Warren County to commemorate Revolutionary War hero Dr. Joseph Warren

On June 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., Warren County will pause to remember one of its namesakes and a hero of the Revolutionary War, Dr. Joseph Warren. The county is set to host a commemorative event at the Administrative Building, reflecting on the contribution and sacrifice of this esteemed figure.

The ceremony will include a keynote speech by Larry Johnson, followed by wreath presentations and a musket salute. As a symbol of respect, the county flags will be lowered to half-staff following the salute. The event will begin indoors in the conference room and will then proceed outside for the musket salute.

Dr. Joseph Warren, a physician by profession, played a significant role in the early stages of the American Revolutionary War. Known for his speeches that fostered a spirit of rebellion against British rule, Warren was also a key figure in organizing the intelligence network known as the Sons of Liberty. He died a martyr’s death in the Battle of Bunker Hill, leaving an indelible mark on the country’s journey towards independence.

Warren County, named in his honor, continues to celebrate his legacy and contribution to the American Revolutionary War. This commemorative event reflects the county’s commitment to remembering the figures who shaped its historical and cultural landscape.

The Warren County Administrative Building, located at 220 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, is the venue for this respectful tribute. The event is a testament to Warren County’s rich history and enduring respect for its namesake.