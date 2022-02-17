Local News
Warren County StoryWalk® debuts new title
The Warren County StoryWalk® at Eastham Park has a new featured title! We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom is the tale of a young Ojiwbe girl who learns from her Nokomis (grandmother) about the importance of protecting our shared planet and invites all to become stewards of the Earth. The Caldecott Award-winning book features stunning and colorful illustrations by Michaela Goode.
We Are Water Protectors was donated to the Warren County StoryWalk® in loving memory of the Hon. James M. Eastham, Sr. Eastham was passionate about the Shenandoah River, his family donated the land to build Eastham Park so that the entire community could access and enjoy its beauty.
“We are honored to be able to memorialize the Hon. James M. Eastham, Sr.’s legacy through the Warren County StoryWalk®,” said Michelle Ross, Samuels Library Executive Director, “This title is a wonderful way to commemorate someone who was so dedicated to the Shenandoah River and our community.”
We Are Water Protectors will be featured through March 14, 2022.
The Warren County StoryWalk® was established in 2021 through a partnership between Rotary Club of Front Royal, Warren County Parks & Recreation, and Samuels Public Library. Anyone interested in sponsoring a StoryWalk® title may contact Michal Ashby at mashby@samuelslibrary.net or 540-635-3153. Sponsorship forms are available on the Samuels Public Library website: www.samuelslibrary.net.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service, and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
EDA in Focus
Two adults in the room: Following Thursday meetings County and Town EDA boards move toward coordinated efforts
Communications, cooperation, and joint efforts toward community economic development were a crucial theme at a Special Meeting of the WC Economic Development Authority Executive Committee, Thursday morning, February 17. It was also the EDA board’s first official meeting with the new County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. Still also County Planning Director, at least till a successor is found, Petty clarified his position as a county departmental Director of Economic Development tasked with working with the EDA Board of Directors, as the half-century-old jointly created Front Royal-Warren County EDA remains a legally independent quasi-governmental organization. In fact, the potential of a name change for what is still legally known as the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development, or Industrial Development, Authority was broached to avoid future confusion among potential clients due to the town council’s creation of a unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority.
Other major topics were the FY 2022/23 EDA budget preparation process and updates to the EDA Strategic Plan. On the latter front, interaction with the newly created independent Town of Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) was a major topic of conversation. In fact, on the Strategic Plan update front spearheaded by Jim Wolfe, communication with FREDA was suggested to see that both EDA entities were in step, presenting a coordinated Economic Development strategy for the community on both sides of the town-county line.
Communications and coordination was a theme picked up at the FREDA Board of Directors’ second meeting several hours later, at noon in the Front Royal Town Hall. In fact, in the wake of the 9:50 a.m. adjournment of the open portion of the WC EDA Executive Committee meeting, Petty was sent as a liaison to the town EDA meeting just over two hours later by the WC EDA board to initiate that mutually beneficial line of communication. Chairman Browne noted that Town Manager/EDA Director Hicks had issued an invitation to Petty the previous day.
The bulk of the FREDA Board of Directors meeting was largely organizational as its members become familiarized with the role they are expected to play in conjunction with other Town departments, including Planning & Zoning as that department spearheads the first rewrite of the Town Comprehensive Plan this century. In fact, Town Manager Steven Hicks, chairing the FREDA meeting in his additional role as FREDA’s Executive Director, observed the last Town Comp Plan rewrite occurred in 1998. State law mandates that municipalities review their Comp Plans every five years to see if updates are advisable due to changing goals or circumstances.
As bylaws, responsibilities, and creation of various board officer positions were on the table, dates for a planned organizational retreat and its next board meeting were set for next month. The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, with its regular monthly meeting the following day, Thursday, March 17.
The one-two punch of a third board meeting directly following a full day of briefings on a variety of topics from future Town land use and development goals to State EDA support and grant availabilities, was cited as conducive to positive movement at the coming regular monthly meeting.
The WC EDA Executive Committee is comprised of Chairman Jeff Browne, Greg Harold, Jim Wolfe, and Jorie Martin, patched in by phone at the meeting’s outset while on the road with her husband. Martin arrived near the open meeting’s conclusion, and was on hand for the closed session to discuss the disposition of several identified properties including Baugh Drive and an Avtex parcel, and perhaps ironically considering all the positive communications discussion of the day, the dueling WC EDA-Town of Front Royal civil litigations.
After initial plans not to, the Town did videotape/stream Thursday’s FREDA meeting. And while the county EDA did not have videotaping capabilities at its Kendrick Lane office in the old Avtex Admin building, Royal Examiner cameraman Mark Williams was on hand to record that meeting’s open session.
Local News
Head-on-crash injures three on Strasburg Road
On Wednesday afternoon, February 16, 2022, the Warren County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Strasburg Road and Andrews Road for a traffic crash with an occupant reported trapped.
Medic 10 arrived to find two vehicles with significant front-end damage and confirmed one patient was trapped. Additional EMS transport units and PHI AirCare 4 was requested.
Firefighters from Rescue Engine 8 and Rescue Squad 1 successfully extricated the trapped patient, while EMS providers initiated advanced life support care. An open field next to the crash site was utilized as a landing zone for AirCare 4. The patient was packaged and flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. 2 additional trauma patients were transported by ground to Winchester Medical Center.
The crash is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. So far, there has been 36 motor vehicle crashes in Warren County (VA Highway Safety Office) and 2 crashes requiring patient extrication in the month of February.
Units on the run:
Ambulance 2 (Rivermont)
Medic 10 (North Warren)
Medic 4 (Linden)
Rescue Engine 8 (Fortsmouth)
Rescue Squad 1 (Front Royal)
AirCare 4 (Front Royal)
Chief 100
(Press Release)
Local Government
Three Town Council seats and mayor’s slot up for grabs in November election
Come November, Front Royal citizens have the chance to elect three new members to Town Council, as well as seating a new mayor. Terms for Gary Gillispie, LeTasha Thompson, and Amber Morris all expire December 31, 2022. The mayor’s seat, which is for a two-year term, will also be up for grabs. For those of you who find yourselves less than enchanted with how the town government is being run, it is a chance to move toward positive change, and not necessarily just by voting.
Running for office is not that difficult but does require some planning. Anyone planning a run should have been a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia for one year immediately preceding the election, be registered to vote, and by filing time, be a resident of the Town of Front Royal.
Considering one meets those criteria, Warren County Director of Elections & General Registrar Carol L. Tobin can supply potential candidates with a packet of information that contains necessary forms and information needed. Her office is located at 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal, VA 22630, in the Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
Council has dealt with several controversial issues in the last several years, and any of them could inspire voters to go in a new direction when choosing someone to represent them. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick fired several employees, calling it “right-sizing” town government. He also axed the Visitor Center staff, eventually farming out tourism services to a contractor who lives at the opposite end of the state.
And then there were some legal wranglings: a longtime employee of the town filed sexual harassment and retaliatory firing suit in 2021; local Beer Museum owner David Downes filed a lawsuit against the town regarding off-street parking; and citizen Paul L. Aldrich sued the Town Council and Jacob Meza, who was appointed after not running for re-election, to fill a vacant seat created by Councilman Holloway’s mayoral win. Aldrich contended the appointment violated a Town Code prohibition on council members being reappointed for one year after leaving council. Meza eventually resigned his seat, leading to Morris’s elevation to the council.
Following a $24,500 fee to search firm Baker Tilly, a new town manager was hired. He then hired someone with whom he had worked before as the “Public Information Officer”, at $125 per hour, with no input from the council.
Currently, the town council has agreed to pay another $24,500 to Baker Tilly to secure a town attorney. Many are puzzled by that move because municipal attorneys are typically hired from a local pool, as they are familiar with the workings of the community and its government.
Royal Examiner reached out to Mr. Holloway, Ms. Thompson, Mr. Gillispie, and Ms. Morris, regarding a 2022 campaign. Only two responded. Ms. Morris said, “I am evaluating my options to continue my public service to our community. I will be making a definitive decision in the coming months.” Ms. Thompson said, “I am currently undecided.”
Ms. Tobin indicated via email Tuesday that no candidates have filed yet to run for council seats in the November 8 election.
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s Love Our Community event pulls crowd despite cold
The Warren Coalition concluded a successful membership drive for the “We See You, Warren County” program with a “Love Our Community” event on Tuesday, February 15th outside of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. During the event, which attracted dozens of people despite the cold weather, community volunteers were doused with cold water balloons in the popular “Polar Pitch.”
Children made valentines and wrote love notes to their community, then took pictures with a giant “love” sign created by the Warren Coalition’s Julia Laurent and Ryan Cubbage. Families enjoyed free hot chocolate, granola bars, and Hershey kisses. There was a guess-the-number-of-candies-in-the-jar game as well as drawings for bracelets, coffee, pop-its, and stuffed animals. The photo booth was entertaining, along with a constant flow of music and some impromptu dancing. In addition, resilience materials were given away to families; these kits help parents and children learn how to build resilience, a key component of preventing drug and alcohol misuse.
Of course, there was also a table for registering for the We See You, Warren County program, which brought in seven new memberships in less than an hour. Overall, the membership drive ran February 7th-15th and resulted in 40 new members for the program, a resounding success.
“We are thankful for the support of all the volunteers who came to the event to set up, run stations, and clean up,” said Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. “We are grateful to the volunteers who were courageous enough to get a water balloon dropped on their head in the middle of February. Their commitment to our community is palpable and hope-inspiring!”
The seven Polar Pitch Burst volunteers were: Beth Waller of What Matters Now & Beth Medved Waller, Inc. Real Estate; Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis; Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler; Jen Avery of Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC; Terry Caldwell of House of Hope; Kyle Dulapa of Marlow Motors; and Bret Hrbek of Edward Jones.
It took five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get a volunteer into the “cold” seat of the Polar Pitch Burst. With no more volunteers on stand-by for the Pitch Burst, when the registrations hit 40, Shifflett took a seat with no hesitation. Once she was dripping wet, Cubbage, who had been running the Polar Pitch, took a seat, getting an extra dousing when the community volunteers helped the kids dump the extra tubs of water onto him.
We See You, Warren County, is a program of intentionally reaching out to others, to help build a sense of connection within Warren County. Developing a sense of belonging within the community helps improve mental health and prevent drug and alcohol misuse. There is no cost to the program; signing up is simply commitment to do your best to participate. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are welcome to join. For more information, visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org, visit the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc, or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Gray Squirrel
Our first baby squirrels of 2022!
These four babies were found with another sibling after the tree they were living in was cut down. When this occurs, if the babies are not bleeding and have no obvious trauma, renesting should be attempted right away (see below for renesting instructions).
Unfortunately, well-meaning finders brought these babies inside and began feeding them. After one sibling passed away, they reached out and brought the remaining babies to the Center for care.
On intake, all of the babies were cold, thin, and suffering from diarrhea and pneumonia. These are all issues we see commonly when babies are fed puppy/kitten formula by well-meaning but untrained individuals. The diet itself is not appropriate for baby squirrels and, especially if fed to cold babies, can cause severe gastrointestinal issues. Babies aspirate quite easily, and aspiration is the top cause of pneumonia in human-raised squirrel infants.
Given their condition on admission, these babies have a guarded prognosis, but we are doing our best to treat their conditions and raise them together.
If you find an infant squirrel on the ground without any obvious injuries, attempting to reunite them with their mother is the best option.
Please do not take these babies inside, handle them, or offer food/water! Not only is this illegal, it is also dangerous for you and the squirrel.
Use this flow chart to help you determine the best course of action. If you have questions, or if the baby has been injured or handled by a cat or dog, please call BRWC or your closest rehabilitator right away!
Squirrels are excellent mothers – way better than any human could be. Please let them do their job!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Judge William W. Sharp, presiding judge in the Warren County Circuit Court, announces retirement
Judge William W. Sharp of 26th Circuit Court, and currently a presiding judge in the Warren County Circuit Court, has announced that he is retiring effective June 30, 2022.
Upon his retirement, Judge Sharp will have served a total of twenty-eight (28) years on the bench. He initially began serving as a Judge of the 26th District Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on July 1, 1994. At that time, he served as the presiding judge in Warren, Page, and Shenandoah Counties. Later, he was re-assigned from Page and Shenandoah to preside in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts of Winchester City/Frederick County and Harrisonburg City/Rockingham County, while remaining the presiding judge in Warren County. Judge Sharp served as Chief Judge of the 26th District Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court from 1998 to 2007.
On July 1, 2019, following his election by the General Assembly and after completing 25 years of service in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, Judge Sharp was sworn in as a Judge of the 26th Judicial Circuit and began serving in Warren County and Winchester City/Frederick County. Since May 2020, he has been the presiding Circuit Court Judge in Warren County.
Judge Sharp was the 2017 recipient of the Hon. Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award, awarded annually to a Virginia judge by the Judicial Council of Virginia for exceptional leadership and service in the courts. In 2019, he was also honored by the Virginia Council of Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judges with their annual Lelia Baum Hopper Service Award for dedication and contributions to the children and families of Virginia. He is a past-President of the Virginia Council of Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judges, a former member of the Executive Committee of the Judicial Conference of Virginia District Courts, and has been a frequent lecturer at Judicial Conferences.
Before being appointed to the bench, Judge Sharp worked for seventeen years in Front Royal, Virginia as a practicing attorney, including service as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and Assistant Town Attorney, as well as in private practice.
