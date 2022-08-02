Local News
Warren County School Board Building Committee updates projects
The Warren County School Board Building Committee met on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to discuss the following projects:
- Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School Renovations
- Blue Ridge Technical Center HVAC / Roof Replacement
- Grounds Maintenance
- E Wilson Morrison Fence
- Critical Mapping
- Open Vacancies
Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School Renovations
Grimm & Parker has completed the 100% construction documents and specifications. The Pre-bid meeting was held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with two general contractors and several other subcontractors in attendance. Bids are due on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1:30 pm. Pending any changes and/or comments from permit review and material lead times, there’s been no change to the original proposed timeline below.
- Complete schematic design – Mid-February 2022
- Design Development with school staff – Mid-March – Mid-April 2022
- 75% CDs ( Construction Documents) -June 2022
- 100% CD’s / Submit for the permit -July 1, 2022
- IFB (Invitation for Bid) – July 1- July 31, 2022
- Contract Award – July 31- August 26, 2022
- Contractor NTP (Notice to Proceed) Submittals & ordering of materials, Contractor on-site mobilization -September – December 2022
- Construction – January 2023 – August 2024
The Warren County Building Inspections and Permit Office uses a third-party firm to perform the plan review and comments as part of the building permit submittal application, paying the cost directly by WCPS. Staff received a proposal from the County’s recommended firm, IBTS, to perform the third-party plan review. Their total cost is $11,620.00. The staff has had Grimm & Parker review their proposal and feels their proposed cost is reasonable and fair for a project of this scope.
Blue Ridge Technical Center / Roof Replacement
All permits have been received, with the contractor scheduled to begin the work on Monday, August 22, 2022.
The project scope calls for the complete removal of approximately 18,500square feet of membrane roofing and components with replacement of the same.
Staff met with the contractor, Blackstone Roofing, and the school administration on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to finalize the logistics and schedule of work since the replacement will occur after school has started.
Anticipated completion is approximately the first of October, weather permitting.
E Wilson Morrison Fence
The fencing project is tentatively scheduled to begin mid to late August. The material originally had a 10-week lead time, but staff received word earlier this week that the material would be ready and shipped by the middle of August.
The Town has reviewed the project and determined that a Zoning permit is not required.
Staff will coordinate a pre-construction meeting with the contractor and School Administration to determine the actual work schedule.
Critical Response Mapping
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the availability of $6.5 million through the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist public schools in the development of digital floor plans.
In tandem with the announcement, Governor Youngkin signed Delegate Robert Bell’s House Bill 741, which requires local school boards to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public school buildings to be utilized by First Responders.
The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school to create a common operating picture through digital maps for schools.
The staff has submitted the application to DCJS and is awaiting notice of approval.
Summer Projects
- Contracted painting of restrooms and stairwells at E Wilson Morrison ES and painting of restrooms at Ressie Jeffries complete
- Power washing and exterior painting of courtyard at HJ Barbour complete
- In-house painting of gymnasium at ASW Rhodes complete
- Painting of exterior metal stairs at the rear of AS Rhodes complete
- In-house modular classroom deck repairs at HJ Barbour complete
Custodial / Sodexo
Summer cleaning of all schools is complete. Sodexo crews did an exceptional job this summer with the floor care program. Floors with multiple years of wax build-up and dirt were properly removed, and floors restored to an acceptable condition.
Grounds Maintenance
Local News
Valley Health System launches $50M project to elevate its electronic medical record platform
Valley Health System (VHS) leadership from throughout the system gathered today in the WMC Conference Center to celebrate the official launch of “Project Elevate,” a 16-month undertaking to implement a customized and more robust version of Epic, the electronic medical record (EMR) it adopted in 2014.
Valley Health hospitals, outpatient clinics and providers have relied on Epic to document care, order tests and procedures, and communicate with patients, the health care team, and referring providers. VHS partnered with Inova Health System on its first Epic adoption in order to streamline the initial implementation process and curb expense. With Project Elevate, the system will transition to its own instance of Epic, which will be managed exclusively by Valley Health.
Earlier this year, the Valley Health Board of Trustees approved the implementation of Valley Health’s own instance of Epic at a cost of approximately $50 million. This upgrade will allow Valley Health to more flexibility and independence, improve responsiveness and create a more robust platform including three new modules for areas not currently on Epic: laboratory, cardiology and Home Health.
“We are excited about this pivotal organizational change, an opportunity to move to a new, higher standard of patient-centered care,” says Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO. “We have enjoyed a productive collaboration with Inova, but we have grown and our needs and circumstances have changed. Our physicians, staff and patients expect and deserve greater functionality and opportunities to engage with each other. I am confident that Project Elevate will do just that: it will elevate our patient care and experience, as well as the collaboration between our caregivers. And it will help Valley Health become a more nimble organization moving forward.”
Other speakers shared brief comments at the Project Elevate kick-off. Anesthesiologist Katherine Johnson, MD, a member of the Valley Health Board of Trustees, said she was pleased to approve this significant investment. “The benefits this upgrade offers our patients and caregivers are immense. I’m so proud that Valley Health is able to make this continued commitment to provide the best care and the best patient experience,” Johnson said.
Project Elevate will require about 18 months to implement, with go live anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community.
In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public on Saturday, July 30, that someone claiming to work for that office and calling himself “Deputy Moore” had placed a call to a resident of an adjacent county, stating that the person needed to pay him money to avoid a warrant being issued.
A media release from the WCSO stated, “This is a scam. If someone contacts you stating they work for this office and request or demands money, please hang up and contact the Sheriff’s office at 540-635-4128. Deputies from this office will not contact you regarding a payment due this office.”
In Warren County last year, according to Major Jeff Driskill, there were 83 reported incidences of fraud. Six were reported by business entities, and the remaining 77 were reported by individuals. He said that an additional four incidences were logged but weren’t included in the total because a complainant’s age was not reported or “were not prevalent to the incident type.”
Of those cases, 19 involved fraud-identity theft, 43 were related to fraud other than identity theft, 19 involved phone, internet, or email scams, one involved a paving scam, and one related to mail fraud.
Driskill said that 47 (nearly 57 percent) of the 83 incidents involved people over the age of 50. Just six of the reported fraud incidents involved a business, nonprofit, or government agency.
In Front Royal, there has been a flurry of activity involving scammers, according to Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) Captain Crystal Cline. Notable cases in the last eight weeks include a case where a Front Royal woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Border Patrol. The caller told her that someone had set up several addresses in her name and then sent money and/or drugs through the mail to her at those addresses.
The scammer told the woman that there was a warrant for her arrest and that she could hire an attorney, fly to Texas and fight the warrant, or she could put money in an account that would be used by an attorney to fight the warrant on her behalf.
The person asked her how much she had in the bank; she replied that she had $900. The caller then advised her to download a tracking app on her phone and withdraw all the money. Once she completed the withdrawal, she was advised to go to a bitcoin machine, convert the money into bitcoin, and send it to the caller. After she did that, the person told her to max all her credit cards and send more money.
In a late June case, a victim received a call from someone claiming to be from Security Services Credit Union. The woman was told that there was a pre-approved purchase on account through Amazon for $1,500. During the phone call, the victim allowed the caller access to her computer. The caller said he would connect her to an Amazon representative who would cancel the purchase.
Cline said that while on the call with the two subjects, the victim was told there were other purchases, and she would need to get pre-paid credit cards to take money out of her bank account to stop the “scammers.” The callers then said they needed the pre-paid card information so they could put the money in a new account for her. The victim told police she spent $7,500 to buy 15 pre-paid credit cards, then gave the information to the callers.
The FRPD reports that two notable cases occurred in July, including a woman receiving a telephone call that her daughter was in police custody in Hanover County, and she needed to pay $16,000 before police would release her. Because the call appeared to have come from a Hanover County 911 call center, the victim did not question the veracity of the caller’s claim. She sent $15,450 in cash, by UBER, to an unknown person at an unknown address in Richmond. The victim subsequently learned that her daughter had not been arrested.
In mid-July, a Front Royal woman was using her personal computer when a message came across the screen that the computer had been infected with a virus, and she should call the number displayed to get help with debugging her computer.
Upon calling the number, a man identified himself as being with Microsoft and told the victim that all her personal information had been stolen and that her bank account was also compromised. The scammer told her to go to her bank and withdraw all her money. She was also told not to use her phone or any device that could connect to the internet to prevent further loss.
The victim went to her bank and withdrew $15,000, after which she purchased gift cards at the scammer’s urging. She was instructed by the scammer to provide the gift card redemption codes so the caller could deposit the funds into a special account to protect her money from theft.
Both Major Driskill and Captain Cline say that citizens should be wary of anyone calling who claims a matter must be attended to immediately, especially when told to pay with an unusual payment method. Pre-loaded debit cards, gift cards, and virtual currency such as Bitcoin are usually not legitimate forms of payment for monies owed.
Anyone receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from the person’s bank or calling on behalf of a friend or relative who is allegedly “in trouble”, should resist the urge to act immediately. Scammers will try to pressure their intended victim by claiming time is of the essence. Cline says potential victims can talk to someone they trust, such as a family member, an employee at their financial institution, or a financial advisor, for example.
Driskill state that people over age 5o are “disproportionately targeted as victims of scams and frauds as compared to other age groups.”
Both the WCSO and the FRPD encourage anyone who has been contacted by an unsolicited caller stating that money is needed immediately should hang up and call authorities.
Local News
“Prayer Garden” in Rockland erects marble statue of Christ across from community church
Rockland Community Church’s planned “Prayer Garden” took a major step forward Saturday (July 30) when a tall, larger-than-life, white marble statue of Christ was lowered into position on its plinth overlooking a 40-foot-long koi pond.
A relatively small crowd, mostly members of a garden development committee, nervously watched as a team of three, including skid loader operator Thomas McGeath, lifted the statue into position to the relief of the onlookers who rewarded the team – Scott Hinkle and George McIntyre – with nervous, scattered applause in the early morning sunshine.
It was the beginning of a dream come true made possible by the late Sheron Smith-Piazza, a former church deacon and professional landscape designer who died earlier this year. Her husband, John Piazza, said: “Sheron loved everyone and wanted this garden to be a gift to all who visit.”
It was about four years ago when the Piazza’s “Gardening with God” committee came together at weekly Thursday evening meetings at their Milldale home, and just short of a year, religious dedication and consecration of the land were held, and the overall plan made public.
The garden, it was announced, would be highlighted by an “enormous cross cut into the ground with brick walkways surrounding the 40-foot long koi pond where the statue is now standing. Ultimately, it will be flood-lit after dark. According to committee members, a shortage of bricks may cause future construction delays.
White and pink dogwoods will surround the garden, and there is sufficient acreage available to open the area for concerts and other public activities.
The 14 Stations of the Cross will surround the entire garden. Benches will provide a place to sit and enjoy the gardens and the spectacular views of the Shenandoah Valley mountains.
There are sponsorship activities, including the purchase of personalized bricks; trees may be purchased; and general donations will be used for maintenance, refreshing annual plants in the spring and fall, fish food, and any future expansions and improvements at the garden. To order bricks or to make any tax-deductible cash donations, call 540-635-8312.
Local News
EDA reviews legal, property matters at July meeting
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 8:00 am. Four Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. Chair, Jeff Browne, provided an executive update which began with thanks to the Board for the time that has been put into the ongoing legal matters.
Mr. Browne discussed his recent presentation to the Front Royal EDA regarding FRWCEDA-owned properties. The Board approved a Right of Entry request from the Town of Front Royal to perform maintenance at the parking lot area where the EDA and Laurel Ridge Community College are in partnership. The Board tabled the proposed utility easement running across the property until further discussion.
The EDA’s legal counsel presented a by-law revision that would allow electronic meetings as permitted by Virginia Code. Given the code is not in effect until September 2022, the Board tabled the vote and created an ad hoc committee consisting of Jorie Martin and Greg Harold to review the by-laws in its entirety for other revisions. Related to the EDA by-laws, the Board discussed members being compensated for regular meetings and business expenses as permitted by Virginia Code. A request will be sent to the Warren County Board of Supervisors to discuss the compensation request.
A resolution was adopted by the Board of Directors that permits the County to process existing loan payments upon receipt to avoid any delays and that statements will be provided for all payments.
The Board also approved the ability of the Chair and Secretary to sign closing documents for 426 Baugh Drive.
The Warren County Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided an update on current activities related to prospects, small business loans, annual audits, and marketing.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss business opportunities, with no new business following the closed session.
Crime/Court
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne reacts to July civil litigation results ordering total of over $13.35 million paid to the County Economic Development Authority
As noted in our lead story on the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA) versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company civil liability case result (See: Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran), involved players on the plaintiff’s side deferred to current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne for a reaction, not only to the Tran/ITFederal result, but a month in which four civil liability cases went the EDA’s way. After a day of reflection on this month’s civil liability trials, much of which he watched in the courtroom, often with other EDA board members, this is what Browne told Royal Examiner:
“As part of the Jennifer McDonald lawsuits, the EDA successfully sued six defendants this month in four civil jury trials and was awarded about $13 million in compensatory damages, $400,000 in punitive damages, and $75,000 in damages for statutory conspiracy. There will be additional civil trials in March 2023.
“The EDA’s main responsibility in these lawsuits is to recover assets that rightfully belong to the EDA and ultimately to the residents of Warren County. It’s a work in progress, but I’m pleased with the outcomes. Every defendant was found liable on multiple charges. Every defendant has to pay. A jury found that the EDA Board of Directors with oversight responsibility of Jennifer McDonald wasn’t negligent in retaining her as it took immediate steps after finding solid evidence of her misbehavior.
“But that isn’t the whole story. Members of the EDA Board were present on every day of every trial. We were impressed with the juries and Judge Albertson. Jury members listened attentively, took notes, and showed in their verdicts that they had a command of the facts in each case. Judge Albertson was fair to both sides of each case and did a good job of managing each trial. Prior members of the EDA Board, prior staff EDA members, a former county administrator, and former members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors all stepped up to testify and do their civic duty. We can be proud that our judicial system still works.
“The criminal process moves forward in other venues. In the meantime, some measure of justice is present in the jury verdicts in Warren County this month. For that, we are grateful.”
Coupled with the out-of-court “no-fault” settlement agreement with McDonald for an estimated $9 million in real estate assets, the courts have now ordered the return of $22 million to $23 million in assets to the EDA. At various points in the investigation into alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets between 2014 and 2018, the total involved amount has been cited from $21 million to $26 million. There have been significant legal fees involved, perhaps $6 million or more. But in the wake of this month’s results, it appears the EDA’s contracted civil counsel from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond are earning that money.
Asked for a reaction to the verdict, Tran and his attorney Gregory Melus declined comment. As noted in the above linked story on the verdict, Melus notified the court of his intention to file a motion to overturn the verdict as not supported by the evidence presented at trial, as have the other three involved civil case defense attorneys.
Local News
Local graduate receives $3000 scholarship from Town’s electric provider American Municipal Power
One Warren County High School graduate has received a $3000 scholarship from American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP). AMP is the provider of electricity to the Town of Front Royal. Last November, the Town announced the availability of several scholarships available to graduating seniors in Warren County.
The requirements for the scholarship set the bar relatively high. The applicants must be a graduating high school senior who has met all of the basic college or technical school entrance requirements and have a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average based on an unweighted 4.0 scale for six (6) semesters and send a short essay on electricity or green initiatives.
The winner of the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship for this year was Ian Hoelsher. Ian graduated from Warren County High School in 2022 and plans to attend Virginia Tech to study engineering.
Ian was extremely involved in school and community activities. Some highlights include:
- National Honor Society
- Student Government Association and was Vice-President all four years
- Played soccer and was team captain all four years
- Volunteered for many community activities and programs
Since 1988, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has distributed $408,000 in scholarship awards. This scholarship program aims to encourage high school students in the communities they serve to further their education and create awareness of careers in the municipal electric utility field. Harry E. Phillips, Director of Marketing for AMP, announced at the Town Council meeting on July 25, 2022, the winner of the scholarship and presented the scholarship check. Ian could not be present, but Town Manager Steven Hicks assured Royal Examiner that Ian would be receiving his scholarship check soon.
