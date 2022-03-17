Warren County School Board approves draft WCPS budget for 2022-2023

Next year’s proposed budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) received overwhelming approval from the Warren County School Board, which voted 4-1 during its Wednesday, March 16 meeting for the school division to spend almost $71 million for the fiscal year 2023 to educate 4,979 students, increase some salaries, and provide WCPS employees with a bonus.

Creating such a budget “is a complicated issue with a lot of twists and turns,” said School Board Vice Chairman Ralph Rinaldi, who thanked the WCPS central office staff for their hard work. “This proposed budget may not be perfect, but it’s a great start.”

Rinaldi, along with Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo voted yes to approve the budget. Board member Melanie Salins voted no.

According to the updated proposed budget, the projected revenue to cover WCPS funding would be approximately $28.05 million (39.5 percent) coming from Warren County; almost $28.08 million (39.5 percent) from the State of Virginia; $5.95 million (8.4 percent) from the United States government; $8.06 million (11.4 percent) from state sales tax; and $837,318 (1.2 percent) from other miscellaneous revenue.

WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger has told the board members that these numbers are just projections for the time being as the school division awaits final appropriations from local, state, and federal sources.

The main change in the proposed budget presented to the board on Wednesday was an additional $752 employee bonus, which Ballenger said was made possible by not moving monies to the WCPS textbook fund and from an increase in other revenue from indirect costs from federal programs.

The WCPS bonuses “would hopefully go out to employees around November,” said Ballenger.

The bonus is in addition to a proposed 5 percent salary increase inclusive of an experience step. The increased budget also would pay for 24.5 new positions in WCPS; grounds maintenance; enhanced positions; and more non-labor supports, among other highlights.

In summary, WCPS next year would spend a total of $54,225,473 on classroom instruction and instructional supports; $7,154,308 on operations and maintenance; $3,362,110 on transportation; $3,168,270 on administration, attendance, and health; $2,451,226 on technology; and $629,961 on debt service and fund transfers, according to the updated draft proposal, which is available here.

In total, the WCPS projected budget for fiscal year 2023 would be $70,991,348, an almost 11 percent increase over the current budget of $63,944,829, according to the draft proposal.

Other highlights of the proposed budget include a wish list of high-priority capital improvements, such as a renovation and HVAC replacement at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School and a roof replacement at the Blue Ridge Technical Center.

“The school division has identified $8,100,025 in federal funds to help support the project at Leslie Fox Keyser and $1,000,000 in the capital improvement fund for the roof at Blue Ridge Technical Center,” according to the draft budget proposal.

Salins voted against approving the proposed budget, saying it appears to prioritize lawn care and public relations over struggling taxpayers and teachers.

“My goal is to be fiscally responsible,” Ballenger said, noting that he will try to use other funds before requesting more funds from Warren County, while also trying to stay competitive with teacher salaries.

And Ballenger reminded School Board members that there will be more opportunities for public comment on the proposed budget during regular meetings, as well as during public hearings being held by the Supervisors until they adopt the budget.

Other action

In other action, the School Board voted unanimously to accept two $500 scholarships for two graduating Warren County high schoolers being offered by the Front Royal Moose Riders.

The scholarships will be awarded to two students — one from Skyline High School and one from Warren County High School — who are nominated by teachers for having overcome all odds to make it to graduation.

The scholarships are meant to honor students who struggled and experienced challenging circumstances during their high school tenure, or who have overcome a mental and/or physical disability to make it to graduation.

The recipients also will get a Front Royal Moose Riders’ motorcycle escort to graduation.

WCPS employee update

School Board Chair Pence also provided an update on WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox, who on December 18, 2021, was struck by a car as he attempted to help another motorist who was in a ditch. Fox was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center. Pence read a text update from Sun Ann Fox, who shared that her husband, Alan Fox, has returned from the Sheltering Arms Institute’s rehabilitation therapy hospital and “is enjoying being home.” Alan Fox also has started out-patient therapy and continues to make daily progress, she wrote. “He will need time to continue to heal,” according to the text, which also thanked his WCPS colleagues and the community for their continued prayers and support.

The work session portion of the board’s meeting will be covered in a separate Royal Examiner news story. To watch the School Board’s March 16 meeting in its entirety, go to the exclusive Royal Examiner video here.