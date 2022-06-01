Local News
Warren County Public Schools Free Summer Meals Program, weekly on Wednesdays
2022 Summer Program Dates; no registration needed!
- 6/8 (meals for 6/8 thru 6/14)
- 6/15 (meals for 6/15 thru 6/21)
- 6/22 (meals for 6/22 thru 6/30)
Please participate in June as this program is expiring!
Option 1: Curbside Pickup at Skyline High School on Wednesdays from 9am – 1pm
Option 2: Bus route – Pick up at one of the following bus stops (times are below)
Sodexo Food Service Van:
- Royal Arms Apartments – 9:10am to 9:25am
- Royal Hill Apartments – 9:30am to 9:40am
- Kendrick Lane Apartments – 9:45 am to 9:55am
- Front Royal Church of the Nazarene – 9:55am to 10:10am
- Brinklow Trailer Court – 10:20am to 10:35am
Bus #61:
- Fetchett Rd/Skyline Trailer Ct – 9 am
- Browntown Community Center/South Warren Substation – 9:20 am
- South Warren Fire Station – 9:45 am
- Soccerplex – 10:15am
Bus #67:
- Rivermont Fire Station (the new building) – 9 am
- Fortsmouth Fire Station – 9:45 am
Bus #68:
- Shenandoah Shores Fire Dept. – 9 am
- Shenandoah Farms Grocery – 9:30 am
- Shenandoah Farms Fire Dept./Jim’s Country Store – 10 am
- Venus Branch/Old Oak Bus Loop – 10:30 am
- Backgate at Shenandoah Farms – 11 am
Bus #69:
- Lake Front Royal Bus Loop – 9 am
- Reliance Methodist Church – 9:45 am
- Shenandoah Commons – 10:15am
Bus #65:
- Dismal Hollow Kiss N Ride – 9 am
- Apple Mt Bus Loop – 9:30 am
- Freezeland Mt/Thompson Kiss N Ride – 10:00 am
WCPS Van:
- N . Warren Fire Station – 9:30 am
*Anyone age 1-18 years old can receive these free meals*
Please note: This program is ONLY through June 30, 2022. Details will be announced to the community as we have them; please listen to all school announcements for details!
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Warren County High School Underclassmen Academic Awards
Warren County High School held its underclassmen academic award ceremony on May 31, 2022.
WCHS honors students in the grades 9th, 10th, and 11th who receive awards in the following areas:
- The student must have a 3.5-grade point average through the 3rd advisory of the school year.
- The student must carry a minimum of 5 classes for the year.
- The student must have no more than 12 absences. Appeals may be made for extended medical reasons.
- The student must not have any discipline referrals. Appeals may be made for only one referral.
- Lord Fairfax Community College grades for the first semester will be included as a separate GPA entity and used in the formula to calculate the 3.5 needed for the award.
- Perfect Attendance: Students do not miss any classes during the school year.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Groundhog
Our latest juvenile Groundhog patients want to remind you that relocating wildlife is NOT legal in Virginia!
Every year, humans create orphans by capturing and relocating parents, while leaving babies to die in dens. It is also inhumane to adults, as these animals do not survive well when relocated and can spread disease.
Though some consider groundhogs a nuisance, they play an important role in the environment just like everyone else! These guys dig dens that are used by a variety of native wildlife including foxes, rabbits, opossums, and others. Their digging helps to aerate the soil and buffers our land from severe flooding while the wastes and food scraps in burrows increase soil nutrients, helping our crops to grow. They also serve as prey species to many of our native predators.
If you have groundhogs that you do not want in a specific location, please consider waiting until September to attempt humane eviction methods. You can use techniques including ammonia-soaked rags, overnight lights and radios, and other deterrents to get these animals to move on willingly once their babies are grown.
Once they leave, you will need to fill the den entryways, ideally with concrete and fairly deep, as they are amazing diggers and will make their way back into a well-made burrow when possible. Consider using metal netting to wire off areas under sheds or decks.
Please call us if you need advice about deterring Groundhogs in specific situations. Creating orphans is never the best answer!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center seeking new Office Manager
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to “support women in our community through programs, information and education”, our vision is “empowering women to change their lives”.
FRWRC is looking for an Office Manager to assist the Executive Director in the organization and coordination of administrative duties and office procedures. Office Manager duties and responsibilities include scheduling meetings and appointments, greeting visitors and providing general administrative support to our members. Applicants should have experience as a Front Office Manager or Office Administrator; proficiency with a variety of office software (email tools, spreadsheets and databases), phone and writing skills, communication and organizational skills and the ability to accurately handle administrative duties. Ultimately, the Office Manager is responsible for the smooth running of the office and assisting the Executive Director in day-to-day operations.
- The position is a part-time salaried position
- Salary is based on a 20-hour work week. $17,000/year
- Office Hours: Monday–Thursday, 4 hours/day with limited flex hours
Responsibilities
- Serve as the point person for Office Manager duties including: operation and procedures, visitors, vendors and office management as needed
- Schedule meetings and appointments
- Assist the Executive Director and Board of Directors to update and maintain office policies as necessary
- Assist in the onboarding process for new members, board members and guests and grantees
- Assist in-house or off-site activities, social media events, campaigns, events, and conferences
Skills
- Proven experience and knowledge as an Office Manager, Front Office Manager or Administrative Assistant
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS Outlook, in particular)
- Social Media outlets (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
- Canva or other graphic programs
- Familiarity with
- Zoom, Virtual Conferencing tools, Databases (Little Green Light)
- WordPress – updating FRWRC website
- QuickBooks entry & input
- Office machines (e.g., phone systems and printers)
- Time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work
- Attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- A creative mind with an ability to suggest improvements
Examples of Specific Tasks:
- Digital Communications & all social media
- Monthly e-Newsletter
- Logistical Event Coordination
- Manage office budget
- Order and maintain office supplies, bi-weekly mail pickup
- Monthly Board Meeting minutes & Zoom
Interested persons please send resumes and letters of recommendation to Barbara at barbara@frwrc.org
Local Veteran Arthur ‘Bunky’ Woods keynotes Part 2 of this community’s Memorial Day weekend remembrances
Front Royal and Warren County’s acknowledgment of the ultimate sacrifice required of some citizens to maintain the American ideal of a free and egalitarian society where “all men are created equal” drew a noontime crowd approaching triple figures to the Warren County Courthouse grounds Monday, May 30th. And event Co-Chairman Lt. Col. Rob McDougall, Marine reserves, announcement of Special Guest and Keynote Speaker Staff Sergeant, Army retired, Arthur “Bunky” Woods sent a wave of excitement through the portion of the crowd aware of Woods’ military service and sacrifice.
It would be an excitement soon shared by all present in the wake of Woods’ Memorial Day 2022 remarks. For while Woods’ battlefield sacrifice wasn’t that ultimate one of those who lost their lives in defense and military service to their nation, it was a sacrifice that altered his life forever. But it wasn’t his service that Woods focused on in addressing the crowd. Rather, his focus was on those he served with and knew who did not return from the battlefield with the option to adjust to a new reality of how the remainder of one’s life would be lived.
Hear those names and the actions that took their lives recalled in the Royal Examiner video of Monday’s event. Wood’s remarks begin at the 28:00 mark of the video. And as some have on past Memorial Days, Woods challenged all of us who have benefited from that ultimate sacrifice acknowledged on this solemn holiday.
“Take the time, not just on Memorial Day, but every day, take a moment to say ‘Thank you’ to our fallen. For those who never left the battlefields … we in their hometowns must honor their memories. Live a life worth their sacrifice. Live a life to bring pride to this nation,” Woods urged all who were listening.
And that is a timely challenge in an era of increasing political and social division. It is a challenge that needs to be taken to heart by those on all sides of the political spectrum who would put self-interest and profit above the good of the nation and all its citizens. Are we, all of us, up to the task? Time will tell. But thank you, Arthur “Bunky” Woods, for reminding us not to squander the opportunity America’s fallen have given us.
Event Co-Chair Skip Rogers followed Woods to the microphone. Rogers, local director of the veterans assistance Able Forces organization, acknowledged the Randolph-Macon Academy Color Guard present as the potential next generation of duty and service. Rogers brought a third perspective on duty, sacrifice, and responsibility to the table, complementing the observations of Woods and McDougall.
A stirring invocation was delivered by Deacon Rafael Goldsmith.
The R-MA Color Guard was the same as cited at the previous day’s event, with one change. Harrison White replaced Jacob Collyer, joining Ryder Perkins, Audrey Nielson, and Trevor Walker, with Team Commander Matthew Kelly and staff sponsor Chris Edington on hand. And Siobhan Lundt’s vocal accompaniment to the presenting of the colors by the R-MA cadets would have been a show-stopper in another venue. – Do I detect a musical family connection here?!?
The flowered memorial wreath was donated for the 10th consecutive year by Fussell Florists, whose proprietor Katie Bennett was given a nod by MacDougall, along with others contributing to the day’s event.
As noted in yesterday’s Royal Examiner post on Part 1 of this community’s solemn recalling of the sacrifice of soldiers, both two and four-legged, this is the first year in a decade of the resurrection of Memorial Day ceremonies here initiated by our colleague Malcolm Barr Sr., in which military-trained “war dogs” and their human colleagues have been honored in separate events. LINK–First
Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success
However, the close tie of our community to the initial training of war dogs early in World War II and the life-and-death partnership between those canine soldiers and their military handlers and colleagues remains, as was acknowledged at both ceremonies. In fact, Monday’s Co-Chairs Rob McDougall and Skip Rogers both attended Sunday’s Dogs of War and K-9 Corps event at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter’s new War Dogs Garden of Remembrance. And Rogers was keynote speaker at that event.
See some more still photos of Monday’s event and the full exclusive Royal Examiner video of Front Royal and Warren County’s Memorial Day of remembrance 2022, below:
VFW Post 1860 Memorial Day Ceremony 2022
The VFW Post 1860 held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Panorama Memorial Gardens on May 30th at 10:00 am.
“As long as two comrades survive, so will the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States render tribute to our heroic dead,” said Chuck Midkiff, Senior Vice Commander of the Post.
Commander Jeff Cook called the Post to attention.
“On this day, forever consecrated to our heroic dead, we are assembled once again to express sincere reverence. This grave represents the resting place of many departed comrades serving in all wars. Wherever the body of a comrade lies the ground is hallowed. Our presence here is a solemn commemoration of all these men and women, an expression of our tribute, their devotion to duty, their courage, and their patriotism. By their services on land, on sea, and in the air, they have made us debtors. For the flag of our nation, these United States still flies over a land of free people” said Commander Jeff Cook.
At the entrance of Panorama Memorial Gardens, they played TAPS during the lowering of the flag to half-mast. The Commander then dismissed the Post.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard, and reserve forces.
Support Your Local Lemonade Stand: Two sisters learning entrepreneurship
One of many children’s first entrepreneurial experiences is operating a lemonade stand. Lemonade stands help promote business skills, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting, and teamwork.
Stop by the corner of Virginia Avenue and 15th Street where you’ll find Emme and Lucy Phillips selling their lemonade. Mom is Kisha Phillips, owner of Card My Yard, so it looks like the girls are learning business at a young age.
