Local News
Warren County Public Schools reboots next week
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D., Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools issued a notice to parents today, October 9, 2020:
Warren County Public Schools wants to inform all secondary (6-12) parents that next week will be a catch-up week intended to assist students in the current hybrid learning environment. We understand that the first four weeks have been challenging for many students, parents, and teachers. We want to give our students the opportunity to complete missing assignments and to work with teachers for understanding and how to manage their time as independent virtual learners.
The reboot week will be used to assist students and to address the struggles students are experiencing in the virtual learning environment; it is not a week off of school. Students are expected to attend class on their designated in-person day and to also attend teacher-led virtual remediation classes. Our teachers will also be talking to students about time management strategies.
Some courses at the high school level will continue as directed by the College Board or Lord Fairfax Community College. All Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrolled (DE) courses will continue as required by the accrediting agency. AP /DE classes are college-level courses and instructors must ensure that they are on track to meet all requirements established by the accrediting agency.
If additional support is needed, parents can reach out to their child’s school principal for support. School principals will work with parents and students to help meet student learning needs.
Local News
Nothing has stopped this iconic holiday. Yet. – Hometown Halloween on Main Street
“Hometown Halloween” will be held this year, October 31st from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm at the Gazebo area on Main Street.
Here’s the schedule of events happening at the Gazebo area in Front Royal:
10 am – Pet Parade
1 pm – Wedding at the Gazebo
3 pm – Children’s Parade and a costume contest with judging and prizes
5 pm – Trick or Treating on Main Street
7 pm – Lighting of the Jack O ‘Lanterns
Over the centuries, governments, invading armies, churches, reformers, and iconoclasts have tried to stop it. The Puritans of early America banned it.
But nothing has stopped Halloween. Until COVID-19.
There may be no Halloween in some places this year and if there is, it will be plenty different.
If you think about it, this is pretty strange because if there is one day we all wore masks, it was Halloween.
In Salem, Mass., once known for its 17th-century witch hysteria, the city of 43,000 celebrates its macabre history on Halloween, when citizens and tourists roam the streets for the whole month of October, reveling in costumes and treats. Not this year. Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts recently tightened restrictions on indoor and outdoor group gatherings.
But will a governor or virus really stop the festivities?
According to the results of a Morning Consult/Harris poll, 63 percent of adults believe that people would “find creative, fun, and safe ways to celebrate Halloween” this year. The Harris poll, conducted in mid-June, found that 74 percent of millennial mothers said Halloween was more important than ever this year.
School celebrations may be muted though, with many districts relying on e-learning — not nearly as fun as coming to school dressed as your favorite monster and terrorizing classmates.
Local News
Warren Memorial Hospital expanding testing for COVID-19
Due to an increase in the number of patients and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) is expanding testing to include hospital staff members whose work duties may have placed them at a higher risk of possible exposure and patients currently receiving inpatient care in the hospital.
On October 8, 2020, WMH began testing patient care providers on the Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit, as well as the staff who provide support to these areas. In an abundance of caution, the hospital is also testing all current patients as well as those who are newly admitted. The adjacent 120-bed Lynn Care Center is continuing regular testing of residents and staff and is following all recommended procedures for limiting the spread of infection.
“We have been extremely vigilant and are singularly focused on protecting the safety and well-being of our patients and staff,” said WMH President Floyd Heater. “We are working with local and state health officials and our Valley Health partners to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps to safeguard hospital patients, long-term care residents, and staff from exposure.”
As reported on September 25, Warren Memorial has suspended visits by family and care partners, with exceptions only for special circumstances on a case-by-case basis, additionally, visits by healthcare professions students completing clinical rotations at WMH have been suspended.
Since March, both the hospital and Lynn Care Center have followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to safeguard staff and residents from COVID-19, including:
• Enhanced infection control precautions including preadmission COVID-19 testing and 14-day quarantine for all new admissions;
• Screening patients, residents, staff, and essential visitors for an expanded list of symptoms;
• Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building;
• Requiring universal facemask wearing for all staff;
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as, fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, or think you may have been exposed, please contact your healthcare provider, visit a Valley Health Urgent Care Center or call Valley Health’s Respiratory Care Line at 540-536-0380.
EDA in Focus
‘This is BIG’ – EDA Chairman reacts to news feds handling EDA criminal investigations
At 12:03 p.m., Thursday, October 8, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson forwarded a press release from Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst to the media regarding the status of her office’s investigation of potential criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal and resultant civil litigation.
As stated in that release posted on the Royal Examiner website earlier this afternoon, Garst and her appointed EDA prosecutor Michael Parker, a specialist in white-collar crime, came to a decision to hand their investigation over to the Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s office in Harrisonburg in late February of this year.
“Our primary goal with the prosecution is to assure a just outcome. Mr. Parker did an excellent job of assessing the case and putting the evidence together. In doing so, it became apparent that federal prosecutors would be able to gain the best outcome,” Garst wrote in her release dated October 7, continuing to note the late February turnover of the case to the federal prosecutor’s office in Harrisonburg.
“It was explained that my office cannot comment on the case further or jeopardize any potential federal prosecution. I want to assure the citizens of Warren County that my office is dedicated to seeing justice done. In light of an ongoing criminal action, I cannot provide any further information,” Garst concluded, referencing further inquiries to Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office Public Affairs Specialist Brian McGinn.
While anticipating a similar reply to Garst’s “no further information” qualifier, Royal Examiner did reach out to the federal prosecutor’s office to see if there were any clues on timelines on decisions that might be made public. And in a very quick reply to our emailed query, McGinn noted as we predicted, “As per DOJ policy, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of an ongoing investigation.”
Garst’s release acknowledging the change in prosecutors from the state to the federal level in the EDA financial scandal criminal investigation over seven months ago comes just nine days after the Front Royal Town Council’s aggressively worded September 28th Resolution “demanding justice” condemning the lack of action on the EDA criminal prosecution front by the Rockingham prosecutor’s office, and Parker in particular.
We contacted the author of that Resolution, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick who coming out of a meeting had not seen the Garst press release. Informed of its content, Tederick said, “Good news – mission accomplished,” in that a response containing some new information on the EDA criminal investigation’s status had been received.
“I’m sure there’s a rationale and a reason,” he added of the previous silence from the state special prosecutor’s office. “But when the public trust has been violated to this degree, the public deserves some assurance that they are still pursuing the case.”
Tederick noted that confidential information was not being sought in the Town resolution approved by a 5-1 vote, Thompson dissenting, on September 28, just that the case had not gone cold and been abandoned.
But as noted in our story “Town targets Special Prosecutor’s Office over EDA prosecution delays” it appears the Town pursued its Resolution initiative without any prior communications with the Rockingham prosecutor’s office.
That apparently was not the case with an inquiry launched by the EDA, according to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne.
Having received Garst’s press release through the EDA, we contacted Browne about it. Browne indicated an EDA inquiry about the criminal case status through the EDA’s civil litigation attorneys was begun about a week before the Town resolution was publicly approved.
Browne said he believed local attorney and “B.E.E.R. Party” principal David Downes launched a separate inquiry to Garst’s office as well. Downes publicly criticized the Town Resolution’s message and tone in public comments at the September 28 council meeting prior to the vote on its approval.
Contacted about the County’s knowledge of the origins of Garst’s press release, Interim County Administrator Ed Daley said the County had inquired about the status of the Rockingham prosecutor’s EDA investigation through State Senator Mark Obenshain’s office. It was through Obenshain’s office Daley indicated County officials became aware yesterday of Garst’s press release that may have first been circulated locally in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area.
Regardless of who, how, or why – the consensus is that the information that the case is active and in federal prosecutors’ hands is welcome.
“This is big – from our standpoint, it is really good news,” EDA Board Chair Browne enthused. “This shows that it is still on prosecutors’ radar. The people of Warren County deserve justice. And we want to see anyone there is evidence of involvement prosecuted for it.”
Of the EDA inquiry, Brown observed that he kept hearing that nothing was going to be done regarding criminal accountability for the at-this-point still alleged criminal misdirection of EDA, County and Town assets – “It made me mad and I wanted to let people know we’re still interested in achieving justice,” Browne said of the impetus for the EDA’s inquiry through its legal counsel to the Rockingham prosecutor’s office.
And while the nature of the inquiries may have been different, Browne said he looked at it as a positive that both involved municipalities and the EDA were on the same page in seeking assurances that criminal accountability was still on the legal table at this point.
“We’re in this together, we should be working together,” he said of the Town, County, and EDA.
Perhaps another small step toward increased cooperation, as opposed to increased hostility and litigation, as this community moves forward toward an outcome, if slowly in a complex legal setting.
Local News
School is challenging, say Warren County administrators, students
The first month of learning has challenged students, teachers, administrators, staff, and parents of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) as a new era in education gets fully underway during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Reports from the top down — from the superintendent to principals and students — all had that theme in common during the Wednesday, October 7 Warren County School Board meeting, where details were provided on issues around technology, student engagement, COVID-19 protocols, hybrid, and virtual teaching and learning, discipline, and attendance, among others.
Jordan told School Board members that almost everyone in the building feels like it’s their first year all over again, while students also are faced with learning new skills and tasks.
For instance, time management skills have become crucial for students to learn how to master, and while some students have improved, “more so than in the past, many are finding it difficult to be successful in this environment,” Jordan said.
The high school is offering on-site assistance for technology help and course review, the principal added, as well as arranging individual Google meets while also continuing general and individual contacts to meet parent and student needs.
Emily Johnson, a Warren County High School senior, called the school year thus far “very challenging, but teachers have been very patient.” And while her last year of high school isn’t ideal, Johnson said that she and her classmates are “making it work.”
“What I’ve learned already this year is that school really does have to come first and it’s really more important than anything else,” she said.
Dr. Michael Smith, principal at Skyline High School, noted that teachers have been presented with an unbelievable task: to teach in person, online, and sometimes at the same time. “They are trying to learn how to take what they would normally cover in a 90-minute class into a 50-minute period,” he told School Board members. “Teaching six classes at once instead of four. Pacing and mapping have been replaced with flexibility and patience.”
Smith called the dedication of teachers “unimaginable,” and said the school has worked to boost morale by holding theme days, such as the recent ‘Back to the 80s’ dress-up day. “We’re trying to bring a little life into the building,” he said. “Teacher stress is beyond belief,” even regarding tasks such as taking attendance, which has become much more difficult.
Skyline High School senior Will Wolf agreed and expressed concerns about students who may have day jobs and who decide against attending virtual classes on time, resulting in reduced student engagement. “We are all in this together,” said Wolf. “We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances given.”
Even more important, Smith said, are the social and emotional issues, which “are more concerning to me than course content.” But he said that the skills and knowledge students are “unknowingly learning” will help them adjust to a world that is ever-changing, one he said could be termed “fluid” rather than “flexible.”
But “no matter what the future holds for our students,” Smith said, “I believe this experience will result in learning experiences not yet known.”
Warren County Middle School Principal Amy Gubler brought an 8th grader, Melissa, with her to the School Board meeting. They showed a few slides with pictures of students getting daily temperature checks before entering the building, sitting at their desks spaced for social distancing, and wearing a variety of colorful face coverings.
Melissa outlined several “complications and challenges,” including how difficult it is to learn Spanish when she’s not physically in the school building all the time; how some teachers aren’t always enforcing mask requirements; and how the online learning system doesn’t consistently load information correctly. On the bright side, Melissa said each desk is spaced plenty far apart and during lunchtime, carts are brought to each classroom, and meals are delivered to each desk without contamination.
Bobby Johnston, Skyline Middle School principal, said that after planning this summer, “it was really good to get students back into the school building,” where they are happy to interact in person with their classmates and teachers.
Generally, Johnston said the school year has started out positively, although teachers have been told that success looks a little different this year. Toward that goal, they are to focus on four areas in a particular order, he said, which are to ask themselves: Are my students getting better every day? Are students becoming independent learners? Are students engaged? Are students learning new material? “If they don’t follow this order, then students aren’t going to learn,” said Johnston.
In addition to challenges related to technology, hybrid teaching, and wearing masks, Johnston said there have been “disciplinary issues that are new to us” — though he didn’t elaborate — and he said everyone is relearning their routines. And while there are also student engagement concerns, he said “we’re working on coming up with different ways to improve it.”
For instance, veteran teachers are stepping up with training videos, and being creative about reimagining how a classroom works and sharing that information with their colleagues, Johnston said, adding that teachers and staff also are working hard to develop relationships with the parents during this stressful time, “because they are key.”
“We have faced many challenges so far this year,” Ballenger said. “We are constantly addressing those challenges, and we will make sure we continue to focus on the health and safety of our entire community.”
“It’s very heartfelt to hear what the students said,” said School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr. “I can’t imagine being in their shoes. But you can tell they truly do like their administrators and teachers. School is about relationships, as we know, and we learn better from teachers we respect. It’s been tough. We’ll keep pushing ahead.”
Ballenger also reported that WCPS has had its first positive COVID-19 case. “But there was no exposure in the school,” he told School Board members.
Ballenger said that the new COVID-19 Dashboard (https://www.wcps.k12.va.us/index.php/covid-19-dashboard) has been published to the main WCPS website where it is updated daily to notify the public of active and contact cases for both students and staff. The COVID-19 Dashboard also notifies residents of whether a school is open or closed due to the pandemic.
He thanked the community and staff for continuing to monitor and notifying the district of any suspected exposure. “Parents and staff members are doing an excellent job with monitoring and doing the self-check,” Ballenger said. “Through their efforts, we’re able to keep our doors open.”
Secondary schools will have a Reboot Week starting on October 12, Ballenger said, noting this remediation week will allow teachers to review, evaluate and modify their current practices and to address any related concerns from parents and students.
In turn, Ballenger said WCPS will hold off on adding more school calendar days at the secondary level. “Parents, students, and teachers need to be comfortable with our current processes before we phase in any additional days to the schedule,” he said.
Elementary schools will have reboot week “within a couple of weeks” once all the laptop computers have been received, Ballenger added.
In other news, Ballenger said that WCPS has been awarded $266,946 from the Virginia Emergency Education Relief Funding program and plans to disburse funds across eight different programs within the school district. Funds will be available October 16 and will close on November 4, he said.
The WCPS award is its share of a $66.8 million set-aside announced in June 2020 by Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia schools are receiving the funds through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to expand distance learning opportunities, fund services for students disproportionately impacted by a loss of class time, and provide financial assistance to higher education students and institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GEER Fund, which was authorized under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, gives states the flexibility to determine how best to allocate the emergency assistance to meet their educational needs.
To watch the entire Warren County School Board meeting, watch the Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Governor Northam directs more than $220 million in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s K-12 schools
Governor Ralph Northam today, October 8, 2020, announced a new allocation of more than $220 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to help K-12 public schools in Virginia. The funding will support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year, including testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning. Funding will be distributed to all 132 public school districts using an allocation formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for each school division.
“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” said Governor Northam. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
This funding will supplement $66.8 million provided to Virginia through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund and an additional $587.5 million allocated to the Commonwealth in May under the CARES Act. This included $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities. Additionally, the CARES Act provided $343.9 million for higher education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
“This funding is critical as we continue to provide safe, high-quality education for Virginia students,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “I am grateful to Governor Northam for his ongoing support of public education—and I can assure you that his funding will immediately be put to good use.”
Governor Northam was one of the first governors in the country to close schools for in-person instruction when COVID-19 began to spread quickly during the 2020 spring semester. Virginia school divisions have been working overtime to adapt during the fall semester, and many continue to face challenges associated with maintaining public health protocols and increased technology needs. In June, the Commonwealth provided guidance for the phased reopening of PreK-12 schools, including guidelines for safely resuming in-person instruction and school activities.
“We applaud Governor Northam’s commitment of more than $220 million in federal CARES Act funding to our public schools,” said Dr. James Fedderman, President of the Virginia Education Association. “COVID-19 has brought huge new challenges for our students and educators, and members of the Virginia Education Association have made clear throughout the pandemic that additional, necessary services require additional funding. This action will help keep our students safe, healthy, and learning.”
“Virginia’s teachers are heroes, and they are doing an incredible job in the midst of this pandemic,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This funding will help ensure the safety of students, families, and teaching staff, all while providing critical support for our most at-risk students.”
“School divisions, teachers, and families are working overtime for the safety and well-being of Virginia’s students,” said Senator L. Louise Lucas. “Whether this funding is used for personal protective equipment, testing, or technology for distance learning, it will help keep our children safe and ensure no student is left behind.”
“This pandemic has disproportionately impacted vulnerable Virginians, including our most at-risk students,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler. “I am grateful to Governor Northam for this additional support, which will increase access to education for all families—including those who need it most.”
The amount of funding allocated to Warren County Public Schools will be $916,598.00.
EDA in Focus
Rockingham Prosecutor’s Office turned EDA criminal investigation over to U.S. Attorney’s Office
The Front Royal Warren County EDA and Warren County officials, through the EDA’s attorney in the civil case, approached the Rockingham attorney two weeks ago to urge that office to reinstate the criminal charges in the EDA embezzlement case. The attached response is a press release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.
My office was appointed to prosecute potential crimes occurring in Warren County. I authorized one of my most skilled prosecutors who specializes in white collar crimes, Michael Parker, to assist with the case. Our primary goal with prosecution is to assure a just outcome. Mr. Parker did an excellent job assessing the case and putting the evidence together. In doing so, it became apparent that federal prosecutors would be able to gain the best outcome.
Accordingly, working with our federal partners, we referred the matter to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia in late February of 2020. It was explained that my office cannot comment on the case further or jeopardize any potential federal prosecution. I want to assure the citizens of Warren County that my office is dedicated to seeing justice done. In light of an ongoing criminal action, I cannot provide any further information.
Any further questions in this case should be referred to Brian P. McGinn, Public Affairs Specialist, of the Western District United States Attorney’s Office at (434) 295-8672.
Thank you,
Marsha L. Garst
King Cartoons
