Warren County StoryWalk® grand opening event set for January 8th

Samuels Public Library will introduce the new Warren County StoryWalk® to local families with a special event planned for this Saturday, January 8th at Eastham Park from 1:00- 3:00 p.m. Guided book walks, crafts and warm treats will highlight this winter family event as children of all ages experience the fun of reading while walking along the beautiful river path. The first 50 children who arrive at the event will also receive their own copy of the first featured Warren County StoryWalk® book, A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats.

“We had a small ribbon cutting event for this exciting new program in December, and some families have already discovered this interactive reading activity in Warren County,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The grand opening event gives us the opportunity to introduce this program to even more families while supporting literacy, family fun and outdoor adventure in our community.”

Funded by the Rotary Club of Front Royal and partnering with Warren County Parks and Recreation, the new Warren County StoryWalk® features single laminated pages from a children’s book, attached to weatherproof wooden frames which are installed along the paved river path at Eastham Park. As you stroll down the path, you are presented with the next page in the story. StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and has been installed in all 50 states and 13 countries.

The Rotary Club of Front Royal, funder of this new program, will be on hand at the event to help keep participants warm and energized with hot chocolate and donuts donated by The Apple House. Representatives from Warren County Parks and Recreation, who donated space at the park and installed the weatherproof StoryWalk® posts, will also attend.

“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Front Royal and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department who really made this new program possible,” added Ross. “We plan to switch our featured books four times a year to encourage repeat visitors and provide incentive for children and families to keep coming back to read, exercise and enjoy the beautiful scenery at Eastham Park. We hope everyone will dress warm and come out and enjoy this very special outdoor winter reading event on Saturday.”

