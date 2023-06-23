Opinion
Warren County resident denounces book banning and calls out Board of Supervisors for underfunding local library
Warren County Board of Supervisors
Re: Samuels Public Library
Supervisors,
I was extremely disappointed to learn the Warren County Board of Supervisors (Board) has chosen to withhold most of the funding for the library until the library can satisfy a small group of people who wish to ban books. The complainants assert the books are pornographic and obscene; our courts advise they are neither. We are fortunate to have a highly educated, experienced, and loyal staff at Samuels Public Library. Some staff members have graduate degrees in library science, including the Library Director, Reference Librarian, and the Children’s Librarian, and they consider information published by the American Library Association and the Library of Virginia. Banning books is un-American. None of these facts seem to matter to the Board as they follow the old adage, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”
I also wonder about these complainants. Are they Warren County residents? Did they obtain library cards just to qualify to file a complaint? Have they actually read the books or simply relied on excerpts provided by other would-be book banners? Are all of these books in the library’s collection? Do their teenage children have library cards, and do they access the library unaccompanied by an adult? With these questions unasked, it appears to me the Board was more focused on the noise than on the facts.
Operating expenses at Samuels Public Library have increased, as is true for some other county-funded organizations. However, the Board has not provided the necessary increases in funding. Constant underfunding by the Board is not appropriate. The Board now displays its disregard for the dedication and professionalism of the library staff by withholding funds in order to extort a resolution for which there is no problem.
I believe in free speech. I believe book banning is wrong. If parents are concerned about the reading habits of their children, let them make time to accompany their children to the library. The Board should not to let a small number of people decide what is best for all of Warren County and then implement that decision by extortion. Many people have doubts about the integrity of politicians. If you wish to better understand this skepticism, I suggest you consult the person in your mirror.
A Proponent of Free Speech,
Robert Richardson
Front Royal
Obscenity over insight: Warren County’s unpalatable budget presentation
We know how much people care about children by what they do, not what they say. Children ought to be able to watch their government in action without parental supervision but on 6/6/23, the public got only a fleeting glimpse at the Warren County budget before the video went to colorful bars that, at that moment, seemed an appropriate reaction to the shockingly explicit and inappropriate smut read aloud moments prior to the budget presentation, with promised resumption afterward. The statutorily required public hearing on the budget had become an alternative book burning.
With free e-books instantly available, why are librarians wasting paid time reading reportedly-offensive books instead of dropping them directly into a shredder? There was no need for the pious to debase themselves from reading pornographic trash aloud in public! The Warren County Board of Supervisors need not have sacrificed public decorum. So, why did they? Obscenity is not protected under the First Amendment. Nice community we have here!
The next time you want to read something to shock us . . . try the budget for Warren County, the voting records of elected officials, or the history of fascism. A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Dunn addresses pressing regional issues with concrete solutions, not rhetoric
Which do you prefer? Solutions to problems or rhetoric?
I entered the Senate District 1 Republican primary race because other candidates were not addressing policy issues that are affecting this area and can only be solved at the state level. Frederick County is the fastest-growing county in Virginia, and adjacent areas are not far behind.
The major issues affecting this area include 1) the cost of population growth as more people move into new houses, 2) congested roads, 3) providing good education to our students, and 4) returning to an election day – not an election season.
How to Pay for Growth. Each new house costs you, the taxpayer, $27,000 in capital costs. What is the solution? Impact fees which are paid by the home buyer to cover the additional costs they bring to the region. That protects you, the taxpayer, from having to subsidize those costs through higher real estate taxes. If enacted a decade ago, Frederick County alone would have had an additional $172 MILLION to address that growth.
Roads. VDOT examines road problems and offers monetary solutions to fix the problem they have identified. However, the money arrives 4-5 years later, at which time the problem has grown. We need to change the law so that money allocated for roads is based on the amount of money needed to fix the problem when the money arrives, not when the problem was identified.
Education. As a former teacher, I empathize with teachers having to teach in today’s environment. We need to empower parents to contribute to their children’s education. We need to emphasize core courses, how to think critically, the Constitution, and not CRT. Change the regulations so teachers can teach – not just teach to a test. I would support school choice to foster competition which benefits all students by enhancing educational standards.
Election Day – not an Election Season. All citizens should have the same information on the same day to vote. We need to ensure voter integrity by requiring that voter registration requires the same standards as required for a US passport, not just a utility bill which is the current standard. Absentee voting can be used for those who cannot vote on election day. We need to end mail-in voting and same-day voter registration so election results can be known the following day – not the following week.
I am a conservative Republican and Certified Financial Planner™ who believes in limited government, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and providing opportunity to all citizens. I founded a fiduciary fee-only financial planning firm, have been elected to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, have been a legislative director/staff to three congressmen and two federal agencies, as well as a former history teacher.
You can find more information at www.blainedunn.com or on Facebook at Blaine Dunn for VA.
If you would like solutions to problems instead of rhetoric, I would appreciate your vote on June 20th to be your Republican nominee for the Virginia Senate.
Blaine Dunn
Meet Lance Allen: A devoted family man, veteran, and your potential State Senate representative
I’m thrilled to introduce you to my husband, Lance Allen, who is currently running for State Senate.
We first met when Lance was serving at Joint Base Andrews, and like many military families, our journey took us across the country. Our last assignment took us to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, where Lance led the Homeland Defense intelligence team.
After ten years of service, we returned home to Virginia, where we had two of our three children — Jake, Harper, and Archer
As a devoted husband and an exceptional father, Lance’s commitment to our family is a testament to his character. He cherishes every moment he spends with our children, whether it’s helping with homework, taking them on outdoor adventures, or cheering them on during sports.
His dedication to our family extends to his vision for all families, with a strong emphasis on quality education for our children! As a teacher myself, I can tell you that our system is broken, and Lance is committed to bringing school choice to our state. Putting power back in the hands of our families.
Lance’s military background shapes his perspective. He is a fervent patriot, a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, and passionately advocates military benefits and tax relief for veteran retirement income.
He intends to bring this same focus to reducing taxes for all and easing regulations on small businesses to encourage economic growth and prosperity.
To learn more about Lance’s campaign and his policies, please visit his website at www.LanceForVA.com. Alternatively, Lance welcomes you to reach out directly to his cell at (540)-987-0416.
He is not a career politician but a servant leader who understands that his role if elected, is to serve you. He is always open to hearing your concerns and suggestions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. We appreciate your consideration and look forward to the possibility of serving you.
Please remember to vote for Lance in the upcoming Republican primary on Tuesday, June 20th!
Meredith Allen
Woe to you, hypocrites
Sigmund Freud, that master explorer of all things proctological, would have been utterly fascinated by Dale Carpenter’s obsessive use of the term “filth” in his recent letter to the editor, to describe the alleged “pornography” Mr. Carpenter wants his tax dollars to stop funding in the Samuels Public Library. In fact, Mr. Carpenter is so morally offended by this insult to the public morality, that he wants the Warren County Board of Supervisors to stop giving any money at all to the library—as if it provided no other public service other than peddling porn to little kids.
Well, since Freud has to content himself with rolling his eyes in his grave at Mr. Carpenter’s obsessions, allow me, a seasoned (which is to say, old) observer of human folly to substitute my humble analysis of Mr. Carpenter‘s … vicissitude.
Mr. Carpenter, the leader of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance (SCA), obviously fashions himself as a pillar of rectitude (so to speak) in the community. But he reminds me of nothing less than the Pharisaic critics of Jesus, whom Jesus himself describes in the gospel as “whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of dead men’s bones and everything unclean.”
Mr. Carpenter, who, from his letter, just as obviously likes to be seen praying in the marketplace as much as the enemies of Jesus, may shine with Christian piety on the outside, but his inner subconscious appears to rumble with darkness—fear, ignorance, and bigotry. His almost clinically sterile civic language cannot disguise the demons within.
Neuroscientists have done a number of studies on the political mind and, perhaps unsurprisingly, have found clear, significant, and physical differences between the brains of conservatives and liberals, differences that persist across ages and cultures. Whereas the brains of political liberals have more activity in the left posterior insula, which gives them more openness to experience and a greater tolerance for uncertainty, conservative brains are characterized by the enlargement of the amygdala. LINK: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/conservative-and-liberal-brains-might-have-some-real-differences/
The amygdala is “commonly thought to form the core of a neural system for processing fearful and threatening stimuli, including detection of threat and activation of appropriate fear-related behaviors in response to threatening and dangerous stimuli,“ according to the National Academy of Sciences.
What would appear to be Mr. Carpenter’s bulging amygdala is on vivid display throughout his letter. He fears everything: Change; The future; The differences in human nature; The secular state.
And according to the SCA website, he and his followers even boast about their “fear” of God. LINK: https://sca4christ.org/who-we-are/ This is something I (and other spiritual liberals, I suspect) have never understood. Why would a loving God want “fear” from the children of the divine womb? It makes no sense to me.
In “Moral Politics,” one of the most insightful books of the past half century, the cognitive linguist George Lakoff uses these studies of the differences between liberal and conservative brains to advance the theory that Americans view the nation as a family, but liberals and conservatives adhere to different models of that institution.
Liberals follow what Lakoff terms the “Nurturant Parent” model, which is characterized by a sense of equality among the family members, where even children, though requiring guidance, are recognized for their full humanity.
Lakoff calls the conservative model of the family the “Strict Father” model. This is consistent with the conservative moral tradition, which sees the father as the head of the family, and wherein children are not to be spoiled by sparing the rod. And neither are wives, according to the “rule of thumb,” the biblical injunction that requires, for “mercy’s” sake, that disobedient wives be punished with a stick no bigger in diameter than a man’s thumb.
These psychological differences in family models, Lakoff believes, explain why liberals and conservatives hold a remarkably consistent range of opinions across a variety of seemingly unrelated issues, like the environment, abortion, and guns.
More vivid than Mr. Carpenter’s fear, though, is his unconscious ignorance of a vast range of subjects—beginning with his mistaken notion that this nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values.
Certainly, the religious beliefs of the Framers—especially their Deism—contributed mightily to their political beliefs. But the Framers were also acutely aware of the destruction wrought by religious differences and the religious wars that had roiled the European continent for a century. For this reason, the word “God” is deliberately absent from the US Constitution. Does Mr. Carpenter see this merely as an unfortunate, correctable oversight?
God save the republic.
Perhaps surpassing his ignorance of American history is his oblivious indifference to modern world history. Is Mr. Carpenter aware that, in the seminal classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” author William Shirer contemporaneously identified Adolph Hitler’s base political constituency as being primarily made up of rural religious conservatives, whom we know from The Third Reich rhetoric they supported only wanted to make Germany great again, right? Does Mr. Carpenter not recognize himself in that archetype—the God-fearing, institution-preserving extremist—an archetype that recurs again and again throughout history? (Fawcett World Library Edition of “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” – pages 326 to 333; and pages 354 to 356)
But perhaps even more inexplicable than Mr. Carpenter’s ignorance of history is his profound ignorance about the foundations of his own faith.
Forget the Song of Solomon, the sexually-charged book in the Old Testament whose racy passages have thrilled schoolboys for centuries. Mr. Carpenter, his dogmatic blinders fully installed, refuses to associate these passages with the “filth” he finds so abhorrent in the library, yet posts on his website for everyone to read.
Methinks someone protesteth too much.
But Mr. Carpenter’s most fundamental error is his ironclad refusal to recognize the true nature of the God he claims to “fear” and worship. Were it not so tragic in its consequences, I would find his
ignorance on this subject to be downright hilarious.
The Book of Genesis, the first book of the Bible, begins, in its original Hebrew, with the words, “Bereschyt Barak Elohim.” The 22 letters which make up the Hebrew alphabet also correspond to numbers, and these numbers represent cosmic principles that swirled in the minds of the original authors of the Hebrew Bible—principles of which we, living in our “King James” translation reality today, are barely aware. But that is not the ignorance of which I speak.
“Bereschyt Barak Elohim” is generally translated as, “In the beginning, God…” “Elohim” is the first word used to represent the concept “God” in the Bible of both Jews and Christians.
“Elohim” is an interesting word. In the first place, it didn’t originate with the Hebrews. It had its origins in the Ugarit tribe, who preceded and cohabited with the Hebrew tribe in the land of Canaan and used the word “Elohim” to refer to God before the Hebrews. But here’s where things get interesting. The word “Elohim” refers to a council of gods, who become one in their intention—Divine Providence—but which is made up of many different gods, both male and female, of whom Yahweh—the name many contemporary Christians associate with the God of the Old Testament—was a minor thunder deity in the Elohim pantheon.
The word “Elohim” is composed of a singular masculine root—“El”—combined with a feminine plural ending—“ohim”—into one word, one God. Carrying this line of thought to its conclusion, it is a sublime irony that the God that Mr. Carpenter and his apostles claim to worship is “transgender”—both male and female—and the most appropriate pronoun you can apply to that God is “they.”
Of course, somewhere in ancient history a band of warriors among the Hebrews decided to adopt the thundering male Yahweh as their primary god. Consequently, the Ugarits were slaughtered or kidnapped, and written out of the religious history they brought to Canaan. We’ve been dominated by single male deities ever since.
Patriarchy loves warrior gods.
To be fair, like the fallen woman in the old song, Mr. Carpenter is more to be pitied than censured. He is a slave to his own inter-cranial physiology. He lives in a fast-changing age that has blinded him to his own ignorance. He is blind to his hatred. Blind to his injustice. Blind to his bigotry. And he is joined in his blindness by his small cabal of book banners. Book banners, book burners—same thing.
I pray daily—in my little, secular, pantheistic way—for the healing of their souls. But meanwhile, as Jesus says: “Woe to you, hypocrites.”
Mike Hasty
Front Royal
(In 2000, the West Virginia Press Association named Mike Hasty “Best Columnist” in the category of large circulation weeklies. Like the Old Testament prophets, he is also a musician. See 1 Samuel 10:5-6)
Spectacle versus Reason
Censorship has no place in America. Regardless of whatever camouflage it receives, denying free expression runs counter to the ideals that underly our society. The ability to make a personal choice for you and your family must be coupled with the requirement that your choice applies to your immediate circle. Attempting to limit the choices available to a community has no place in our society. Remember that many facing heresy trials and the rigidity of the Puritans and other religious sects braved relocation to a new continent in search of personal freedom and opportunities. This forms the bedrock of our democratic experiment.
The current move to ban books is not an organic, grassroots, locally based movement but is spawned by influences on a national level filtering down and provoking unthinking outrage. Not only does this promote judgments on the choices in the lives of other people, but it has morphed into personal attacks against library administrators. The methods utilized in staging the recent spectacle at the Board of Supervisors meeting make it appear to be more broad-based than the numbers reveal.
Human biology, nature, and psychology are not so easily explained and restricted as some would like to pretend. Attempting to impose black-and-white choices on the diversity of human experience runs counter to human nature. Diversity should be celebrated for its contribution to the strength and breadth of the American experience.
The similarity that runs through most religious thinking admonishes us to love our brothers and sisters as they are and not to expect everyone to conform to our ideals.
Steve Foreman
Warren County
Joy Dunn advocates for her husband’s political journey with a focus on faith, integrity, and service
Some people who are in politics are not supported by their spouses. They will vote for them however, they do not want to be involved. I have supported Blaine since 2015, when he first ran for the Board of Supervisors. It has been a pleasure to attend events, door-knock, go to the Board of Supervisors meetings and meet people. Why have I done this? First, when Blaine decided to run for an elected office we prayed about it and sought others for wise counsel. Next, I married Blaine because of his faith in the Lord. Luke 6:45 states, “…for his mouth speaks from that which fills his heart.” I wanted to marry a man of integrity, someone who was wise with money and had a servant’s heart. Blaine has been all those things throughout our marriage.
Blaine has served Frederick County on Finance, Human Resources, Technology, Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, Fire & Rescue, Parks & Recreation, Library, Codes & Ordinances, Tourism, and Public Safety. He has also held numerous Town Hall Meetings. Sometimes he will get a call from a constituent at 10 pm, and he will say, “Joy, let’s get in the car and go see what the problem is.”
As a former teacher for Frederick County and Winchester City, I loved seeing the progress of my students. I was always very protective of them, and I was glad when Blaine supported SROs (school resource officers) in the schools to keep them safe. He also voted to provide the resources so the School Board could give teachers a raise and purchase additional buses.
While driving home from church one Sunday, Blaine said, “With all these new homes being built, it is costing the taxpayers of Frederick County $27,000, and if we don’t solve this problem, Frederick County will be in a world of hurt and taxes will have to raise significantly.” So, I said, what is your solution? Blaine said, “I am going to get signatures to get on the ballot to run for the Virginia Senate.” My comment was, O.K., if this is where you feel the Lord is leading, then LET” S GO!
Blaine has been talking to people in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Winchester City. Many people have said, “Mr. Dunn, no one is talking about the economy except you.” Blaine has a heart for helping people to provide services while keeping taxes low, having quality education and allowing for school choice, fixing roads, and changing the law to get back to Election Day. If you want a Senator that has the experience, solutions to problems, and a servant’s heart, then vote for my husband, Blaine Dunn, for Virginia Senate on June 20th.
Joy Dunn
Winchester, VA