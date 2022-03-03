Local News
Warren County School Board sets aside action on proposed WCPS 2023 budget
Seeking higher employee raises and more time to review the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), members of the Warren County School Board on Wednesday, March 2 voted to table action on the proposal.
During the board’s regular meeting, the School Board majority voted to have WCPS staff conduct more work on the proposed budget before they vote to approve it. The Warren County Board of Supervisors also must approve the school division’s roughly $70.93 million proposed budget for next year.
Board Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, for instance, pointed out that he would like to see more money than what’s in the currently proposed budget go to teachers to solve some of the school division’s teacher retention issues. Right now, the proposed budget would provide WCPS teachers with a 5 percent salary increase, inclusive of a step up in their years of experience.
“I would rather see more money going to the teachers in order to solve a lot of problems, one of them being the teacher exit,” Rinaldi told WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who presented the proposed budget for board action. “I would like to see if there’s anything we could do to stretch that raise back up a little bit so that we can retain our teachers.”
Rinaldi called WCPS a “training academy,” in reference to the fact that WCPS teachers tend to get lured away by higher salaries offered to them by surrounding school divisions.
“And you know, folks,” Rinaldi said, turning to the audience, “it’s not only teachers. It’s firemen, sheriffs, and everybody else on the County payroll that’s affected by this. I guess I’m tired of being the training academy for Loudon County and Prince William County and the rest of them.”
In fact, during the community participation portion of the School Board’s meeting, Warren County Education Association President of Secondary Education Amy Flora, who is a math teacher at Warren County High School, offered board members some numbers to consider.
For instance, according to one media report, Flora said that Virginia has increased open teaching vacancies by nearly 62 percent since 2018. Additionally, Business.org reports that Virginia ranks last among 50 states when comparing average state teaching salaries.
And when comparing WCPS salaries with Loudon County Public Schools (LCPS), the pay difference amounted to $17,942 a year for the 2021-2022 school year for teachers having the same experience, with LCPS paying more. Prince William County paid the same experienced teachers $8,347 a year more than those working for WCPS, Flora said.
The 5 percent salary increase that’s proposed, Flora said, is actually a state mandate that is not coming from the WCPS budget. Every county in Virginia is being incentivized with state funds to give a 5 percent raise. “But WCPS is combining that money with what teachers would have gotten for a step increase due to years of experience,” she said.
Flora also pointed out that 5 percent is not equal across salaries. In Loudon County, for example, that increase means $3,508, while in Prince William it means $3,028. “But in Warren County, it is only $2,611,” she said.
“I came to you last month with great concerns about teacher loss. This discrepancy in pay is only widening the gap between Warren County and surrounding areas,” Flora said. “We still have unfilled positions.
“What is the County prepared to do when we don’t have enough teachers to run the system? When we are relying on substitutes — as great as they may be — to get kids through the SOLs, which affects accreditation and, thus, affects state funding?” she asked School Board members. “What is Warren County doing to encourage teachers to stay?”
Ballenger’s explanation of the proposed 5 percent salary increase, inclusive of step, bolstered Flora’s comments. And he acknowledged that the state’s incentive for the 5 percent salary raise “is not going to touch” what school divisions in the Commonwealth actually need to give everybody within their division 5 percent.
The superintendent explained that if a teacher is in step one and there’s a one percent difference between that and step two, under the proposed budget a WCPS teacher would get the one percent raise with an additional 4 percent tacked on to make it a total 5 percent raise that is inclusive of the step.
Rinaldi asked what it would cost WCPS to offer a 5 percent raise, plus a step, for teachers.
WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine answered that giving teachers a step plus a 5 percent raise would cost WCPS an additional $444,111. To do that for all WCPS employees it would cost an additional $678,000.
Rinaldi said that it’s not just teachers who deserve the raise, “but also the bus drivers and anybody else who’s in contact with a kid in the system. And I wouldn’t mind seeing that. It sort of sets the stage and the perception that we’re trying to keep these teachers here,” he said.
One suggestion on how to come up with additional funds to support a 5 percent raise, plus a step, came from board member Melanie Salins, who asked about the need for a new full-time WCPS Communications Director position, which is included in the proposed budget.
“Improved communication is certainly something I wanted to see, but I had no idea that it was going to come as a full-time position and a price tag of $100,000 a year,” Salins said. “When there’s a 7 percent inflation rate and we’re giving teachers a raise less than the inflation rate, and to then hire someone to communicate for $100,000 year seems like a real slap in the face to our teachers.”
Ballenger said the proposed Communications Director salary amount is based on the administrative pay scale for a professional having 10 years of experience. However, if someone was hired having fewer years of experience, then the salary would be less. Likewise, if someone with more than 10 years of experience was hired, then WCPS would be “in the hole” for the difference in salary.
And Ballenger said that a full-time position is warranted because the job would require more than just issuing infrequent press releases and would entail completing tasks associated with the ongoing release of information via various WCPS outlets, such as its website, for instance.
“I’m cringing at that one,” Salins said.
Rinaldi thanked Ballenger and Ballentine for the details they provided on the budget, acknowledging how complicated the process is this year.
Salins made a motion to table the vote until the School Board can meet with the Board of Supervisors on it, and to also provide board members with more time to go over the line items.
“I would really like for you guys to work hard on finding places that you can cut things on this budget” that don’t include teachers’ pay, she said.
The motion received a second from Rinaldi and the board members voted 4-1 to carry the motion with School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Rinaldi, Salins, and Antoinette Funk voting aye and board member Andrea Lo voting nay.
Superintendent’s response
The Royal Examiner asked Superintendent Ballenger if — considering the many important budget priorities for WCPS next year — there are areas where cuts could be made to find more money for teacher raises.
“In order to give all staff additional compensation, with the current figures we have, the only place to gain funds is to reduce the additional proposed positions, reduce the cost for grounds, or not move funds into the textbook fund for future expenditures to name a few,” Ballenger wrote in an email today. “We can also see additional revenues from the state and that could have an impact, as well.”
Ballenger also said he plans to have a revised proposed budget ready for the School Board’s review at its March 16 work session.
Other action
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith presented School Board members with two food service contracts needing renewal for the upcoming school year.
The first was the Food Service Management Contract Renewal with Sodexo America LLC, which has managed the foodservice operations for WCPS since 2019. The agreement contains a clause that allows the contract to be renewed annually for four additional one-year periods upon the mutual consent of both parties.
Smith highlighted items in the contract that Sodexo plans to continue into the next agreement, such as a guaranteed return of $72,750; a $6,000 annual scholarship; a $6,500 donation to the WCPS Backpack Food Program; and a $2,500 grant to introduce new programs in Warren County.
“Sodexo will also continue to employ the foodservice employees and train the employees on proper food handling, customer service, and safety,” Smith explained, noting that there is 48 staff across the kitchens and four total in administration, all working onsite.
The agreement’s cost increase for the 2022-2023 school year is 5 percent for general support services and 5 percent for the management fee, although the management fee would not be paid unless the program generates a minimum guaranteed financial return of $72,750, said Smith.
“The actual cost of increase is less than a percent of one cent per meal served and if we maintained at the current serving levels that would be around $11,000,” Smith said. “Our current reimbursement per meal and school nutrition fund would have no issue absorbing this small increase and as previously stated, the increase only applies to meals served not the overall budget, so reimbursement easily handles this cost.”
The School Board voted unanimously to approve the contract renewal.
The second Sodexo contract up for renewal regards the management of the WCPS custodial operations for an additional one-year period beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
The initial contract agreement for the 2021-2022 school year included a 12-month contract in the amount not to exceed $2,082,501. The proposal for the 2022-2023 school year includes a 2.5 percent increase totaling $52,063 for a total contracted price not to exceed $2,134,564, according to Smith.
The board also voted unanimously to approve this contract renewal.
Following that action, the School Board went into a closed meeting to discuss a student disciplinary matter.
To view the Warren County School Board March 2 regular meeting in its entirety, go HERE.
RSW Jail turns investigation of female inmate death in custody over to WCSO
RSW Regional Jail announced today the death of Kacey Dawn Kerns, age 28, of Maurertown, Virginia, while in the custody of the RSW Regional Jail.
Ms. Kerns was initially incarcerated on February 14, 2022, and held on a $2,500.00 secured bond for Narcotics – Possession Schedule I or II Drug. Due to her past mental health issues and behavior during her incarceration, the RSW Regional Jail staff obtained a Temporary Detention Order and she was transported and admitted to Western State Hospital on February 17, 2022. Ms. Kerns was cleared with no restrictions and discharged by Western State Hospital and returned to the RSW Regional Jail on February 28, 2022.
On March 1, 2022, at approximately 11:34 am, while conducting security rounds, Ms. Kerns was found unresponsive as a result of a self-inflicted injury. RSW medical staff was immediately notified and emergency treatment was administered. Warren County 911 Emergency Medical Services were contacted and responded to the scene. Ms. Kerns was transported to the Warren Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:43 pm.
RSW staff contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation into the incident. Further information will be released later based on the ongoing investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
(RSW Jail Press Release)
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, makes donation to C-CAP
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, donates $250 to C-CAP (The Front Royal—Warren County Congregational Community Action Project).
C-CAP provides “safety net” services for those who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County. C-CAP also manages a FRESH FOOD INITIATIVE through its partnership with Walmart Front Royal, the CHEO Community Garden, and local farmers.
This generates a wonderful supply of fresh, nutritional food for families in our area. Mrs. Koszuk to Commander Colton: “Thanks for your help. Your donation will feed many families fresh foods until the gardening season kicks in. We love seeing the coolers stocked and full!!” She added that C-CAP will soon add a second location, that additional volunteers will be needed as services continue to expand.
Contact C-CAP if you need help, or if you are ready to donate or volunteer to help us serve the community.
Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP
316 North Royal Avenue
Front Royal Virginia 22630
Phone: 540-636-2448
Office Hours:
C-CAP Office Hours are currently limited due to COVID Pandemic health and safety guidelines. The office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. till noon for food services.
If you drink, plan a sober ride! Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. While this year’s celebration may continue to look a little different in your hometown, however you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means that if you plan to drink, it’s essential that you plan for a sober ride home. Remember: A sober driver is one who hasn’t had any alcohol. To help keep your community safe, Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. Therefore, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), almost half (46%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on March 5, 2022, to help deter intoxicated driving.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Snapping Turtle
This Snapping Turtle came to us last week from Arlington, VA with a dirty and open fracture. A portion of the carapace (upper shell) is missing entirely, exposing muscle and bone. This kind of injury is most likely the result of a vehicle collision, causing the turtle a great deal of pain, and if left untreated could result in a serious infection.
In this case, we are using a vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) to suction away discharge and encourage healing. This method works well for deep and irregularly-shaped wounds. With this treatment, the patient’s wound will heal much more quickly, limiting time in care.
This turtle is on pain medications and antibiotics while we use this method to begin the healing process. Although the wound will not look like a perfect carapace when healed, the area will harden over time and serve this turtle well in the wild. For this patient, the healing process could take eight weeks or more before it can be cleared for release.
If you or a friend has unused wound VAC dressings leftover from your own medical care, please consider donating them to the Center! These dressing can be quite expensive and we are fortunate to have almost all of ours donated by amazing supporters like you.
Did you know that turtles brumate? (Brumation in reptiles is similar to hibernation in mammals.) In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. So any turtle we don’t release before October, or who comes to us within that time, overwinters with us at the Center.
Each year we see an increase in turtle patients and regardless of their reason for admission, turtles have slow metabolisms and take A LOT of time and resources to treat. The average length of stay for our turtle patients is over 200 days!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local businesses remained afloat with PPP loans
When Covid came calling in 2020, the United States federal government implemented the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a $953 Billion business loan program established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The Paycheck Protection Program aimed to help businesses, self-employed workers, sole proprietors, certain nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses continue paying their workers. The U.S. Small Business Administration was the entity in charge of the program and coordinated with local banks across the country to issue the loans.
Under the program, qualifying businesses were able to apply for low-interest private loans to cover payroll and certain other costs. The PPP loan, approximately 2.5 times the applicant’s average monthly payroll costs, could also be used to cover rent/lease, mortgage interest, and utilities. Some companies were able to obtain a second draw, usually equal to the initial amount.
Under provisions of the CARES Act, businesses can have the loan partially or fully forgiven, provided the entity kept its employee count and wage levels stable.
To qualify for loan forgiveness, borrowers must have used the money for designated expenses, and they must also apply for forgiveness. Otherwise, the full principal amount and any accrued interest must be repaid.
Over 11 million businesses applied for PPP loans and as of Feb. 20, 2022, the totals for loan forgiveness, according to the Small Business Administration:
Forgiveness by loan count
Total PPP volume (2020-2021) 11,427,757
Applications for forgiveness 9,758,832
Payments 9,679,431
Forgiveness by dollar amount
Total PPP volume (2020-2021) $789,776,462,485
Applications for forgiveness $703,344,518,431
Payments $695,581,269,282
Scores of businesses in Front Royal and Warren County applied for and received loans to pay staff and stay afloat. Loan amounts ranged from several thousand dollars to near $3.3 M. The SBA reported that 16,046 PPP loans were given to businesses in Virginia with a total of 611,235 jobs saved. Officials say all loans of $2M or more will be automatically audited.
Loan information can be found at SBA Paycheck Protection Program Data Lookup – FederalPay
EDA in Focus
Watch: Royal Examiner video of WC EDA monthly meeting of February 2022
Watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video of the Friday morning, Feb. 25, Warren County Economic Development Authority (WC EDA) meeting at the Warren County Government Center.
Open session action items included approval of the C-CAP lease arrangement. Discussions included updating of the EDA Strategic Plan, the EDA’s FY2022-23 budget, and pursuing joint work with the new Town of Front Royal EDA (FREDA) on a vision for 147 acres of developable land with restrictive covenants on the former federal Superfund site at the Avtex property inside the town limits, but under control of the WC EDA.
