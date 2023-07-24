Community Events
Warren County Rallies to Feed the Homeless
Dept. of Social Services Spearheads Vital Food Drive
In a compassionate drive to uplift the less fortunate members of the community, Warren County’s Department of Social Services has launched a Food Drive targeting the homeless living in tents and those residing temporarily in motels. The department is sending a clarion call to every generous heart to join hands in this noble cause.
The initiative emphasizes the urgency of supplying food items that are both nutritious and easy to prepare, considering the limited resources available to those living in tents and motels. From the essentials like Tuna and Chicken Packets, Vienna Sausages, and Spam to comfort foods like Microwavable Popcorn and Chef Boyardee, the list is curated keeping in mind the dietary needs and preparation constraints of the recipients.
In particular, the department urges donors to opt for “pop top” cans, which are easier for the homeless population to open and use without additional tools. This thoughtful gesture underlines the broader aim of the drive: not just to feed but to empower and restore a sense of dignity to those it serves.
Among the items listed, donors can contribute Macaroni Cups, Granola Bars, Microwavable Meals, Corned Beef Hash, Canned Chicken, Microwavable Ready Pasta, Mashed Potatoes, Cup of Noodles, Spaghetti Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Beef Stew, Nutra Grain Bars, 90-second Rice, and the universally-loved Peanut Butter.
The Warren County Dept. of Social Services, located at 465 W. 15th St., Suite 100, Front Royal, facilitates the drive, ensuring that all contributions reach those in genuine need. For individuals or businesses wanting further details or looking to understand how they can best contribute, the department is reachable at 540.635.3430 Ext. 3352.
As the colder months approach, such initiatives underscore the community spirit of Front Royal and Warren County at large. With the Food Drive, the Department of Social Services is not just filling bellies but is also sending out a heartwarming message: In Warren County, no one goes hungry.
Riverton UMC Hosts Upward Flag Football and Cheer League
Last Call: Register for the Fall Sports Extravaganza
The clock is ticking, sports enthusiasts! Riverton United Methodist Church is gearing up to host a 9-week Flag Football and Cheer league under the banner of Upward Sports, and this is your final week to sign up. The atmosphere in Front Royal, VA, is already brimming with excitement, anticipation, and team spirit.
Starting August 8th and culminating on October 14th, the event promises to provide children with not just an opportunity to showcase their skills but also imbibe values of teamwork, leadership, and discipline. Practices are slated to be held once a week, paving the way for thrilling Saturday morning games, where parents and local community members can cheer for their budding stars.
The league is open for children from kindergarten (K5) to 5th grade. Whether your child is an aspiring quarterback or has the zeal to cheer from the sidelines, there’s a spot for everyone. Riverton Church, known for its community-centric approach, encourages families to register their children for either flag football or cheerleading. Both categories come with a registration fee of $75.00, ensuring participation in an environment that is both competitive and nurturing.
For those eager to sign up, the process is seamless. Just head over to the registration link provided by Upward Sports: https://registration.upward.org/UPW84530. Located at 55 E. Strasburg Rd, Front Royal, VA, the Riverton United Methodist Church is easily accessible, ensuring that participants and attendees have a hassle-free experience.
As summer wanes and gives way to autumn, Riverton Church is all set to bring the community together to celebrate sportsmanship and youthful enthusiasm. Don’t let your child miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Register today and let the games begin!
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for August
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
New G.E.D. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College
Tuesday, August 22nd & Thursday, August 24th from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
In person. Patrons and students will be able to registration for fall G.E.D. semester courses in the computer lab. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education.
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
Bad Romance
Wednesday, August 2nd at 6:00 PM
In person. Join us for a pet-themed edition of Bad Romance! This can be any romance novel or romcom that includes two people bonding over their pets or a “meet-cute” at a dog park. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion!
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, August 8th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’re reading “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Montell, Amanda. Learn about how cult influences work, why they’re so intriguing to those who join, and how cultish language and influences are seeded throughout our society and everyday lives.
Genealogy Club
Wed, August 9th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Find Your Voice through Languages – Spanish
Thursday, August 17th at 6:00 PM
In person. Interested in learning a new language or have already started? Check out the library’s computer lab to meet with others who are interested in practicing speaking through conversation and learning about new resources.
Macro Photography Scavenger Hunt – Using Observational and Photography Skills to Document Nature
Saturday, August 19th at 9:00 AM
Over millions of years, the Shenandoah River and its many tributaries carved out the valley that we love. This session we will dedicate to photographing our beloved river. We will review techniques for capturing light on water, reflections, and movement. Following the review, we will head to the field to practice these techniques. All types of cameras from smartphones to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. If you have a wide-angle or landscape lens – bring it along. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.
Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: The YES Conference Returns
Discover the Power of Vision with Notable Speakers and Engaging Activities
Set against the backdrop of Shenandoah University, the 3rd annual Youth Empowered for Success (YES) Conference is poised to make waves once again. Designed especially for rising Seniors and Juniors in the Shenandoah Valley, the day-long event is laser-focused on grooming students with the tools they need to thrive in all facets of life.
Organized by Reaching Out Now, in partnership with Shenandoah University, Winchester Public Schools, and Warren County Public Schools, this year’s YES Conference encapsulates the transformative theme: “The Power of Vision.” It’s not just about looking ahead; it’s about understanding, cultivating, and harnessing one’s vision for maximum personal and professional impact.
Notably, the conference will be enriched with insights from Dr. Jason Van Heukelum, the Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools, the passionate Youth Pastor Julia Putprush Blythe of Abundant Life Church, and the renowned certified Life Coach and NeuroCoach, Tamara Wolfe. Each presenter is slated to delve deep into the theme, unpacking layers of vision, resilience, and determination.
However, the conference isn’t restricted to lectures and presentations. Interactive panels revolving around wellness, networking, and critical leadership skills ensure students receive a well-rounded understanding. Plus, attendees will be privy to an exclusive tour of Shenandoah University, allowing them to soak in the academic atmosphere.
Warren County-based nonprofit, Reaching Out Now has been unwavering in its mission to uplift under-resourced youth. Championing a cause that revolves around molding young individuals into the best versions of themselves, the organization has, over the years, offered hope, purpose, and optimism. Their persistent efforts in collaborating with community partners and volunteers have left a lasting impact on students and families.
Support from key institutions like Shenandoah University, Winchester Public Schools, and Warren County Public Schools has been instrumental in the grand success of the YES Conference. What started as a humble initiative has now burgeoned into a flagship event, seeing growing participation year after year.
The Youth Empowered for Success Conference is more than just an event—a movement. Set for August 16, 2023, from 8 am to 3 pm, with a modest registration fee of $20 (covering breakfast and lunch), the event promises a transformative experience for all attendees. Those interested should mark the registration deadline of August 10th in their calendars. The future is now, and it’s looking visionary!
“Elevation”: A Melodic Journey Above with the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival
Experience Musical Heights with World-renowned Compositions
The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival (ACMF) returns with its 2023 series, taking its audience on a breathtaking journey through “Places That Inspire.” As part of this series, ACMF presents “Elevation,” a chamber music concert promising a symphonic view from above. Scheduled for August 19, this event is poised to be an atmospheric encounter of classical music mastery.
Held at the prestigious Goodson Chapel – Recital Hall of Shenandoah University, “Elevation” is more than a concert. It is a musically curated experience. The concert will lead with the regal Beethoven horn sextet, paving the way for compositions that have earned accolades and resonated with audiences worldwide. These include works by Caroline Shaw, especially her tribute to the scenic grounds of “Dumbarton Oaks” and the illustrious Igor Stravinsky’s own nod to the same name.
A crowning jewel of the evening will be the American premiere of Paul Frost’s “Elevation” for string ensemble and solo violin. This piece will showcase the talents of renowned Welsh violinist, Martin Gwilym-Jones, offering listeners a unique opportunity to witness musical innovation firsthand.
This concert, inspired by the magnificence of lofty places, draws its essence from a vantage point that encapsulates the view from above. With an ensemble comprising strings, flute, clarinet, bassoon, and French horn, attendees are guaranteed an orchestral panorama that defies expectations.
Beyond the brilliance of “Elevation,” the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival, now in its third season from August 14 to 27, promises a series of 12 concerts themed around inspiring places. This year, ACMF has seamlessly interwoven its world-class chamber music performances with the profound history, captivating nature, and vibrant culture of Harpers Ferry and nearby locales. This blend ensures each concert remains distinct, leaving a lasting impact and fueling rave reviews from their ever-growing audience base.
In chamber music, “Elevation” is not just another concert; it’s a call to ascend into a world of musical grandeur. With tickets ranging between $13 and $28, one can anticipate an evening that harmoniously intertwines iconic compositions, innovative premieres, and a shared appreciation for places that inspire. The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival sets the stage for an unparalleled musical summer.
Click here to view the 2023 summer ‘collection’ of events or purchase tickets for individual performances or a Festival Pass.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 20th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 20:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Haunted Mansion”
- “Gran Turismo”
- “Strays”
- “Blue Beetle”
Christmas in July Extravaganza: A Celebratory Boost to Front Royal Community
The streets of Front Royal will transform into a Christmas wonderland on July 29th, bringing an enchanting winter spirit to the heart of summer. The much-anticipated event, dubbed “Christmas in July,” is set to deliver a day full of joy and festivities, brought to you by local entrepreneur and community advocate Sue Laurence.
Sue Laurence runs Keymove Properties and the eclectic boutique White Picket Fence. Known for her ardent support of the community and innovative ideas, Lawrence promises a unique experience for all. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, creating early memories and making their Christmas wishes known.
But the fun doesn’t stop with Santa. From noon to 2:00 pm, vendors and merchants will set up shops, offering early Christmas shopping opportunities, engaging games, and entertaining activities. For those with an appetite, the Carolina Dreamin food truck will be on-site, serving up tasty treats.
Local businesses like Penny Lane Hair Company, Grumpy Monkey Girl, White Picket Fence, Keymove Properties, C&C Frozen Treats, Main Street Geek, Mountain Trails, and many more will participate, adding variety and local touch to the festivities. In the spirit of community collaboration, Lawrence encourages anyone interested to get involved.
“Christmas in July” is not only an event filled with festive fun; it’s a testament to the vitality of Front Royal’s Main Street. This event comes amidst a flurry of activity and new businesses opening their doors. From Melissa’s new gallery to the upcoming bakery and the relocation of Royal Nutrition, the pulse of Front Royal’s Main Street is stronger than ever.
Ultimately, the event aims to draw more people to the Main Street area, showcasing the diversity of businesses and the thriving community spirit. The eclectic charm of Front Royal continues to attract tourists from around the globe, and this event will undoubtedly provide another reason to visit. So mark your calendars for July 29th and join the Front Royal community in celebrating Christmas in July.
For more information, visit the Facebook page.
