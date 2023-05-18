Warren County Sheriff gives unclaimed remains a final resting place

Viola Mae Santmyers left this world on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to finally reunite with her beloved husband, Robert. While her family will always wish they had more time with her, we knew they could never stay apart too long. Married for over 65 years, Bob & Vi set a standard for a loving relationship that the rest of us can only aspire to.

Out of that marriage came Carolyn “Tootie” Santmyers Andrews (Rex), a devoted daughter who kept her promise to her father, providing loving care that allowed Vi to live out her final days within the comfort of her home. Mam-Maw also leaves behind her grandchildren Branyon (Beth), Holli (Colby), Daniel (Melissa), and Tiffany (James) and great-grandchildren, Cade, Creed, Brynnen, Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, Dani, Sadie, Duke, Logan, Braden, Kelsi and Jesse (who Mam-Maw referred to as “Tater”) and her sister-in-law Betty. In addition to her husband, Vi was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Lucy, and her “favorite” granddaughter, Jodi.

Vi worked hard all her life, starting with peeling oranges in the school cafeteria to pay for her lunch. She perfected her sewing skills while working at the sewing factory in Front Royal, putting them to use throughout the years when she made various Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She worked for nineteen years as a USPS rural mail carrier, getting to know her customers and celebrating their milestones as cherished friends.

Following retirement, one of Vi’s favorite activities was a monthly get-together with her younger sisters, Odessa “Dessie” Crowder and Patricia “Pitter” Orndorff. Whether they were going fishing, shopping, or simply hanging out, they had fun…probably a little too much at times. The rest of us are still shocked that we never had to come up with bail money. Vi’s passing marks the end of the “Three Amigos,” these three best friends who were blessed to be born as sisters.

Vi was known as a woman who spoke her mind, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She always had a witty comeback or a funny turn of phrase – you learned never to ask a question unless you were prepared to hear the answer. As a grandmother, she delighted in the accomplishments of her grandchildren while regularly encouraging the rascal in all of us. Her influence on the younger generations can be heard in the clever banter that often erupts into boisterous laughter.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception at the family home.

Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Logan Burner, Cade Spittler, Braden Burner, Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, Creed Spittler, and Jesse Caputo. Honorary pallbearers are Kelsi Caputo, Ayla Phillips, Brynnen Williams, Dani Jennings, Sadie Jennings, and Duke Jennings.