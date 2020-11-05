Local Government
Warren County to provide financial assistance using CARES Act funds
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
Warren County has appropriated a portion of the funds that the County has received under the CARES Act to the Front Royal and Warren County Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”) and will conduct a third (and final) round of financial assistance. The third round business grant program will provide $100,000 in funds. Including the first and second rounds, a total of $1,839,560 has been available for distribution by the County.
Warren County has realized that one group of businesses, those located within Front Royal that are not required to have a business license, have not been eligible to receive relief funds so far from either the County or the Town of Front Royal. This third round program is intended to provide funds to such businesses.
This final program requires that the entity or individual must have been adversely affected by COVID-19, and only applies to entities and individuals who are located within the Town of Front Royal and that are not required to have a business license. Grants vary from $5,000 to $40,000 depending upon the size of the entity measured in accordance with its revenue. The grants do not need to be repaid. Businesses with annual revenues of less than $6 million are eligible to apply. Other program requirements apply to this final round.
The Chamber will begin receiving applications on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 9:00 AM. An online application can be completed and submitted at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares, or a paper copy application can be picked up at the Warren County Government Center Administration Office or at the Chamber. All paper copy applications must be returned to the Chamber. The application window will close on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 5:00 PM.
Further details can be found at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares.
Local Government
Front Royal Planning Commission work session takes on comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance changes
A Town Planning Commission work session Wednesday night to review and discuss a package provided by the Planning Staff. Immediately on opening, Town Attorney Doug Napier apologized for having not attended previous Planning Commission meetings and indicated his office would attend all future meetings to provide legal input to the commission. For this meeting, Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett was present and acting for the office.
Before any other business, the commissioners came up against a procedural challenge raised by the new Town Director of Planning Tim Wilson.
At the request of Chairman Douglas Jones, Mr. Wilson directed the attention of the commissioners to a memo he had prepared regarding three separate but interrelated planning and zoning matters pertaining to Solar Energy facilities.
- A proposed amendment to the Town of Front Royal Comprehensive Plan
- A proposed amendment to the town’s Zoning ordinance to add “Large Photovoltaic Solar Power Project” to the list of allowable uses by special use permit in Agricultural and open Space preservation Districts (A-1).
- A special Use Permit application for a utility solar facility on 177.98 acre parcel owned by Front Royal Limited Partnership (FRLP).
Mr. Wilson’s memo cites the Virginia Code provisions that govern Comprehensive plan amendments and Zoning ordinance text changes, and those actions cannot be initiated by property owners or other parties, but must originate from the governing body, in this case the town council or the Planning commission. Mr. Wilson went on to describe the issues as “procedural and easily corrected”, but they must be resolved for the Special Use permit to be considered.
Once the chairman opened the floor for Commissioner comments and questions, Commissioner Merchant opened with a question: “Are you saying that the Planning Commission doesn’t have the authority to initiate a Comprehensive Plan amendment?” He asked if Mr. Sonnett could provide that opinion in writing.
Planning commission already performs a review and update of the Comprehensive Plan every 5 years and it has not been the practice to wait for the Town Council to direct it. Mr. Sonnett indicated that the 5-year review is one of the things the commission is chartered to do, so that is a different case. In cases where an issue arises that requires a change, the Town Council initially acts and refers the issue to the Planning commission, which holds a public hearing, then makes its recommendation back to the council.
Commissioner McFadden then asked if the Commission’s current and previous practice was wrong. Short answer: “Yes” But requiring a property owner to first go to the Town Council, back to the Planning Commission, then back to town council “Doesn’t sound like a very good process”
Commissioner Connie Marshner echoed the sentiment. “How does this help?”
Commissioner Gordon indicated that clearly the commission needed to adjust its process, but how?
The commissioners were referred to some example processes used by other counties and municipalities, particularly a flow-chart used by Hanover County.
Commissioners asked Mr. Wilson if the planning staff could create a flowchart for the process he was proposing for the commissioners to use. He agreed.
All this was going on without a discussion of the Special Use Permit being requested by FRLP. The consensus of the commissioners was that action on that request would have to be deferred, “rested” while the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance issues were worked out. To that end, the Chairman asked FRLP representative David Vazzana, who had been observing the discussion, if he was willing to “Rest” his Special Use Permit application. Mr Vazzana, who had written a comprehensive memo to the Commission, outlining the history and activities of the project, agreed. The document he provided outlines all the past actions taken by FRLP to comply with town guidance and previous policies. None of the issues raised on the FRLP memo were discussed or responded to by the town planning director or the Assistant Town Attorney. FRLP hopes to build a Solar Utility facility off Mary’s Shady Lane. The proposals form part of FRLP’s plans for developing that site with commercial and residential portions, and has been the subject of endless discussions in the community for more than six years.
Once agreement had been reached on developing a serviceable process for Front Royal to follow, and transmitting it to Town Council the commission adjourned the work session, and left for future regular meetings the final processing of the requests.
Local Government
Supervisors approve small sanitary district, EMS cost sharing with Rappahannock and new WCSO position amidst diversified agenda
The Warren County Board of Supervisors first November meeting covered a range of business the morning after Election Day 2020, none of it being ballot-related in this off year for a county election.
Following a revisiting of earlier discussions or public hearings the board unanimously approved:
- creation of a small 14-lot, 12-home Shannon Woods Sanitary District;
- a split funding arrangement with Rappahannock County for a staff position at the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department at $5,000 per month, per county. The added staff position will address a staffing shortage allowing more than one person on duty, particularly to respond to EMS life-saving calls;
- modifications to a request to add seasonal agricultural classes and seminars to an existing Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Rural Events Facility on a farm property at 4022 Rockland Road. The request by Gregory and Mary Huson was modified after further discussion with planning and zoning staff resulting in the elimination of those new classes being held indoors, Zoning Administrator Joe Petty explained to the board. Previous public hearing discussion indicated those classes would be held indoors but questions arose around Health Department water availability for bathroom use standards related to the number of involved people taking the classes at a given time.
The supervisors also authorized Sheriff Mark Butler to add a new crime analyst position and fill a vacant officer’s position with a sergeant without a vote since he explained he is able to fund those positions within his existing budget. Butler told the board he will actually be able to save money with the new staff since he has been filling the staffing gaps utilizing existing personnel with overtime pay.
The agenda summary indicated that the sheriff was seeking authorization for 12 new positions, a number moved up from an original agenda draft six positions. However, North River Supervisor Oates indicated some hesitation before a more comprehensive understanding of the department’s staffing responsibilities versus existing personnel. Butler agreed the board should understand what they would be funding and promised he would be back to request what he said were necessary positions across his department to make it function optimally and safely for all involved.
Several CARES Act COVID-19 pandemic expenditure adjustments were also approved after detailed explanation by County Deputy Emergency Services Coordination Rick Farrall.
At the meeting’s outset the board got monthly reports from VDOT, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, the Department of Social Services, and the founder of public school based “Reaching Out Now” program designed as a support mechanism for secondary students and teachers. They also got a detailed update on county public schools progress in adjusting to student needs in the partially in-house, partially virtual pandemic learning environment from Superintendent Ballenger.
And during a Public Comment period delayed to allow the various agency reports to be made in a timely manner, representatives of Front Royal Unites revisited their assertion that the majority, non-binding referendum vote to keep the Confederate soldier statue in place on the courthouse lawn, should not be the deciding factor in the board’s decision-making process.
See these presentations, votes, and discussions in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
An Election Day 2020 chat with State Senator Mark Obenshain
This Election beat reporter spotted 26th District Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain mingling at the Warren County Republican Committee table in front of the Warren County Government Center Tuesday afternoon. Our professional relationship goes back to Obenshain’s initial run for state elective office – could it possibly be 17 years ago in 2003?
After a check with election officials inside, we caught up with our state senator on his way to his car to ask his perspective on Election Day 2020, and how busy he stays in his district on any Election Day even if he isn’t on the ballot that year – this isn’t the first time we caught him in Front Royal on an Election Day with or without his name on the ballot.
“I do every Election Day,” he said of district-wide precinct hopping. “It’s good to swing through and see what’s going on; thank the people who are working the polls all over the district. And today’s a lot nicer than a lot of Election Days have been up here,” Obenshain observed of the blue, sunny skies and Spring-like 60-degree temperature mid-afternoon, November 3rd.
But turning from the pleasant weather, we asked Senator Obenshain about a much chillier phenomenon, the national political climate. That climate has become increasingly chilly, shrill and divisive. – “It’s like you don’t have political opponents anymore who share a mutual goal of improving the lives of constituents from differing philosophical or economic angles. Rather, you have political enemies who are going to destroy the nation, state or municipality if they take political control,” we observed.
Does he see a problem with this turn, we asked.
“Yes I do. I think that it is getting worse. We’re growing a new generation of political activists who are educated on college campuses where diversity of opinion is punished, and not rewarded. And I think it is a dangerous new development in our political environment that is a real threat to free speech,” Obenshain replied.
Having not been in college in nearly five decades, err years, I wondered whether both sides of the political spectrum weren’t involved in such suppression of contrary opinions.
“I think there are instances in which both sides may be blamed. But I really believe the institutionalization of it is a creation of the Left, the folks who believe they ought to have the hecklers’ veto on college campuses and elsewhere to keep speakers away they don’t agree with. And that’s being carried over to the public sector, even the private sector where people are getting fired from their jobs because they’re not progressive enough …” the senator replied.
Coming from the other side of the political spectrum than my conservative Republican State legislator with whom I’ve been able to good naturedly meet in the middle on political observations over the years, I observed that while in college those decades, I mean years, ago, students on both sides were very vocal and not afraid to hash out differences over a good, old fashioned verbal sparring session.
“Yes, you and I are old. And back when we were in college the professors were more middle of the road. Now they are not,” Obenshain assured me of his perception the scales had shifted to the political Left on campuses this century.
Despite coming from opposite political spectrums, Obenshain and this reporter bemoaned the loss of civil political discourse without the specter of an all or nothing outcome on the fate of U.S. and Western civilization. “I miss that on the national, and even state and local, scenes,” I told my state senator.
“I do too,” Obenshain replied, noting a personal experience with a constituent. “A young neighbor of mine who’s been working on a graduate degree had as an assignment for his graduate program to call somebody he disagreed with on issues and try to interview them. He was shocked that I was willing to talk to him. And I said, ‘Of course, it’s what I do’ … And absolutely refusing to acknowledge somebody else’s point of view is, I think, anathema to the underpinnings of our democracy.”
And at that point Senator Obenshain excused himself, not to avoid the potential of our entering into an extended philosophical debate on the ultimate advisability of the American two-party system or the relative merits or lack thereof of the modern Republican and Democratic Party apparatuses, but to make the next and subsequent stops on his Election Day tour of his district’s election precincts.
But darn, Mark – it would have been fun.
Local Government
Republican-endorsed candidates sweep Town election with only provisional-mail in ballots to be counted
On a night of high suspense and unresolved anxiety on the national election front, four candidates endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee appear to have swept to victory in the Town of Front Royal mayoral and council election.
Those candidates included current Councilman Chris Holloway for mayor with a 2857-2287 (46%-37%) margin over Royal Examiner publisher Mike McCool. Third mayoral candidate on the ballot, new town and county resident James Favors’ 587 votes (10%), and Front Royal Unites write-in candidate Samuel Porter’s estimated 418 votes (7%) totaled 1,005 votes compared to Holloway’s 570 vote margin over McCool. But our publisher’s potential of grabbing the necessary votes to turn the tide in a two-way race is water under the electoral bridge of what might have been without the crowded field.
Vying for the three council seats up for grabs, Lori Athey Cockrell (3,462 votes, 23%), Joseph McFadden (2,579 votes, 17%) and former Trump Administration Director of Refugee Resettlement Scott Lloyd (2,084, 14%) led the field of eight candidates.
Lloyd holds a 284-vote margin over fourth place Eugene Tewalt (1800 votes, 12%), Front Royal’s current mayor, with only provisional/mail in ballots to be counted.
However, contacted election night, former county Republican Committee Chairman Steve Kurtz expressed some concern that those provisional votes estimated at over a thousand, perhaps even two thousand, to be counted could present a threat to Lloyd’s hold on third place. That provisional/mail-in ballot total will be factored into the election totals Friday.
The council seats up for election this year were Cockrell’s appointed seat replacing Tewalt when he was elected mayor last year in a special election race against ex-mayor Hollis Tharpe; Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock who did not seek re-election; and Jacob Meza who also did not run to retain his seat.
Of what on Tuesday night appeared to be a Republican sweep maintain the committee’s five-seat majority hold on council, Kurtz told this reporter, “I know you’re not going to want to hear this, but I credit it to Donald Trump. He is not a traditional politician – this is a movement,” Kurtz said, pointing to early results indicating Trump may take Virginia, which has gone blue for both Barack Obama twice and Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“I am proud of all our candidates who did a good job getting out knocking on doors. I think we had the best slate of candidates in a long time. I’m excited for the Town moving forward,” now Republican State Committee member Kurtz concluded.
Other council candidate totals were Betty Showers (1706, 11%), Darryl Merchant (1307, 9%), Josh Ingram (1066 – but this wasn’t the Battle of Hastings, Josh, 7%), and Bruce Rappaport (1028, 7%).
Also in the non-binding referendum on removal or leaving the Confederate Soldier statue on the Warren County Courthouse lawn, leaving it there won by a 15,804-4,879 or 76%-24% margin.
Royal Examiner will explore this year’s election results and consequences, seeking comment from winners and losers, as we move toward finalization of those results Friday.
Local Government
Take our books, audit us now – Please! POSF officials urge supervisors
Seven members of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), including three newer ones, made their case that they are not crooks, thieves or otherwise scheming and conniving people out to self-enrich or fleece the residents of the sprawling Sanitary District during a lengthy work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening, October 27th.
The two-hour-and-forty-minute explanation and defense of their management and advisory role to the supervisors came in response to a recent escalation in criticism of their role. That escalation has primarily come from Nancy Winn and her husband, Dale Orlowske, most recently at the October 20th supervisors’ meeting.
Perhaps surprisingly, none of the four primary critics cited, though not by name, by those involved in the POSF’s work, or any other Farms residents were present for Tuesday’s explanation of the POSF side of the story. That was particularly surprising to this reporter whose paper received an inquiry from Winn following her public presentation targeting POSF and the supervisor’s oversight at last week’s board meeting, requesting information on the meetings whereabouts, time, and format for public participation.
In response to her query wondering if it was a “secretive meeting” which would not allow Farms “taxpayers to be present”, following a quick call to the County Administration Office to acquire the requested information, this reporter/editor informed her by email of the time, whereabouts and formatting of the meeting, including Board Chairman Mabe’s prerogative to grant observing members of the public input to the meeting.
POSF Co-Chairman Ralph Rinaldi introduced the voluntary property owners association representatives present to the supervisors, excluding the absent Tony Carter, and outlined the areas each would be addressing. Those representatives were in the order of speaking: Joe Longo (History of the Farms including a video presentation of that history), Bruce Boyle (Financial Overview), Jonathan Oaks (Misconceptions, Main Points, Current Allegations), Sara Saber (Excessive Spending due to multiple FOIA requests), Patrick Skelley (BOS involvement, guidance and communications, and Sanitary District size and population variables). POSF Office Manager Lisa Blansett was also present to respond to inquiries on documentation, at least one of which she provided for copying to the supervisors during the work session. Rinaldi and others responded to questions as they arose during and after their presentations.
Noting the complicated nature of the POSF relationship to Sanitary District management and finances – it was pointed out there were multiple accounts some containing public county funds and others POSF-raised money, each spent on different things they said – the group complemented the board’s three new members for their tackling of the issues brought to them.
“It is confusing, it took me a few years to figure it out … and you’ve only been here 10 months,” Rinaldi told the board’s new majority of Chairman Walt Mabe, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, and North River representative Delores Oates.
Addressing the POSF and Sanitary District finances, Boyle, who noted he was a newer member of the board like Oaks and Saber, said he had been pleased to find out that the financial organization made it difficult for anyone to misappropriate money.
“I don’t want to be confrontational and I don’t want to challenge you, but if you believe the money is not being spent where it’s supposed to be spent, we would as a board wholeheartedly like you to appoint someone to investigate NOW – and not over a course of a couple of years. We have nothing to hide,” Boyle told the supervisors, adding, “The Sanitary District money is money we’ve agreed to tax ourselves to improve our community with your oversight. And we have been doing that.”
Speaking to past County oversight of Sanitary District operations, Boyle noted that when he became involved, “All my questions were answered by Bob Childress at my first meeting before I had a chance to speak … This is one of the best-run counties in Virginia,” he asserted. Childress is the recently retired Deputy County Administrator and Sanitary District manager.
Perhaps ironically, part of the Farms Historical video presentation as part of Joe Longo’s opening overview contained interview excerpts with former County Administrator Doug Stanley, who appointed Childress to oversee the Farms Sanitary District among others, operations. After over 20 years in his position, Stanley reached an involuntary termination agreement with the County under the impetus of the board’s new majority elected in November 2019 under a wave of public and social media criticism of “business as usual” due to the EDA financial scandal. Childress retired shortly after Stanley’s departure and long-time County Emergency Services Director Richard Mabie, also interviewed in the video, soon announced his pending retirement in coming months when he reaches retirement age.
So, as a new board majority orients itself to its job the County is losing a huge amount of staff institutional knowledge of operations on a variety of fronts, including Sanitary Districts.
Cullers, who with Oates and Mabe has been at the point of seeking answers to questions raised by POSF/Sanitary District management critics, noted that the supervisors were obligated to answer questions from all segments of county citizens. She suggested POSF officials sit down with those critics to reach a mutually beneficial line of communication to reach a satisfactory end for all involved.
“But you’re expecting a rational response and we’re not getting that,” Boyle replied of past POSF efforts to respond to certain critics. “Okay, we are potentially explaining what’s going on correctly and legally and trying to inform you all as well. But I think, politely, I don’t think that I’m going to be able to get through to them because I don’t think they want to hear any of the answers that are correct. So, at that point we just thought, we’re hoping you all would mitigate that for us.”
At another point, following Rinaldi’s comments on negative perceptions being raised by critics on social media over specific matters POSF officials insisted they have tried to respond to, to little impact with those critics, Boyle rose to add a further observation.
“Here’s some of what we deal with on a fictitious (level) – ‘We’d like to see your credit card statement.’ Well, we don’t have any credit cards to give you any statements. Okay, then what goes on social media is ‘They refuse to give us credit card statements’ which is a true statement which can imply that you’re hiding money. But if you have no credit cards, you cannot provide a credit card statement.”
Of the POSF impression of a belligerent unwillingness to communicate in good faith to reach answers being sought by their critics, Boyle said, “Be careful, because what you’re hearing … that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Sometimes where there’s smoke there is fire. And also sometimes people blow smoke at you … We invite you to go through our finances with a fine-tooth comb.”
Mabe responded that he had been the one to comment at a previous meeting that “Where there’s smoke, there’s potential fire” adding however that from his perspective an inquiry offers the POSF the opportunity “to prove there’s not (fire) – that’s what we’re asking here … There is no witch hunt here – there is an opportunity for questions we have to be answered in a logical manner that we understand so we can, in turn, get some of the people that are the ‘witch hunters’ off of your back and our back.
“If there’s a problem, we’ll probably be able to solve it and we’ll fix it, we’ll move forward; we’ll do the best that we can. But perception is 95% of the room. So, it works both ways,” Mabe told POSF officials of the move toward the board’s inquiry into the Sanitary District operations.
And on the perception front, several POSF officials pointed to a social media co-opting of online domain names similar to the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms title, making it increasingly difficult to search and find the actual POSF site. One said they believed it to be a “malicious” effort to co-opt online hits and information dissemination from the POSF.
Shortly after those observations, Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi told those present she had created a direct link to the POSF site <shenandoahfarms.org> from the County website as a means to help solve that access confusion.
See these discussions, questions, and explanations along with a historical look at the “Farms”, including its founding; somewhat suspicious past behaviors of a potentially criminal nature; road inaccessibility and emergency service and law enforcement access issues with what now stands as one of Virginia’s largest Sanitary Districts at 5,000 residents, 2,804 lots, 1,783 of those developed, and 42-plus miles of roads, in this Royal Examiner video:
EDA in Focus
EDA approves grant agreement with Backroom Brewery
The EDA Board of Directors convened a Special Meeting Thursday morning, October 29. Following a one-and-a-half-hour Closed Session, the Board approved a resolution to approve the Master Agreement between Warren County, the EDA, and Backroom Brewery for an Incentive Grant and Tourism Grant to Backroom Brewery as financial assistance to expand its operations.
The Backroom Brewery is the first farm brewery operation in the state of Virginia and boasts more than 25 unique approved recipes. The EDA is proud to work with Warren County and support this local business. Congratulations to proprietor Billie Clifton and we wish them continued success.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.31"Hg
UV index: 0
73/43°F
73/45°F