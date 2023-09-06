Warren County Takes Child Passenger Safety to Heart with Free Car Seat Check Event

Ensuring the Safety of Our Future: Warren County Sheriff’s Office Steps Up with a Comprehensive Car Seat Safety Event.

Child safety on the road is a concern that keeps many a parent up at night. This month, Warren County, Virginia, takes decisive action to address this critical issue as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, an annual nationwide initiative led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). On September 23, also known as National Seat Check Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is offering free car seat safety checks and educational services to parents and caregivers.

Car accidents remain a leading cause of fatalities among children, according to the latest data from NHTSA, a staggering 46% of car seats are misused. This means many parents, despite their best intentions, are inadvertently jeopardizing their children’s safety. In 2021 alone, the chilling statistic emerged that two children under the age of 13 were killed every day while riding in vehicles. Moreover, an estimated 318 were injured.

This worrying trend has spurred the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to action, holding their car seat safety event between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at their own headquarters. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on hand to provide vital community service, ensuring that children are in the right type of seat for their age and size and that those seats are installed correctly. Participants can expect to spend about 30 minutes with a certified expert, but it’s a small investment of time when it comes to keeping kids safe.

There’s an added benefit of registering the car seat with the manufacturer at the event. By doing so, parents will be notified if their car seat model is ever recalled, adding an extra layer of safety assurance.

Age-appropriate and correctly installed car seats are paramount for reducing crash fatalities among children. Shockingly, more than a third of children aged 12 and under who died in crashes in 2021 were not buckled up. Last year, the highest number of fatalities (246) was noted among children in the 4- to 7-year-old age group, closely followed by the 8- to 12-year-old age group (241 fatalities). The message is clear: no trip is too short to ignore the crucial practice of buckling up.

For those who can’t make it to the event, NHTSA offers free online resources at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat, where you can find everything from car seat recommendations based on your child’s age and size to a handy car seat finder tool that also searches specific brands.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is setting a strong example of proactive community policing with its upcoming National Seat Check Saturday event. For parents and caregivers, it offers not just peace of mind but potentially life-saving information. It’s an opportunity to rectify any mistakes in car seat selection or installation, and given the grim statistics, it’s an opportunity that none can afford to miss.