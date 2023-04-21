Local News
Warren County School Board considers WCPS budget, fiber lease, absenteeism policy
While the Warren County School Board had no action items on its Wednesday, April 19 agenda, board members received information on the fiscal year (FY) 2024 operating fund budget, a possible new high-speed internet fiber lease, and the attendance policy for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins were present for the work session, which they also referred to as a retreat.
For the first agenda item, WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant discussed the potential of WCPS leasing fiber to provide internet access.
“I’m just trying to think ahead because we had a few squirrel chews this past year, and the insurance no longer pays for these squirrel damages, so I’m trying to think of something that’s going to be able to give us a little more redundancy and provide more immediate fixes instead of having to wait days and days for companies to come out and fix the fiber,” explained Grant.
Recently, he said a squirrel chewed through the fiber at Warren County Middle School, shutting down the internet for almost two weeks. And it took the company that WCPS has a maintenance contract with several days to come out and fix the problem, which cost $46,000, he said. WCPS had a line item of $40,000 toward paying for the fix but had to move over other monies from another item to totally cover the cost.
“We don’t want to get stuck in that situation” again, said Grant, adding that WCPS historically receives one to two damages to fiber each year from animals. He’s also concerned about possible costs associated with potential traffic accidents and pole maintenance.
The possibility of leasing fiber, he added, would be more cost-effective, Grant said, because the federal e-rate program would pay 70 percent of the school division’s lease fee. Shentel Glo Fiber has already won the WCPS e-rate bidding competition to lease the fiber. The lease contract with Shentel is contingent upon whether WCPS receives the federal e-rate grant, which could be awarded as early as July.
“I have already applied for the grant, but we’re just waiting to see whether we get the funding for it,” Grant said.
After e-rate discounts and rebates, WCPS would pay $16,200 a year to lease fiber from Shentel, which in its contract stipulates a four-hour response time to any damages, maintaining the school division’s functionality and security and providing a consistent bill.
Grant told the School Board members that he will present the fiber lease item to them again as an action item once the federal government makes a decision on the WCPS e-rate grant award application.
Upcoming budget
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger led Wednesday’s FY2024 budget discussion, telling School Board members that the WCPS proposed FY2024 budget totals $72,524,746, an increase of $2.63 million over the school division’s approved FY2023 budget of $69,892,943.
The budget total includes $61,536,521, which is needed to cover FY2024 salaries and benefits. It also includes $10,988,225 to cover line item non-labor costs, which are for services and/or items needed at each school and at different WCPS offices. Line items include office or educational supplies, replacement furniture, repairs and maintenance, dues and memberships, lease/rental of equipment, advertising, textbooks, and technology software, among others.
To cover these costs, the $72,524,746 total operating fund budget for FY2024 will come from several revenue sources. The biggest chunk — $38,093,115 — will come from the State of Virginia, an increase of more than $1.2 million over WCPS’ state-approved funding of $36,881,771 for FY2023. The next-biggest chunk is $28,650,338 from Warren County, a more than $2.14 million increase over the $26,504,541 the County approved for FY2023, according to Ballenger’s draft documents.
Additionally, $4,980,387 will come from federal revenues — a decrease of $974,490 over approved FY2023 federal funds that totaled $5,954,877 — and from roughly $500,000 of miscellaneous revenue sources, such as an energy bond rebate and county vehicle maintenance funds, the documents show.
“These are the numbers I will present to you at the May 3 School Board meeting for your consideration,” Ballenger said during the retreat.
Attendance policy
Ballenger also provided the School Board with a draft attendance policy, which he said the Attendance Committee has been working on all year.
The draft policy addresses student attendance requirements and school attendance procedures. For instance, the superintendent pointed out that the draft policy recognizes that when a student misses a day of school, they miss the opportunity to learn on that given day.
However, “regardless of the reason a student is absent, the absence will count toward the student’s chronic absenteeism rate for the school year and can impact their eligibility to participate in extracurricular activities,” the draft policy states.
Another example regarding the documentation of student absences in the draft policy says that when a pupil has been absent for 15 days or more in a row, the student will be dropped from the roll and marked “withdrawn” from school.
Ballenger said presenting the board with the draft policy would not be counted as an official reading of the policy. He said it is just an opportunity for them to review, adjust and revamp the policy if needed before it is formally presented again for board action.
Watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video of the School Board retreat in its entirety here.
Local News
Boy Scout Troop 15 touched the lives of many young men since 1978
Boy Scout Troop 17 was led by Scout Master Pete Scott and an assistant in the 1970s and sponsored by Kernstown Presbyterian Church. Both Scott and his scout assistant were both transferred by their employer out of the area and the troop was left without adult leadership.
Lew Boyer accepted the position of Scout Master and Gene Larrick Assistant Scout Master. The Troop was relocated from Kernstown to Stephens City and became Troop 15 after receiving sponsorship from Stephens City UMC in February, 1978. Boyer would continue his leadership position for 32 years and Larrick would eventually leave because of an employment transfer to Pennsylvania and was replaced by Bob Wells in 1988.
Wells wrote an instructional booklet, “Trail to the Eagle,” which is an Eagle Scout candidate’s service workbook instruction. “An Eagle Scout candidate and his advisor needed a detailed document to ensure all Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National, Council, and District rules, regulations, and requirements were followed,” said Wells. Instructions included selecting, planning, documenting, coordinating, and pricing of an Eagle project. The booklet was adopted by the BSA Shenandoah Area Council.
Since Lew Boyer retired, there have been only two other Scout Masters, John Petrie II in 2010 who served for eight years, and Jim Vogt in 2018 who has been serving for five years. There have been an estimated fifty assistant scout masters over the years. Troop sponsorship was recently transferred to the Stephens City Lions Club.
All Scout Masters and Assistant Scout Masters are fully trained including in Youth Protection which helps establish the most secure environment possible for youth members.
Wood Badge training teaches adult leaders about communication skills, team building, unit recruiting techniques, how all the Scouting programs work together to teach character building and leadership skills to youth. This rigorous training was earned by Bob Wells, John Petrie II, Lew Boyer, Bill Joyce, and Jim Vogt.
The Silver Beaver Award is bestowed upon only those adult leaders who have given continuous, unselfish, and effective service to the community. The Silver Beaver Award is the highest recognition a local Council can bestow upon volunteer leaders. This prestigious award was earned by Bob Wells, John Petrie II, Lew Boyer, and Bill Joyce.
Troop 15 celebrated 45-years of continuous activity at the Stephens City Scout Cabin on Thursday, April 6. Present Scout Master Jim Vogt emceed the event and troop members under the leadership of Senior Patrol Leader Zeke Wilfong handled the opening and closing of the meeting and celebration. Three of the past Eagle Scouts (Colby Barham, Luke Barham, and Samuel “Colt” Barham) were among the attendees.
Former Scout Master, Lew Boyer presented 45 years of troop accomplishments and encouraged the current scouts to continue their good efforts and to abide by the Scout Law; to always help other people, to keep physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. The troop credits its longevity to being active with regular weekly meetings and monthly camping or hiking, and participating in various community service projects. Each month’s program is devoted to fundamental skills, merit badge interest, and efforts toward rank advancement. The scouts work as a team in a patrol and have numerous opportunities to develop leadership skills.
Thirteen-year-old Senior Patrol Leader and Star Scout, Zeke Wilfong, describes his experience as a scout. “I have been in Boy Scouting almost three years. I have learned that people can surprise me when they are placed in different situations. When camping, some scouts have never cooked over an open fire or ever pitched a tent. I try to step in and help them,” Wilfong said. As a Star Scout and patrol leader, Wilfong believes scouting has taught him good communication skills and made him feel more confident when directing other scouts. “I have learned to have a vision, a goal to what I want to accomplish. I plan to reach Eagle Scout and as an adult, eventually serve on the BSA Shenandoah Area Council,” said Wilfong.
The troop has attended a week-long summer camp annually at Camp Rock Enon (except for the COVID-19 year). Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation is in the northwestern tip of Virginia and is conveniently located for many outdoor activities such as hiking the Appalachian or Tuscarora trails, canoeing, or rafting on the Potomac River, rock climbing and rappelling, canyoneering, and river tubing.
Camporee participation has also been a major event for the troop. A camporee (scheduled fall, winter, spring) is a fun filled weekend with skill competitions and meeting Scouts from around the district. The camporee skill competitions take place by patrols within the troop. These competitions usually cover fundamental outdoor skills like fire building, knot tying, or cooking. Troop 15 has been very successful in winning its share of camporee competitions.
Since its inception, the average troop size has been ten to fourteen boys. The highest enrollment period was 2010-2018 with an average of fifteen boys to twenty-two. Throughout its many years of existence, long serving leaders believe that approximately 400 youth had been served with 53 attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout. Troop 15’s advancement record is notable as approximately 13% of all boys have achieved the Eagle rank. Nationally, only 4 percent of all Boy Scouts reach Eagle Scout.
To make Eagle rank, a scout works through the ranks as follows: Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and then Eagle. To be eligible for the Eagle rank, a scout must earn fourteen required merit badges, seven optional badges, and complete a scout generated and directed leadership project of significant value to the local community.
Troop 15 is very proud of the service they provide annually to the community. The entire troop has averaged around 300 hours of community service each year. “The calculation is based on ten scouts and two adults each performing twenty-five hours of service annually,” said Scout Master Vogt.
The types of Scout service projects are varied and include work with the US Forest Service, state parks, local churches, and towns. Troop 15 has previously participated in Scouting for Food at the Stephens City UMC Food Pantry during two Saturdays in November as well as numerous property clean ups for senior citizen centers, churches, The Town of Stephens City, and summer camp set ups and break downs at Camp Rock Enon in Gore VA in addition to forest clearings at the same camp.
The troop marches in the annual Newtown Heritage Festival parade and supports color guards for both Veterans Day and Memorial Day celebrations as well as partaking in dozens of flag retirement ceremonies for Stephens City, the AMVETS Club, and the Scout Council. The next community project is scheduled April 29, 2023. The scouts plan a collection sweep of trash and debris in the forest around the Autumn Glen Homeowners Association at Tasker Road and Warrior Drive in Stephens City. The Scouts will bring trash bags, a wheelbarrow, and a pickup truck to haul away collected debris.
According to Lew Boyer, a Boy Scout Troop’s value to the community should never be undervalued. A scout needs family support to achieve success. Parents are required to transport the scout to scheduled meetings and events, provide uniforms and applicable equipment, and assist with their scout’s advancement in the troop. The scout will learn teamwork and be provided leadership opportunities. The Scout will partake in various physical and interpersonal skill development and most importantly make long lasting friendships.
About the Future
Troop 15 has been in Stephens City for 45 years which is a little less than half the time Scouting in the United States has existed (founded in 1910). In another five years, the troop will celebrate their fiftieth anniversary. At that time a time capsule (wooden box) will be opened. The box was sealed in 2008 when celebrating the Troop’s thirtieth anniversary. It contains scout artifacts that were relevant at the time and letters from departing senior scouts. It should be something special for the troop to experience when the contents of the capsule are revealed. Everyone is invited to view the contents and celebrate the anniversary.
According to Scout Master Vogt, scouting continually needs parents to step forward and serve as scout leaders or to serve in a more minor role. The parent who is great with hands on tools can share his talents with young men, whereas the parent who is naturally organized may coordinate the camping trips, and the self-proclaimed chef might help design the camping menu or the year end banquet. Regardless of your skill – there is a place for you in Scouting and in the Scouting community.
Note: Scout Master Edward Ambrose first established Stephens City Troop 6 in 1951. He was a carpenter by trade however, Ambrose became well known for his wood carvings after he became a Scout Leader. Ambrose held the position for twenty years, teaching the boys to carve and make wooden neckerchief slides. He carved a twenty-four-foot-high totem pole which stood in front of the Scout Cabin before it was stolen. The Scout Cabin was built in 1956 by the Town of Stephens City. The building received additions and upgrades in the 1970s and 80s. Troop 6 was disbanded in the 1980s and afterward Troop 15 was invited to relocate to the Scout Cabin. The building, located on Locust Street, contains scouting memorabilia from the past and continues to display the rich history of the scouting movement in Stephens City.
Local News
Valley Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announce settlement agreement
Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced a resolution to a lawsuit filed by Valley Health in October 2022 regarding payments for healthcare claims submitted to Anthem by Valley Health.
Over the last several months, Valley Health and Anthem have worked in good faith to come to an equitable resolution.
“We were pleased to be able to reach an agreement with Anthem without continuing this dispute in the courts,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope our dialogue moving forward will be productive so that we can continue to serve Anthem beneficiaries into the future. The resolution of this dispute enables Valley Health to drop the lawsuit and to formally enter into negotiations to extend our current contract with Anthem.”
“We’re glad we could bring this matter to resolution. We can now focus our attention on continuing the long partnership we have had with Valley Health, ensuring access to care as we work to improve the lives of the people and communities we serve here in Virginia,” said Kurt C. Small, President of Anthem Blue Cross, and Blue Shield East Region.
Local News
Rockland Community Prayer Garden Dedication to feature Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia, as guest speaker
Rockland Community Church has exciting news to share! The long-awaited opening and dedication of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden is set to take place on April 29 at 10:00 am. The Prayer Garden is located at 2921 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia.
This beautiful garden was a vision of the church’s Thursday night prayer group and was designed by Sheron Smith-Piazza, the late wife of John Piazza. The prayer garden promises to be a beautiful oasis of peace and quiet, featuring stunning dogwoods, benches, and more. Visitors will be able to find a peaceful moment for prayer and reflection amidst the beautiful surroundings.
The highlight of the dedication ceremony is the guest speaker, Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia. She is expected to deliver a heartfelt message of hope and inspiration to all in attendance. Her presence at the event is a testament to the importance of the prayer garden to the community.
At the center of the garden is an 8×40 ft. reflecting pond, where a marble statue of Christ reigns in radiant beauty. The 14 Stations of the Cross, placed along the brick pathways, offer a series of pictures or carvings that portray the events of Christ’s passion, from his condemnation to his burial. The bricks in the pathways are engraved in memory of a deceased loved one or honoring those still living, and some are dedicated to loving pets. Those interested in purchasing a brick can visit rocklandcommunitychurch.net.
The dedication of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden promises to be a special event that will bring the community together in a moment of shared reflection and prayer. All are welcome to attend this momentous occasion. Come join us and experience the beauty and peace of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden.
During a visit to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden, our publisher Mike McCool had the opportunity to speak with Bill Orndoff, Minister at Rockland Community Church, and other individuals involved in this project.
Rockland Community Church set to open five-acre public prayer garden in April
Local News
Sheriff’s Office to provide more transparent information to County Residents
Sheriff Mark Butler is pleased to announce that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will soon be offering Citizen Connect with real time crime activity data. This is a wonderful way to increase transparency, provide more convenient customer service and ensure better communication with our residents. Starting May 1st, county residents will be able to receive automated crime notifications using the free Citizen Connect Application from Southern Software, which will be made available on the WCSO website. This Application provides the following online services:
- Daily Reports – A listing of Arrest, Incident and Accident Reports will be available to the public. This is what is commonly referred to as the “police blotter” and will keep residents better informed as to the incidents around their homes, businesses, or routes of travel.
- Incident Reports – An abbreviated report may be downloaded by Incident Number, Date Range, Name or Location. Please note that there will be no narrative included. Persons wishing to obtain the more complete report will still be required to file a Freedom of Information request with our office.
- Wanted Persons – A list of the most wanted people will be made available to the public in this searchable database.
- Missing Persons – A list of active missing persons reports will be posted. Once located, these reports will be closed and can no longer be seen on the website. This will be helpful in keeping the public aware of endangered people, with the intent to locate them quicker.
- Anonymous Tip Line – Allows residents to report a tip without leaving their personal information.
Once the office and the public have the opportunity to evaluate the Citizen Connect application, Sheriff Butler states there are other options that might be explored such as Crime Alerts which allows residents to sign up and receive Crime Alerts via email of crimes taking place.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red Fox
Is that abnormal? Give us a call to find out.
This Red Fox kit was spotted in Frederick County circling and acting abnormal. Animal Control was able to contain the kit and bring him to us for evaluation.
Upon exam, this kit was ataxic (presented with abnormal and/or uncoordinated movements), with a head injury that we suspect may be causing the neurologic abnormalities.
Radiographs were taken that confirmed a small skull fracture. We suspect this may be either from a vehicle strike or, more likely, an interaction with another animal. A catheter was placed to allow for intravenous supportive care and treatment.
We are hopeful for a full recovery and release, but his prognosis is guarded at this time.
Because foxes are a rabies vector species, this kit is isolated and is only being handled by vaccinated staff at this time.
Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, so if the ataxia is due to rabies, we would expect quick worsening of issues despite treatment in the first 24-48 hours, which we did not see. Rabies can show through neurologic signs, but so can a skull fracture and head trauma.
If you spot wildlife acting abnormally, please call us before attempting to help the animal.
ALL mammals can get rabies. Foxes, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs, bats, and more are rabies vector species and any interaction with humans (including feeding or watering) becomes a health department concern. If there is a concern of exposure, the health department will likely require us to euthanize the patient to be tested for rabies and the only way to test for rabies is with brain tissue, post-mortem. We are very grateful that was not the case for this patient and he has a chance at recovery!
Thank you to the homeowner who spotted this kit and realized it needed help, and to Frederick County Animal Control that contained and transported him to us. We couldn’t help wildlife without our amazing communities who care just as much as we do!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Crime/Court
Federal criminal trial of Jennifer McDonald continued to August due to late discovery of un-transferred evidentiary material
In the wake of another defense motion for a continuance of the now-federal district court prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, her scheduled criminal trial on 34 counts related to the circa 2014-to-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” has a been pushed back to August. Well, actually August-September as the trial is anticipated to last five-plus weeks. McDonald remains free on bond, as she has been for the bulk of time since her initial arrests in July-August 2019.
McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia, after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. It had been slated to begin May 15 and possibly run for as long as six weeks. In the wake of the granting of the continuance requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023, on a ruling by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon.
“For reasons set forth in the motion, the Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting such a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” federal court records show Judge Dillon submitting in writing on April 11, citing 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A) as the relevant applicable federal code. It wasn’t the first time “speedy trial” statutes have been waived at the request of the defense, or for that matter past prosecutors, during a legal process begun at the state level in Warren County in the summer of 2019.
In fact, criminal charges against McDonald and other defendants were dropped by the prosecutor’s office in Warren County primarily due to an inability to bring the cases to trial by speedy trial statute time-frames due to the volume of associated potential evidentiary material, as noted above now well over a million pages of documentation. Had those initially filed state indictments not met speedy trial statutes, various defense counsels could have petitioned the court to have the charges against their clients dropped.
In seeking the court to waive speedy trial statutes at this point to facilitate the defense’s preparation for trial with the recently recovered evidence, McDonald’s Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea Harris wrote as background:
“On August 5, 2021, an Indictment was issued charging Ms. McDonald with 34 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. By previous motion, the parties have jointly asked the court to designate this case as a complex case pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h). See ECF No. 29. Such was granted on June 27, 2022.”
That complexity was added to by the discovery that as many as 35 boxes of evidence had not been transferred from the state level prosecutions to the federal during the launching of Discovery motions at the federal level.
“As reported to the court at a previous status hearing on March 8, 2023, the government recently informed counsel of the existence of additional documents of the Economic Development Authority that had been turned over to a state Special Grand Jury pursuant to a subpoena in 2019. The documents included about 35 boxes of EDA documents that had been scanned and turned over to the state grand jury. However, the government recently learned that these documents were not turned over pursuant to the subsequent federal grand jury subpoena that had requested all the documents previously turned over to the special state grand jury. Upon learning of the existence of these documents, undersigned counsel worked with the attorney for the EDA to see if the documents in question could be located in order to be turned over to a trial subpoena issued by Ms. McDonald.
“On the late afternoon of March 27, 2023, the attorney for the EDA provided the un-redacted documents to counsel. Though counsel for Ms. McDonald were pleased to get the documents to begin review of them, the review has been hampered by their inability to also review the information with Ms. McDonald,” her counsel wrote to the court. Complications involved redactions sought by EDA or prosecution counsel for what were described as “privileged and confidential information” as well as “personally identifiable information” of some involved parties.
Added complications involved the potential availability or long-term health prospects of four prosecution witnesses. However, the defense agreed to allow those witnesses to be deposed ahead of trial, apparently so those depositions could be admitted as evidence were those witnesses unavailable at the new trial dates.
And with those agreements on emerging complexities in the already legally defined “complex” case, the defense motion for the continuance to August 21 was granted.
Wind: 8mph SSE
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
61/32°F
63/37°F