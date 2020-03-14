Local News
Warren County Republican Committee holds mass meeting
On March 13, 2020, the Warren County Republican Committee held a mass meeting for the purpose of electing delegates to represent the Committee at the State Convention of the Republican Party on May 1-2, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Also, delegates to the 6th District Convention on May 30, 2020, in Woodstock, Virginia were elected.
Chuck Smith, a candidate for Commonwealth Attorney-General 2021 also spoke early in the meeting. Watch his remarks as well as others in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
The human factor trumps political, accountability issues for one citizen
After offering some budget suggestions and wondering at the influence of one, appointed interim municipal manager on issues of mutual interest to the Town and County such as tourism and the rehabilitation of the joint Economic Development Authority, community activist Paul Gabbert took what he called a “personal” turn at the first of two March 10 Warren County Board of Supervisors work sessions.
That turn was public acknowledgment of the recent death of his and wife Bonnie’s daughter in Colorado, and an offering of thanks to two County officials he doesn’t always see eye to eye with.
“This past November our oldest daughter who lives in Colorado took her own life. I wanted to express in public, my wife and my thanks to Mr. Stanley and Mr. Carter, who I wish had been here,” Gabbert said in acknowledgment of Carter’s absence from the meeting, continuing “who reached out to us with their condolences.
“Both have received my wrath from this podium many times, but both took their time to reach out to us and give us their condolences, and that means a lot – that’s all I have,” an emotional Gabbert concluded before leaving the public speakers’ podium to shake County Administrator Stanley’s hand at his place on the board and staff dais, as he would have with Carter as well if the Happy Creek supervisor had been present.
It was an unexpected and moving break from the ongoing board and citizen critique of the public behavior of County, Town and EDA officials in the wake of the forensic audit of EDA finances in recent years, consequent civil litigations, criminal indictments and search for reasons and accountability.
It was a moment captured, and worth revisiting, on this Royal Examiner video – and Paul and Bonnie, condolences too, from us at the Royal Examiner and National Media.
Local News
RSW Jail suspends all visitation and programs until further notice
On Friday, March 13, RSW sent the following press release:
After reviewing the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office, we have decided to temporarily suspend all visitation and programs at RSW Regional Jail until further notice. We understand this will create some frustration on the part of family and friends, but we ask for your patience and understanding as we deal with this evolving situation.
Please understand that our primary concern is for the overall health of the community, and at this time, limiting the number of people entering the building is the most responsible thing to do. We have purchased additional sanitizing equipment that may allow us to operate public visitation through our video visitation system in the near future. In place of visitation, we are working with our inmate tablet/phone vendor to provide free calls/texts during this time so you can stay in communication with your friends and family. We will provide any updates or changes as this situation develops.
This temporary visitation suspension will not limit access to attorneys; however, we would encourage you to take care of matters by phone, if possible, or by utilizing video visitation in the lobby. In addition, we ask that if you are feeling ill or have possibly come into contact with someone that has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus that you please not come to the facility.
Again, we ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation while this situation moves forward. We are monitoring things closely and will do our absolute best to keep you informed.
Contact: Russell W. Gilkison, Superintendent
(540) 622-6097, information@rswregionaljail.com
Local News
Warren County Public Schools extends spring break – March 16-27, 2020
To Parents and the Warren County Public Schools Community:
After careful consideration and communication with health officials and the Virginia Department of Education, Warren County Public Schools has decided to extend spring break. Spring break will begin Monday, March 16 and extend through Friday, March 27. Currently, we expect students to return to school on Monday, March 30, 2020.
On Monday, March 16, continued deep cleaning and disinfecting will take place at each of our county schools and ancillary buildings to prepare for the return of students. Buildings will be closed to the community to allow cleaning to occur. All student activities and community use of buildings during this period have been suspended.
All buildings will be closed to both employees and the public Monday, March 16, 2020, for deep cleaning. Eleven and twelve-month employees will return to work on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Student meals will be available at no charge through a drive-through service at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School beginning Tuesday, March 17.
More information will be posted on the Warren County Public Schools website and through phone calls home.
During this time, Warren County Public Schools will be communicating in a variety of ways. We will use the Warren County Public Schools website and our phone messaging system to provide updates.
The CDC has provided guidance and preventative measures to keep you healthy during this time of uncertainty. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Sincerely,
Melody Sheppard
Interim Superintendent
Local News
Price gouging protections in effect as State of Emergency declared over coronavirus
~ Anti-price gouging statute was activated upon Governor Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency; covers items and services such as water, food, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, medicines, personal protective gear, and more ~
RICHMOND(March 12, 2020) – As public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus continues to grow, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessary goods and services during an emergency.
“When you’re trying to make sure that you and your family have all the necessities in order to protect yourselves against illness, the last thing you want to deal with is a scam or exorbitant price for a needed service or product. The sad reality is that there are unscrupulous folks out there who will take advantage of public health crises in order to make more money,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginia law offers protections for folks who find themselves in need of things like medicines, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, and other necessities during a public health crisis. I would encourage all Virginians to pay attention to any prices that seem too high, and contact my office as soon as possible if you think someone may be illegally overcharging for necessary goods or running a scam.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, medicines, personal protective gear and more. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Suspected violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act should be reported to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for investigation, as violations are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Price Gouging Complaint Form
• General Online Complaint Form
• Online Contact Form
Additionally, Attorney General Herring has warned Virginians to be wary of scams related to the coronavirus. Below are some tips and ways to protect yourself from coronavirus scams:
• Look out for emails that claim to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that they have information about the coronavirus. For the most updated information, you can visit the CDC and the World Health Organization websites.
• Do not click on any links from unknown sources. This could lead to downloading a virus on your computer or phone.
• Ignore any offers, online or otherwise, for a coronavirus vaccine. If you see any advertisements for prevention, treatment or cures ask the question: if there had been a cure for the disease would you be hearing about that through an advertisement or sales pitch?
• Thoroughly research any organizations or charities purporting to be raising funds for victims of the coronavirus.
• Look out for “investment opportunities” surrounding the coronavirus. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, there are online promotions claiming the products or services of certain publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure the disease and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase because of that.
Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy suspends on-campus classes; students depart Friday, March 13
Given the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, Randolph-Macon Academy will be suspending on-campus classes at the end of the day on Friday, March 13 and asking students to depart campus beginning that afternoon.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the immediate area or associated with the school, as R-MA President David Wesley explained in an email to the school community. “We are guided by several goals: protecting the health of our students, faculty, and staff, and to help slow the spread of the virus,” he stated.
There will be no classes on Monday and Tuesday, March 16th and 17th, to allow the teachers time to adapt their lesson plans for online classes as needed. A full-time schedule of online classes will run from Wednesday, March 18th through April 9th, when the Academy’s spring break begins. The hope is that on-campus classes can resume after spring break, on April 20th, though Wesley wrote in his message to the R-MA family, “As we continue to monitor the situation off-campus, virtual learning may last longer as needed for the safety of our students and employees.”
The Academy had previously canceled plans to participate in several off-campus events, including the Band and Parade Unit’s Florida trip over spring break, the Drill Team’s trip to the Air Force Junior ROTC National Drill Meet in Ohio, and the Band and Parade Unit’s participation in the New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. In addition to these, the on-campus Leadership Symposium and TechPilots Day, both scheduled for March 28th, have been indefinitely postponed.
The SAT scheduled to be held at R-MA this Saturday, March 14th, will be held as planned. The open house on March 22nd is also planned to go on as scheduled, beginning at 2:00 pm, but plans for a possible virtual open house are also being explored.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools send letter to parents concerning COVID-19
To Our Warren County Public Schools Community:
The health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and changing daily. We are consulting with the Virginia Department of Education,
Virginia Department of Health, and Lord Fairfax District Health Department. We will continue to provide updated communications that keep our students and families informed. Thank you for partnering with us as we navigate our way through this uncertain time.
Warren County Public Schools will:
• Communicate regularly with students, families, staff, and the larger school community.
• Practice routine cleaning and disinfecting procedures of commonly touched surfaces in schools
and on buses.
• Actively engage in planning for the possibility of extended school closures.
Building principals will be sending an approved letter to students and families this evening with information concerning alternate plans for instruction in the event we would need to close schools. All announcements regarding school closures will be communicated through local media, Warren County Public Schools website, and the School Messenger system.
At this time, we will continue to allow day field trips to surrounding counties. All sports activities in our region will continue as scheduled. The school division will continue to provide guidance via the Warren County Public Schools website.
The best place to find up-to-date information about COVID-19 is the Virginia Department of Health website. The Department of Health has also established a call center to address questions from the public.
Sincerely,
Melody Sheppard
Interim Superintendent
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph NNE
Humidity: 25%
Pressure: 30.35"Hg
UV index: 0
48/33°F
53/40°F