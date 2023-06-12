Warren County School teacher charged with child cruelty and assault and battery

Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) announced on June 12, 2023, that Kayla Bennett, a former preschool teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School, faces severe legal charges. The charges include two counts of felony child cruelty and four misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

WCPS reported becoming aware of a complaint involving Bennett on May 4, 2023. Following this alarming revelation, they promptly alerted Child Protective Services and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both of which initiated thorough investigations into the matter.

The charges against Bennett have sent shockwaves through the community, deeply affecting not only the children and families directly involved but also the wider school community. The incident has brutally shaken the trust and confidence of parents who place the safety and care of their children in the hands of school staff every day. The classroom, a space traditionally viewed as a safe, nurturing environment conducive to learning, has been cast in a stark, distressing light by these events.

In response to the traumatic incidents, WCPS has committed to closely working with the affected families, ensuring they receive all necessary support during this challenging time. The school district has also pledged to implement meaningful changes to prevent such incidents from recurring, safeguarding the well-being of their students and preserving the sanctity of their learning environments.

Expressing gratitude towards law enforcement and Child Protective Services, WCPS stated, “WCPS appreciates the investigative work conducted by the officers involved in the investigation and for helping to make our schools a safe place for students.”

The ongoing legal proceedings against Bennett mark a somber reminder of the duty of care that schools owe to their pupils, their parents, and the wider community.