Warren County Republicans sweep again

Governor Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Glenn A. Youngkin
Republican
|7,082
|79.53%
|Terry R. McAuliffe
Democratic
|1,764
|19.81%
|Princess L. Blanding
Liberation
|54
|0.61%
|Write In
Write-In
|5
|0.06%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM
Lieutenant Governor Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winsome E. Sears
Republican
|6,999
|78.92%
|Hala S. Ayala
Democratic
|1,852
|20.88%
|Write In
Write-In
|18
|0.20%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM
Attorney General Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jason S. Miyares
Republican
|7,866
|78.57%
|Mark R. Herring
Democratic
|2,133
|21.30%
|Write In
Write-In
|13
|0.13%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:40 PM
Member House of Delegates (015) Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|C. Todd Gilbert
Republican
|2,042
|83.21%
|Emily G. Scott
Democratic
|408
|16.63%
|Write In
Write-In
|4
|0.16%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:40 PM
Member House of Delegates (018) Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Michael J. Webert
Republican
|3,879
|78.03%
|Douglas J. Ward
Democratic
|1,080
|21.73%
|Write In
Write-In
|12
|0.24%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:40 PM
Member House of Delegates (029) Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|William D. “Bill” Wiley
Republican
|2,018
|78.74%
|Delmara F. “Deetzie” Bayliss
Democratic
|539
|21.03%
|Write In
Write-In
|6
|0.23%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM
Member Board of Supervisors (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Vicky L. Cook
|847
|64.02%
|Write In
|476
|35.98%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:07 PM
Member Board of Supervisors (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jerome K. “Jay” Butler
|1,761
|95.71%
|Write In
|79
|4.29%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:04 PM
Member School Board (FORK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Andrea M. Lo
|618
|50.78%
|Write In
|599
|49.22%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:07 PM
Member School Board (HAPPY CREEK DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Antoinette D. Funk
|1,116
|56.17%
|Stephanie J. Short
|826
|41.57%
|Write In
|45
|2.26%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:04 PM
Member School Board (NORTH RIVER DISTRICT)Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Melanie C. Salins
|1,120
|59.35%
|Angela Clark Robinson
|744
|39.43%
|Write In
|23
|1.22%
Last Modified on 11/02/2021 08:30 PM
Member Town Council (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|H. Bruce Rappaport
|854
|39.63%
|Amber Faith Morris
|1,265
|58.70%
|Write In
|36
|1.67%