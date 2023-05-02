‘Gunshot wound to the head’ reported in southern Warren County on May 1 – Sheriff’s Office posts release on incident following afternoon

Social media reports posted Monday evening from “an unofficial and non-affiliated incident page for Warren County VA and surrounding areas” called Warren County VA Fire Wire reported the evacuation by “AIRCARE” medivac crew to Warren Memorial Hospital of a victim with a “gunshot wound to the head” from the Harmony Hollow/Remount Road area of southern Warren County.

Inquiries early Tuesday afternoon to Warren County Fire & Rescue and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had not been responded to prior to the sheriff’s office putting out a “press release” on its Facebook page at 3:58 p.m. The initial WCSO report on the incident indicates a possible confrontation over the abuse of minor children, with the father of one of the victims on the way to confront the alleged perpetrator.

That WCSO release and topic headline are below in their entirety:

“Investigation into single victim shooting incident 05/01/2023”

“Front Royal, VA – On May 1st, 2023, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report from an out-of-state resident concerning the alleged sexual abuse against two minor children, involving a relative of theirs. The Sheriff’s Office was also informed that the father of one victim was en-route to confront the alleged abuser, with concerns raised about the potential involvement of firearms. Based on the potential for escalating violence with weapons, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the suspect’s address.

“Warren County deputies arrived at the scene near the 4000 block of Remount Road, where they discovered a solitary vehicle parked by the property’s edge. A cursory search of the property led to the discovery of an injured male with head wounds consistent with a gunshot. Emergency medical services were immediately summoned, and deputies attempted life-saving measures. The injured individual was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case as a death incident. Evidence suggest this to be an isolated occurrence, and at present, investigators suspect the death likely to be a self-inflicted response to the sexual abuse allegations, with no evidence indicating otherwise. Due to the nature of the initial report of abuse involving minors and the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released. If anyone has any relevant information about this case, please contact Investigator Clark McDaniel at 540-635-7100 ext. 3.”

End of WCSO release

The WC FIRE WIRE website post contained the following reports initially posted around 9 to 10 p.m; Monday evening, May 1:

“Agonal breathing” and “WCSO (Warren County Sheriff’s Office) O/S (on site);

“Deputies carrying the ‘PT’ out of the woods, Aircare 4 on standby;

“AIRCARE 4 launching, landing zone at 4-H Center” and “Diverting to WMH (Warren Memorial Hospital) with AIRCARE 4 crew”

Initial information received by Royal Examiner was that the call may have occurred late afternoon on Monday. A time of call and discovery of body has not yet been verified by authorities.