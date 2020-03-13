Local News
Warren County Public Schools extends spring break – March 16-27, 2020
To Parents and the Warren County Public Schools Community:
After careful consideration and communication with health officials and the Virginia Department of Education, Warren County Public Schools has decided to extend spring break. Spring break will begin Monday, March 16 and extend through Friday, March 27. Currently, we expect students to return to school on Monday, March 30, 2020.
On Monday, March 16, continued deep cleaning and disinfecting will take place at each of our county schools and ancillary buildings to prepare for the return of students. Buildings will be closed to the community to allow cleaning to occur. All student activities and community use of buildings during this period have been suspended.
All buildings will be closed to both employees and the public Monday, March 16, 2020, for deep cleaning. Eleven and twelve-month employees will return to work on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Student meals will be available at no charge through a drive-through service at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School beginning Tuesday, March 17.
More information will be posted on the Warren County Public Schools website and through phone calls home.
During this time, Warren County Public Schools will be communicating in a variety of ways. We will use the Warren County Public Schools website and our phone messaging system to provide updates.
The CDC has provided guidance and preventative measures to keep you healthy during this time of uncertainty. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Sincerely,
Melody Sheppard
Interim Superintendent
Price gouging protections in effect as State of Emergency declared over coronavirus
~ Anti-price gouging statute was activated upon Governor Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency; covers items and services such as water, food, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, medicines, personal protective gear, and more ~
RICHMOND(March 12, 2020) – As public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus continues to grow, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessary goods and services during an emergency.
“When you’re trying to make sure that you and your family have all the necessities in order to protect yourselves against illness, the last thing you want to deal with is a scam or exorbitant price for a needed service or product. The sad reality is that there are unscrupulous folks out there who will take advantage of public health crises in order to make more money,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginia law offers protections for folks who find themselves in need of things like medicines, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, and other necessities during a public health crisis. I would encourage all Virginians to pay attention to any prices that seem too high, and contact my office as soon as possible if you think someone may be illegally overcharging for necessary goods or running a scam.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, medicines, personal protective gear and more. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Suspected violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act should be reported to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for investigation, as violations are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Price Gouging Complaint Form
• General Online Complaint Form
• Online Contact Form
Additionally, Attorney General Herring has warned Virginians to be wary of scams related to the coronavirus. Below are some tips and ways to protect yourself from coronavirus scams:
• Look out for emails that claim to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that they have information about the coronavirus. For the most updated information, you can visit the CDC and the World Health Organization websites.
• Do not click on any links from unknown sources. This could lead to downloading a virus on your computer or phone.
• Ignore any offers, online or otherwise, for a coronavirus vaccine. If you see any advertisements for prevention, treatment or cures ask the question: if there had been a cure for the disease would you be hearing about that through an advertisement or sales pitch?
• Thoroughly research any organizations or charities purporting to be raising funds for victims of the coronavirus.
• Look out for “investment opportunities” surrounding the coronavirus. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, there are online promotions claiming the products or services of certain publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure the disease and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase because of that.
Randolph-Macon Academy suspends on-campus classes; students depart Friday, March 13
Given the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, Randolph-Macon Academy will be suspending on-campus classes at the end of the day on Friday, March 13 and asking students to depart campus beginning that afternoon.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the immediate area or associated with the school, as R-MA President David Wesley explained in an email to the school community. “We are guided by several goals: protecting the health of our students, faculty, and staff, and to help slow the spread of the virus,” he stated.
There will be no classes on Monday and Tuesday, March 16th and 17th, to allow the teachers time to adapt their lesson plans for online classes as needed. A full-time schedule of online classes will run from Wednesday, March 18th through April 9th, when the Academy’s spring break begins. The hope is that on-campus classes can resume after spring break, on April 20th, though Wesley wrote in his message to the R-MA family, “As we continue to monitor the situation off-campus, virtual learning may last longer as needed for the safety of our students and employees.”
The Academy had previously canceled plans to participate in several off-campus events, including the Band and Parade Unit’s Florida trip over spring break, the Drill Team’s trip to the Air Force Junior ROTC National Drill Meet in Ohio, and the Band and Parade Unit’s participation in the New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. In addition to these, the on-campus Leadership Symposium and TechPilots Day, both scheduled for March 28th, have been indefinitely postponed.
The SAT scheduled to be held at R-MA this Saturday, March 14th, will be held as planned. The open house on March 22nd is also planned to go on as scheduled, beginning at 2:00 pm, but plans for a possible virtual open house are also being explored.
Warren County Public Schools send letter to parents concerning COVID-19
To Our Warren County Public Schools Community:
The health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and changing daily. We are consulting with the Virginia Department of Education,
Virginia Department of Health, and Lord Fairfax District Health Department. We will continue to provide updated communications that keep our students and families informed. Thank you for partnering with us as we navigate our way through this uncertain time.
Warren County Public Schools will:
• Communicate regularly with students, families, staff, and the larger school community.
• Practice routine cleaning and disinfecting procedures of commonly touched surfaces in schools
and on buses.
• Actively engage in planning for the possibility of extended school closures.
Building principals will be sending an approved letter to students and families this evening with information concerning alternate plans for instruction in the event we would need to close schools. All announcements regarding school closures will be communicated through local media, Warren County Public Schools website, and the School Messenger system.
At this time, we will continue to allow day field trips to surrounding counties. All sports activities in our region will continue as scheduled. The school division will continue to provide guidance via the Warren County Public Schools website.
The best place to find up-to-date information about COVID-19 is the Virginia Department of Health website. The Department of Health has also established a call center to address questions from the public.
Sincerely,
Melody Sheppard
Interim Superintendent
Wagner Shelter salutes former HSWC president on his 87th birthday
One of Royal Examiner’s contributing writers, former Associated Press journalist Malcolm Barr Sr., was honored at his 87th birthday party, Tuesday, March 10, by the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) and its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, among other friends.
Barr is a former president of HSWC and a still active and avid supporter of the Society and the Shelter’s work on behalf of the County’s stray and abandoned animals. Still, Barr said he was “surprised and honored” that his birthday celebration included a two-pronged present delivered by the Wagner Shelter’s Executive Director Meghan Bowers and some of the current HSWC board members.
Those presents were a canvas inscribed with dog paw prints and notice that one of the shelter’s homeless dogs has been named “Malcolm” after the Rockland octogenarian.
“I hope he will soon find a forever home and that maybe they’ll keep his name,” Barr said of Malcolm the dog, who was described as a black, friendly, pit bull terrier. “I know I always am very attentive and respond on command when called by it,” human Malcolm said of wife Carol’s call.
In fact, it was Carol Barr who organized her husband’s birthday party at the Virginia Beer Museum, where he spends an hour or two each Tuesday with a group of friends at a weekly event christened TPT (Two Pint Tuesday). And a toast was also raised Carol Barr’s way at her husband’s party, as she was feted as a 10-year cancer survivor, to the day. Carol received her cancer diagnosis on her husband’s birthday in 2010, not a present he was looking for. But “Cheers” to Carol for beating the odds – and keep up the good work!!!
Carol’s husband’s work on behalf of animals dates back to his teen years in the United Kingdom, he points out, as a member of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA). Malcolm was also active in the Western Canadian branch of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and counts 27 years of Japanese Chin rescue work covering a five-state region including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.
Barr, who formed his own Chin rescue group after encountering issues with a Chin parent organization, The Cherry Blossom Chin Club, is now an honorary member of the Japanese Chin Club of America. He put his Japanese Chin organization on the American Chin Club’s rescue map after entering 24 Japanese Chins in Washington’s annual Cherry Blossom parade back in the 1970s, and successfully finding 95 Japanese Chins “forever homes” over a 25-year span.
Malcolm and Carol brought their own Chin, Hamlet, with them to Front Royal in 2002. And while Hamlet died 10 years ago, his successor, Miniature Pug Ophelia, is still in the household carrying Hamlet’s memory forward – yes, there is a Shakespearian theme here.
Mainly through their son, Malcolm Jr., an Iraq war veteran, the Barrs in recent years have taken in several Siberian Husky rescues. Then USAF Staff Sgt. Malcolm Barr Jr. adopted two huskies that he left behind during his overseas assignment. He never got them back and, after their passing, the Barrs continued their newfound love affair with the breed.
“We adopted our current Siberian, Diva, from Pet Harbor near Fredericksburg, a few months ago. She’s another of our dogs who is pretty well-known downtown since, like the others before her, she goes everywhere with me, including the dog-friendly Beer Museum once a week, my BB&T banking branch, Lester’s Pharmacy, Petco and Lowe’s. On Memorial Day in May, she will lead her first parade honoring the ‘Dogs of War’ at the Gazebo ceremony on May 25,” Malcolm has promised her.
“During the warm weather months, we take our dogs to the back, open-air, area of the PaveMint Brew House, which Christian Failmezger runs and owns. Some 10 years ago, Christian and I began a ‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser each Friday, raising more than $10,000 for the Humane Society’s Wagner Shelter. Last September, Christian’s wife Rachel got involved with a similar project at ViNoVa on East Main Street and ‘Yappy Hour’ continues there every Friday from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m.”
Of his current dog population, Malcolm told us, “Diva and I will gracefully grow old together, along with Carol and our newest addition Goose.”
Goose is a mixed breed, part German Shepherd the Barrs took in a few weeks ago after their son, now out of the air force, was involved in a fairly severe traffic accident. Goose accompanied young Malcolm to his parents to recuperate from the accident and stayed behind with his new friends Diva and Ophelia with free run of the Barr’s spacious, fenced-in Rockland backyard, when young Malcolm returned home, still somewhat hobbled, limiting his ability to handle the very active young Goose.
Happy birthday again, Malcolm – and always remember, we’re going to the dogs, and loving it…
WCHS Girls’ Tennis preseason
The second of March was officially the first day of practice for Coach Behanna’s tennis team.
Sadly, forced to make cuts, Miss Behanna picked conscientiously the players she’ll work hard with during the upcoming season.
The roster includes the following players: Rylee Jenkins, Alyssa Furr, Jessica Carino, Kaitlyn Totman, Holly Watkins, Clara Vassallo, Cayla Kleinschmidt, Jacky Sanchez, Madison Mosser, Isibeal Lamendola ,headed by the leaders Aimee Rich and Kiely Martin, who collaborate with coach Behanna, her assistant Coach Furr, and the two managers, Jenna Vo and Savannah Bannam, to teach the other players new techniques, give them suggestions and cheer them up when needed.
The advisor of the team stated that she “anticipates working with a good group during this season.” She also said “she sees a lot of great potential in a team that doesn’t only work well on the court, but also enjoys each other’s company.” She also looks forward to “seeing them give it all on the court.”
Coach “B”, ironically so-called by the players, admits that she was a little anxious at the end of the last season, as she had quite a few experienced players that were seniors leave the team. However, she can’t wait to see the potential she already noticed in the new players.
Even though the inevitable competitive attitude that the players have to keep, Miss Behanna affirms “it’s really important to create an unbreakable bond that goes beyond the court within the continuously improving team; it’s important as well exhibiting sportsmanship and respect towards the opponents.”
The first home match is scheduled for March 17th, at 5:30, against Strasburg.
Miss Behanna and her players can’t wait to test themselves and give it all for this season. They have already created a really strong relationship, strengthened by the help that they give to each other during the daily practice.
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency, outlines additional measures to combat COVID-19
RICHMOND—On Thursday, March 12, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
While Virginia has been thoroughly preparing for weeks and has adequate funding to address the situation, this declaration will allow the Commonwealth increased flexibility to ease regulatory requirements and procurement rules, continue federal and multi-state coordination, and ensure continued access to critical services for the most vulnerable Virginians. In addition, it has become increasingly clear that states must take a primary leadership role in the national response to COVID-19. The full text of the Governor’s emergency declaration is available here.
“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” said Governor Northam. “From our health department to our schools, to our hospitals, to our transit systems, Virginia’s agencies and institutions have been thoroughly planning for every scenario. This emergency declaration will ensure we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Virginians’ needs during this time.”
Governor Northam also announced additional steps to ensure the health and safety of all Virginians, including:
Ban on State Employee Travel and Implementation of Telework Policies
Virginia has over 100,000 state employees stationed throughout the Commonwealth. Governor Northam has halted all official travel outside of Virginia by state employees, with increased flexibility for inter-state commuters and essential personnel. Specific guidance will be released to agency heads and state employees, and Virginia will revisit these guidelines after 30 days.
Governor Northam has also directed his Secretary of Administration to implement a phased transition to teleworking for state employees. The Department of Human Resources Management will work with the Virginia Department of Health’s Equity Workgroup to prioritize support for impacted state employees that may be unable to perform their duties from home, including janitorial, food, and grounds staff.
The Department of Human Resources Management has worked to ensure all agencies have updated emergency operations and leave policies. State employees, including part-time employees, can access paid Public Health Emergency Leave in the event of exposure to COVID-19 or high-risk travel.
Public Gatherings and Large Events
In accordance with advice from state public health experts, the Commonwealth of Virginia will cancel all specially-scheduled state conferences and large events for a minimum of 30 days.
Governor Northam is directing state agencies, through the Department of Human Resource Management, to limit in-person meetings and non-essential, work-related gatherings.
Governor Northam is also urging localities and non-profits to limit large public events, effective immediately. Localities should make these decisions in coordination with their local health departments and the Virginia Department of Health. Highly populated localities and those with close proximity to positive cases are strongly encouraged to announce updated event guidance by Friday, March 13, at 5:00 PM, in advance of the weekend.
Long-Term Economic Planning
Governor Northam is also assessing the potential long-term economic impacts of COVID-19. While containing the spread of the public health threat remains a top priority, Governor Northam is working with state and local partners to ensure Virginia is prepared for any continued economic disruption.
Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade will coordinate regularly with representatives from the Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Economic Development Council, the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, the Department of Labor and Industry, the Virginia Tax Commission, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and other relevant stakeholders.
Throughout his administration, Governor Northam has worked closely with state legislators to protect Virginia’s strong economy and prepare for unexpected economic shocks. The General Assembly will vote today on a budget that boosts Virginia’s reserve funds more than at any other time in the Commonwealth’s history, an essential mechanism to ensure continued state services regardless of economic uncertainty.
Ongoing State Response Efforts
The Commonwealth of Virginia is continuing to execute a multi-agency response plan across all levels of government. Efforts include the following:
Schools
• The Department of Education has advised all school districts to update their pandemic guidelines, in consultation with their local health departments.
• The Northam administration continues to be in regular communication with superintendents, university and community college presidents, to provide guidance on the unique situations they are facing on the ground.
Nursing Homes
• The Virginia Department of Health has expanded its testing criteria to ensure that anyone who has symptoms and is in a nursing home is a top priority and gets immediate testing.
• Nursing homes and senior care facilities have updated their policies to provide additional visitor screening and increased monitoring of patients.
Vulnerable Virginians
• Virginia’s social services agencies are preparing options to ensure the most vulnerable populations have continued access to critical services, including the potential for in-home care and food supports.
• In the event of extended school closures, the Virginia Department of Social Services is working with local partners, such as food pantries, to ensure no one goes hungry.
Addressing Barriers to Care
• Virginia is working with insurers to waive co-pays and diagnostic testing related to COVID-19.
• Governor Northam continues to encourage private businesses to explore telework and paid time off options, including those with hourly workers.
Transportation
• Across the Commonwealth’s transportation network, which includes airports, Metro, buses, and rail, the Virginia Department of Transportation is adjusting cleaning schedules according to the CDC protocol.
• Virginia is training all transportation employees to spot indications of COVID-19, help reduce the potential spread of disease, and provide accurate information on symptoms, prevention, and diagnostic testing.
