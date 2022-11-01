Local Government
Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent
The Warren County Board of Supervisors, at its Nov. 1 regular meeting, quickly dispensed with the monthly reports and the consent agenda before discussing the 2023 General Reassessment and the fact that it is the largest increase in Warren County history.
Fred Pearson, with Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc., addressed the board and stated that the 2023 figures were 40 percent higher on county homes and 45 percent on the homes located in the Town of Front Royal because real estate is assessed at 100 percent of the market value, which saw historic increases in the last year. Smaller homes increased in value by 50 percent, he reported.
Pearson observed that the county should expect more appeals from property owners, saying that typically, the higher the assessment, the more appeals there are.
The tax rate for 2022 is $0.655 per $100 (based on fair market value); the recently completed assessment will not kick in until 2023.
Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
“I do think things are leveling off, and that’s pretty much where we stand now,” Pearson said. “I would not be surprised next year if it doesn’t drop 5 or 10 percent.” He reminded the board that a new assessment could be done any time the board opted to, outside of the four-year intervals. The last assessment was completed in 2019 and, following that schedule, was performed this year to set the rate for 2023.
Happy Creek District supervisor Jerome K. “Jay” Butler immediately expressed concern about senior citizens on fixed incomes and their ability to absorb a higher tax bill. Some seniors, he said, already must choose between “getting lunch or buying medication.”
Vice Chair Delores R. Oates, North River District, also voiced her concern for the sharp rise in assessments. “It seems a lot more complicated than even I understand,” she said.
The panel was slated to vote to appoint a board of assessors, which is part of the reassessment process. After discussion, supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of appointing a board of assessors.
Chair Cheryl L. Cullers, Vice Chair Delores R. Oates, and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler and Walter J. “Walt” Mabe voted in favor of proceeding with the appointment of the assessors’ board and to advertise those positions. Vicky L. Cook was the lone dissenting vote but did not give a reason for her vote.
County Administrator Edwin “Ed” Daley told supervisors that they must make the appointments at the regular meeting on Nov. 16, or a special meeting would be necessary. Supervisors in January will ask a circuit court judge to appoint the nominees to serve on the board of equalization. Pearson said he would look at October and November housing sales data before sending reassessment notices to property owners in December.
The appraiser plans to hold reassessment hearings for property owners in January.
“We’ll be available to listen to people’s concerns. We will have a large number of appeals, but we prepared for it.” The county most likely needs to adjust its tax rate, given the increase in values, Pearson said. A municipality can lower its real estate tax rate when the total value increases in order to remain revenue neutral; otherwise, property owners would pay more in taxes.
County Administrator Edwin Daley told the board that they needed to decide now whether to appoint a board of assessors so the appointees can be trained and ready to start in January.
State code says that the supervisors must appoint a five-member board to assess all real estate values and to hear disputes raised by property owners regarding the new assessments. State code also permits a county board to appoint the county’s real estate appraiser to serve as an assessor.
Warren County will pay the board of assessors members $50 per half-day or $100 for each full day and provide the staff needed for clerical support.
This reassessment comes on the heels of most vehicle owners seeing their property values increase by double-digits — some makes and models went up by as much as 30 percent. In response to higher bills, Warren County lowered the personal property tax rate and used an optional assessment method to keep the bills as close to the previous year’s as possible.
Also, at Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
- Approved the board meeting schedule and county holiday schedule for 2023.
- Approved a request by the Little Chapel Baptist Church to place a nativity scene on the Warren County Courthouse lawn from Dec. 15-Jan. 2. The county will charge the church $1 per day for electricity. A request by Waller Wilson and the Shenandoah Area Secular Humanists to place two-holiday panels on the courthouse lawn from Dec. 15-Jan. 2 was also approved.
- Approved a resolution regarding the Virginia Juvenile Community Crime Control Act in order to participate in the program and to accept funds appropriated for that purpose.
- Approved the appointment of Front Royal Police Department Capt. Crystal Cline and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Driskill as permanent representatives on the Community Policy and Management Team.
- Approved the Information Technology Systems Use Policy that sets the responsibilities of use by employees, volunteers, and third-party users of county technology; sets the proper expectations of privacy; defines information systems monitoring, and defines misuse and unacceptable use and sanctions for misuse.
- Approved a policy defining the types, purposes, and processes of creating and deleting funds for the county. The Finance Department created the policy. The county Finance/Audit Committee reviewed the policy at three meetings and approved it on Oct. 12.
- Approved the commercial waste tipping fee for the town of Front Royal effective Jan. 1. The county charges $69 per ton for commercial waste at the Warren County Transfer Station. The county had charged Front Royal $50.72 per ton, or 73.5%, of the fee for commercial waste. The discounted fee failed to cover hauling and landfill costs. The county should collect $7,314 in additional revenue per year from the Town based on an annual average of 400 tons of commercial waste.
- Authorized advertisements for public hearings on rezoning and conditional-use permits for a single-family unit with a commercial-repair garage and wrecking service, a short-term tourist rental, and private, non-commercial camping.
- Met in closed session to consult with legal counsel concerning proposed changes to a local incentive grant agreement with an existing business or industry.
No action was taken when the board returned to the open session.
EDA in Focus
EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held their monthly meeting on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center. All five Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present.
As part of the Executive Committee Report, Board Chair Jeff Browne provided an update on the recent civil court cases and actions up to the present time. He also noted the FR-WC EDA’s building at 400 Kendrick Lane has a new tenant, as C-CAP recently moved into Suite B.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request.
The Warren County Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided an update on current activities related to prospects, small business loan, annual audit, upcoming programs, and marketing. Mr. Petty also mentioned that he had recently attended the VIED (Virginia Institute of Economic Development) training and is working with the County and Town staff on various projects. Additionally, the FR-WC EDA Board and Mr. Petty will continue to explore and complete items to provide greater awareness and attraction to development sites.
The Board approved three documents related to incentive and grant opportunities for the Nature’s Touch expansion located on Toray Drive. The Board also approved the release of a property once owned by the FR-WC EDA at 280 Kelley Drive in order to be compliant with the development’s covenants and restrictions.
As part of a review of the Board’s action items from the October Strategic Plan Meeting, the Board prioritized the list and determined which items may require funding obligations. In an effort to assist small businesses, the Board is reactivating its United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan programs and will be seeking qualified citizens to serve on its USDA Microloan and IRP loan committee. These loans provide financial assistance to help business owners with operating capital and other expenses.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss business opportunities and legal consultation, with no new business following the closed session.
(From a release by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, also known as the Warren County EDA in the wake of the Town of Front Royal’s circa 2020/21 decision to withdraw from involvement in post-financial scandal reform-restructuring of the half-century old joint-municipality EDA.)
Local Government
Mixed Bag: Supervisors delay final action on Data Center Ordinance, rule on Short-Term rentals
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting October 25th and began with approval of a budget amendment that would carry over a $3.3 million general fund surplus, and a balance of $16.7 million in the special projects funds into Fiscal Year-2022-23. Because these carryovers are greater than 1% of the county budget, they require a public hearing. However, there was no public reaction to the presentation by County Finance Director Matt Robertson, and the Supervisors, on a motion by Vice-Chair Delores Oates and seconded by Supervisor Walt Mabe, unanimously approved the amendment.
The Supervisors then turned their attention to the long-contentious changes to the County Zoning Ordinance. Planning Director Matt Wendling summarized the history of the initiative to create a pathway for development of Industrial and Light Industrial parcels for use as Data Center sites in the county. Supervisor Jay Butler questioned Director Wendling about the difference between a “by right” use as outlined in the proposed amendment, and a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) process that has been extensively discussed by both town and county planning commissions. As written, the “by right” language would apply to any industrial or light industrially zoned parcel. The advantage of the CUP process, according to Director Wendling, gives the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors a “Thumbs up or thumbs down” opportunity for the proposed use for a specific parcel. It is an extra layer of regulation, and greater opportunity for public input. Supervisor Walt Mabe expressed succinctly where he believes the County should stand on new development in the county, pointing out that the by-right option may mean the county gains a benefit but loses rights. “(The county) should be in the middle of it so we know what’s going in our county,” he said in support of the CUP process being applied to data centers and light industrial uses in general.
There were 10 speakers for the Public Hearing. Local citizen John Lundburg asked the Board to delay approval of the Zoning ordinance change until a public meeting could be held where questions about data centers could be answered. He cited statistics from the Northern Virginia area, the largest concentration of data centers in the world, where county officials, particular in Loudoun County, where some 30% of county tax revenues come from data center taxes. Northern Virginia has more data centers than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th ranked markets combined, he noted, but adding, “What happens when technology changes and these buildings are no longer needed?”
Vincent Mariska spoke about the risk of draining water and power resources without a benefit in employment or net revenue. – “Warren County is already in a good economic position,” he asserted, adding of data centers that, “Employment after construction is completed is minimal.”
Jane Elliot told the board that she had not known anything about data centers, and began researching them when the topic began to be publicly discussed, and found that the average data center uses 1-1.5 million gallons of water per day. She cited power brownouts from data center power usage and noise concerns. She urged the supervisors to vote against allowing data centers in the county.
Mary Ryan identified a creative list of seven things that data centers should agree to as a condition of locating in the county: providing half of their electricity using solar panels; building below ground to reduce the cooling load; create a water recycling system; install low-level lights to reduce light pollution; landscaping to remain visually appealing; steps to protect streams and water supplies; and they should pay “hefty taxes”.
Front Royal Planning Commission Chairman Daryl Merchant spoke and urged the Supervisors to retain the CUP language found in earlier versions of the ordinance change. “Many of the people speaking here tonight have specific things they are concerned about. There are many questions, and few answers here tonight. The Conditional Use Permit as a planning tool not only allows us to get answers to those questions, but to get them in writing.” He addressed the need for “due diligence” to be sure this use is appropriate for the community. Mr. Merchant went on to conclude in his remarks that the promise of tax revenue increases has not been borne out in his research. “Don’t be fooled by promises of gold,” he said, noting he had not found any cases where the tax burden on residents was reduced after data centers were operating in a community.
Marlene Lundburg addressed the issue of obsolescence of data centers in 10-15 years. What will the effect be on utility rates, she asked the board, “Please, consider the long-term consequences of these structures”. She recommended that the supervisors make a visit to Loudoun County and discuss with their Board of Supervisors the growth of data centers in that community. If they were given the choice, would they choose the same path again, she wondered.
Bruce Rappaport, who is also a candidate for Front Royal Town Council, recommended, “We must vet the intentions of prospective applicants” by requiring a Conditional or Special Use Permit. The goal is to get the applicant to be forthright about their intentions from the outset. Data centers typically don’t want to be transparent about their intentions because of the loss of their competitive advantage against other developers. He also was concerned about the noise level – In Prince William County, for example, neighboring residents are complaining that noise levels from Data Center air conditioners are generating 70 decibels of noise 24 hours per day. The Prince William County board specifically excluded air-conditioning noise from regulation in a 1989 ordinance under which its data centers have been built.
John McFadden spoke about the use of Shenandoah River water as a source to support these kinds of developments. “It’s not a given that the Shenandoah can supply that kind of water forever.”
Mark Eggar told the Board that there appeared to be a lot of secrecy about the Data Center Ordinance, and he did not know where this issue came from. The Royal Examiner and other papers have been writing stories about the specific town and county governments and their efforts to come to grips with the impacts and consequences of data centers in the community for over five months. He commented, “Jeff Bezos is not your friend.”, an apparent reference to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose company owns or operates 6 data centers across the USA, two more in Canada, and 17 more worldwide. There are, by last count, over 2700 data centers in the USA in total.
John Cermak commented that pumping water out of the Shenandoah and running it through cooling systems and back into the river will heat up the river, ending any fishing and recreation activities.
At the close of the public hearing, Supervisor Delores Oates asked the panel to postpone a decision until it could be addressed by a work session and asked, “Is a data center really right for Warren County?” On a motion by Supervisor Oates, Seconded by Supervisor Mabe, the Board unanimously agreed to postpone action on the Ordinance Amendment.
After the vote to postpone, County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daley reminded the Supervisors that in this case, “The County is the applicant here, so you can just deny this, period, and put the County out of its misery.” Chairman Cullers responded by saying that the Board needed to do its due diligence and then decide.
Other business
Gillian Greenfield and Richard Butcher applied for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental for their property at 1164 Riverview Shores Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz summarized the application, and there were no public comments. The County Planning Commission previously recommended approval. On a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
In the wake of the approval, Supervisor Butler asked if it would be possible to create a map of the county that would show the location of the Short-Term Rental properties. “A lot of these short-term rentals have come through recently, and I don’t want to wake up one day and realize, Hey, 75% of the county is tourist rentals!”
Planning Director Wendling indicated that they already maintained a spreadsheet and integrating that with a map would be possible. The planning department will plan to have that available to the Supervisors next month.
Elizabeth Saman applied for a CUP for her property at 431 Cindys Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The Property is zoned Residential (R-1) The applicant is also requesting an exception to the setback requirements in the Short-term Rental Ordinance, since her dwelling is 88 feet from the nearest dwelling and not the required 100 feet. The County Planning Commission had voted to recommend denial of the permit based on the non-compliance with the setback requirement. During the public hearing, three neighbors spoke to the board in opposition to the proposed permit and complained that the setback exception would make the ordinance meaningless. They also indicated that there had been little communication with them by the applicant. Planning Director Wendling told the Board that planning staff always recommends to CUP applicants that they should take the time to communicate with nearby property owners before applying for a permit, and in that way may create a more favorable reception. As it was, the Board, on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Supervisor Butler, unanimously voted to deny the permit.
Stacy L. Lockhart is requesting a CUP for private use camping (noncommercial) for a vacant lot off Harris Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The lot is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the Special Flood Hazard Area. There were no public comments during the public hearing and on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board unanimously approved the permit.
Jaden and Tori Walker applied for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 80 River Oak Drive in the south River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A). There are currently three other short-term tourist rental properties in the River Oak subdivision. There were no speakers at the public hearing. The County Planning Commission had recommended approval. But on a motion to approve by Vice-Chair Oates, Seconded by Supervisor Butler, the Board deadlocked at 2-2. Yes: Supervisor Mabe and Vice-Chair Oates; No: Chair Cheryl Cullers and Supervisor Butler. With Supervisor Cook not voting remotely on advice of legal staff, the permit application failed on the tie vote.
Vesta Property Management, on behalf of owner Dorothea Rutherford, applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 194 Venus Branch Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1). Vice Chairman Oates asked about the Property Management company being the applicant for the permit, and the answer was that the ordinance does not require the owner to be the permit applicant, but it does require their signature on the application. In this case the Property Manager is a local company, and the applicant lives in Northern Virginia. The County Planning Commission had recommended approval. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, Seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
In a second case, Vesta Property Management, on behalf of owners Chad and Donna Anthony, applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 86 McCoys Ford Road in the Fork Magisterial District. The property is zoned agricultural (A). There were no public comments. The Planning commission had forwarded the application to the board with a recommendation to approve. On a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Supervisor Butler, the Board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
Jeffrey Taylor applied for a CUP for private use camping (noncommercial) for his vacant lots off Howellsville Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The application had attracted some opposition when it was reviewed by the Planning Commission, which recommended denial, based on the subdivision being more than 50% built out and there are no other campers in the adjacent area. The lots are in the special flood hazard area. The lots were previously in an unkempt state and the neighbors complained of unsightly conditions. Three Speakers at the Public Hearing expressed their opposition to the permit being issued. John Cermak was concerned about the possibility of a recreational vehicle holding tank being discharged on the property. Chris Castro lives across the road from the applicant’s lots and is concerned that this use could affect his investment. These comments led to a discussion between the supervisors and the planning director about the use of vacant lots – particularly in the flood plain – and the category of private use camping. The applicant has already paid for a power connection but needs a permit. Vice-Chair Oates recommended tabling the permit, since the applicant is not intending to camp on the site. He needs power to the site for his daytime use and maintenance. He would eventually like to build a house there, but that would be a separate permitting process. The permit will have an additional public hearing at the next Board of supervisors meeting on Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m.
Local Government
Front Royal Public Works driver Sam Grimsley hanging up his keys after over 32 years with Town
After over 32 years on the job at the Town of Front Royal Public Works Department, Samuel L. Grimsley plans to retire on Dec. 1. The southern Warren County resident was honored for his three-decade career by the Front Royal Town Council at its regular meeting, Monday. (Oct. 24)
Grimsley began working for the town in Feb. 1990 as a laborer on a refuse truck crew before becoming a relief driver and eventually earning a spot as a full-time solid waste truck driver. In addition to driving that truck, he has been called upon during inclement weather to work 12-hour shifts driving a snowplow within town limits.
Despite being the driver on his truck, Sam is often seen exiting the truck and helping the workers who handle the “business end” of the truck. He said in an interview with Royal Examiner that he has always appreciated how hard his coworkers toil each day and that he doesn’t mind helping, as his department is faced with a shortage of workers at times.
He says he’ll miss his crew as well as the kind clients who have thanked him over the years, sometimes running out to his truck with a hot drink during the winter or a cold beverage during hot summer days. Sam says he will also miss seeing the children who wave excitedly at him as he travels down their streets.
Though the Town of Front Royal sometimes has a high employee turnover rate, Grimsley said that once he became an employee over 32 years ago, he decided to become a “company man.” His first job out of high school was working at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal. He began there in June of 1977 and was part of the team that stayed there to shut the plant down, working until the final day on Nov. 11, 1989. He briefly worked at Rappawan, Inc. before being hired by the Town. Job security—knowing he wouldn’t be laid off—was a big plus for him, he said.
Asked about his plans post-retirement, Sam said he’ll figure that out once he’s had a few days to get used to the slower pace. I’ll still get up at the same time,” he said. “Retirement won’t stop that!”
Watch the Town Council meeting here.
Local Government
Council grants special exception parking permit for 12 Chester Street; Approves short-term rental for Fairview Avenue home
The Front Royal Town Council, at its regular meeting on Monday (Oct. 24), held a public hearing to consider a special exception parking permit for the 12 Chester Street property owned by local businesswoman Leandra Justice and her husband, Jim. No one spoke during the public hearing before the council discussed the request. Ms. Justice also asked that the special exception permit fee of $250 she paid on Sept. 20, 2022, be refunded.
Council member LeTasha Thompson made a motion, seconded by Amber Morris, that the permit be approved and the $250 fee be waived due to there being adequate parking near the 12 Chester Street property. The roll call vote was unanimous.
In a previous meeting, the council approved a Special-Use Permit (SUP) for the couple to operate a short-term tourist rental subject to a parking solution for the property, which does not have off-street parking.
The current zoning ordinance, established in Feb. by the town council for short-term tourist rentals, has vague guidelines for parking, stating, “Parking for the use shall be located in driveways or other designated and approved parking areas.”
Ms. Justice is now applying for a special exception to that provision for the historic property, which is within 300 feet of the municipal parking lots on Peyton and Chester Streets. The planning commission and the town council have both discussed the ambiguity of the ordinance and how it should be interpreted regarding the properties along that portion of Chester Street. That handful of properties were omitted from the general parking exemption granted to East Main Street properties.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke has previously stated that part of the Comprehensive Plan process will include revisions to the zoning ordinance. That process should conclude by the end of this year. Ms. Kopishke said that such issues will likely be addressed and would hopefully eliminate the need for special exception requests.
A planning commission public hearing for Justice’s special exception request for the property was held on Oct. 19; the panel voted to support the exemption request.
The council also held public hearings on the following:
- A Special use permit for short-term rental at 30 Fairview Ave. Submitted by the VESTA Property Management Co.
- Proposed ordinance amendments to Town Code Chapter 142-4.1–Snow and Ice on Sidewalks
- A proposed FY23 budget amendment for Route 522 N. Corridor redundant water line and inflow/infiltration stormwater abatement
The lone speaker of the evening during the public hearings was Front Royal resident Bruce Rappaport, who told the council members that it was challenging to clear snow during the day, only to have it be pushed back onto sidewalks by overnight snowplows. He continued, saying elderly town residents needed access to the sidewalks but often were not able to clear them. He also reminded council members that only about one-third of homes within town limits had sidewalks, and it might appear that the new code would appear to single those residents out.
The council unanimously approved each of the items for which a public hearing was held. No one spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The panel went into a closed meeting to consult with legal counsel regarding the positions of Town Manager and Town Attorney. No action was taken following the closed session.
Watch the Town Council meeting here.
Council approves short-term rentals, one contingent on special exemption from parking
Local Government
Liaison Committee discussion reveals County-Town staff ‘Negotiations’ on past jointly funded FR-WC EDA projects – could this carryover to the litigation front?
The Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting of Thursday, October 20, tackled a 10-item agenda on outstanding issues of mutual interest to the two geographically overlapping municipalities. But it was one subject, while #4/ on the agenda, that first attracted our attention – Front Royal-Warren County EDA Negotiations/Next Steps. Discussion indicated the cited staff negotiations involved property acquisitions or construction costs, including in the vicinity of North Corridor industrial parks on county land, as well as construction of Leach Run Parkway. Those acquisitions or construction projects occurred prior to the town council’s decision, circa 2019-2020, to withdraw from participation in the half-century-old Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority in the wake of the 2018 discovery of the FR-WC EDA financial scandal.*
County EDA Director, former planning director Joe Petty, and Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson led this liaison committee discussion. We later asked Petty and Wilson about parameters of the FR-WC EDA “negotiations” and if they might impact the hostile civil litigation front in a positive manner. As to that latter aspect, Petty pointed us to County Administrator Ed Daley, FR-WC EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, or Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich for comment. With those queries being made late Friday afternoon, we had not heard from those three on potential impacts on existing civil litigation as of weekend publication.
However, as to the existing negotiations, Petty noted two primary areas of discussion: “There are two topics. First is reconciling projects that the Town, County & FR-WC EDA may have coordinated, such as Leach Run Parkway and the Front Royal Police Station. Staff from the Town and County are working together to determine the numbers.
“Second are properties that were purchased by the FR-WC EDA while both localities were financially supporting the EDA. Both the Town and County want to ensure that each organization receives any benefit it is truly entitled to, and as with the projects above, staff will be working together to assist in determining any benefits,” Petty concluded on a hopeful note.
Town Finance Director Wilson explained things from his end. “Warren County has a gentleman, John Montoro, that is working with me to reconcile some things between the Town, County, EDA, and other entities that may be involved. Thus far, the only thing John and I have worked on is the construction expenses for Leach Run Parkway. Based on last night’s meeting, it sounds like John will be working with me to reconcile the properties that the EDA purchased & various refinancings that occurred at the EDA.
“I have not worked with Joe Petty on any reconciling as of yet, but it sounds like Joe, and I will be meeting. John is the only one I have been recently involved with as far as reconciling anything with the EDA/Warren County. Joe may have been working with John on the County/EDA side; I’m not sure.
“As far as the court cases, I believe the intention is to have us work to come up with figures and to show differences; which could lead to settlement,” Wilson concluded, also on a hopeful note.
Among other liaison topics discussed were:
1/ Tourism Business Marketing Plan Update and Next Steps for DMO,
2/ A Water Capacity Update,
3/ Overlapping Town and County Comprehensive Plan reviews targeting Comp Plan updates.
5/ Parks and Recreation/Youth Programs (Youth Football),
6/ Holiday Events – Christmas Walk/Carnival,
7/ establishment of an Alternate Access Route to Shenandoah Shores Road and Mary’s Shady Lane to facilitate Emergency Services access when railroad tracks are blocked,
8/ Blighted Properties enforcement parameters,
9/ Warren County Transfer Station, and
10/ Funding of the Front Royal Fire Department, Company 1.
One of those, #3/ Overlapping Town and County Comprehensive Plan reviews targeting updates that will guide coming residential, commercial, industrial development in coming years led to an interesting transportation infrastructure proposal. It would appear that the two planning staffs are communicating to try and develop updates that do not have conflicting goals or infrastructure implications. As for infrastructure implications, the transportation variable of the Comp Plan discussion led to a jump to agenda item #7 regarding establishment of an Alternate Access Route to Shenandoah Shores Road and Mary’s Shady Lane to facilitate Emergency Services access during periods where those two roads are blocked by stopped commercial train traffic for extended periods of time.
Two proposals were suggested, one to the west of Mary’s Shady Lane where the tracks curve northward away from Happy Creek Road, and one at the Shenandoah Shores Road intersection with Interstate-66. Fire & Rescue Chief James Bonzano explained the I-66 option would not be a generally accessible interchange, but rather a limited access point for emergency services vehicles only. Discussion in previous years has indicated that federal guidelines would not permit an interchange at that location because the intersecting state/local road dead ends nearby at the river. The option to the northwest is believed to be far enough away from the two impacted roads that the average commercial train length of about a mile would not reach there if it were blocking both roads.
Royal Examiner will explore other liaison areas of concern as those discussions develop.
Despite being held in the front of the WCGC main meeting room where there is video camera access there was no videotaping of the liaison meeting.
*FOOTNOTE: As Royal Examiner has previously reported, the withdrawal/litigation decision over the objection of then-Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt, involved a previous council lineup: Meza, Sealock, current Mayor Holloway, and still serving council members Thompson, Gillispie, (but NOT Scott Lloyd – we are in the process of confirming that sixth member), seated during the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick. It was Tederick who brought the Alexandria-based Damiani-Damiani law firm eventually contracted to handle the Town’s filing of civil litigation against the joint FR-WC EDA, to council. That decision to litigate regarding disputed lost asset and liability claims came despite offers from then FR-WC EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons for three-way “good faith negotiations” to determine “exactly who is owed what” from the FR-WC EDA financial scandal that came to light in 2018. Could such non-litigious negotiations now be developing somewhat after the fact of that initial offer? Stay tuned.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission avoids Murphy Theater debate, bids farewell to Vice-Chairman Gordon
The Front Royal Planning Commission held its monthly meeting on October 19, and in the absence of Chairman Daryl Merchant, Vice-Chairman William Gordon, whose resignation from the Commission was effective at the end of the meeting, took over the gavel. Gordon is resigning because he and his wife are moving out of the county.
Conspicuous by its absence from the agenda was a Special Use Permit application by SeeSuu, LLC to convert an existing commercial building at 131 E. Main Street (the old Murphy Theater building) to a larger number of dwelling units, cited at different points as 40 to 60 units between 320 and 640 square feet where currently there are less than five rental apartment units. That idea was to have been presented to the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on October 11, but that meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
It appears from the agenda for that cancelled BAR meeting that the project was
to be considered in the “Other” agenda section of that meeting, rather than an application for a Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA), which is the usual process of the BAR. In its work session on October 5, the commission heard from Planning Director Lauren Kopishke that the project was to be reviewed by the BAR and a report from that review provided to the Commission for its use in deciding whether to recommend the SUP for approval by the Town Council. This leaves the approval process in some limbo since the BAR:
“…determines the appropriateness of property improvements to maintain the historic character of the town’s historical districts and ensures the historic integrity of buildings and sites are preserved”
Coincidentally, a town council election will happen before any other official action can be taken by either the BAR or Planning Commission’s next regular meetings.
The consent agenda was a single item, an authorization to re-advertise a public hearing for an SUP for a short-term tourist rental by Aaron Hike at 1116 N. Royal Avenue. The property is zoned commercial (C-1) and is located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District. The commission voted unanimously to approve the request to re-advertise. The Public Hearing on the application will be held at the Commission’s regular meeting on November 16.
The regular agenda consisted of four items:
Life Point Church at 1111 N. Shenandoah Avenue has applied for a SUP to allow a daycare facility to be located in the church. The property is zoned Commercial (C-1). There were no speakers other than the applicant for the public hearing. Sheree Jennings told the commission that they see their mission in the community to provide a safe and healthy environment for local children regardless of their religious affiliation.
Commissioners agreed that it is a much-needed service. On a motion by Commissioner Josh Ingram, and seconded by Commissioner Connie Marshner, the Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the permit, contingent on all other permitting and licensing being completed.
The Minick Group has applied for an SUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 206 Lee Street. The Property is in the Historic District and zoned Residential (R-3). At the present time, the property does not have a driveway, which is a condition of the Zoning Ordinance for Short-Term rentals. The applicant indicated that the driveway will be constructed if a permit is issued, so the Commission made that a condition of approval. On a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wells, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Doug Ischiugi has applied for an SUP for his property at 200 East Main Street (Upper Level) for a short-term tourist rental. The Commercial (C-2) property is in the Historic Overlay District, and the applicant indicated he had provided for reserved parking at the rear of the building. There were no speakers either for or against the application, and on a motion by Commissioner Ingram seconded by Commissioner Wells, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval
Leandra Justice is applying for a special exception to the parking requirements for a short-term tourist rental at 12 Chester Street that was approved in a previous Planning Commission meeting, (see story here) subject to the condition that the applicant would arrange for parking for that facility, which is in the Historic District, but not subject to the parking exemption that East Main Street properties enjoy. Ironically, this property is probably less than 300 feet from two downtown parking lots. The applicant was not able to arrange formal parking arrangements and is asking the Town to grant an exception to the Town’s Ordinance 175-151 requirement.
The commission discussed the challenge of providing designated parking for facilities that border Chester Street and ultimately determined that since exceptions are granted on a case-by-case basis, there was less risk of establishing an unworkable precedent. On a motion by Commissioner Wells, seconded by Commissioner Marshner, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Each of these recommendations will now be forwarded to the town council for final action.
The commission was asked to review a request for a Board of Zoning Appeals variance to move a boundary line between two currently nonconforming lots at 631 Kibler Street. One of the two dwellings on the property encroaches on the surveyed property line. Moving the boundary line would mean that each dwelling would have its own unencroached lot, but neither lot would conform to the current lot size requirement. Many houses in Front Royal were built before there was a zoning ordinance or setback requirements, so this is a relatively common problem. The commissioners agreed to have the Planning staff craft a document for the BZA, which the Planning Commission can discuss and develop as a recommendation.
Planning Director Kopishke updated the commission on activities in the Planning Department. She noted that 202 building permits have been issued in 2022, of which 34 are for new dwellings; 278 Code enforcement cases have been processed this year, which shows a downward trend from previous years; 25 Sign permits have been issued so far; and 126 Business Licenses. The department is continuing to work on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan review and update. The Town and County Planning Commissions are planning a joint work session on November 2nd from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) to share information on their Comprehensive Plan activities.
The Commissioners expressed their appreciation to Vice-Chairman Gordon for his work on the commission, and as his last official act, he adjourned the meeting at 7:45 p.m.
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
68/46°F
72/54°F