Warren County schools shut down until April 14; free meals available
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard announced that schools will be shut down until April 14 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families will receive a letter dated March 18 notifying them of the extended closure.
“The situation with COVID-19 is dynamic and changing rapidly. Over the past several days, the continued spread of COVID-19 has resulted in additional steps being taken to limit the spread of the virus. In order to continue the effort to protect our community, we are extending our school closure through Monday, April 13, 2020. We are hopeful that students will return to school on Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” according to a copy of Sheppard’s letter emailed to the Royal Examiner on Wednesday night.
“The latest news is that the governor is going to issue additional school closures. We have talked with our neighboring counties and we know what they’re going to do. Our recommendation is going to be that we close schools through April 14,” Sheppard told board members.
Sheppard told the Royal Examiner that she “made the recommendation to the School Board; the School Board does not have to vote to close schools as that is a superintendent’s responsibility.”
Sheppard also said that WCPS wanted to give families a heads-up as soon as possible, a move commended by School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, who said it was a good idea so that families can proactively make childcare arrangements.
“We understand that it is a hardship on parents as far as finding care for their children, but we think it’s in our best interest and in the families’ best interest to try and … keep our students and our staff safe,” Sheppard said during the work session.
Closing Warren County Public Schools until April 14 means “that … we have missed 14 days of school due to the coronavirus,” said Sheppard.
But WCPS has four built-in weather days, she added, “so that means we actually would miss 10 days, which we could use bank time to cover those days,” meaning that the school district wouldn’t have to make up those missed days at the end of the official school year.
But for any amount of days missed after April 14, Sheppard said the School Board would have to consider how to make up those lost days.
In other coronavirus-related news, Sheppard said all WCPS staff aged 65 and older have been asked to work from home starting on March 19 as they are in a higher-risk group for contracting the coronavirus disease. And the information will be forthcoming about Comcast providing WCPS students with free WiFi for 60 days, she said.
Additionally, during the School Board’s regular meeting, WCPS Food Service Coordinator SueAnn Fox told School Board members that the school system this week started making free breakfasts and lunches available to students during the statewide school shutdown.
Phase 1 of the plan thus far has been “very successful,” Fox said, with 61 students receiving free meals on the first day.
Currently, free meals for children 18 years of age or younger are being handed out in the drive-through area next to the cafeteria at E.W. Morrison Elementary School. Walk-up service is also available. Children must be present to receive the meals, Fox said.
Both breakfast and lunch are provided per visit Monday through Friday to each child present from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A breakfast consists of a breakfast entrée, a juice, and a fruit; lunch consists of a sandwich, fruit, juice, vegetable, and bottle of water.
“To lessen the burden, we’re including both meals so that people don’t have to come twice,” Fox explained.
“The meals are planned to avoid most known allergies we are aware our students have, should a child receiving meals have an allergy, please let the person providing your meals know and we will provide you an alternate item,” according to the WCPS website.
Phase 2 of the free meals plan, which begins on Tuesday, March 24, will add six additional sites, including Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, Royal Arms Apartments, Skyline Vista Apartments, and the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene, among others.
“More information regarding the satellite locations will be posted on the Warren County Public Schools website and through phone calls home. If you have questions regarding the meal program or for location information, please call (540) 631-0040,” according to Sheppard’s letter.
Fox told School Board members that if the meals program is extended, the plan is to add another phase in which WCPS travels to locations outside of the County and delivers two-days-worth of free meals so people don’t have to drive to any locations.
The WCPS food service department is working now with the transportation division on how to help those who may have even greater difficulty accessing these free meals, she said.
“You and your staff have done a tremendous job putting this together,” School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr. told Fox. “I know it’s all new to everybody. Thank you for feeding our children.”
Fox said the staff really has gone above and beyond. And the community also has been so gracious in helping to spread the word. “We really appreciate it,” she said.
In responding to a question from School Board member James Wells, Fox said WCPS also hopes to deliver backpacks on Fridays and is now coordinating with local churches. The backpacks would continue to be handed out at E.W. Morrison Elementary School. “We just haven’t heard if that’s a definite yet because It’s going to be significantly more than what they currently do,” said Fox.
In action during the School Board’s regular meeting, members Williams, Wells, Bower, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi voted unanimously to:
• Appoint Rinaldi to a two-year term as the Warren County School Board representative on the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program Board for calendar years 2020 and 2021;
• Authorize the superintendent to request from the Warren County Board of Supervisors that the fiscal year 2020 operating budget appropriation be increased by $534,370 to purchase replacement reading textbooks for kindergarten through fifth grade;
• Approve the change order guidelines for the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School renovation project to be established at $25,000 or less requires the superintendent’s approval; change orders in the amount of $25,000 to $50,000 require both the superintendent’s approval and the School Board chairman’s approval, and change orders $50,000 or more require full School Board approval; and
• Permit the interim superintendent to sign Change Order Number 001 in the amount of $719,800 to authorize Lantz Construction Company of Winchester Inc. to purchase and install HVAC units at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School.
The Warren County School Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1.
Front Royal Christian School goes virtual and builds community
On Friday, March 13, 2020, acting in solidarity with the community effort to influence the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Front Royal Christian School chose to temporarily close its physical building and take the entire K3-12th grade school virtual. Plans for this move had begun two weeks prior when concerns regarding student and family health safety had started to surface nationwide.
“Our last two staff meetings focused first on considering how we could take FRCS to its students if we had to close our building in response to the virus” said Mary Anna Ouakil, Ed.S., Vice Principal. “Secondly, our faculty and staff began working as teams in their specific areas of concentration to brainstorm and plan the next phase if it were to occur. Our goal was to continue intentional academic instruction without students missing content, providing routine and familiarity, and supporting our parents throughout this transition.”
FRCS sent its students home with Chromebooks, their textbooks, and supplies, with the message that their teachers and administration would “see” them Tuesday morning. FRCS staff and administration came together Monday to clean and prepare their rooms for an extended closure and to finalize plans and expectations for classes to begin Tuesday morning.
“It has been simply amazing to watch this transfer from the physical to the virtual classroom by not only the students and teachers, but also the parents,” stated Lorraine R. Hewitt, M.Ed., FRCS Head of School. “We have experienced full support and partnership of our FRCS community. As a private school, we recognize that it is crucial for our students, during an uncertain time such as this, to experience a structured environment, maintain a known routine, and see familiar faces daily. During this time when the world around them is changing rapidly, rapidly, this constancy helps them know that not everything has changed and that helps them with their adaptation skills.”
FRCS Virtual School opened online Monday with a video message from the administrators, sharing that this would be a learning experience for everyone and together the FRCS community would adapt and adjust accordingly. Students followed their normal schedules, being connected through Google Classroom, Zoom, Google Meet, and other formats, throughout the day, from 8am until 3pm.
“We of course had some technical challenges, as well as some learning curves, but the socializing of the students ‘live’ with their friends and teacher online removed the pressures that came with technological glitches. Once they came together, and started laughing and chatting, and in some cases sharing their favorite breakfast foods they were enjoying, the pressure came off and FRCS students and teachers began this new adventure together” shared Hewitt. “Tuesday was of our sophomore’s birthdays. His classmates sang happy birthday to him over Zoom!”
“I was so impressed to watch my sixth grade daughter have her voice lesson first thing Tuesday morning with her FRCS music teacher,” said Roxanne Miller, FRCS parent. FRCS music and choral instructor Grace Morrison said that from elementary music theory classes to the school band practicing together via Zoom, the music classes never missed an opportunity to meet and perform.
FRCS third graders came together in their online classroom, utilizing Google Meet, and worked together, raising “virtual hands” when they had a question about their content. “When needed, I worked individually in chat sessions with students who were struggling with an assignment,” shared Jacklyn McGuire, FRCS Third Grade teacher. “Our class maintained their normal schedule, even having their specials like physical education and music.” FRCS physical education courses received videos from the PE teacher encouraging them to stay physically active at home and providing suggestions.
FRCS Middle and High School students took part in class discussions live with their teachers during their normal class periods. Even electives were interactive. Life Skills instructor, Robert Darrow, M.S., met with students online for a cooking class. “We had just started planting our seedlings for the FRCS greenhouse we began, teaching the students how to garden and grow their own fruit and vegetables,” said Darrow. “We are working on transferring that portion to our virtual life skills courses as well, working with students to start their gardens at home.”
The Advanced Drama class came together in small groups through Zoom and created and taped improvisational skits to share online with their classmates. The FRCS art classes, taught by Tammy Coffman, received online instruction and then posted their creations to their Google Classrooms.
“We are excited to see the creativity that our teachers have towards transferring their instruction to virtual learning opportunities,” said Hewitt. “Our students are fully engaged in their FRCS academics and our teachers are maintaining a familiar approach to the classroom that is not only maintaining community, but growing it.”
Front Royal Christian School is a Pre-K through 12th grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. FRCS provides the 21st century learner, exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit www.frontroyalchristianschool.com.
Guidance to the residents of Warren County regarding the Coronavirus
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
As a community, it is important that we all continue to respond conservatively to the “novel coronavirus”. While we currently have no reported cases in Warren County, as the virus approaches the County, it is recommended that residents seriously consider the following:
Most patients with COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small percentage of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever (over 100° F in the last 14 days), cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
In order to reduce the spread of the virus in our community, if you think that you (or a family member) may have symptoms related to this illness, residents are urged to NOT show up unannounced at any local medical facility. If you experience the above symptoms, please call a Primary Care Physician to discuss your symptoms. You will be telephonically screened by a medical professional and provided advice over the phone. If you meet the Virginia Department of Health screening criteria and require COVID-19 testing, you will be directed to the appropriate local medical facility for treatment. If you have general questions regarding COVID-19, please call the Virginia Department of Health public information line at 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343). As always, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, call 911 or report to the closest hospital’s emergency room for emergent treatment.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick; avoid contact with sick people.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available; regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Latest update from Governor Northam on COVID-19
Here’s Governor Northam’s latest update on the COVID-19 virus:
I'm joining the Virginia Emergency Support Team to provide updates on our continued COVID-19 response efforts.
COVID-19: What Fauquier Health is doing and what you can do
It probably feels as if coronavirus – or as it is officially known, COVID-19 – is all anyone is talking about these days. As COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses like the seasonal flu continue to spread across the U.S., you also may feel a certain level of concern over how this disease could affect you or your loved ones, or if your local healthcare provider is prepared to respond to any local cases that may arise. That’s certainly understandable and natural. We want to provide you with essential information outlining what we are doing to stay prepared and offer you guidance on what you can do to help protect yourself, your family and our community.
What we are doing
Fauquier Health is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors at all times. Christine Kress, Fauquier Health’s chief nursing officer, said, “Our entire team of medical professionals will proudly serve on the front line of COVID-19. We are dedicated to providing a safe place for patients and caregivers to give and receive care. We appreciate your patience and support today and for the weeks to come.”
While COVID-19 is new, effectively responding to other infectious diseases is not. We have tested processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round. Here is what we are doing to stay ready and effectively respond to COVID-19:
- We continue to work closely with the Virginia Health Department and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that we are prepared with appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to COVID-19.
- We have a robust emergency operations plan in place and are reviewing and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.
- We have hand hygiene products available throughout our facility.
- We are screening patients in our emergency department, inpatient units and outpatient clinics based on CDC guidance.
- Staff treating a potential COVID-19 case are provided with all appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to help prevent exposure.
- Patients with respiratory or COVID-19-related symptoms are immediately provided masks to wear to help prevent exposure to others.
- In the event that we identify a potential COVID-19 case, we will follow all CDC guidelines for placing that individual in isolation for their care and for the protection of other patients, employees and visitors.
- We have implemented visitor restrictions at our facility as follows:
- All visitors, staff and physicians must clear negative for illness (per required screening upon entrance to the facility)
- Adult inpatients will not be allowed visitors at Fauquier Hospital (exception: family of patients at end of life and Hospice caregivers)
- Obstetric inpatients will be allowed one designated support person during their stay; no siblings of the newborn are permitted
- Pediatric and ICN patients will be allowed only two designated support persons during their stay
- Emergency Department patients will be allowed only one accompanying adult and that person’s duration of stay in patient areas will be limited
- Minors and patients requiring assistance may have one designated support person for outpatient services
- We have also implemented the following access and community restrictions at this time:
- Two points of entry for all patients and visitors will be front (main) lobby entrance and ER entrance
- Front entrance operating hours have changed to Monday through Friday until 7:00pm. After 7:00pm, all patients and visitors will be required to enter through the ER entrance
- Front entrance will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays and all visitors/staff/physicians will be required to enter through the ER entrance
- The Bistro on the Hill will be closed to all outside patrons/parties coming in to have a meal (includes Senior Supper attendees)
- The Bistro on the Hill will only serve to Fauquier Health staff, healthy visitors accompanying patients and patients themselves
- All external activities held at the Fauquier Health Conference Center rooms are cancelled until further notice
These measures are in place to protect our facility and our community. Please know that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses.
What you can do
It’s easy to feel helpless when faced with a barrage of news reports and social media updates regarding COVID-19. The good news is that there are some key steps you can take to help protect you and your loved ones and help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Staying home when you are sick
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, including your phone, computer, remote controls and doorknobs
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- Using an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available (always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)
- Practicing social distancing behaviors, including working from home, avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary travel, and maintaining a distance of approximately six feet from others when possible.
What to do if you are experiencing symptoms
First and foremost – if you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, notify the dispatch agent that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
For non-emergency needs, if you need medical attention due to respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and plan to visit our hospital, your primary care provider or an urgent clinic, please call ahead before you go and let them know that you are experiencing symptoms that may possibly be related to COVID-19. This will allow providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Please be reassured that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community – and that includes you. We are prepared to manage an outbreak of respiratory illness, and we encourage you to follow the guidance above and stay tuned to updates from the CDC to help protect you and your loved ones. Keeping our community healthy is a community effort, and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our community healthy today and for generations to come.
For more information and to stay abreast of the latest updates on COVID-19, you can visit www.fauquierhealth.org/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
Governor and Health Commissioner issue Public Health Emergency Order to enforce 10-patron limit
~ Order gives law enforcement the ability to enforce 10-patron limit in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA today issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters. The order gives local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce this ban, which was announced by the Governor earlier today (March 17, 2020) if needed.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” said Governor Northam. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.
The full text of the order is available here.
Valley Health update on COVID-19: March 17, 2020
Valley Health has issued some additional precautionary measures related to COVID-19:
- At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our service area.
- On Saturday, further restricted long-term care visitation procedures issued. Visitation at Valley Health’s three long-term care facilities have been suspended, with exemptions made for end-of-life or other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis. This population is particularly fragile and they feel a special responsibility to keep the virus out of the homes.
- Effective Wednesday, March 18, Valley Health has temporarily suspended visitation at its six hospitals as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our staff, patients, visitors, and the broader community. We will make exceptions for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics, and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis.
- Also, March 18, Valley Health’s wellness and fitness centers will close in their six-hospital communities (Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray, VA, and Berkeley Springs and Romney, WV).
For further updates, please check their website: www.valleyhealthlink.com and click on the red banner at the top of the home page.
