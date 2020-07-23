Local News
Warren County School Board resets school-start date for Aug. 27
The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Warren County School Board to set a new start date for the 2020-2021 academic school year, which will begin on Thursday, August 27 for students attending Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Division administrators have until August 5 to finalize plans for exactly what school will look like this fall, according to WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger, who led discussions during the School Board’s three-hour special meeting on Wednesday, July 22 in Front Royal, Virginia.
The School Board voted unanimously — with aye votes from Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members James Wells, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi in attendance — to heed advice from Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard to set the first day of school for August 27 rather than August 11.
The later start date will allow more time for new and returning teachers to partake in professional development that will prepare them for duties during what is expected to continue to be a pandemic-impacted school year.
The School Board’s vote also set the last day of school for June 8, 2021. The existing school calendar had the last day scheduled for June 4, 2021.
Sheppard explained that the WCPS Calendar Committee, which comprises one teacher from each school and possibly an administrator, got together earlier this month and made the recommendations for changing the school year start date.
New teachers will come on August 3-7 for orientation and professional development. All teachers will return for professional development on August 12-21.
“We took all the teacher workdays out of the first part of the school year and front-loaded them so that WCPS would have the opportunity to give our teachers the professional development that they need in order to be successful this school year,” Sheppard said.
“I like the extra training on the front end because that’s really where you’re going to need it with all this shifting around and virtual learning,” said Rinaldi, who represents the Shenandoah District.
Parent training opportunities and back-to-school events are scheduled for August 24, 25, and 26, according to the new calendar, giving local citizens the chance to meet teachers and administrators, and learn about the student curriculums.
Also during those dates, parents will be able to learn how to use the technology that WCPS will utilize during any virtual learning that will be scheduled for the upcoming academic year, said Sheppard.
In fact, all weather make-up days will become virtual learning days this school year, which now lasts only a few days longer than the original end date, a change that Williams said is “a big win for everybody.”
“Pushing the school year back will allow us a little more time to get prepared for the new school year and will give us the opportunity to get our teachers well-informed and well-prepared to deliver new instruction,” Sheppard explained.
Bower moved to accept the new school year calendar with a second made by Rinaldi.
“It’s going to be tough on everybody in our school system this entire year to make sure all of our students are educated,” said Williams, who added that he realizes how difficult it has been for WCPS administrators to rework the calendar, among other challenges.
“And I don’t think it’s going to get any easier this year,” he said. “The bottom line is that we have to take care of our students and our staff.”
The fully revised WCPS 2020-2021 School Year Calendar is available online at: https://www.wcps.k12.va.us/images/DOCUMENTS/Community/Revised_2020-2021_School_Calendar.pdf.
In the only other action agenda item during last night’s School Board meeting, members unanimously approved WCPS joining the Comprehensive Instructional Program (CIP), a consortium of public school divisions in Virginia working collaboratively to improve student achievement as measured by Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments.
Ballenger explained that the CIP is designed to help instructors by providing them with activities and assessments that are highly aligned to Virginia’s Curriculum Frameworks in content and rigor.
“These resources have been submitted by teachers who have demonstrated superior performance as evidenced by their students’ scores on Virginia’s SOL assessments,” he said, adding that the CIP also analyzes data across the consortium to identify successful schools and divisions and share their practices with other consortium members.
Currently, the consortium consists of all school divisions in Region VII and Region VIII, as well as individual school divisions, such as Botetourt, Alleghany, Nelson, Page, Shenandoah, Essex, King and Queen, Waynesboro City, Danville, and Colonial Heights.
The cost of the CIP is $10,744 annually and Ballenger said WCPS will fund it through instruction and by absorbing an administrative position.
Bower made the motion to accept WCPS joining the CIP, with a second by Wells.
The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent reviewing the draft WCPS 2020-2021 Reopening Plan, which included four options that will be provided in an upcoming survey to be distributed to the community for input.
The first three options presented last night included variations on in-school learning for different grade levels on alternating days combined with some virtual learning.
Three of the options would make Wednesday a remote learning day for ALL students so that deep cleaning may be performed at all the schools and on all the buses to help sanitize against the spread of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fourth option would set all instruction at all grade levels to be delivered remotely for the first quarter of the school year.
Regarding the Blue Ridge Technology Center, WCPS is exploring various options for instruction and plans to release more information closer to the start of school.
Likewise, online instruction for students attending Mountain Vista Governor’s School will begin on August 10, with plans to add in-person instruction in September after school divisions have established both instructional and transportation schedules, according to the reopening plan.
Students receiving special education services may include increased time for face-to-face learning and/or direct instruction, as determined by each student’s IEP. Instructional delivery will be designed to ensure the least restrictive environment as required by each student’s IEP and IEP teams will review individual student data to determine the need for supplemental instruction, according to the plan.
Students with disabilities also will continue to receive access to instructional materials for use at home, as needed, including assistive technology tools.
School Board member Wells, who represents the Happy Creek District, thanked the WCPS administrators for working diligently on the available options, which may or may not change before being distributed in a survey for the community’s input. “I know you’ve been burning the midnight oil working on them,” he said.
Bower, who represents the Fox District, said she hasn’t “slept the last few nights just thinking about all of this and how it’s going to happen and I absolutely agree that this K through 3 — and most likely K through 5 — they need to be in the classroom every day. They need the socialization; they need the instruction; you can’t teach reading virtually,” she said.
All students also need the safety of attending school, Bower said. “For many of our students, [school] is the safest place they can be. And they need the two meals a day we offer. I worry about our students that aren’t going to be there five days a week. Are we going to need to address getting meals to them?”
Sheppard said the administrators are working on that now. Transportation schedules also are being devised as part of the plan, as are technology needs, with all WCPS students in grades K-12 being provided with a laptop.
“I would like to see all of our students in school every day for equity reasons,” said Bower, who did not wear her mask during the meeting. “But right now, I don’t see how that’s going to happen.”
A lot of parents are ready for their children to return to school, while others remain uncomfortable with that idea, she said, adding that the School Board has “to find a way to accommodate everybody as best we can.”
Superintendent Ballenger said both transportation and classroom space — which must follow federal and state social distancing guidelines — are affecting decisions for WCPS, which is considering how to utilize the space within the middle schools to also accommodate fifth-graders, for instance. In turn, that idea would make more space available in the elementary schools for social distancing.
“It’s a lot to process,” said Williams, who represents the North River District.
Time is a factor in finalizing the reopening plan, Ballenger acknowledged, adding that there is still a lot of planning that must get done by August 3, when new teachers arrive. “The further we push this off, the more difficult it is to make sure we get all of our ducks in a row,” he said.
“The more students we can get in school, the better, I think, personally,” said Williams, who also wore no mask during the meeting.
The School Board requested that Ballenger put together a survey for the community to respond to the options, which is forthcoming.
The next scheduled School Board meeting is Wednesday, August 5 and it is expected that the School Board will approve a reopening plan then. Once approved, the plan then must be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education.
Watch the entire Warren County School Board meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
The Town of Front Royal to provide financial assistance to small businesses
The Town of Front Royal, administered by the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, will begin taking grant applications from Town businesses for financial assistance. The intent of the forgivable grant program is to provide immediate relief to Town small businesses that can demonstrate economic hardship from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant funds shall be used to pay outstanding Town of Front Royal utility bills in order to continue to receive essential services, the remaining grant funds may be used to pay for other expenses associated with business interruption.
Businesses may receive grant funding between $2,500 and $20,000 depending on their 2019 gross receipts. The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce will work in conjunction with the Town of Front Royal Finance Department and the Front Royal CARES Committee to administer the grant.
“The Town Council has been anxious to help local businesses and was prepared in April to use Town reserve funds. Fortunately, the Town has received over one million dollars in CARES Act funds to help our local small businesses and boost our economy. I would personally like to thank the Town Council, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and the Front Royal CARES Committee for all their hard work getting us to this point. I am looking forward to checks being cut in a few weeks.” said Matthew Tederick, Interim Town Manager.
Niki Foster, President of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce said, “The Chamber’s Vision statement is, ‘To be recognized as the leading resource for business in Front Royal-Warren County.’ That is why we are so honored to be able to not only help the Town of Front Royal administer the financial assistance grant program, but as importantly, help our local small businesses who are the backbone of our community.”
Town of Front Royal businesses interested in applying for the business recovery grants will be able to apply on Monday, July 27th beginning at 9:00 AM at www.FrontRoyalVA.com/CARES through Monday, August 10th ending at 5:00 PM. In the meantime, businesses can go the web page and review the process and appropriate required documentation.
Further details can be found at www.FrontRoyalVA.com/CARES.
‘Biggest yard sale in history’ turned out to be… the ‘biggest yard sale in history!’
When the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers boasted of an upcoming fundraiser “as the biggest yard sale in (Humane Society of Warren County) history” last weekend, she wasn’t kidding! The Friday-Saturday event (July 17-18) raised twice as much money as last year from almost an acre of goods spread out around the Front Royal shelter.
Total take, but still counting, was more than $6,300 to help keep the animals comfortable, safe and secure. That’s just about double the amount raised in 2019 ($3,500), which was more than any total raised at the annual event in years past.
Said Bowers, who took a tumble at the sale, injuring an arm, “Thanks to all of you who donated and shopped, and a big special thanks to our volunteers who made it possible.”
Like most non-profits – and “for profits” for that matter – the HSWC is having a tough time keeping its financial head above water during these trying pandemic-limiting economic times, and is working on alternatives to pay for the animals’ upkeep. For example, the annual “Barks & Bags” event ($20,000 raised in 2019) is currently being revised to conform with local and state regulations and is expected to equal or exceed last year’s net income without the colorful ladies only luncheon. An announcement is pending on that one.
Meanwhile, many more local residents are volunteering time and money on behalf of the animals. Fostering of dogs and cats has become more commonplace and additional volunteers are helping out since shelter staffing has been drastically reduced during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Unexpectedly large cash donations such as a recent anonymous matching $2,000 cash guarantee for any funds collected before July 31. As of this writing, donors had given $1,690 with just $310 to go to assure a $4,000 gift to the shelter.
The ever-popular weekly “Yappy Hour” was kick-started after a four-month hiatus just three weeks ago. It is hosted by the restaurant ViNoVa at 124 Main Street Friday evenings (6-8 p.m.) and raises several hundred dollars a month for animal shelter operations. Owners may bring their (well-behaved) dogs since the event is held in the roadway outside the tapas bar. It has proved to be a fun night for dogs and owners alike, a break from the worries of the virus and the resultant lack of normal social activities.
Donations to push the matching funds drive over the top may be mailed to HSWC, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630. Checks should be marked “Match”.
(Our contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. is a past president of the Warren County Humane Society.)
Marys Shady Lane vehicle arson incident, two arrested and charged
On Monday, July 20, 2020, at approximately 12:17 am, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services responded to Mary’s Shady Lane approximately one mile from Happy Creek Road for a reported motor vehicle fire.
Firefighters and Deputy’s from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a fire spreading to a nearby field. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze and determined that no occupants were in or around the vehicle.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire Investigators determined the fire was caused by an act of arson. Fire Investigators were joined by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Ethan N. Potter (19 years of age), of Front Royal, and Mr. Nicholas A. Wright (21 years of age), of Front Royal, were both arrested and charged in connection with the fire incident. Both Potter and Wright have been charged with a single felony count of §18.2-81. Burning or destroying personal property, standing grain, etc. Mr. Wright was also charged with a single misdemeanor count of §18.2-460. Obstructing justice; resisting arrest; fleeing from a law enforcement officer. Both Potter and Wright appeared before a magistrate and were released on a secured bond.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Stevens 540-635-4128.
Stephens City Baseball Club to host baseball tryouts for team expansion
Stephens City Baseball Club is an up-and-coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Region. Based in Stephens City, Virginia, our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. Established in 2019 with the 12u Spartans, we are growing with an 8U, 12U, and 13U team and will host open tryouts on August 2, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun, safe, team environment are encouraged to participate in tryouts.
- What: Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 8U, 12U, and 13U
- Where: Sherando Park (255 Lakeview Cir, Stephens City, VA 22655)
- When: August 2, 2020
• 8U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 4, 10 AM – 12 PM
• 13U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 1, 1 PM – 3 PM
• 12U Age Group, Sherando Park Field 2, 4 PM – 6 PM
* Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.
- Who: Seeking dedicated hard working ballplayers 8U, 12U, and 13U who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area.
Register for Tryouts: If interested, please complete the tryout form available at stephenscitybaseball.club.
If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private tryout.
ABOUT
Mission – Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall/winter offseason. Also, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Vision – Our vision is to become the prominent local baseball travel organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball up to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and providing a great experience. For our inaugural season, we started with one team at 12U age level. Over the next few years, we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.
Our focus is more than baseball skills. We challenge our players to be a great teammate, teamwork, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Learn more by visiting stephenscitybaseball.club.
LFCC looking forward to welcoming students for fall classes
“Make this upcoming year count for you,” LFCC President Kim Blosser says. “We’ve set up our classes so you will not have to miss a step in your educational journey.”
With the continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, some students who had been planning to go away to a four-year university may be thinking of taking a “gap year.” President Blosser urges them to look a little closer to home to meet their educational needs.
With the health and safety of our students and employees being our top priority, LFCC faculty, staff and administrators have spent countless hours planning the safest possible return to campus for a selection of in-person classes starting Aug. 24. Likewise, careful planning has gone into our large selection of online classes.
For LFCC’s online classes, students will be able to choose among three formats:
- Asynchronous. These classes are designed to be taken at any time from anywhere. Instructors will present all of the class materials in the college’s online learning platform, Canvas, while also presenting some lectures and other learning tools through video conferencing. Students who are able to are free to participate in those conferences live, or view the recordings at their convenience.
- Synchronous. In these courses, students and their instructors will meet at designated times online. This style is the most similar to a traditional in-person class.
- Synchronous optional. Instructors leading these courses will livestream the class at a designated time, but the conferences will be recorded for later viewing if necessary.
For those classes which require in-person learning, such as some labs, trades programs and healthcare-related courses, LFCC is following the latest guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students attending these courses will be required to sign an agreement, which among other precautions, states they will not come to class while sick or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they will inform their instructor if they recently attended class and have been diagnosed with the virus, they will wear a mask while in class and in college buildings, and they will practice social distancing.
LFCC will maintain social distancing through rearranged furniture, modified classroom layouts and staggered class times. There will be additional hand-sanitizer stations throughout the buildings. The gym, Subway and common areas in the Student Union Building on the Middletown Campus will remain closed, as will the dining establishments on both campuses.
There will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures at all of our campuses and sites. Classrooms will be sanitized before every class. Face coverings will be required in classrooms and in all public areas of buildings, unless an accommodation has been approved through LFCC Accommodations and Disability Services.
All of our student services, from registration, to advising, to financial aid help, are offered virtually. The Financial Aid Office has even set up “Drop-in Zoom Meetings” during business hours. These meetings will happen in the order in which the student entered the virtual waiting room.
Our Student Life and Engagement Team will continue to offer ways for students to be involved and feel supported with a series of online events, contests and giveaways.
And, for those who prefer to come on campus, our offices are open to help prospective and current students. Additionally, students are welcome to come on site to use the computer labs and wi-fi. There is wi-fi access in the parking lots for students who prefer to stay in their vehicles.
In addition to the Aug. 24 start date, some classes will begin Sept. 8, with another set of classes starting Oct. 19.
Visit lfcc.edu/fall2020 for more information. View a welcome message from President Blosser ONLINE.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – July 20-24, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 7.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
