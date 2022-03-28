Local News
Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten registration information for the 2022-2023 school year
This is a reminder to parents with children that will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022.
WHO:
- Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022
*Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend
WHERE AND WHEN:
Starting April 4, 2022 – Register online @ ecollect.accelaschool.com/warrencounty
- April 4, 2022 – April 8, 2022
9:30am – 1:00pm
Individual Elementary Schools – *Register at the school in which your child is zoned to attend
- April 6, 2022
4:30pm – 6:30pm
Individual Elementary Schools – *Register at the school in which your child is zoned to attend
WHAT TO BRING:
- Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
- Guardian Photo ID
- Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
- Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, etc.)
- A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call your child’s school.
A. S. Rhodes Elementary School: 540-635-4556
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School: 540- 635-4188
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School: 540-622-8090
Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School: 540-635-3125
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School: 540-636-6824
Technical Questions: contact Amy Himes (540) 635-2171, extension 46125 or Kathy Gross (540) 635-7123, extension 46124.
Local News
Attention AT Hikers – Basecamp Front Royal is now open
Basecamp Front Royal is now open for AT hikers. Basecamp is a free facility for AT thru-hikers and adventurers that need a day to refuel. The facility includes a washer and dryer, shower, lockers, bathroom, boot dryer, and some extra donated goods.
Our publisher, Mike McCool spoke with Jeff Carroll from Vibrissa Beer about BaseCamp Front Royal and gave us a tour of the facility.
Thanks to artist, Erik Raines for the art update at the basecamp – gives it a fresh, new look this year.
Basecamp is maintained by Vibrissa Beer and friends Vinova Mediterranean Bistro, Mountain Trails, Down Home Comfort Bakery and Vibe Properties, LLC
Rest, Re-Gear, Grab a Bite & Get a beer!
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 28 – April 1, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, March 28-April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.
*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign maintenance, March 28-April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 840 (Water Plant Road) bridges, March 28-April 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance approaching I-66 interchange, March 28-April from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Fiery Run Road) – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of bridge over the railway, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
County EDA ponders marketing and developmental options on its real estate holdings
Following an hour-and-a-half closed session at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, the Warren County Economic Development Authority (WC EDA, EDA) convened the open portion of its monthly meeting of March. The meeting held in the caucus room of the Warren County Government Center opened with two motions out of closed session, as described in the EDA Press Release below. After brief Executive and Asset Committee reports the board moved on to “New Business” where Chairman Jeff Browne discussed a game plan moving forward on the movement of EDA properties.
Browne discussed compartmentalization of EDA properties as to relative sale-ability and state of development as a step toward marketing them for sale or disposal as possible. He noted that all EDA transfers of property would need approval by First Bank, the EDA’s lien holder. Most of the EDA’s real estate holdings were inherited from the tenure of Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and the former EDA Board in place during the evolution of the $26-million to $62-million financial scandal the EDA is still trying to recover from.
Browne noted a desire to get the County out from under the expense of supporting the EDA’s ownership of the properties, especially ones that are not currently revenue-producing. In a segue from that observation, Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold presented a plan he has proposed to develop a 4.5-acre strip of land the EDA owns off Kendrick Lane between Monroe Avenue and the Front Royal Police Station and Massanutten Avenue.
Noting marketability issues with the parcel that is part of the Avtex property, Harold described the land’s potential development as affordable housing along with a Limited Equity Cooperative (LEC) model. Board member Marjorie “Jorie” Martin noted the parcel was designated “totally clean” by the EPA during the Superfund environmental remediation begun in the 1990s.
EDA Release:
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority held the monthly board meeting on March 25, 2022, in person at the Warren County Government Center.
The Board met in a closed session to discuss property and leases. Exiting the closed session, the board voted to approve an addendum to the Sysco lease for 425 Baugh Drive and an additional year for the grazing lease to Jeremy Baldwin. The Visionary Optics lease and CCAP leases are in process.
The main agenda item for the open session was a review of the EDA properties and priorities to develop or sell. Jeff Browne, Chairman, said over the next several months the Board will review properties to determine the priority of sale and how the properties should be sold. He presented several options for the Board to consider depending on the property and priority:
• One tier of properties would be in an auction “bucket “of properties. These properties would generally be smaller parcels and not in the EDA’s best interest to develop.
• The second tier are properties such as parcels in the Stephens Industrial Park and Happy Creek Technology Park where the EDA could consider bringing in a commercial broker to sell the properties to targeted industries.
• The third tier is complex properties such as the Avtex/ Royal Phoenix site where the issues are complex and with many stakeholders including the Town, County, EPA, FMC Bank, and community residents. An international commercial broker with experience with brownfields might be appropriate to help market and sell the property.
• The last tier are properties that may be suited for development as greenspace and deeded to the County.
Greg Harold presented an illustration of the type of planning EDA proposes doing. He showed the Board a LEC concept (Limited Equity Cooperatives) for possible development on Kendrick Lane. The concept plan included forty townhouses, five two-story buildings with eight units each, with joined green space. Homeownership would be through a cooperative with a goal to provide reasonably priced housing to eligible persons in the community. The Board was very interested in developing the idea further and will discuss individual properties at the next meeting.
The next EDA Board meeting is scheduled for April 22. All meetings are posted on the website. The April meeting will be held at the EDA Kendrick Lane office at 8:00 a.m.
Watch the EDA Meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video as we join just as they come out of a closed session.
Local News
2022 U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Campaign
Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort. From April 7-11, 2022, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make our roads safer for all road users.
According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%. NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities, in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the year 2018 or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.
According to NHTSA research from 2017, young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007. In 2019, 9% of people killed in teen (15-19) driving crashes died when the teen drivers were distracted at the time of the crash.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:
• If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.
• Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
• Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
• Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.
Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle. Remember – U Drive. U Text. U Pay. For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.
Local News
Six graduate Warren County Volunteer Fire Academy
On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services graduated six volunteers from its 2021 Volunteer Fire Academy.
This six-month training program certified these students in CPR, First Aid, Hazardous Materials Operations, Firefighter Level I and Level II and various other ancillary certifications. To achieve these certifications, students invested over 320 hours of classroom and hands-on learning and many more hours at home or at their respective volunteer fire station. These students read multiple text books that when combined, consist of over 2000 pages of course materials. They completed various written and practical benchmark assessments, practical skills assessments, written state exams, state practical skills exams, and several live fire training exercises. This was the first fire academy program held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fire Chief James G. Bonzano stated “it is my honor to see these six individuals achieve great success and I look forward in watching them serve their communities as newly certified firefighters.” Graduates of the program include (listed by name and station affiliation):
- Bethany N. Bauserman, Front Royal Station #1
- Jonathan M. Buehler, Front Royal Station #1
- Taylor D. Corathers, Front Royal Station #1
- Kiersten H. Kennedy, Front Royal Station #1
- Dylan J. Martin, Front Royal Station #1
- Jeffery P. Monti, Linden Station #4
During the graduation ceremony, special achievement awards were presented to Jeffery Monti for his outstanding performance and outstanding academic achievements. Logan C. Maiatico was also posthumously honored at this event with a certificate of graduation and the designation as firefighter after losing his life in a tragic vehicle accident on October 4, 2021, while he was a student of the academy.
To learn how you can become a community volunteer at your local fire and ems station, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or contact our Fire Administration Office at 540-636-3830.
Local News
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center celebrates local women and 2022 Dare to Dream Grant recipients
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) announced its 2022 Dare to Dream grant recipients and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship recipients during a Zoom No Breakfast Breakfast Award Ceremony. The FRWRC awarded a total of $10,000 in grant and scholarship money to nine local women, all with goals and dreams to better their lives, the lives of their families and the lives of other women in the community.
“Awarding our annual Dare To Dream grants is our most fulfilling event of the year and also has the most visible impact on our community,” said Susan Gillette, President of the FRWRC Board. “Over the past two decades, we have witnessed first-hand how these grants directly help women achieve their personal, professional and educational goals that in turn, help women improve their lives, the lives of their families and build a stronger community for all of us! With the support of our community and our dedicated donors, we are thrilled to be able to distribute nine new grants to area women this year and we look forward to watching these women soar in 2022.”
The 2022 Dare to Dream Grant Recipients
Jeanne Anderson – Jeanne is a mom of two young children who is working hard to start her own business and work from home. Her goal with JMS Business Services LLC is to do data entry and provide accounting services to local CPAs. She also plans to continue her education towards becoming a CPA herself. Jeanne Anderson has been awarded $1,000 to upgrade computer equipment.
Laura Corebello – Laura is a retired art teacher who worked in the public schools of NJ and VA for a total of 30 years. She developed art curriculum and taught grades K-5. Her love for teaching did not retire and she continues to teach art to children and adults in Front Royal. She also continues to paint and sell her own artwork. Her future goal is to continue teaching art in our community including adults, children, family paint days, art for home schoolers and to offer a class for children with special needs. She is seeking locations to host classes as two previous locations she used have closed. She also plans to get a web page developed so she can reach out with information about classes and even do some virtual teaching. Laura Corbello has been awarded $1,000 to help get her web page designed and to purchase art supplies for classes.
Chelsey Cross – Chelsey is currently a sophomore at Lord Fairfax Community College. After graduation in May she is transferring to George Mason University to continue her studies. She will be pursuing a degree in Physical Education so she can share her love of physical activity with her students. Chelsea has dreamed of being a teacher since the second grade and wants to give back to her community by starting her teaching career in Warren County. She also plans to keep learning and is currently deciding on a Master’s Degree program. Chelsey Cross has been awarded the Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for $1,500 to help with college costs.
Kimberly Hancock – Kimberly received a Dare to Dream Grant in 2019 to help launch her graphic and web design business called Kismet Designs. In 2020, she added a new business venture and opened a Code Ninjas Dojo in Front Royal. Here, children ages 7-14 learn coding using video games as the platform. She now has goals of offering STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts Mathematics) activities in the dojo. She wants to add several pieces of new equipment which include a 3D printer for Education and kits of materials to allow multiple children to work on projects at a time. Her dream will help Code Ninjas continue to grow by offering more classes to children in the community. Kimberly Hancock has been awarded $1,000 to purchase new equipment for the STEAM activities.
Tina Marie Johnson – Tina has been fiercely independent her whole life. She put herself through school starting with community college, and then earning a BS Degree in Developmental psychology, a MA in Cognitive Developmental Psychology and work towards a PHD at Tufts University. Along the way Tina reawakened her love of poetry that began in elementary school. She began teaching poetry through the Life Long Learning Institute at Tufts. She returned to Virginia, worked with children and families, and wrote poetry until a disease of the nervous system forced her to be wheel chair bound. She now has a space that allows her to write again, make art and organize poetry classes to teach both in person and online. She has started a business called Blue Mountain Poetry Salon and her goals for the business are to teach poetry workshops, to make and sell art, to give back to her community by creating a little free art gallery on her property and to provide some free scholarships for her poetry workshops. Tina Johnson has been awarded $1,000 to purchase some adaptive technology that will allow her to achieve her goals.
Mackenzie Oakes – Mackenzie decided early on that she wanted to devote her life to helping others. She saw the need to provide affordable in-home health care firsthand as she helped her grandmother manage her diabetes and disease related complications. She put her education on the fast-track graduating from high school early and dual enrolling at Laurel Ridge Community College (LFCC). She will graduate in May of 2022 from the Shenandoah University Doctorate of Pharmacy Program. She has a dream to one day be able to provide in-home infusion services to patients requiring long term IV drug therapy. Her dreams also include becoming a teacher with the aim to volunteer as a medical educator through the US Peace Corps. Mackenzie Oaks has been awarded the Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship of $1,500 to assist with costs of the ASHP Teaching Certificate program and testing fees related to obtaining a Virginia License.
Kisha Phillips – In April 2021, Kisha fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning her own business by purchasing a franchise location of “Card My Yard”. Card My Yard is a yard greeting company that rents customized signs for 24 hours. What started as a personal goal and vision for herself has actually become a family affair. Their focus is on helping others bring joy and celebration to those they love with a unique sign. Kisha has also given back to the community by providing signs for the town of Front Royal and some of the elementary schools. Kisha Phillips has been awarded $1,000 to help with the costs of increasing storage space for her growing business.
Joy Smiley – Joy is a single mother of four who is working hard to start her own Virginia licensed in- home childcare business. She is finishing all of the required classes and making sure her home is ready for the home inspection to obtain her state license. Now that her own children are older, she wants to help parents to have safe and affordable childcare while they are at work or school. She dreams of one day having her own day care center. Joy Smiley has been $1,000 to help purchase items to make sure her home is safe and ready for children.
Vicki Taylor – Vicki has dedicated her life to helping people and trying to save lives as a volunteer fire fighter, an EMT and now as an LPN. During her education in these fields, she noted the struggle people often had finding a CPR instructor to teach this important and necessary class. She decided to step up to fill this void and took the training to be a CPR instructor. Her goal is to provide classes for anyone who needs or wants this life saving skill and CPR certification. Vicki Taylor was awarded $1,000 to purchase CPR Manikins and other related supplies so she can be ready to teach.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $142,000 in grants and scholarships to 191 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Twitter @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center frwrc.org/donate
Wind: 14mph WNW
Humidity: 30%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 5
66/52°F
73/45°F