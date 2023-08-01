Warren County Public Schools Ushers in a New Academic Year with a Bang!

Back-to-School Fun Day: A Community Affair at WCHS Grounds

Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is set to make a grand statement this year, turning the ordinary back-to-school routine into an extravaganza. On August 5, the grounds of Warren County High School (WCHS) will pulsate with life and festivities for the entire community.

In this Town Talk, the school’s principal, Ken Knesch, and event coordinator, Nora McMackin, shed light on the event’s intricacies. Scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm, the WCPS Community Fun Day promises an array of activities, ensuring attendees of all ages have something exciting to look forward to.

Craft enthusiasts can meander through an indoor craft show, where local vendors will showcase their wares. Literature lovers can try their luck at the Samuels Library Prize Wheel, aiming for some fascinating reads.

Musical vibes will waft across the grounds, with live performances from the likes of Bearded Harmony, Mandatory Fun, and Shortness of Breath setting the perfect backdrop. For the biker community, there’s a motorcycle ride organized in collaboration with Shotgun LEMC to support the Humane Society.

Kids, undoubtedly, have the lion’s share of fun, with a plethora of attractions lined up. From an invigorating bounce house, challenging obstacle course, and towering climbing wall to the ever-entertaining dunk tank and whimsical face painting sessions, there’s no room for boredom. On top of these, children can also partake in outdoor activities and interact with vehicle displays from the fire, rescue, sheriff, and police departments.

The day gets even more exciting with the presence of mascots from WCHS and SHS. Iconic figures like McGruff the Crime Dog and Smokey the Bear will also make appearances, much to the delight of kids and adults alike.

And as the festivities unfold, the savory aroma of food trucks will tantalize taste buds, offering a range of delectable cuisines to satiate hungry souls.

The WCPS Community Fun Day isn’t merely a precursor to the academic year. It stands as a testament to Warren County Public School’s commitment to fostering community spirit, ensuring that education is paired with enjoyment and holistic development. On August 5, Warren County will witness not just a back-to-school event but a celebration of learning, camaraderie, and community.

For more information, contact Nora McMackin at 540-635-4144.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com