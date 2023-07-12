Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Honored with Dual Certifications in Law Enforcement Excellence and Crime Prevention
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Mark Butler, was recognized with two prestigious certifications, demonstrating the Department’s commitment to high standards and community safety. The recognitions were conferred by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services during a July 11th work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. While accepting the certifications, Sheriff Mark Butler credited his department and staff’s collective effort in achieving them — “Our agency won this,” Butler said in sharing the credit for the achievements.
At the 6 p.m. work session, the board also got an operational update from the Virginia Port Authority, including potential impacts on operations at the Authority’s Virginia Inland Port in Warren County’s north side; and several Human Resources matters, including “Compensation Structure Changes to Pay Bands” and descriptions or modifications to the Human Resources and Tourism Manager staff positions. The Pay Band adjustments were explained as an effort to encourage experienced, long-term County employees from reaching a salary ceiling that would encourage them to look for jobs elsewhere with more pay potential. See all these presentations and discussions in the linked County video.
But back on the work session’s opening agenda item, the Sheriff’s Office was front and center. The Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission’s Accreditation and the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Certified Crime Prevention Community status. These achievements place Warren County’s department amongst a distinguished group of law enforcement agencies, being one of the 103 accredited law enforcement departments and one of the 12 Certified Crime Prevention Communities in the Commonwealth.
These certifications acknowledge the department’s adherence to professional and ethical standards, as well as its dedication to community safety. Tina Sumpter, representative of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice, outlined the stringent review process the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had undergone to earn these certifications. The comprehensive evaluation involved examining administrative, operational, training, and personnel policies and procedures.
Sheriff Butler expressed immense pride in his team’s achievement, crediting the effort as a collective one. He stressed the role of community policing in maintaining safety and curbing crimes, from drug trafficking to human trafficking rings. For Butler, these certifications are not merely departmental accomplishments but a testament to the entire Warren community’s commitment to safety and law enforcement excellence.
This success also serves as a beacon of progress for Warren County, emerging from the shadows of past scandals. Supervisor Vicky Cook expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Sheriff Butler and the department for their service and dedication to the community, particularly towards the seniors and the youth.
With these accolades, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding law enforcement standards, ensuring community safety, and working tirelessly for the good of Warren County.
Watch the presentation on this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Local News
Virginia’s Route 658 to Get Bridge Over Norfolk Southern Railway Becoming a Reality
Warren County to Benefit from Improved Traffic Flow and Future Rail Needs Accommodation
In a push to improve traffic flow reliability and accommodate future rail needs, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a new bridge construction project on Route 658 (Rockland Road) over the Norfolk Southern Railway in Warren County.
This is a video released by VDOT in 2021 as an overview of the project.
This project will develop a grade-separated crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway, strategically situated near Front Royal and the Virginia Inland Port. The endeavor is driven by the need to mitigate frequent and lengthy traffic disruptions experienced by motorists due to trains accessing this track multiple times a day.
The bridge, standing 220 feet long and 42 feet wide, will boast a minimum vertical clearance of 23 feet over the railroad tracks. Its height is designed to accommodate double-stacked freight containers, allowing uninterrupted passage of trains beneath the bridge and ensuring traffic on Route 658 continues unimpeded.
The Route 658 project will also incorporate enhancements to the roadway approaches. In addition, it aims to improve the alignment of Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) with the entrance to Rockland Park. The shift of Route 705 and the park’s entrance away from the railroad tracks will facilitate the construction of a right-turn lane into the park, aligning it with a new entrance road for Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Another notable feature of the project includes the installation of a new access road to the natural gas facility and a realigned service road for Alleghany Power. Route 658 will also boast paved shoulders wide enough for both bicyclists and pedestrians, including the stretch over the railway.
Crucially, the project design takes into consideration environmental factors, ensuring the preservation of sinkhole areas which serve as the habitat for the protected Madison Cave Isopod species.
Construction is set to kick off in early 2024, with the project advertised for construction in summer 2023. The construction phase is projected to span 19 months, with Route 658 closed for the duration and traffic rerouted. However, Rockland Park will remain accessible to the public throughout the construction period.
As of 2021, Route 658 experienced an average daily traffic count of 2,600 vehicles, a figure expected to swell to 6,400 vehicles per day by the design year of 2046. The project, with a total estimated cost of $28,096,042, is partially funded by a BUILD grant awarded to the Virginia Port Authority by the United States Department of Transportation.
This significant infrastructure improvement will not only eliminate waiting times for the thousands of vehicles that use Rockland Road each day but will also future-proof the route to meet anticipated railway expansion needs.
VDOT held a virtual public meeting last year – click here to watch the recording.
Local News
DL Community Market: A Boon for Shenandoah Valley Farmers and Locals Alike
The picturesque Shenandoah Valley, rich in culture and familial connections, is known for its scenic beauty and charming community. Yet, something has been missing, a missing piece the Dynamic Life Ministries intends to provide through the establishment of the DL Community Market.
In a valley abundant with local farmers and artisanal vendors, the DL Community Market arises as a much-needed platform to connect these local producers with the growing populace that prefers to buy fresh, buy local, and support home-grown businesses.
The community market is designed to provide vendors with a safe, appealing, and conducive environment to showcase their goods. Simultaneously, it offers the community a unique opportunity to source fresh produce for their homes while supporting the local economy.
Dynamic Life Ministries’ initiative aims to enhance the profitability of local farms and businesses through the DL Community Market, which will operate twice a month. The goal is not only to bolster the local economy but to foster a high-quality, enriched lifestyle for the community members.
Set amidst the serene backdrop of the John Marshall Highway in Front Royal, VA, the DL Community Market is conveniently accessible from Route 340 and Route 522, as well as from Interstate 66. It presents an ideal blend of shopping experience and social interaction, where customers can learn about the stories of local families and engage with their community.
In a grand kickoff, the DL Community Market will host a free event this Saturday, July 15, featuring live local music to enhance the shopping experience. Attendees can look forward to a special performance by Caney Ridge, known from last year’s Warren County Fair, to show their support for the local farmers and businesses.
As the cost of groceries continues to climb, fostering local alternatives becomes not just desirable but essential. The DL Community Market is a step towards building a stronger community in Shenandoah Valley by supporting and growing local farms and businesses. So, mark your calendars for July 15, 9 am to 2 pm, and join us in celebrating a new era of local growth and prosperity.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Chimney Swift
It’s a time of year all bird rehabilitators know well—Chimney Swift season!
Due to their unique natural history, Chimney Swifts have special needs in rehabilitative care. These birds do not “perch” in the same way as many birds—as you can see in this photo, they perch vertically along a textured surface—often on the insides of hollow logs or, as their name suggests, chimneys!
As an aerial insectivore, these birds eat exclusively “on the wing,” catching their insect prey while flying through the air. Due to this behavior, these birds never eat out of a dish—they must be hand-fed every 30 to 60 minutes as nestlings to every two hours as older juveniles, even when they’re in outdoor enclosures!
Most of the calls we take about these birds come when their stick-and-saliva nests break off from the inside of the chimney and the babies fall to the fireplace.
Thankfully, our first batch of Chimney Swift nestlings (pictured) came in healthy and alert, and with the help of a very accommodating homeowner, they were successfully renested back into their original chimney so that their parents could continue caring for them.
Renesting is a bit different in these species compared to most other birds we treat.
A makeshift nest (we recommend a small, wicker-style basket) must be placed on the smoke shelf, above the damper, or lowered down into the chimney from the top with the rope secured externally. The nest can also be secured to a stick or broom handle and wedged up the chimney.
Once these guys start to grow feathers and open their eyes, reuniting can be as simple as placing the baby over the smoke shelf – they are amazing climbers and can get themselves back up to the nest!
There is a high success rate in renesting these babies when these techniques are used!
Use this excellent renesting diagram from our friends at the Wildlife Center of Virginia to better visualize these techniques.
If you cannot stand the sound of Chimney Swifts (they are quite loud!), consider capping your chimney once the fireplace is out of use in late winter/early spring.
These birds are in decline and need many of these roosting sites—populations have been in decline over the last 50+ years by an estimated 67%. if you have a brick/masonry chimney and don’t mind these residents, consider leaving it uncapped and cleaning your chimney regularly in early spring so that they have a good surface to build upon.
If you don’t have a chimney (or prefer to keep your chimney capped) but want to help this species, consider building a nesting tower.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
R-MA Welcomes Billy Shannon and Nick Wallace as New Wrestling Coaches
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Billy Shannon and Nick Wallace as the new Wrestling Coaches for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With their extensive background and expertise in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Shannon and Wallace bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide and mentor our students in the art of wrestling.
Both coaches have made significant contributions to the valley area, teaching youth and adults at their renowned Jiu-Jitsu Academy located in Linden, VA 22642. Their dedication and commitment to nurturing talent in the Shenandoah Valley have earned them recognition as wrestling gurus and experts in their field.
R-MA is excited to welcome these exceptional coaches to our community. Their addition will enhance our wrestling program, offering our students invaluable insights and techniques to develop their skills both on and off the mat. We firmly believe that wrestling teaches some of life’s toughest lessons, and with guidance from Shannon and Wallace, our students will have the opportunity to learn and grow through this demanding sport.
Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu.
Local News
Revamping Route 7: An Emphasis on Safety Begins this Summer
Scheduled to kick off on Monday, July 17, a significant safety-improvement project is set to transform a crucial portion of Clarke County’s transport infrastructure: Route 7, also known as Harry Byrd Highway. This progressive scheme aims to ensure the continued safety of the road’s patrons through a variety of upgrades, ranging from shoulder widening to new rumble strips and more.
The 4.17-mile project, extending between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville, encompasses a suite of safety-enhancing measures. These include shoulder widening, new rumble strips, upgraded or new guardrails at multiple locations, and freshly painted pavement markings.
The initial phase of the project is set to commence with shoulder-widening tasks in July and August 2023, to be followed by the installation of rumble strips and guardrails in the fall of the same year. Commuters traversing Route 7 during this period should be prepared for potential single-lane closures.
It’s worth noting that eastbound lane closures could occur on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while westbound lane closures may occur on weekdays or weeknights between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.
In a bid to execute this extensive project, the Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,534,301 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC, a Strasburg-based firm. This milestone project is set to reach completion by December 29, 2023, with funding being sourced from federal and state dollars.
While the safety improvement project will certainly cause some temporary inconvenience, the long-term benefits are undeniable. By prioritizing enhanced safety measures and modern infrastructure upgrades, Route 7 will continue to serve as a vital artery for Clarke County, promoting a safer and smoother ride for all. As always, the commencement of these works remains weather-dependent.
Local News
Shenandoah University Gears Up for Virginia Private College Week
Shenandoah University is one of 23 higher education institutions that will participate in Virginia Private College Week, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), from July 17-22.
Shenandoah, like other participating institutions, will offer tours of its Winchester campus and host information sessions about academic programs, admissions, financial aid and student life. College officials will address some of the common myths about the cost of a private college education.
“Visiting colleges is an important part of the college search process. It gives students and their families a deeper understanding of the different types of colleges and universities that exist here in the U.S. College visits bring forth and answer a lot of really important questions about where a student might best thrive,” said Andy Woodall, Shenandoah University’s assistant vice president for recruitment and admissions.
“Virginia Private College Week is an excellent opportunity to visit many different private colleges throughout the commonwealth,” Woodall continued. “It’s designed so that students can visit multiple colleges in a single day across multiple days of the week, allowing students to form a better understanding of what they’re looking for in a college and, ultimately, identify a few colleges that might be an excellent fit for them. Although campuses are a little quieter than normal during the summer, VPCW is still a great starting place for any student’s college search process.”
For each participating institution visited during Virginia Private College Week, prospective students will have their names entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards. By visiting Shenandoah during Virginia Private College Week, prospective students will be eligible for an application fee waiver.
During that week, Shenandoah is offering twice-daily sessions Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and one session at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22. More information is available at su.edu/admissions. Families must register in advance to visit Shenandoah University and can do so at apply.su.edu/portal/vpcw.
For more information about Virginia Private College Week, including a list of participating institutions, visit cicv.org. To learn more about CICV, visit vaprivatecolleges.org.
The Virginia Private Colleges website provides information concerning the quality and affordability of Virginia private colleges to students and parents by increasing awareness of its member institutions and addressing myths concerning private higher education and its costs.
Wind: 6mph SSW
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 9
88/66°F
91/70°F