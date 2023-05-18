Obituaries
Warren County Sheriff gives unclaimed remains a final resting place
When Sheriff Mark Butler took office in 2020, he inherited more than just law and order responsibilities. He took on the somber task of ensuring proper burials and final resting places for all the unclaimed bodies of Warren County that were left in the county’s care.
Three years into his tenure, Sheriff Butler’s initiative has made significant strides. As of May 2023, the sheriff’s office reports a total of 19 unclaimed cremains of Warren County residents. In one heartening case, the remains of an individual were reunited with a long-lost loved one. Two others, both former servicemen, were entitled to a military funeral service and interment. They were honorably laid to rest on May 12, 2023, at Culpeper National Cemetery, receiving the respect and gratitude they deserved for their service to the nation.
Despite these successes, the task is not yet complete. Sixteen cremains remain unclaimed and unburied. To this end, Sheriff Butler and his office will be conducting a public funeral service on May 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
- Phillip Edward Norris DOB: 06/15/1958 DOD: 12/30/2011
- Ernest William Harried DOB: 11/19/1942 DOD: 02/09/2018
- Brenda Louise Tussing DOB: 01/23/1949 DOD: 07/29/2017
- Thomas Eugene Lowe DOB: 06/15/1958 DOD: 05/14/2018
- Robert Lee Carroll DOB: 01/15/1952 DOD: 09/25/2019
- Margaret Lois Strickler DOB: 04/05/1934 DOD: 02/29/2020
- Joanne Luzzette Selby DOB: 05/28/1952 DOD: 09/12/2021
- Samuel Craig Sherrill DOB: 05/01/1955 DOD: 09/09/2021
- Carlos Ruben Capo DOB: 08/17/1953 DOD: 10/23/2020
- Richard Franklin Gray DOB: 10/02/1956 DOD: 02/02/2016
- James Davis Hedrick DOB: 12/12/1050 DOD: 01/29/2017 1
- Vincent Ray Shepard DOB: 10/02/1964 DOD: 10/24/2020
- Julius Douglas Bryant DOB: 03/10/1951 DOD: 01/06/2021
- James Samuel Graham DOB: 10/07/1939 DOD: 05/07/2022
- Mack David Rollison DOB: 10/06/1973 DOD: 04/05/2022
- Joseph Michael Bernot DOB: 05/08/1952 DOD: 02/11/2022
Obituaries
Roger Gene Blood (1937 – 2023)
Roger Gene Blood, 86, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 22, at 11:00 am in Leeds Cemetery, with Pastor John Rowe officiating.
Mr. Blood was born April 14, 1937, in Crosby, Minnesota, the son of the late Patrick Harry and Elsie Blood.
He retired after many years as a Mechanical Engineer.
Surviving is his devoted wife, Judith K. Blood; three children, Cathlene Armstrong and husband Stephen of Virginia Beach, Patrick G. Blood and wife Lezley of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Crystal L. Capellini and husband Brian of Cary, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Alexander P., Samantha M., Danielle E., Julia R., Lucca W., Aidan J., and Chancellor Z.; and one great-grandson, Asher E.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Robert D. “Bob” Swortzel (1926 – 2023)
Robert D. “Bob” Swortzel of Frederick Co. VA died at the age of 96 on May 8, 2023, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Care facility.
Bob was born June 16, 1926, in Washington, DC, the son of Ardie and Mary Dell Swortzel. He was a graduate of Concord University in Athens, WV. He was a founding Director of the Combined Health Appeal in the Capital Area, established bowling centers in the Washington area, served his country in 3 branches of the military, was a mega blood donor, tree steward, and member of the anti-litter council, baseball official and coach for many years, Sr. Olympics participant, and a founding organizer of the NOVA Sr. Softball League.
Bob married Judy Chamberlin in 2004, and together had a passion for collecting buttons. They were known as “The Button Couple.”
Bob is survived by his wife Judy and his children Todd (Melissa) Swortzel of Richmond, VA, Pam (David) Kleweno of Dahlonega, GA, and Scott (Laura) Swortzel of Adell, Wisconsin, step-son Jeff Chamberlin of Winchester, VA and the children’s mother, Pat.
He has chosen to donate his body to science through the State Anatomical Program of VA. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice for taking such good care of Bob.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Sarah Burke Willett (1961 – 2023)
Sarah Burke Willett, 61, of Locust Grove, Georgia, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Burke Family Cemetery in Front Royal.
Sarah was born August 18, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Nina Redmon Burke of Front Royal and the late Gilbert Shelton Burke.
She was presently working for Home Depot in Georgia.
Sarah will be missed greatly by her loving family and many friends.
Surviving, with her mother, is her loving and devoted husband, Scott Willett; one brother Patrick Burke and wife, Debbie; five step-children, Samantha Dixon, Jessica Graff, Nicholas Willett, Karissa Willett, and Andrew Willett; seven step-grandchildren; two nephews; and her faithful dogs, Chiquita and Taco.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Burke, Kevin Burke, Nicholas Willett, Derek Fletcher, Ben Widmer, Mark Yawornicky, David Redmon, Waylon Burke, and Colby Burke.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sarah’s name to Asbury United Methodist Church c/o Debbie Brown, 1063 Horseshoe Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Viola Mae Santmyers (1938 – 2023)
Viola Mae Santmyers left this world on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to finally reunite with her beloved husband, Robert. While her family will always wish they had more time with her, we knew they could never stay apart too long. Married for over 65 years, Bob & Vi set a standard for a loving relationship that the rest of us can only aspire to.
Out of that marriage came Carolyn “Tootie” Santmyers Andrews (Rex), a devoted daughter who kept her promise to her father, providing loving care that allowed Vi to live out her final days within the comfort of her home. Mam-Maw also leaves behind her grandchildren Branyon (Beth), Holli (Colby), Daniel (Melissa), and Tiffany (James) and great-grandchildren, Cade, Creed, Brynnen, Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, Dani, Sadie, Duke, Logan, Braden, Kelsi and Jesse (who Mam-Maw referred to as “Tater”) and her sister-in-law Betty. In addition to her husband, Vi was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Lucy, and her “favorite” granddaughter, Jodi.
Vi worked hard all her life, starting with peeling oranges in the school cafeteria to pay for her lunch. She perfected her sewing skills while working at the sewing factory in Front Royal, putting them to use throughout the years when she made various Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She worked for nineteen years as a USPS rural mail carrier, getting to know her customers and celebrating their milestones as cherished friends.
Following retirement, one of Vi’s favorite activities was a monthly get-together with her younger sisters, Odessa “Dessie” Crowder and Patricia “Pitter” Orndorff. Whether they were going fishing, shopping, or simply hanging out, they had fun…probably a little too much at times. The rest of us are still shocked that we never had to come up with bail money. Vi’s passing marks the end of the “Three Amigos,” these three best friends who were blessed to be born as sisters.
Vi was known as a woman who spoke her mind, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She always had a witty comeback or a funny turn of phrase – you learned never to ask a question unless you were prepared to hear the answer. As a grandmother, she delighted in the accomplishments of her grandchildren while regularly encouraging the rascal in all of us. Her influence on the younger generations can be heard in the clever banter that often erupts into boisterous laughter.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception at the family home.
Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Logan Burner, Cade Spittler, Braden Burner, Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, Creed Spittler, and Jesse Caputo. Honorary pallbearers are Kelsi Caputo, Ayla Phillips, Brynnen Williams, Dani Jennings, Sadie Jennings, and Duke Jennings.
Jerry Martin Williams (1945 – 2023)
Jerry Martin Williams, 78, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Services will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born March 11, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late William Bradley and LaMerle Bolt Williams.
Surviving is a daughter, Donna Leigh Williams Burke, and husband, Joseph David Burke of Front Royal; one sister, Carolyn Williams of Chester Gap; two brothers, Sonny Williams, and Bobby Williams, both of Chester Gap; and one grandson, Damion Martin Burke, and one granddaughter, Khloe Janelle Burke, both at home.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Wines Williams.
Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels (1942 – 2023)
Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Born January 8, 1942, in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Lillian Shaulis Daniels, Ed led a life of great love and dedication to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved granddaughter Chrissy Marie Peña, and his dear sisters Gladys and Ruth.
Ed is survived by his four devoted daughters, Heather Louise Deras, Veronica Lynn Daniels Martinez, Mary Ann Peña, Kimberly Elizabeth Cook; and his loving son, Matthew Edward Daniels. He also leaves behind his sister, JoAnn Sajko; twelve cherished grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who will dearly miss him.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The service will be officiated by Rev. Alvin Walker. In respect of Ed’s roots, the burial will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Beam Cemetery in Boswell, Pennsylvania.
Proud to honor their grandfather, Ed’s grandsons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. The family will welcome friends for visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for memorial donations to be made to a charity of one’s choice. This gesture reflects Ed’s generous spirit and his belief in giving back to the community.
Ed’s life was filled with enduring love for his family and friends. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.