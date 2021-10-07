Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office welcomes six new deputies as they graduate from Auxiliary Program
The Warren County Sheriff Office welcomed its six newest members on October 6, 2021, when these Auxiliary Program Deputies were sworn into office by Angie Moore, Circuit Court Clerk. The graduation ceremony was attended by many of the auxiliary program instructors, family, and friends of the new deputies. These deputies unselfishly volunteered more than 200 hours of their own time to complete the basic law enforcement course led by Program Coordinator, Sergeant Roger Vorous. The Auxiliary Class of 2021 was the first graduating from the Sheriff’s Office since 2016, consisting of Deputies Patti Baggarly, Randi Eitzman, Steven Guizar, Bennie Jost, Jonathan Lovins, and Donald Orye.
The program is unique in that the recruits are citizen volunteers who are not paid by the Sheriff’s Office, and they completed similar classroom and practical training as their paid counterparts. Sheriff Mark A. Butler spoke at the ceremony and proudly stated that “honor is living up to your commitment. This is a great example of the principle of WE… in that together, we can do great things for our community.” Sheriff Butler thanked each graduate for their commitment and perseverance through the tough training, physical injuries, and personal sacrifice of time away from their work and families. Collectively, these deputies bring over a century of proven work skills and experience in the fields of military leadership and special units, training, intelligence, communications, and public safety.
The class speaker Bennie Jost described their journey and how “each of us with our own calling, a renewed longing for brotherhood, a longing to re-engage who we once were, or desire to take our civilian specialties and use them for a more just cause.” He spoke about an unselfish calling, and that they will “stand in the voice of justice… yet, have many occasions where we will sit and listen. Stand for those who cannot.” The ceremony closed with the class thanking Sergeant Vorous for his leadership and awarding him with a hand-made wooden flag.
These deputies now look forward to a demanding DCJS required field training program as they ride along with their new Sheriff’s Office teammates. They will have the same authorities granted under the Code of Virginia, with a few limitations. Congratulations Class of 2021!
Instructional assistants working as substitutes get pay raise
Facing a shortage of substitute teachers due in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) plans to use instructional assistants (IAs) to fill any empty substitute slots and has received approval from the Warren County School Board to increase their pay rate when doing so.
The School Board during its Wednesday, October 6 regular meeting voted unanimously to approve the rates of $10 per hour and $50 per day for IAs who provide instructional coverage for classroom teachers when no substitute is available. Board Vice Chairwoman and Acting Chair Catherine Bower and board members James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Melanie Salins voted aye. Board member Kristen Pence was absent.
“Securing substitutes for our classrooms continues to be a challenge. In all settings, we have observed staff members serving sacrificially to meet the needs of our students and staff members,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told board members, explaining that the situation “has caused a hardship on some of our staff members who are asked to serve in an instructional setting due to no teacher or substitute teacher being available.”
“Getting subs and classroom coverage has been difficult at times,” said the superintendent. “We would like to compensate those who are stepping outside of their role to take on additional duties to help with coverage.”
The increased rates used for this coverage compensation will come from the existing WCPS substitute teacher budget, according to division information, which noted that providing in-house coverage will reduce the cost for coverage when it occurs due to the elimination of fees associated with securing a substitute through the division’s partnership agreement with ESS, which operates the online absence management system.
Ballenger said that WCPS will attempt to secure a substitute first through its established process with ESS, but when ESS cannot provide coverage, administrators will work to provide coverage with employees who volunteer to take on this responsibility.
At the same time, WCPS has designed a compensation structure for staff members who voluntarily give up their planning time to provide classroom coverage due to a staff shortage or teacher absence. The compensation structure is tiered to include both exempt and nonexempt employees. The rate of compensation for a teacher to cover another teacher’s class will be $20 per hour. The rate of compensation for an IA to cover a teacher’s class will be $10 per hour.
The difference in rates for a teacher and an IA takes into account that teachers are giving up a planning period to cover a block or a class period; IAs do not have a planning period to give up, but they are taking on a higher level of responsibility when providing the service, according to WCPS information.
The compensation paid will be in addition to an employee’s regular salary and a time sheet will be used to pay employees who provide this coverage, the information says.
In other action, the School Board also voted unanimously to allow the WCPS Technology Department to purchase personal computers (PCs) and a server from Dell Technologies for $186,830.
Specifically, the purchase will include the replacement of all PCs at Warren County High School and Skyline High School, as well as the replacement of a virtual server that supports the Warren County Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The funding will come out of the Virginia Public School Authority Technology Grant, according to WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant.
The board also unanimously approved another purchase by WCPS of an Edgenuity online curriculum for grades 6 through 12 costing $66,806.03. The price includes a high school quote, middle school quote, a professional development quote, and a free pilot for elementary school intervention and enrichment, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox.
“With the ongoing pandemic, parents continue to ask for a virtual learning experience and Edgenuity is a leading provider of online curriculum and blended learning solutions,” Fox told School Board members prior to their vote. “They specialize in online courses and instructional services.”
The middle school purchase is for 21 months, while the high school purchase is for 18 months. The elementary pilot is good through the end of the year, Fox said, noting that the cost of the online curriculum will be covered by a federal pandemic relief grant.
Lastly, the Warren County School Board voted unanimously to move forward on a proposed amphitheater project on land owned by the division pending information being provided to Sands Anderson, which is the attorney for both Warren County and the School Board.
According to WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith, the School Board on January 8, 2008, entered into an agreement with Warren County to lease to it a 3.702 acre portion of School Board property on Criser Road adjacent to Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.
The County then leased the property to the Samuels Public Library Board so that a new library could be constructed on the site. The lease agreements require the library to obtain approval from Warren County and the School Board for any renovations or improvements to the property, Smith explained.
At the School Board’s September 15 work session, members of the Samuels Public Library provided a proposed amphitheater project presentation on the 3.072-acre property and sought the next steps for permission for such a project. Smith said that WCPS staff then reached out to legal counsel to seek guidance.
Now that legal counsel has reviewed both leases, Smith said, it recommended that:
- Sands Anderson will need a confirmation in writing from both the School Board and County that neither object to Sands Anderson’s taking on this project since both are clients, who would constitute a technical conflict of interest.
- A written confirmation that the proposed improvements will be on real estate that is already within the bounds of what is described in the two leases.
- A written confirmation, by consensus with the School Board, the County of Warren, and Samuels Library Board of Trustees that all parties agree to move forward with the project, and
- Legal counsel drafts an additional document that grants a three-party agreement between the School Board, County, and Library Board to consent to the building of the amphitheater, its location on the lease property, and its design.
Specifically, the School Board unanimously voted to authorize the superintendent to provide all the written confirmations that were recommended.
Watch the Warren County School Board’s meeting in its entirety — including the community participation portion of the meeting. The board’s next regular meeting/work session is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20.
School Board, WCPS confront TikTok challenge; Rinaldi says: ‘Expel students’
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) joined a growing list of school districts around the country forced to deal with a TikTok trend that encourages students to basically create chaos in their learning environments. And WCPS staff and members of the Warren County School Board aren’t happy about it.
The series of TikTok trends started in September with the viral “devious licks” challenge, which called for vandalizing school bathrooms. In some Warren County schools, that’s exactly what happened, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
“There have been some issues at our schools with this TikTok challenge,” Ballenger explained during his report to the School Board at its Wednesday, October 6 regular meeting. “Last month, there was a lot of damage to our restrooms and at that time, I did inform principals that when it became relevant to make sure that we do file charges if they are warranted.”
The superintendent added that the problem is occurring in Warren County secondary schools, and the restroom damages that happened last month were done mostly in the boys’ restrooms. And the costs to fix the damages are mounting, such as for replacing bathroom partitions, which he noted can cost $2,000 to $3,000 each. “And unfortunately,” said Ballenger, “we had some doors ripped off,” along with “a lot of other damage.”
“It’s just one of these things that’s on social media and it seems like kids pay more attention to social media than, I guess, what they’re doing in school,” Ballenger said, adding that students participating in the challenges are supposed to film themselves committing the destruction and then post it online “as part of some game.”
And according to a list circulating online, there are other planned challenges for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year: “Smack a staff member” (October); “Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school” (November); “Deck the halls and show your balls” (December); “Jab a breast” (January); “Mess up school signs” (February); “Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria” (March); “Grab some eggz” (April); “Ditch day” (May); “Flip off in the front office” (June); and “Spray a neighbor’s fence” (July).
Ballenger acknowledged as much, saying that “this month, [the challenge] has something to do with having contact with or hitting a teacher or some other individual.”
Thus far, he added, the September TikTok challenge caused disruptions in schools, damage to facilities, and are “taking away from instructional time.” Additionally, there’s been “harm to individuals,” said the superintendent.
“So, we will take every measure to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and facilities,” he said, noting that any students who are found to be participating in these challenges will face disciplinary action and possible charges.
Some of the School Board members suggested some additional mitigation measures be taken.
For instance, to nip the problem in the bud now, School Board member Ralph Rinaldi said that students who partake in these challenges should be expelled, and their parents should have to come to school during regular work hours (anywhere between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to pick up an expelled child.
“That for me would be a real positive influence for these kids not to mess up,” Rinaldi said. “Because if my kid came home to me back in the day — my kid’s older now — and I had to miss half a day’s work, he’d be paying the price on that one.
“I think some firm discipline is going to have to be issued out. Then the other kids will see that and then maybe that will make an impression on them,” he added. “I think we need to tighten up on the behavior.”
Another School Board member questioned how WCPS was being proactive about the situation.
“What’s being done to let these kids know that they can’t do this? That charges will be pending, or discipline will be coming rather than waiting until it happens?” asked board Vice Chairwoman and acting chair Catherine Bower.
Ballenger said he will send out a letter today or tomorrow from the school division level alerting parents to the TikTok challenges and the related consequences that students could face. He said that principals also have sent out letters and have made daily warnings over the intercom about possible charges being filed or disciplinary action being taken against students who participate in the challenges.
In some instances, he said, students have helped by coming forward and revealing the names of other students who have participated in vandalizing the restrooms.
Additionally, a staffer from the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice also has contacted WCPS offering to come in and give a “pre-emptive” presentation to students about the possible consequences students could face for participating in these challenges, Ballenger told the School Board members.
“We are trying to get on top of it,” said Ballenger.
Rinaldi said that the letters, notices, and announcements are all well and good, but “sometimes that just goes over kids’ heads. Start expelling a couple of kids.”
“I think when kids misbehave in a classroom or they get away with something in the restrooms, I think they should be charged with theft because they’re stealing the opportunity for other kids to learn,” said Rinaldi. “They’re stealing an opportunity from a teacher to teach. And this particular magnitude of misbehavior, I think, needs to be stopped at the school level and unfortunately — my opinion only — we need to have some kids expelled and parents brought in during work hours so that they can help out here a little bit.”
Ballenger said the division is working on it and will have another meeting on the situation tomorrow.
Harry Bowen celebrates 100th birthday by going bowling
Harry Bowen just celebrated his 100th birthday at the Royal Family Bowling Center with about 100 of his friends. Harry is a regular bowler who meets every Thursday with the senior bowling league. Harry says he has been bowling with the league for more than 20 years.
Earlier this year, the Royal Examiner visited Harry in his home. Harry still lives alone but has a few neighbors that keep an eye on him, and still drives his car.
Rick Novak, the owner of the Royal Family Bowling Center, wanted to do something special for Harry and along with his friends planned a somewhat surprised party for Harry.
James Madison University welcomes class of 2025
James Madison University is excited to welcome the class of 2025 to campus this month. The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 35 states, the District of Columbia, and 11 countries around the world.
The following students from our area have enrolled.
- Antonio Tonizzo of Linden
- Oakley Hess of Bentonville
- Kendall Morris of Front Royal
- Tiara Ford of Front Royal
- Nicole Bradford of Front Royal
- Marion Haley of Linden
- Josephine Hutt of Linden
Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research. With state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.
Hometown Halloween festivities to be held Sunday, October 31st
The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities.
It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area, which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle
Lead ammunition hurts wildlife, the environment, and people.
This young Bald Eagle was picked up near a landfill in Stafford County, VA after being found down and unable to fly.
In addition to having elevated lead levels, this bird had signs of trauma including bleeding into the lungs and minor eye damage. It is not uncommon for birds with high lead levels to fly into buildings, trees, windows, or other stationary items due to the loss of coordination associated with the heavy metal toxicity.
In fact, most of our lead toxicity birds are brought into care after they have suffered some type of physical trauma.
Deer hunting season is gearing up in our area and we always see a dramatic uptick in lead cases. If you hunt, please consider switching to non-lead ammunition. Lead not only contaminates the meat people may ingest, but poorly-buried gut piles (or animals intentionally left in the field) are continuing to poison our wildlife at an alarming rate. Greater than 80% of our eagles and vultures come to our hospital with high lead levels and this percentage is far higher in the late fall/early winter (hunting season).
This toxic metal is not only harmful to wildlife, but humans as well, especially pregnant women and children.
Given the damage lead is causing to wildlife, hunters and their families, and the recipients of venison donations, it is time to make the switch to non-lead ammunition.
For now, we are working to get this patients lead levels down, treat the inflammation in the eyes and lungs, and hopefully get this eagle back home soon!
If you are interested in learning more about the negative effect lead has on people, wildlife, and the environment, and alternatives to lead ammunition, please check out these websites:
- Lead in Venison: What Every Hunting Family Should Know
- Lead Contamination in Ground Venison from Shotgun-Harvested White-Tailed Deer in Illinois
- Alternatives to Lead Ammunition
