore mathematical concepts with confidence.”
The announcement of Mr. Clark as the Teacher of the Year is a testament to his unwavering dedication and innovative teaching methods. It’s a recognition of how a teacher can genuinely make a difference in students’ lives by going beyond traditional teaching methods.
The celebration of Mr. Clark and his fellow educators underscores the Warren County Public School’s commitment to excellence in education. Each of these teachers, with their unique talents and approaches, contributes significantly to shaping the future of their students and the community at large.
Congratulations to Mr. Tony Clark and all the other recognized educators for their incredible achievements and for setting a high standard of educational excellence!
Here’s the list of teachers recognized as Teacher of the Year from each school:
Julie Smith – A.S. Rhodes Elementary School
Benjamin Bailey – Skyline Middle School
Ariel McCarter – E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
Katharine Meadows – Warren County High School
Melissa Johnson – Hilda J Barbour Elementary School
Heath Gilbert – Skyline High School
Devon Owens – Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
Kelly Racey – Blue Ridge Tech Center
Patricia Atkins – Ressie Jefferies Elementary School
Stephens City Food Pantry Assists Needy Families, Seeks Community Donations
The food support ministry of Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) has been in operation since 2004, gradually evolving into a fully operational food pantry. The ministry began as an effort to provide groceries to a handful of families in the Stephens City area. This food was sorted by volunteers, and then distributed by the church secretary, to approximately eight to twelve families once per month. When Martha Dale and Diane Foreman, who provided this service retired in 2008, Cathy Ritter and Pat Konschak transitioned the food service to a small room (now the church library) distributing groceries on a weekly basis. The pantry service began to expand by supporting more needy families beyond Stephens City into the South Frederick, North Warren, and Shenandoah County areas. The food pantry again required more space and relocated to several rooms in the church basement where it exists today.
According to former SCUMC Food Pantry Manager, Cathy Ritter, the pantry was graciously supported by several local churches and the Stephens City Lions Club to assist with donations to fund the increase in services. “USDA food distributions also became available as the economy languished. The pantry received an old freezer donated by the church from the renovated kitchen and a refrigerator donated by Tom and Nancy Hollis twenty years ago. We received two new refrigerators/freezers through the Blue Ridge Food Bank, using USDA grant funds. Volunteers also shopped around for needed grocery, and hygiene items weekly. Toilet paper, soap, shampoo, deodorant, laundry detergent, and fresh meats became essentials. Volunteers began making direct deliveries to homebound persons,” Ritter said.
During the pre-pandemic period, guests would arrive by appointment and wait in a sitting room while their groceries were being prepared by volunteers. “COVID required that the process be changed to utilizing a drive-thru style, boxes and bags of items being placed by volunteers into guest vehicles on line in the parking lot. This method of distribution has remained in place post-COVID because the process moves faster and serves more people,” said Ritter.
Modest wage earner families are economizing and shopping at thrift stores as they attempt to meet the challenges of rising costs. The surge in population and increase cost of housing in our community has added stress on resources and make it much harder for modest wage earners to make ends meet. Those with modest incomes struggle to pay for housing, groceries, childcare, health care, and education among other necessities. Families with children living in at-risk situations depend on local food pantries to save enough money to pay rent. Keeping families stable in the same home helps children to remain in one school and prevents them from experiencing the loss of family members, friends, and familiar neighborhoods.
Volunteers
Current Executive Director Cookie Shank, began volunteering in 2009 and took over management of the pantry from Ritter in 2018. Kim DeGroot purchased the food stocks, submitted grant proposals, and assisted Shank with tracking inventory. In 2023, Diane Clawson became the Church Trustee liaison sharing information between the food pantry and church council. Shank said there are approximately 30 volunteers who help the pantry run on a regular basis to ensure its efficient operations. The positions include, upkeep of the computer database, inputting intake forms from new guests (including various paperwork and follow-up), purchasing meats and cleaning items, picking up donations from grocery stores, stocking food, sorting and organizing food items, packing guest boxes, and overseeing the food distribution, both at the church drive-thru and direct deliveries to guests’ homes.
Some of our volunteers do not attend church at SCUMC, but like the feeling of helping others. Jeff Constable is a Stephens City resident who does not attend any church but volunteers at SCUMC because he gets the opportunity to be in the trenches, so to speak, with the people who drive in to receive the food. Jeff who has volunteered at the church for five months says he enjoys the experience of loading vehicles with bags of groceries knowing it will have an immediate effect on that specific family.
Rich McManus lives in Lake Frederick and used to volunteer in a food bank warehouse in Winchester. He also sought a position working directly with people living in need. Executive Director Cookie Shank signed him up to make direct to home deliveries to shut-ins or people without transportation. Rich just likes to know his hands-on efforts are making a difference to folks who are thankful for this essential ministry.
Pantry Service
Cookie Shank provides an overview of current services. “We primarily serve people on Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the back church parking lot, but we also make some home deliveries throughout the week to guests who are homebound. Families are invited to come only one time per month. The SCUMC Food Pantry is officially closed whenever Frederick County Public Schools are closed.
Because of the earlier COVID requirements to follow CDC health guidelines, volunteers continue protocols for safe handling and proper sanitizing. Utilizing a drive-thru system, boxes and bags of items are loaded into vehicles to expedite the flow of guest receiving supplies. Items provided can include frozen meats, chilled dairy products, canned and boxed goods, fresh produce, pet food, and cleaning and hygiene items, with the quantity allowed, based on size of the family.”
“The USDA provides many of the canned good staples that we distribute. We also receive donations from volunteers, church members and local businesses to supplement food and purchase meat and household supplies or cleaning products. The sorority Xi Gamma Pi, Salem Church of the Brethren, Refuge UMC, Reliance UMC, Ridings Chapel UMC, Apple Valley Ringers, Frederick County Retired Teachers Association, Shenandoah Area Council Boy Scouts and the Aylor Middle School Choir and Band have periodically contributed to support the pantry. Blue Ridge Food Bank supplies us with free, fresh USDA produce when it is available, and our guests have received diverse, healthy produce including cabbage, carrots, avocadoes, yellow squash, potatoes, onions, and sweet potatoes. Occasionally we receive cantaloupe, watermelon, and pineapples,” said Shank.
Increased Demand for Services
The pantry is open to all families in need. “Most of our guests participate in the Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) program. These families are working modest earning jobs and struggle to make ends meet. However, they make too much money to qualify for most social service programs including Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP). Since SNAP benefits were reduced in 2023, our pantry has realized an increase in new guests registering for the first time ever,” said Church Trustee liaison Diane Clawson.
Clawson said the SCUMC food pantry served 15-20 families per week in 2021. Now it averages 40 families per week with a high of 63 families during one week. In 2022, the food pantry served 381 households comprising 1,109 people. These numbers included 347 children, 606 adults (18-65) and 154 seniors (over 65). If you factor in the number of repeat guests, the 2022 total of people served is 5,735. Clawson said the 2023 totals reflect the pantry served 609 households comprising 1,908 individuals. These numbers included 617 children, 1,068 adults (18-65), and 223 seniors (over 65). However, if the pantry counts the number of people who made multiple visits, then the number of repeat guests served is 6,328.
Both Clawson and Shank calculated the end of year numbers for total people multiple times is about a 10% increase over the previous year. During a three-month period (August – October 2023) Shank said she has seen the largest spike yet, averaging 148 people per week compared to 124 people per week during the same period in 2022.
Frederick County’s population increased 12 out of the 12 years between year 2010 and year 2022. Its largest annual population increase was 2.7% between 2019 and 2020. Between 2010 and 2022, the county grew by an average of 1.6% per year.
Food prices have risen approximately fifteen percent since 2021 and overall inflation continues to squeeze families who were already struggling. That is forcing more families to seek help feeding their families. The pantry is experiencing a nearly 10% registration increase from last year. The pantry receives an average of ten new families a week seeking assistance and the increase reveals no sign of diminishing. At the same time, the SCUMC congregation has slowly reduced in size and the church is concerned they will not be able to sustain continued support for these increases in the long-term.
Request for Additional Donors and Community Support
The primary donors have been Stephens City Lions Club, Kohl’s Foundation, Lions Club of Virginia Foundation, Interstate Truck Service Inc., and Capon Valley Bank. “We are requesting more sponsors to support the purchase of supplies for the pantry that will be distributed directly to local families. This will have a huge impact, touching approximately 700 households in the Stephens City community. Our primary need for the pantry currently is meat. We are seeking $2,500 to purchase packaged meat like hot dogs and bologna. Our team of volunteer staff shops for the best deals at local grocery stores and uses our tax-exempt status to get the best rate. $2,500 will buy approximately 800 packages of prepackaged meat,” said Shank.
“The other great need is cleaning supplies and toiletry items. We most often purchase these items from Dollar Tree because we can buy a generous individual size bottle of laundry detergent or other cleaning products for $1.25 each. In 2023, we spent over $2,936 on these types of products.”
Because of the increase in families registered, the food pantry is only able to distribute one cleaning supply per family. $2,500 will buy approximately 2,000 items and support 2,000 families.
Due to the extraordinarily high demand for food to support our neighbors, the pantry shelves require many donations to fill them to the maximum. Food and monetary donations are desperately needed to serve needy families. Foods that will help the most are peanut butter, pudding and jelly mix, cereal, cake and cookie mixes, canned tomato products, bagged beans or rice, canned black beans, canned chicken and tuna, canned fruit, oatmeal, canned chili, hamburger helper, canned pasta, and macaroni and cheese, and all types of soups.
Shank said that the SCUMC Food Pantry is having to work hard and fast to maintain food stocks and is always happy to receive new donors. “We regularly attend partner meetings with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to spread awareness about our needs and services. We share information about other food pantries and soup kitchens in the region too.”
Pantry Equipment
SCUMC maintains two refrigerators and freezers. One set is over 20 years old. Shank and Clawson are seeking donations to buy a new refrigerator and freezer at a cost of $2,100 each.
The Mission Statement
SCUMC is only able to share God’s abundance through the donations they receive from the community. Shank said she puts out the word through the electronic media, church bulletins, elected officials, Facebook, neighborhood emails and our community volunteers. We seek volunteers offering to conduct food drives to gather the items, businesses to perform in-office drives and residents to answer the plea for more donations.
SCUMC volunteers strongly believe that assisting those less fortunate with their most basic needs fosters hope and good will among our diverse and fast-growing community. Unconditional love that flows freely is the simplest and purest of all acts. Hygiene and cleaning supplies, four bags of nonperishables, one bag of fresh produce, these are the simplest of acts.
To receive more information about this emergency support ministry, or to donate to the SCUMC Food Pantry, please contact Executive Director Cookie Shank at foodpantry.scumc@outlook.com
Time Well Spent in the Scarlet Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps
James Wood High School was established in 1950 on Amherst Street as the high school for Frederick County, Virginia. It combined the students of five other high schools in the county: Gainesboro, Gore, Stonewall, Stephens City, and Middletown. After Stephens City High School closed in 1950, with students transferred to James Wood, teenagers had few sponsored organizations to help celebrate their identities as Stephens City residents.
Harold Preston Teets, a 1935 graduate of Handley High School, Army Veteran, and entrepreneur, who built a home in Stephens City on Virginia State Route 277 in 1940, and who worked for a furniture manufacturer in Winchester. Mr. Teets built the Gulf Service Station in Stephens City on Main Street in 1952 which was later sold to John D Glover in Winchester.
Teets established and was Scout Master of Troop 6 from 1944-49. In 1944, Rock Enon Springs Hotel was demolished and the property sold to the Boy Scouts of America in 1945. Teets borrowed a truck and hauled salvaged brick and stone from the old resort hotel to Stephens City. A group of scout leaders and men from Trinity Lutheran Church then used the material to build the original scout cabin behind the Stephens City fire house sometime in the late 1940s. According to Stephens City resident and former Town Councilman Bill Ewing, after the first scout cabin was demolished, the current scout cabin was built near the town ball field in 1954-55, using the donated materials from the resort and donations of stone from the M J Grove Lime Company.
In 1953, Teets’ greatest joy was the founding and direction of the Stephens City Scarlet Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps. Both boys and girls were invited to join the Scarlet Rebels. Teets believed establishing the Scarlet Rebels could help young people gain self-confidence and self-esteem. He just needed to channel their energy, enthusiasm, and creativity to truly have something important to offer society. Teets was ahead of his Time, and he knew that by involving young people in a community organization, he could carefully develop their potential to become thoughtful, capable leaders in society. The Stephens City residents enthusiastically accepted Harold Teets’ vision for the town youth.
According to an article in the Winchester Star, “Harold Teets: Stephens City’s Leader of the Band,” by Crystal Detamore, dated March 4, 1997, Teets and his wife Marjorie were a tight team when it came to establishing the Drum and Bugle Corps. There was little money available at the time, so after deciding on the corps colors of crimson and white, Marjorie and other ladies of the community sewed red braid on the white trousers donated by the Stephens City Fire Company. Harold and Marjorie bought red woolen material to make short, “Eisenhower Style” band jackets, which were trimmed with gold buttons by the parents of the band members. Drum majorette uniforms were sewn out of red corduroy. The Rouss Drum and Bugle Corps in Winchester donated a dozen used bugles and a bass drum. Five used snare drums were purchased from G&M Music Center in Winchester.
Teets was instrumental in getting the Scarlet Rebels to perform in competitions beyond the Shenandoah Valley. He enlisted L&M Bus Lines owned, and operated by Pete Lafollette to transport the Corps (35-40 students) to events throughout Central Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. Later, Teets purchased a used school bus from an Army surplus store in Pennsylvania. The old bus was painted white with Scarlet Rebels painted red on each side. The Scarlet Rebels first marched in a Stephens City fireman’s parade in April, 1953. The Rebels marched in their first Apple Blossom Parade in spring of 1954.
Winchester resident, Charles Pitcock was born in 1938 and raised in Stephens City. Some of his fondest memories are of his mentor Harold Teets who tutored Charles in community service, leadership, and preparation for useful citizenship.
Pitcock graduated from James Woods High School in 1956, attended Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1957, enlisted in the US Air Force, Strategic Air Command four years, served as a Winchester Police Officer for 27 years (1963 to 1990), later at Winchester Medical Center Security and lastly employed as a caretaker on several farms in Clarke County, retiring in 2006. Looking back on his long life, he will always remember the time well spent in the Stephens City Scarlet Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps.
Teets played both the trumpet and saxophone and wanted to share his love of music with the Stephens City youth. He was well-liked and respected by both middle and high school students. “Teets was an Army Veteran with a penchant for discipline and he made the Scarlet Rebels practice two hours each week, usually on Wednesday or Thursday. The first hour was strictly learning to march correctly and the second hour he allowed the drum and bugle corps to play their instruments,” said Pitcock. Pitcock began playing the snare drum in 1955, transitioned to base drum in 1956, and became an award-winning drum major in 1957.
The Scarlet Rebels were sponsored by the Stephens City Fire Company, practiced on the fire department grounds, and stored their equipment in the fire house. Marketed by Teets, the fire company sponsored numerous fund raisers for the Rebels and solicited most of the monies from the Stephens City community who took great pride in the Rebels activity and success. Pitcock said the band members mothers made the first uniform jackets and the signature drum and bugle corps banner. The National Guard donated the helmets and drill team replica rifles, and the Rebels painted them white. Pitcock said he made the Scarlet Rebel flag. Later, Harold and Majorie could afford to purchase new drum major and majorette uniforms.
Two individuals played an important role in the early success of the Scarlet Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps. Teets recruited Shirley Altizer to train and lead the majorettes. Altizer had extensive experience and training performing as a majorette with a marching organization in Winchester. Teets also convinced Herbert Painter to become the first Drum Major. Painter just had natural leadership abilities. The synergy of Altizer and Painter assisted Teets immensely with elevating the Rebels to the upper echelon of the marching ensembles for student musicians and performers.
There were bake sales, rummage sales, fire house dinners, and auctions. Other monies were raised with membership dues, and plenty of prize money from a heavy participation schedule each spring and summer. There was always just enough money to pay the bills.
“The Scarlet Rebels would take first place 50% of the time and place 1st, 2nd, or 3rd at least 70% of the time during my three years of participation. We received a great deal of recognition at county fairs, parades, and other competitions throughout the Shenandoah Valley because of our disciplined marching and strong brass and percussion performance. Our Color Guard presenting flags, and six to eight majorettes spinning batons, always provided a great visual effect,” said Pitcock. Harold and Marjorie Teets’s two daughters, Diana, and Melanie both participated as majorettes.
On one Labor Day weekend, the Drum and Bugle corps marched in two parades (morning and afternoon) in Greenbelt Md. winning first prize and Bethesda, Md. winning second prize. These Rebels were well taught, disciplined, and focused on winning prizes. In 1954, the band won $325 in prize money.
In the years the Scarlet Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps marched in the Apple Blossom parades, the group distinguished themselves several times and won two first place prizes for their overall performances. The year Charles Pitcock was a drum major for the Scarlet Rebels, he received a first-place trophy for best appearing drum major at the 1957 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Grand Feature Parade. “I won because of my good military demeanor and high strutting” Pitcock said.
Marty Fravel, younger brother of Stephens City historian, Linden Fravel, recently provided some additional insight. “About 1970, as a member of Boy Scout Troop 6, the older guys, Oliver “Butch” Orndorff and Henry Snyder, among others, were cleaning out the storage area below the bench seats in the [Stephens City] scout cabin. Among the loot were a few of the heavy overcoats from the Scarlet Rebels. They were evidently recycled VPI or VMI cadet overcoats. Regarding the heavy overcoats, I am not sure why they needed them. Possibly they [Scarlet Rebels] did participate in winter events too. I am just guessing that they became available and Harold Teets or whoever, took advantage of adding them to the cause. They were the long wool overcoats with the reversible cape that was red when reversed. They were “flashy” in appearance. Double breasted if I recall.” The overcoats have been lost to time.
Former Stephens City Mayor Ray Ewing (1994-2010) remembers a town restaurant in the basement of the old bank on Main Street (now Black Shutter Antiques). “Known as the Valley Inn, it was a small restaurant (sandwich type) owned and operated by the Adams family who lived in apartments on the top floor,” said Ewing. After the Valley Inn closed, in the middle 1950s, Teets built a teen recreation center there. Teets was a skilled carpenter and encouraged Pitcock and other teens to assist him with the build-out, constructing booths, tables, and counters to make the canteen very comfortable and an unmistakable success into the 1960s.
The Teets family relocated to Annandale Va. in 1960 because Harold accepted a job with the postal service. Ewing remembers the times then. “I was president to the Fire Company and we could not find someone to replace him [Teets]. A concerted effort was made to run it [Scarlet Rebels] with volunteers, but that just would not work, so the unit had to be dissolved in the early 1960s,” Ewing said. Mr. Harold Preston Teets died August 1, 1981. When his wife, Marjorie Huffman Teets died in April, 2009, her obituary cited, “She was most proud of her association with the Stephens City Scarlet Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps, which her husband directed in the 1950’s.” Harold Teets is remembered by many older residents as a champion for Stephens City youth and spent many hours and personal expense providing insightful leadership and productive activities for the students in town.
Charles Pitcock began painting in 1956. He drew illustrations and charts while in the Air Force. As a Winchester City Police Officer, he did composite drawings for the department. Pitcock has displayed his art work at local craft shows (Apple Blossom, Apple Harvest, and Hobert Park) where he exhibits and sells his wildlife and nature paintings. Pitcock has a banner of an Eagle hanging at the Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall in Old Winchester which received first place at the recent Navy Federal Credit Union Veteran Art Show.
The Scarlet Rebels skyrocketed to the top of the local parade and festival scene, but only lasted a short ten-years, leaving us with another fascinating Shenandoah Valley memory.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspect in Undercover Operation Targeting Online Solicitation of Minors
In a determined effort to safeguard children from online predators, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office executed a proactive undercover operation on January 12, 2024. This operation, centered in the Warren County/Front Royal area, aimed to identify and apprehend individuals engaging in the online solicitation of minors.
During the operation, an adult male initiated unprovoked contact with an investigator who was acting undercover as a juvenile under the age of 15. The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Aaron Wayne Smith from Wise County, Virginia, engaged in a conversation where he requested lewd content and photos. He also transmitted obscene materials to the investigator.
Smith’s activities were meticulously documented, leading to his positive identification. On January 24, 2024, investigators traveled to Wise County and apprehended Smith on 10 felony charges. These charges include multiple counts of using communication systems to facilitate offenses involving children and possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.
Following his arrest, Smith was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, Virginia. He appeared before a magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. His court hearing is scheduled for February 15, 2024, at the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, emphasizes the critical role of public cooperation in these matters. They urge anyone with information about the solicitation or exploitation of minors to come forward.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for their pivotal role in the successful apprehension of the suspect. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies across Virginia continue to be vital in the fight against crimes targeting children.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our community and bringing those who attempt to harm them to justice.
Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Criminal Investigations Sergeant M.R. Ramey at (540) 635-7100 or via email at mramey@warrencountysheriff.org.
Reaching Out Now Triumphs with New Youth Center and Community Support
“Someone literally laughed at me when I said, ‘I believe that Reaching Out Now, the Town and the County can make this happen together.’ And they laughed. They said, ‘That never happens’.”
It happened.
As happy bingo winners petered out of the cafeteria doors of Skyline High School, where Reaching Out Now (RON) hosted a Mardi Gras Bingo Night on Tuesday, January 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., Samantha Barber, president of RON, opened her heart to reveal the long journey, fraught with obstacles, that has brought her organization to a point of success, incarnate in a Monday night town council meeting in which the Town voted in favor of appropriating funds in the amount of $25,000 to the RON driven, newly revitalized youth center, now known as the Raymond E. Santmyers Student Union and Activity Center.
With this triumph comes a reality check. Is this really happening, Barber wonders, even as she witnessed the enthusiasm of Mayor Lori Cockrell, who has publicly expressed her support for what RON is doing. The road leading up to the evening of January 22, when the council voted unanimously in favor of making a financial contribution to RON, is a road that Barber has walked prayerfully.
“I’ve journaled about this; we’ve prayed about this,” she said. Her faith is intimately interwoven with her work. She referenced Luke 12:48. “When someone has been given much, much would be required in return. And when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” She also referenced Ephesians 3:20, insofar as she has received abundantly, beyond all she could ask or think. “In my mind, this has come way early,” she said. “But my resolve is: we serve an on-time God.” She added, “We have a community school system and government system who are looking at us and counting on us. As they look at us, I promise to look to him, who sits high and looks low. My prayer: Father, continue to lead this journey, give me wisdom and guidance, and continue to bring support, volunteers, and financial resources. With you, Father, this will be successful.”
Because of the obstacles that RON has faced, one of which was the failure of the Town-proposed memorandum of agreement in a potential three-way dynamic between RON, the Town, and the county, it is still possible for Barber to feel overwhelmed by the possibilities that face her organization; but she says the lord has spoken into her heart: “Trust me day by day.” It has been a priority for the Town to establish that its financial contribution is voluntary and that while it may very well make similar contributions in the future, any contribution it makes will not be obligatory. But the point is, the Town is on board, and in Barber’s mind, there is a three-way.
She spoke warmly of County Administrator Edwin Daley and Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows, who have both been “forthcoming” in her interactions with them. It has indeed been a journey. It began in April of 2023 and developed further in June when the county agreed to lease the old Santmyers building to RON. Of course, RON has many faces; in addition to developing leadership qualities in young people through the school system, they also have a history of delivering meals to those in need during the pandemic. Developing a youth center is an exciting new direction for RON, one that Barber did not necessarily expect. But she takes it in stride, along with all the necessary tasks that she and her team have undertaken to make this youth center a reality: ripping up the floors, tearing out the HVAC, remodeling the bathroom, removing asbestos, and so on.
Barber describes her organization as “growing up into purpose in front of everyone.” She has even entertained the idea of opening her own home to the youth for Friday night socials in order that they might have a safe place to gather until the building is ready. But the puzzle pieces seem to be in place, and she is hopeful.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Takes a Stand Against Drugs by Rejoining Regional Task Force
In a decisive move to combat drug-related crime, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced its re-entry into the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force. This significant step, approved unanimously by the Command Board, marks a renewed effort to fight drug trafficking and ensure public safety across the northern Shenandoah Valley.
The task force, a coalition of various law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s offices from Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah Counties, as well as police departments from Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester, alongside the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, serves as a testament to the unified front against drug-related issues in the region.
Sheriff Crystal M. Cline expressed her enthusiasm about rejoining the task force, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling drug trafficking and its associated crimes. “Rejoining the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force demonstrates our determination to disrupt the drug supply chain in Warren County and pursue those responsible for overdoses and related crimes. Our united front sends a clear message: Warren County is not a haven for drug trafficking,” stated Sheriff Cline.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s decision comes in the wake of alarming statistics from the task force’s operations in 2022. Last year, nearly $2 million worth of illegal narcotics were seized, including a staggering 6 pounds of fentanyl, doubling the previous year’s amount. These operations led to 191 arrests and indictments, 42 confiscated firearms, and the forfeiture of assets worth over $180,000 linked to drug dealings.
Sheriff Cline also emphasized the broader implications of drug crimes on community safety, pointing out the ripple effect of drug-related activities. “Theft, scams, robberies, burglaries, and even more heinous crimes stem from drug abuse. These issues often remain unseen but significantly impact the safety and well-being of our citizens,” she added.
The integration of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office into the task force is expected to enhance the collective capabilities in intelligence gathering, investigations, and enforcement actions, thereby strengthening the region’s stance against the scourge of drugs.
For more information about the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s role in the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, contact Captain Scott M. Baker at (540) 635-4128 or via email at sbaker@warrencountysheriff.org.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Long-tailed Duck
A first for our facility, this handsome male Long-tailed Duck was brought to us after found down in a roadway in Arlington, Virginia. Thanks to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, this duck was quickly rescued and transported to our hospital for evaluation.
While this duck had no broken bones, he did have serious soft-tissue damage on the wings, resulting in moderate blood loss. After a day of supportive care, this duck was sufficiently stable for sedation to allow for radiographs, thorough examination, and wound cleaning.
This patient is now on pain medications and antibiotics and is resting comfortably. While our team is hopeful and excited to provide care for this unique species, the prognosis for this patient is guarded due to the severity of his wounds.
Long-tailed Ducks are uncommon patients at the Center, as we are quite far inland for this species. Long-tailed Ducks are generally a sea-faring species and often spend the winter along the Atlantic coast. You can see them in our state if you visit coastal areas this time of year.
This duck was found near the Potomac River in Arlington, and as we are the closest full-service wildlife hospital for that area, we occasionally see “odd” species like this.
