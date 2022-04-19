Warren County Senior Center receives unexpected donation

The Warren County Senior Center received an unexpected donation from the Front Royal Federal Credit Union in the amount of $4,000.00.

The Senior Center is part of Seniors First, The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which operates six senior centers in the Counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the City of Winchester.

“It’s encouraging to see a local business supporting a local organization,” said Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director of Seniors First. “These partnerships are vital in providing services to our community. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The Warren County Senior Center reopened to existing clients on March 15, 2022, after two years of closure due to Covid-19. The Center staff is preparing to welcome new clients on April 26.

“We greatly appreciate the generous donation that we received from the Front Royal Federal Credit Union,” said Misty Alger, Manager of the Warren County Senior Center. “We are planning to use this money toward a new window A/C unit, as well as various activities that promote socialization with the seniors of this community. This donation comes at a time that investing in our seniors is not just appreciated but is of great importance to their wellbeing.”

The Warren County Senior Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 am to 1 pm. Seniors gather to socialize, share a meal, and participate in educational programming.