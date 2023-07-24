Warren County Rallies to Feed the Homeless

Dept. of Social Services Spearheads Vital Food Drive

In a compassionate drive to uplift the less fortunate members of the community, Warren County’s Department of Social Services has launched a Food Drive targeting the homeless living in tents and those residing temporarily in motels. The department is sending a clarion call to every generous heart to join hands in this noble cause.

The initiative emphasizes the urgency of supplying food items that are both nutritious and easy to prepare, considering the limited resources available to those living in tents and motels. From the essentials like Tuna and Chicken Packets, Vienna Sausages, and Spam to comfort foods like Microwavable Popcorn and Chef Boyardee, the list is curated keeping in mind the dietary needs and preparation constraints of the recipients.

In particular, the department urges donors to opt for “pop top” cans, which are easier for the homeless population to open and use without additional tools. This thoughtful gesture underlines the broader aim of the drive: not just to feed but to empower and restore a sense of dignity to those it serves.

Among the items listed, donors can contribute Macaroni Cups, Granola Bars, Microwavable Meals, Corned Beef Hash, Canned Chicken, Microwavable Ready Pasta, Mashed Potatoes, Cup of Noodles, Spaghetti Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Beef Stew, Nutra Grain Bars, 90-second Rice, and the universally-loved Peanut Butter.

The Warren County Dept. of Social Services, located at 465 W. 15th St., Suite 100, Front Royal, facilitates the drive, ensuring that all contributions reach those in genuine need. For individuals or businesses wanting further details or looking to understand how they can best contribute, the department is reachable at 540.635.3430 Ext. 3352.

As the colder months approach, such initiatives underscore the community spirit of Front Royal and Warren County at large. With the Food Drive, the Department of Social Services is not just filling bellies but is also sending out a heartwarming message: In Warren County, no one goes hungry.