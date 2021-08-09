Local News
Warren County Public Schools updates mask requirements for start of school year
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) earlier today announced a change to its COVID-19 mitigation plan for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year and will require that everyone wear face masks indoors and on the school buses when school starts on August 17.
The Warren County School Board during its regular meeting on Wednesday, August 4 approved the WCPS COVID-19 Mitigation Health Plan entitled “2021 Leading the Rebound,” which emphasizes the implementation of layered prevention strategies, including three phases for mask-wearing.
The next day, on Thursday, August 5, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reminded public schools about the importance of implementing strong mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools and to keep students and staff safe as they return to in-person instruction this school year, according to a WCPS press release issued by Superintendent Christopher Ballenger on Monday, August 9.
“Virginia law (Chapter 456, S1303) requires that each school board shall… (ii) provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Northam, who also encouraged school divisions to consult with local counsel to ensure mitigation measures are in compliance with the law.
Meanwhile, the CDC recently updated its guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year and now recommends universal masking of students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.
The CDC’s federal order requiring masks to be worn on public transportation also remains in effect, and the order does apply to school buses. And while the CDC uses the word “recommends” in its statement regarding masking, the language in law makes those recommendations a requirement, according to Ballenger’s press release.
Specifically, the term “shall” directs school divisions to implement the CDC guidance, Ballenger said, while the term “adheres” requires WCPS and other school districts to follow the recommendations.
“Based on this directive from Governor Northam, we will now open schools for students and staff in Phase 2 of our mitigation plan,” said Ballenger.
Phase 2 of the plan requires students and staff to wear a mask while indoors and on school buses. The other two phases, according to the WCPS reopening plan, are Phase 1, which dictates that face coverings will be “strongly encouraged” for all employees and students, “however, it is parent choice” whether their child wears one to school. Face coverings will not be required to be worn outdoors; and Phase 3, which requires masks for all students and staff indoors and outdoors, as well as increased social distancing.
During the newly announced Phase 2 mask requirement, Ballenger said that frequent mask breaks will be provided to students. Masks will not be required outdoors. Families who have a child with a health condition that may require special assistance should contact their child’s school, he said.
“WCPS will continue to monitor this evolving situation and adjust our mitigation plan accordingly to ensure we are in compliance with the law and to ensure we provide a safe and supportive school environment for all students,” Ballenger said.
COVID cases & temperatures rising, Monday thunderstorms possible
Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 9, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall issued a COVID-19, weather and roadwork update. And while slow-moving and potentially severe thunderstorms forecast for late afternoon or early evening were of immediate interest, as well as the forecast end of road-blocking work along Happy Creek Road within two weeks, of more long-term interest was an upsurge in COVID-19 cases impacted at least in part by the more volatile Delta variant strain. See Farrall’s update in its entirety below, including an uptick in Warren County’s 7-day average of newly reported Coronavirus cases, which has reached 30 “and rising”. And keep an eye on that heat index through the rest of the week – stay hydrated if you’re outside.
- COVID-19. As you all are aware, the number of COVID-19 cases is globally on the rise.
- 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19. This average is related to the Level of Community Transmission of COVID-19, and is measured in terms of Low (up to 10 cases), Moderate (10-49 cases), Substantial (50-99 cases), and High (100-plus cases).
- As of today, the County’s 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19 is 30.0 (and rising), and is considered “Moderate” (by comparison, the State average is 19.1, and is also considered “Moderate”).
- Accordingly, the County will be updating its COVID-related policies in the near future.
- Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
- Hazardous Weather (as of 12:12 PM EDT Mon Aug 9, 2021).
- DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). A slow-moving thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and early evening, which could lead to an isolated instance of flooding. A severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts is possible as well this afternoon and early evening.
- DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Tuesday through Sunday). Heat index values of 100 to 105 are possible during the afternoon hours Wednesday through Saturday, especially near and east of Interstate 81. Isolated severe storms along with isolated instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday through Saturday.
- Happy Creek Road Closure.
- Road Work. The contractor is completing paving, shoulder, road marking, and guard rail work.
- Norfolk Southern. The railroad relocated the crossing arms, and needs to complete the portion of paving between and just adjacent to the tracks.
- VDOT. VDOT is optimistic the project will be completed in the next two weeks, weather permitting.
(From a Warren County Emergency Services release)
Public Hearing Announcement: Proposed Office Lease for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Corrections
The Probation and Parole Unit of the Virginia Department of Corrections will provide an opportunity for public comment on the proposed location for a leased office for the Front Royal, Virginia Probation and Parole Office at:
- 842 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
The Public Hearing will be conducted:
- August 12, 2021
- 6:00 p.m.
at the following location:
- Board Room, Warren County Government Center
220 N. Commerce Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630
All individuals seeking to provide oral comment are required to pre-register by 5:00 pm on August 11, 2021, and submit in writing the following information: name, address, telephone number, and organization represented if any, and the specifics of your comment to:
Department of Corrections
Infrastructure and Environmental Management Unit
Attn: DOC Real Estate/Public Hearing District #11
P.O. Box 26963
Richmond, Virginia 23261
Alternatively, you may fax this information to 804-674-3536 or submit it electronically to DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov.
Please submit only one speaker’s name per letter. A list of individual speakers will not be accepted. Public officials will speak first and will be allowed five minutes each to make their presentations. Thereafter, other speakers will be allowed three minutes each and will be heard in order of registration. Each speaker will be required to sign-in on the day of the hearing. Speakers arriving after 6:00 p.m., the starting time of the hearing, will forfeit their registration.
The location of this public hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any individual with a disability who requires special assistance, such as a sign language interpreter, to participate in the public hearing should contact Lyman Brown at 804-418-5642 or DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov by August 10, 2021, in order for the Department of Corrections to make the necessary arrangements.
This hearing will be recorded and that material will become the property of the Department of Corrections.
Report documents failures of Virginia’s cleanup plans for the Shenandoah River
A new report finds that Virginia’s efforts to restore the health of the scenic Shenandoah River are failing because of toothless and absent cleanup plans, a lack of regulations on the livestock industry, and inadequate monitoring by the state.
The report by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), “Water Quality in the Shenandoah Valley: Virginia’s Cleanup Plans Fail to Solve Bacteria Problem,” urges Virginia to take strong steps to protect people swimming in waterways contaminated with fecal bacteria, including by issuing health advisories, posting warning signs, and by cracking down on manure runoff from livestock operations.
The study found that almost 70 percent of the river and stream miles in the Shenandoah Valley that have been assessed by the state (1,014 of 1,461 miles) had so much fecal bacteria in them that they were considered to be “impaired” for recreational uses in 2020 (using a term in the federal Clean Water Act for waterways so polluted they require a cleanup plan.)
However, those numbers could soon fall – not because the waters are any cleaner, but because Virginia recently revised its water quality standards to tolerate higher concentrations of fecal bacteria, according to EIP’s report.
Almost half of the impaired waters in the Shenandoah Valley lack either the cleanup plans or implementation plans required by federal and state law. And many of the plans that have been in place for years have failed because they lack any enforcement or funding mechanisms and because monitoring has been inadequate.
“The Shenandoah is such a beautiful and historic place – and such a treasured spot for fishing, tubing, and recreation — Virginia really needs to get more serious about protecting it,” said Eric Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Environmental Integrity Project and former Director of Civil Enforcement at EPA. “Most of all, Virginia needs to regulate the growing livestock industry to stop the chronic over application of fertilizer to farm fields, and mandate livestock fencing along streams.”
Until Virginia’s waters are cleaned up, Schaeffer said, the Commonwealth should raise “no swimming” advisory signs in parts of the Shenandoah that are often used for swimming and tubing but that have unsafe levels of fecal bacteria.
Mark Frondorf, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, said: “Virginia has failed to implement plans already on the books that would actually result in improved water quality in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has also assessed a very low percentage of waters, leaving residents guessing whether it is safe to swim and recreate in the rivers and streams.”
The Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) report is based on an examination of state records and water quality monitoring data, and includes the following findings:
• Under federal and state clean water laws, impaired waterways are supposed to have cleanup plans and implementation plans. But 47 percent of the waterways impaired by bacteria in the Shenandoah Valley lack either cleanup or implementation plans.
• The cleanup plans (also called Total Maximum Daily Loads or TMDLs) that do exist lack enforcement and funding mechanisms. For example, EIP examined 11 watershed cleanup implementation plans in the Shenandoah Valley and found that the state was not following the water quality monitoring requirements in 10 of them.
• The cleanup deadlines for four of the implementation plans in the Valley have passed, but the waterways in three of these four remain impaired by fecal bacteria.
• Virginia’s monitoring of water quality is inadequate. Only 21 percent of the river and stream miles in the Shenandoah Valley, and 22 percent statewide, have been assessed by the state to determine if they are impaired with pollutants.
• The number of water monitoring sites in the Shenandoah Valley declined from an average of 70 per year from 2015 to 2018, to 30 per year in 2019 and 2020, with many of the excluded sites having the highest levels of bacteria.
• Agricultural pollution, primarily from manure runoff from fields and livestock yards, was a source of contamination for 71 percent (or 723) of the impaired miles of rivers and streams that were assessed in 2020.
EIP’s report also examines how the regulatory landscape is shifting in Virginia. Water quality standards have changed in the Commonwealth, and the changes make it harder for waterways to be designated as impaired in the future – meaning fewer could be aided by cleanup plans.
On October 21, 2019, Virginia changed its standards for the amount of bacteria that is acceptable for water-contact recreation, such as the swimming, tubing, and kayaking that are popular in the summer in the Shenandoah Valley. The state adopted new regulations that tolerate higher concentrations of fecal bacteria (410 units of E. coli bacteria per 100 ml water, instead of 235 under the old standards.)
Virginia in 2019 also eliminated its fecal bacteria public health warning advisory threshold for swimming in freshwater areas – called the “beach action value.” The Virginia Department of Health continues to use a health warning and monitoring system for saltwater beaches in the state but has never issued warnings or posted signs to protect people in freshwater areas like those along the Shenandoah River.
Mark Frondorf, the Shenandoah Riverkeeper, said: “Virginia should not implement a two-tiered system that protects saltwater beach goers at the expense of folks living, working, and recreating in the Shenandoah watershed. It’s a matter of basic fairness.”
The Environmental Integrity Project’s report makes the following recommendations:
• The Virginia General Assembly and VDEQ need to invest enough in staffing and resources to create cleanup and implementation plans for the nearly half of impaired waterway miles in the Shenandoah Valley that lack one or the other of them today.
• The state should take action to implement the cleanup plans it creates so that TMDLs are more meaningful. The most important way Virginia could better implement its TMDLs would be to impose regulations that reduce the chronic over-application of manure to farm fields, especially those adjacent to waterways. The Commonwealth should also issue rules to require all farmers to fence their cattle out of streams and rivers.
• The state should tighten up its recently revised water quality standards for bacteria by creating a swimming beach warning standard for freshwater areas and by issuing health advisories on websites and social media and by raising “no swimming” signs to warn people in these areas contaminated by fecal pathogens, including in the Shenandoah Valley. The warning signs could include a website or hotline that people could use to get the most recent bacteria monitoring information.
• Virginia should significantly expand its water quality monitoring program statewide, especially in freshwater areas, so that the nearly 80 percent of waterway miles that lack enough data can be evaluated for impairment decisions and cleanup plans.
For a copy of the report, click here.
The Environmental Integrity Project is a 19-year-old nonprofit organization, based in Washington, D.C., that is dedicated to enforcing environmental laws and strengthening policy to protect public health.
Virginia DMV continues to migrate services online; new online payment plan option
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to expand its offering of online transactions by adding the ability for credentialed customers to establish a payment plan contract online. This new online option will enable more than 150 customers per week to skip a trip to DMV and creates additional appointment opportunities for customers who require in-person service.
If customers owe fees as a result of not insuring their vehicles, they may be able to enter into a payment plan to pay the fees over time and continue driving. Since payment plans were established by the General Assembly in 2017, more than 53,000 customers have successfully completed their contracts with DMV.
In Virginia, in order to purchase license plates or register a vehicle (to receive decals), customers must certify that their vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
When a customer is cited for driving without vehicle insurance, their license is suspended until they comply with the following three requirements:
1) file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22),
2) pay the reinstatement fee, and
3) pay the noncompliance fee upfront or enter into a payment plan to pay the fee over time in monthly installments, which may also be paid online. The suspension action and requirements are the same whether an insurance company reports to DMV that a customer’s liability insurance coverage on a vehicle has terminated or been canceled during the registration period and the customer has not obtained another policy, or the customer has not temporarily deactivated the license plates or permanently surrendered the license plates.
In order to avoid a suspension of driving privileges, the requirement to pay the non-compliance fee, and the related requirements, customers must ensure that there are no lapses in insurance coverage for vehicles during their registration period and that they either deactivate or surrender license plates to DMV prior to canceling their insurance.
For more information on DMV’s payment plan program, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#statpay.asp.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 9 – 13, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 3.
*NEW* Mile marker 7, eastbound – Bridge over the railroad and Shenandoah River, Bridge maintenance with alternating lane closures. August 11, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROAD
No lane closures reported.
*NEW* Route 522, from Route 55 to old north corporate limits, Town of Front Royal. Bridge over the railroad and Shenandoah River. Bridge maintenance with alternating lane closures. August 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 522, north corporate limits, Town of Front Royal to Warren and Clarke County line. Line painting with alternating lane closures. August 12 – 20, 2021 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for a safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.
Fauquier Health is operating under a limited-visitation policy
Face masks/coverings, screening, and hand sanitization are required for entry. Upon entry into the facility, visitors can expect to receive an approved visitation sticker that must be worn visibly at all times within the facility. The front entrance will be open Monday-Friday 6:00am-7:00pm and Saturday 7:30am-5:00pm.
No children under age 18 will be permitted unless they are here for their own medical appointment or outpatient visit.
Additional means of technology may also be utilized for patient and visitor interactions when appropriate (including video-call applications on cell phones or tablets). Visitors may access the Bistro for takeout meals or leave the facility to obtain takeout meals and return to the patient’s room. Visitors who leave the facility must go through screening again upon return. Visitation restrictions are subject to change at any time.
The following instructions will be provided upon arrival:
- Approved visitor sticker MUST be worn at all times showing approved visitation status.
- Facemask or cloth face-covering MUST be worn at all times while in the facility. Cloth masks may include any of the suggested CDC face coverings – cloth mask, no-sew t-shirt mask, bandana, etc. Please visit this CDC link for more information. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
- Hand hygiene MUST be performed frequently, including upon arrival and departure.
All details regarding visitation, deliveries, and entry can be found below:
- Visitation Policy for Inpatients (Patients Requiring Hospital Stay)
- Visitation Policy for Outpatients (Patients NOT Requiring Hospital Stay)
- Hospital entry points and visiting hours
- Deliveries and vendors
- Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC)
- The Villa at Suffield Meadows
- Fauquier Health Physician Services Clinics
- Masking Guidance
- Conference Center
Fauquier Health is committed to providing the highest quality of care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers, and visitors. We continue to monitor the evolving situation with COVID-19 on a daily basis and are taking the necessary steps to ensure we provide a safe environment of care for patients, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in partnership with our local and state health departments. Some helpful resources to help you:
- Get Vaccinated. Visit vaccinefinder.org to schedule your vaccine.
- COVID-19 Vaccination Information
- Learn the latest on what you need to know about COVID-19
- Take an online Risk Assessment
Call the Fauquier Health Department at 540.347.6400 to schedule a vaccination appointment.
