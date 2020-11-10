Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign beginning November 16th
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Click It or Ticket campaign this November 16 – 29, 2020. The Click It or Ticket message reminds everyone to wear their seatbelt or face getting a ticket.
Sheriff Mark Butler wants residents to know that a seat belt is your best defense against a reckless, impaired, or distracted driver. Most fatal crashes occur at speeds below 40 mph and within 25 miles of your home. If you’re in a crash and are thrown from the vehicle, you have a 75% chance of being killed. When worn correctly, seatbelts reduce the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%.
Death rates are more than 8 times higher when the occupant is not buckled or restrained.
In 60% of fatal crashes, the victim isn’t buckled. However, when worn, seatbelts can reduce the risk of fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45%.
The WCSO asks residents to set a good example. Adults who don’t buckle up are sending children the message that it is all right to not wear a seat belt. Children model adult behavior. 70% of the time that a driver is unbuckled, you can bet that the children riding in that vehicle aren’t buckled either. Wearing a safety belt is the law here in Virginia. It’s the law for a reason.
Warren County Public Schools announces the arrival of tablets and Chromebooks for preschool through fifth grade
Warren County Public Schools is excited to announce the arrival of tablets and Chromebooks for all preschool through fifth grade students. Preschool and kindergarten tablets have been dispersed to all of the elementary school. Chromebooks for students in grades one through five will arrive the week of November 9th. Schools will spend the week of November 9th training our preschool and kindergarten students, and the week of November 16th training grades one through five, to use the devices as well as the learning management systems that go along with them.
During these two weeks, teachers will spend less time on new instruction and will focus their efforts on teaching their students how to use the devices, and the accompanying routines and procedures that go along with 1:1 instruction.
On November 18th, a Google Form survey will be sent to parents in grades preschool through five as one of their children’s virtual assignments that day to ensure parents have been successful at logging into the device and onto the LMS–Seesaw for preschool and Schoology for grades kindergarten through five. On November 19th, teachers will contact any parents who have not completed the survey. On November 23rd, in-person training will be provided at Skyline High School in the auditorium by division technology staff. These trainings will be open to all elementary parents at this location. More information will be sent home to families by each school. Teachers and technology integration coaches will gladly train parents who require evening options.
Town crew’s continued work on Happy Creek bank nets Stop Work Order
In response to our late Friday (Nov. 6) questions regarding County permitting of Town work along the banks of Happy Creek adjacent to the Greenway path between South and Prospect Streets, we received a weekend email response from County Building Official David Beahm.
As reported in our initial story, following a phone conversation with Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe, landscaping professional and Tree Steward member David Means believed a Stop Order had been placed on that stabilization and stormwater control Town work due to permitting issues. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick countered that to his knowledge no Stop Order had been placed; rather, a request for an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan had been placed by Beahm. That plan from Town I&I (Inflow & Infiltration) consultant CHA had been submitted to the County and work would continue, Tederick told Royal Examiner at the end of last week.
It turns out both Means and Tederick were partly right, or partly wrong about the continuation of work at the site.
Beahm said no Stop Order had been placed because the Town and its project consultant CHA had voluntarily offered to stop work on the Happy Creek bank stabilization and stormwater management project pending resolution of permitting issues. But his receipt mid-week of CHA’s Erosion and Sediment Control Plan did not satisfy all the issues in play, Beahm said.
In fact, he said he alerted CHA and Town officials to the fact that the submitted plan had as many as 30 unresolved permitting issues that had to be clarified before work could resume.
“I received plans on Thursday the 5th (November) at 2:34 p.m. electronically from the Town. This was after discussions with the Town and their design firm, that was under the impression that their approval received from Virginia Marine Resource Commission (VMRC) was all that they required. After a brief look at the plans, they were found to be insufficient. I contacted the Town to inform them that a resubmission would be required, but that a full review will start early next week (workweek of Monday, November 9) to fully document the deficiencies. The design firm has been provided with what is required to be on the plans and should already be doing a self-review to correct many of the items before the official review is complete,” Beahm wrote Royal Examiner this past weekend, adding, “Here is the statement from the (project) designer on Wednesday the 4th to me that was copied to the Town and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ): “In the meantime, work on the project was suspended last week pending approval of the plans by the County and will not be restarted until all permits and approvals are in place. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.”
Then Monday, November 9, arrived and several reports were received by interested parties that creek and creek bank work at the Prospect Street Bridge at Front Street was continuing. This led to County Building Official Beahm’s appearance at the site, where a Stop Work Order was handed directly to Town officials. According to witnesses Melody Hotek and Chris Anderson, present to receive that Stop Work order were Public Works Director Robbie Boyer and the Department’s Street Maintenance Supervisor Alan Pack. Hotek is President of the Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards; Anderson is Page and Warren County Coordinator of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, a regional environmental watchdog group.
When this reporter arrived at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., Beahm was gone and work appeared to be continuing around silt fencing buffering the new bank full of rocks on the Commerce Avenue side of Happy Creek that had not been there over the weekend. Those large rocks are the “rip-rap” Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick cited last week as earmarked to replace the removed creek bank vegetation – “It’ll be beautiful,” Tederick promised of the completed project.
Contacted, Beahm verified his serving of the Stop Work Order to Town officials. Asked about continuing work at the scene, the County Building Official said that if that work included the placing of any additional rocks the Town would be looking at fines. However, no rock placement was observed as crews seemed focused on stabilization of the surrounding fence buffer around the newly placed rocks.
Contacted late Monday afternoon Interim Town Manager Tederick agreed there had been a failure in the line of communications between the County and Town on permitting requirements. He said Town crews had done no more vegetation cutting which he thought was agreed to be put on hold pending permitting clarification. However, he thought getting the rip-rap rocks into place to facilitate flood control prior to Tropical Storm Eta’s remnants potentially dropping significant amounts of rain on us by the end of the week to be advisable.
Masons step up with other local agencies to feed homeless through winter season
“So Mote It Beef BBQ” on behalf of local Masons, began its cold weather cycle of providing free meals to area homeless people checked into the Warren County Department of Social Services Thermal Shelter program at the 15th Street Health and Human Services complex this past Thursday evening.
“So Mote It’s” Will Bryan, Charles Taggart, and crew will be on-site with their tasty array of BBQ staples and sides on the first Thursday of the month throughout the winter homeless housing at 15th Street. Also on hand to help Thursday, November 5th, were Scott Truax, Tom Kivlehan, and Josh Ingram.
Social Services Michelle Smeltzer explained the food provision project to Royal Examiner. “The churches have, every week, they pick up a week – we don’t have all weeks filled yet and we’re opening up to the public to do a night or two if they would like to. The Masons contacted me and asked if they could do the first Thursday of every month. We’re open for five months. So, this is their first Thursday. Calvary Episcopal has this week,” Smelter said of the still-developing food donation program dynamics.
Good work, Masons and “So Mote It” crew – keep up the good work.
And let’s get those weeks filled up through this coming five months of the program to help some of the community’s most vulnerable citizens.
Town asked ‘permitted to do what’ along Happy Creek’s banks?
Over the past few weeks, Royal Examiner received a number of citizen inquiries about what appeared to be “clearcutting” work along the banks of Happy Creek between Commerce Avenue and Front Street. This stretch of the creek parallels the Royal Shenandoah Greenway from the Prospect Street Bridge to South Street in the Town of Front Royal.
In response to these inquiries, Royal Examiner attempted to contact the Town’s Public Works Director Robbie Boyer on Thursday, November 5. Information provided to Royal Examiner included two permits, one from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, dated October 7, 2020, generically addressed to a Town Post Office Box, and a second addressed to Boyer from the US Army Corps of Engineers, dated October 29, 2010, several days after the project was already underway.
The first permit stated, “Permittee is hereby authorized to clear vegetation and sediment accumulation and to restore (emphasis added) and stabilize 1,300 linear feet of Happy Creek between East Prospect and South Streets in the Town of Front Royal, Virginia, and Warren County. All activities authorized herein shall be accomplished in conformance with ‘the plans and drawings dated and revised August 25, 2020, which’ are attached and made a part of this permit.”
Jay Woodward, Environmental Engineer with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission confirmed in an email dated November 5, 2020, “Please keep in mind VMRC jurisdiction is limited to the submerged lands below the elevation of Ordinary High Water in Happy Creek itself, not the banks and floodplain above (emphasis added).”
The concern expressed to Royal Examiner by interested citizens was how “clearcutting” shrubs and small trees from a creek bank contribute to stabilizing that bank? It would certainly seem counter-intuitive that clearing established vegetation from Happy Creek’s banks would stabilize those banks.
While awaiting a call back from Boyer we gave Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick a try as 5 o’clock approached. After leaving a message we heard back from Tederick after business hours late Thursday afternoon. Tederick explained Boyer had been in meetings with him much of the afternoon. Tederick confirmed that Public Works was doing the Happy Creek stabilization and stormwater management project and urged patience from citizens alarmed by the initial appearance of the creek bank in the early stages of the project. He reiterated the plan not to remove trees with a trunk circumference greater than 4 inches and disputed the term “clearcutting” being applied to the work.
|
“I understand the sentiment,” Tederick said of citizen concern over the project’s initial appearance. “But we got a DEQ Consent Order and obtained all the same permits and are following the same procedures we did on Eighth Street near Bing Crosby Stadium. We were asked to extend the work on Happy Creek to South Street. People are seeing the initial stage – it’s not clearcutting.”
But in addition to clearing fallen trees and other debris out of the creek bed, vegetation is being cleared above the water level to be replaced by “rip-rap” or large stones that will help address past flooding issues on East Main and Water Streets near the creek to the north of Prospect Street – “It will be beautiful,” Tederick assured us, though adding that no replanting was planned where vegetation has been removed.
A divergent opinion
Royal Examiner also spoke with someone we know to have expertise in such matters, local Tree Steward official, past Town Urban Forestry Commission member, and Urban Forester/Environmental Scientist David Means. Means was aware of the work and expressed the opinion that what was being done along Happy Creek’s banks in town did appear contrary to established creek or riverbank stabilization principals.
He cited recommendations from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ regarding riparian buffers, stating, “We recommend avoidance of (removing) as much established native vegetation, including trees, as possible as they provide streambank stabilization, stream shading, and leaf litter which are important aspects of aquatic habitat.”
Means also said that measurements taken at the work site indicated stumps from more than 100 trees exceeding a diameter of four inches. – “Trees up to 13 inches in diameter have been cut down, exposing the greenway to the noise and views of busy Commerce Avenue,” Means asserted, adding, “These include trees donated by individuals and organizations to commemorate Arbor Day and enabling the Town to qualify for ‘Tree City USA’ status.
Of earlier Town work on the creek Means observed, “Between 2007 and 2010, the Town received two state grants to meet these specifications, one for installation of rock structures to reduce the velocity of the water, limit erosion, and create trout habitat. Native trees and shrubs were planted as well to create the shade and cool waters required by trout. The second grant, from the Department of Forestry, underwrote removal of invasive species from the riparian buffer zone.”
As for the current work, Means said he reviewed the Town’s permits and application materials, finding several deficiencies. “The application lacked a site-specific erosion and sediment control plan, specifications for the proposed work, a tree preservation plan, and restoration plan. All the application says is that the work will be done, with no specifics on materials, or method of installation – the detail is missing. The permit addresses ‘Happy Creek Streambank and Channel Restoration’ but work in progress is geared toward stormwater management and flood control, in which case the plan should have included an engineer’s calculations based on two-and 10-year storm events, upstream impervious surfaces, flow and velocity calculations supporting the intended design.”
Recommendations from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources regarding riparian buffers appear to be ignored in the Town’s work and plans, most pointedly, “restoring original streambed and streambank contours, revegetating barren areas with native vegetation, and implementing strict erosion and sediment control measures. We recommend that instream work be designed and performed in a manner that minimizes impacts upon natural streamflow and movement of resident aquatic species … To minimize harm to the aquatic environment and its residents … We (VDWR) recommend adherence to erosion and sediment controls during ground disturbance. We recommend use of native species for all plantings. We recommend alternatives to the creation of a hardened shoreline as such areas can prohibit access to aquatic habitats along stream margins” (emphasis added)”.
However, by the interim town manager’s own admission, there is no planned replanting and a “hardened shoreline” is exactly the intended endgame.
In providing rationale for the work, Tederick referenced flooding in the Water-East Main Street area in the late 1990s. Means believes the proposed design would possibly exacerbate flooding problems, increasing velocity and volume to impact property downstream, particularly at the creek’s intersection with East Main, Stonewall, and Prospect Streets. Noting more recent federal moves prohibiting most floodplain construction, Means questioned the wisdom of past permitting in the creek’s floodplain on Water Street and nearby.
Means held a Virginia Erosion and Sediment Control Inspectors Certificate for nine years while employed by a design/build engineering company in Northern Virginia. Based on his observations of Happy Creek’s banks over a period of years, “Prior to this project, the banks appeared to be naturally stable, due to vegetation that actually reduced velocity and associated streambank erosion,” he reasoned.
Growing concern
On Friday, November 6, the Tree Stewards met with several interested parties to discuss concerns with the work. Invitees included the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Shenandoah Valley Alliance, and Appalachian Trail Community network. A joint letter of concern will be submitted to the Town, Means indicated.|
On the same day, Means met by phone with County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe, who reported that County Building Official David Beahm had “shut the project down last Thursday, October 29.” However, Means documented crews continuing to cut trees down as recently as Wednesday, November 3.
According to Tederick, work began in mid-October, apparently between October 19 and 22. Contacted Friday, Tederick said he was unaware of any Stop Order on the project. He said that Beahm had contacted the Town regarding submission of an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan, which the town manager said had been submitted, and that work was continuing as planned.
We were unable to contact Beahm prior to the end of the workweek. Royal Examiner will continue to follow this developing story.
School Board approves WCPS spending requests; receives updates on drug testing, health insurance coverage
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday, November 4, approved requests from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to spend more federal pandemic-relief funds awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act totaling more than $349,000.
School Board members also learned from WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger that the school division on October 30 sent its termination letter for The Local Choice, the current health insurance provider through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which is locked in contract negotiations with regional medical provider Valley Health.
WCPS also “is ready to have a request for proposal for other insurance providers to be posted by November 6,” Ballenger told School Board members during the meeting. “So, we will start moving through that process and see where it lands.”
During his superintendent report, Ballenger also provided “a clarification” regarding a potential random drug testing program being implemented for the 2021-2022 school year.
“There have been some questions about drug testing in the schools. Right now, Warren County Public Schools does not have a drug testing program. We do not have a policy in place. We do not have a program in place,” Ballenger said.
During the School Board’s previous meeting on October 21, Ballenger requested that two board members serve on a committee to evaluate and to develop a possible plan. School Board members Catherine Bower and Ralph Rinaldi volunteered to serve on the committee, and the board voted unanimously to accept their membership on the committee. Other members are also being sought, according to the superintendent.
“If there’s anything to come up from that committee, that would not be implemented until next year after the board would have to, of course, approve it and give time for public comment on such a policy,” said Ballenger. “I just wanted to clarify that we do not have a drug-testing policy in place, but we are going to review one and we can develop one for our school system.”
The School Board members acted on several items related to WCPS spending of CARES Act funds. The board — including School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., and members Kristen Pence, James Wells, Bower, and Rinaldi — unanimously approved (contingent on available funds) all the requested expenditures, which included:
- $200,835.18 for K-5 math textbooks. WCPS Director of Elementary Instruction Lisa Rudacille, who made the WCPS request, said the pandemic has increased the school division’s need for virtual tools to best serve its students. Based on teacher and administrator feedback, she said WCPS opted to adopt the Go Math! series published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for kindergarten through fifth grades.
- $72,775.64 to purchase a one-year digital add-on for AP Physics and Environmental Science and a seven-year digital license for Biology and Chemistry. “Due to the potential for additional funding through CARES, and increased emphasis on virtual instruction and virtual resources, we would like to add a digital component for students taking AP Physics and Environmental Science for one year,” said WCPS Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox. “Additionally, we would like to purchase a seven-year digital license for Virginia Miller and Levine Biology and a seven-year digital license for Pearson Chemistry. The Biology and Chemistry purchase also include a class set of textbooks.”
- $75,468 to purchase network firewalls. “Warren County recently increased our network bandwidth to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps),” explained WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant. “In order for WCPS to make full use of the increased bandwidth, we need to purchase new firewalls for our network.” The purchase price includes a spare firewall, as well.
Ballenger also reported that newly ordered tablets for pre-K and kindergarten students are in and have been distributed so these students will have a technology reboot November 9-13. Chromebooks should arrive on Friday, November 6, and they will be distributed next week, so grades one through five will have a reboot November 16-20. Reboots are to get everyone up to speed on the new devices and Schoology program being used online.
The superintendent also said that the division is “moving quickly through” its coronavirus relief funds and has purchased virtual textbooks and hardcovers that are currently being distributed and has ordered temperature scanners and camera support.
Some sample scanners were onsite during the School Board meeting, with one located at the front door of the Government Center and another in the meeting room. The scanners may be used as a standalone item or on a bus. “These can help with allowing a lot of people to come in [the school buildings] at one time,” said Ballenger, noting that more temperatures can be scanned using these tools compared to using a hand-held thermometer. “And because it’s getting a little colder, standing outside and taking temperatures will not be any fun,” he said.
The Virginia High School Leagues (VHSL) released mitigation guidelines for return to participation, reported Ballenger, and schools are now working through them to develop a plan. “We had our first meeting today with athletic directors to discuss what we can and cannot do and they’re working with the other schools within our district to come up with some uniform guidelines that maybe they could all adhere to,” said Ballenger. “But it’s going to be different at each site, I can tell you that right now.” Final plans will be sent to parents as soon as possible, he added.
Ballenger also recognized three Warren County School Board members with awards from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA), which annually recognizes school board members for their dedication, time, and hard work through the VSBA School Academy. He recognized and presented the VSBA awards to Vice Chairwoman Bower and member Wells, who earned the Certificate of Recognition, and to Chairman Williams, who earned a Certificate of Achievement.
Additionally, Ballenger highlighted two national awards presented by The College Board to local student Gabriel Smith, a Skyline High School senior who received both the 2021 African American Scholar Award for Excellence in Academic Achievement and the 2020-2021 Rural and Small Town Scholar Award for Excellence in Academic Achievement. Smith received both awards at SHS on October 23, said Ballenger, who added, “This is an outstanding accomplishment for Gabe and for Skyline High School.”
In other news, WCPS Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard presented the proposed 2021-2022 school year calendar for the board’s consideration. “The assumption for next year is that school will be normal,” Sheppard said. “We are hoping that is going to be the case — the power of positive thinking.”
Developed by committee with at least one representative from each school, key information regarding the proposed calendar is listed below.
- July 27, new teachers arrive, while veteran teachers would return on August 3, 2021.
- August 10, 2021 – First Day of School
- September 6, 2021 – Labor Day holiday
- October 8, 2021 – End of 1st Advisory
- October 11, 2021 – Professional Development Day
- November 2, 2021 – Professional Development Day on Election Day
- November 11, 2021 – Holiday Veterans Day
- November 22 – 26, 2021 – Fall Break – This would be new because attendance on that Tuesday and Wednesday drops off significantly, Sheppard said. However, employees working a 250-day calendar still would be required to work or request vacation time off for those days.
- December 21, 2021 – End of 2nd Advisory/1st Semester (87 days in 1st semester)
- December 22, 2021 – January 4, 2022– Winter Break for Students
- December 22, 2021 – January 2, 2022 – Winter Break for Staff
- January 17, 2022 – Holiday
- February 7 and 8, 2022 – Professional Development Days
- February 21, 2022 – Holiday
- March 14, 2022 – End of 3rd Advisory
- March 21 – March 25, 2022 – Spring Break
- April 15 – April 18, 2022 – Holiday
- April 29, 2022 – Professional Development Day
- May 30, 2022 – Holiday
- June 9, 2022 – Last Day of School
- June 10, 2022 – Professional Development Day
In total, the proposed calendar has six built-in weather make-up days, Sheppard said, and students would not be in school for more than 180 days. “If we do not miss six days due to weather, the days will be taken from the end of the school year,” she added.
Wednesday night was the first reading of the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar. The second reading and discussion will be during the School Board’s November 17 meeting and the recommendation for approval will be at the December 2 meeting. The board meets next this month on a Tuesday because of a conflicting conference that falls on its regularly scheduled Wednesday night meetings.
Watch the rest of the meeting to hear from principals at Diversified Minds/Brighter Futures and the Blue Ridge Technical Center, who reported on some of the events happening at their WCPS centers during this first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Suspect in Tolson-Middletown murder investigation arrested
On November 5, 2020, at approximately 11:55 AM, Johnathan Mihokovich was apprehended in Fauquier County, Virginia. Investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office assisted Fauquier County and the U.S. Marshalls office with the arrest.
Mihokovich was wanted on warrants obtained through Frederick County for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of Felony Distribution of a controlled substance. Mihokovich is also the main person of interest in the Homicide of Keith Tolson that occurred in the early morning hours of October 27, 2020. See Related Story
Mihokovich is currently being held at the Fauquier County Detention Center and the investigation into the Homicide of Keith Tolson continues. This is the only information that is being released at this time.
