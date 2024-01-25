Crime/Court
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspect in Undercover Operation Targeting Online Solicitation of Minors
In a determined effort to safeguard children from online predators, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office executed a proactive undercover operation on January 12, 2024. This operation, centered in the Warren County/Front Royal area, aimed to identify and apprehend individuals engaging in the online solicitation of minors.
During the operation, an adult male initiated unprovoked contact with an investigator who was acting undercover as a juvenile under the age of 15. The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Aaron Wayne Smith from Wise County, Virginia, engaged in a conversation where he requested lewd content and photos. He also transmitted obscene materials to the investigator.
Smith’s activities were meticulously documented, leading to his positive identification. On January 24, 2024, investigators traveled to Wise County and apprehended Smith on 10 felony charges. These charges include multiple counts of using communication systems to facilitate offenses involving children and possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.
Following his arrest, Smith was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, Virginia. He appeared before a magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. His court hearing is scheduled for February 15, 2024, at the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, emphasizes the critical role of public cooperation in these matters. They urge anyone with information about the solicitation or exploitation of minors to come forward.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for their pivotal role in the successful apprehension of the suspect. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies across Virginia continue to be vital in the fight against crimes targeting children.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our community and bringing those who attempt to harm them to justice.
Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Criminal Investigations Sergeant M.R. Ramey at (540) 635-7100 or via email at mramey@warrencountysheriff.org.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Takes a Stand Against Drugs by Rejoining Regional Task Force
In a decisive move to combat drug-related crime, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced its re-entry into the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force. This significant step, approved unanimously by the Command Board, marks a renewed effort to fight drug trafficking and ensure public safety across the northern Shenandoah Valley.
The task force, a coalition of various law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s offices from Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah Counties, as well as police departments from Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester, alongside the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, serves as a testament to the unified front against drug-related issues in the region.
Sheriff Crystal M. Cline expressed her enthusiasm about rejoining the task force, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling drug trafficking and its associated crimes. “Rejoining the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force demonstrates our determination to disrupt the drug supply chain in Warren County and pursue those responsible for overdoses and related crimes. Our united front sends a clear message: Warren County is not a haven for drug trafficking,” stated Sheriff Cline.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s decision comes in the wake of alarming statistics from the task force’s operations in 2022. Last year, nearly $2 million worth of illegal narcotics were seized, including a staggering 6 pounds of fentanyl, doubling the previous year’s amount. These operations led to 191 arrests and indictments, 42 confiscated firearms, and the forfeiture of assets worth over $180,000 linked to drug dealings.
Sheriff Cline also emphasized the broader implications of drug crimes on community safety, pointing out the ripple effect of drug-related activities. “Theft, scams, robberies, burglaries, and even more heinous crimes stem from drug abuse. These issues often remain unseen but significantly impact the safety and well-being of our citizens,” she added.
The integration of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office into the task force is expected to enhance the collective capabilities in intelligence gathering, investigations, and enforcement actions, thereby strengthening the region’s stance against the scourge of drugs.
For more information about the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s role in the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, contact Captain Scott M. Baker at (540) 635-4128 or via email at sbaker@warrencountysheriff.org.
Warren County Grand Jury – January 2024 Indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about October 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Guillermo Quiroga did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Section 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5493-F6
On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dorsey Luke Peacemaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jose Armando Valdez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Dalton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
On or about August 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Timothy Earl Shanks did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of K.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about June 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alan Jesus Pinon-Santos did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Dempsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Darlene Locklear did unlawfully feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Ashley Dutton, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of § 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
On or about September 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of U.D., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to §16.1-279.1, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR- 3659-F6
COUNT THREE; On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 17, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6
Fatal Crash in Warren County: A New Year’s Eve Tragedy
In a tragic start to the new year, the Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Eve in Warren County. The incident, involving a 2021 Dodge Charger, resulted in the loss of a life and serious injuries.
At approximately 2:10 a.m. on December 31st, the Dodge Charger, driven by 24-year-old Evan A. Goldsborough of Warren County, was traveling south on Browntown Road near Park Ridge Court. The vehicle, reportedly moving at a high speed, veered off the road, collided with a rock, and then struck several trees.
Tragically, 28-year-old passenger Brian A. Jenkins, also a Warren County resident, did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Goldsborough, sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Following the crash, Goldsborough has been charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. He is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.
This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together the details of this heartbreaking event.
Bank Heist Mystery Solved: Suspect in Custody After Community Effort
27-Year-Old Suspect Surrenders in Texas, Following Frederick County Bank Robbery.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Frederick County Bank robbery case reached a pivotal moment. Logan Carl Heironimus, the main suspect, turned himself into authorities in Texas on Christmas Day. This development comes after a tense week-long investigation following the robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Winchester, Virginia.
The case unfolded on December 13, 2023, when a white male entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Rivendell Court. Brandishing a note and claiming to be armed, the suspect demanded cash from a bank teller. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, triggering an immediate investigation.
Investigators, combining witness accounts, surveillance footage, and crucial community tips, zeroed in on Logan Carl Heironimus, 27, from Berkeley Springs, WV, as the primary suspect. The breakthrough came when Heironimus, contacted by investigators, admitted to being out of state but promised to return to Virginia soon.
Authorities issued a robbery warrant under Virginia Code 18.2-58. Then, in an unexpected twist, Heironimus surrendered himself to the Killeen, Texas, Police Department on December 25th. The peaceful surrender marked a significant milestone in the case, with Heironimus awaiting extradition back to Virginia.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland expressed profound gratitude towards community members who played a vital role by providing investigators with essential tips. The Killeen, Texas Police Department’s cooperation was also pivotal in facilitating Heironimus’s surrender.
The resolution of the Frederick County Bank robbery highlights the power of community involvement in law enforcement efforts. The collaboration between the public and authorities underlines a shared commitment to safety and justice. As Heironimus awaits his day in court, this case serves as a testament to the effectiveness of community-police partnerships.
New Jersey Man Arrested for Online Solicitation of Local Minors – Transfer from Warren County, NJ to Warren County, Va. Pending
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims online for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in the undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case. The offender also distributed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to the detective as well.
Through the course of this investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Phillipsburg, New Jersey resident Kyle J. Andrews. On December 21, 2023, detectives travelled to New Jersey and with the assistance of the Phillipsburg Police Department apprehended Mr. Andrews without incident. Upon his arrest Mr. Andrews was transported to the Warren County Jail in New Jersey, where Phillipsburg is located, pending his transfer to RSW Jail in Warren County, Virginia. Andrews went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bail. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for January 18, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Phillipsburg Police Department, as well as the Warren County and Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office in New Jersey for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
(From a release by the Front Royal Police Department)
Investigation by Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force Leads to Multiple Arrests
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has arrested ten individuals after a five-month investigation. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional narcotics operation in Orange, Fauquier, Stafford, Alexandria, Loudon, and Mecklenburg counties.
On Monday (Dec. 11) and Wednesday (Dec. 13), officers executed multiple search warrants at residences throughout the six counties resulting in ten arrests and twenty-four felony charges. As a result of the operation, the task force seized:
- 1,861 grams of cocaine with a street value of $186,100,
- 556 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $55,600,
- 436,400 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,364,000,
- 1,428 grams of mushrooms with a street value of $71,400,
- 362 grams of molly with a street value of $36,200,
- 95 grams of MDMA with a street value of $9,500,
- 9,567 grams of THC wax with a street value of $287,010,
- 3,895 THC vape pens with a street value of $116,850,
- 5,245 packages of THC/Mushroom edibles with a street value of $131,125,
- 11,355 grams of THC concentrate with a street value of $340,650,
- and 66 LSD tabs with a street value of $660.
In addition, weapons and $386,230 in U.S. currency were also recovered.
The case remains active and ongoing.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
