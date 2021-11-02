Warren County Republicans sweep again

It was a pretty scary Halloween Eve, Saturday evening, October 30, at the Virginia Beer Museum at 16 Chester Street in Front Royal. Museum proprietor David Downes began what was referred to as “The Bunnyman Tour” with a video presentation on the Beer Museum’s second floor. Then he took what he estimated at nearly 10 tours of 12 to 15 patrons each next door to 14 Chester Street, to explore the basement “laboratory” site utilized by an offshoot urban legend local mortician/mass murderer known as the Bunnyman.

We later asked Downes about the Bunnyman legend and its ties to his law office building at 14 Chester Street. This is what he told us: “The urban myth of the Bunnyman comes from Clifton, Virginia, based on some strange incidents in 1970. wikipedia.org/Bunny-Man

“The creative minds of the Virginia Beer Museum felt that they could create an entertaining prequel to this urban legend based loosely on the life of a local undertaker (Amos Beahm Scott, 1891 to 1966) that lived next to the museum (now known as the “Scott House”) from 1936 until some time shortly before his death in 1966. Scott’s daughter, Barbara Louise Scott, married Calvin Warren Turner. She inherited the funeral home after Scott’s death and it became Turner’s Funeral Home and, later, Turner Robert-Shaw’s Funeral Home until it closed a few years ago.

“While exploring the basement of an undertaker’s home might be scary enough, suggesting that he might be the original Bunnyman would add an additional element of fright to the legend created over several beers at the museum. And that is how the Legend of the Front Royal Bunny Man began,” Downes explained of the mixing of reality and fiction to create a spooky Halloween Eve.

There’s even a Playboy magazine twist to this new urban legend resulting in the 1960 unsolved murders of several Playboy bunnies visiting Skyline Drive. But why would our Bunnyman harm bunny girls, you may ask?!? – Don’t ask me, I’m just repeating what I heard on a very spooky Halloween Eve at Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum.