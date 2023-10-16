Opinion
Warren County Treasurer’s Office Staff Unanimously Backs Allison Ross for County Treasurer
The staff of the Warren County Treasurer’s Office would like to share our support for Allison Ross, candidate for Treasurer of Warren County. Allison has been with the Warren County Treasurer’s Office for 13 years and is the only current candidate with specific job experience within the Treasurer’s office. Her work ethic, dedication, and professionalism have allowed her to advance in every position within the office. In 2019, Allison advanced to her current position as Chief Deputy Treasurer, second in command.
It is with trust and confidence that we, the staff of the Warren County Treasurer’s Office, offer our support for Allison Ross, candidate for the Treasurer of Warren County.
Jamie Spiker, Treasurer
Keri Tanner, Deputy Treasurer III
Lisa Hammond, Deputy Treasurer II
Michele Frederick, Delinquent Tax Collections I
Sherri Totten, Deputy Treasurer I
Cathy Bertke, Deputy Treasurer I
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Retired WCPS Employee Endorses Amber Mabie: A Trusted Voice for Shenandoah District School Board
As a retired Warren County School Board employee with 44 years of service, I have been so surprised and shocked at some of the things happening this last year or so with the Warren County School Board.
When I heard that Amber Mabie entered the School Board race, I was so excited for our county students, parents, and teachers. I have known Amber for over 30 years. She was a former student and then a parent of former students. Amber was raised by her mom and grandparents. They lived in Warren County for many years.
I know Amber as a kind, hardworking soul. If she says she’s going to do something, it will be done. Amber and her husband, Derek, have raised 8 children in our county schools. She has been involved in all her children’s schools. She knows the needs of students. Not just some students but also those with special needs and circumstances that not every student has or chooses to have.
I ask you to reach out to Amber if you want to talk to her. She is a Write-In candidate, so make sure you write in AMBER MABIE for the school board in the November 7th elections.
For your children and grandchildren, please WRITE-IN: Amber Mabie for the School Board for the Shenandoah district.
Bonnie S. Feldhauser
WCPS Employee Retired
Warren County’s 100-Foot Airbnb Setback: A Necessary Regulation Undermined by Waivers?
I attended Tuesday night’s Warren County Board of Supervisors working session, where Short Term Tourist Rentals were discussed. There were many false assumptions stated about Short-Term Tourist Rentals (STTRs), but the public was not allowed to address any of those in this meeting. One false assumption that was made I feel, needs to be addressed immediately- before it is acted upon and it becomes too late for public comment to matter.
There is currently a Warren County regulation requiring there be at least 100 feet between buildings in order for there to be a Short Term Tourist Rental (Airbnb). There is, however, a provision for the Warren County Board of Supervisors to waive that regulation. The Board of Supervisors has approved 80% of the applied-for waivers to the 100-foot setback requirement.
It was stated that because the Board of Supervisors approved waivers to this regulation 80% of the time, that 100-foot requirement was either too strict or unnecessary.
That is NOT a correct assumption.
Have you considered the reason the Board of Supervisors approved the waivers 80% of the time is that the Board does not care about the Homeowners of this county enough to enforce the regulations that are in place to protect them?
I sat in a few prior meetings of the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission, where they approved waivers for STTRs. The Board approved a waiver when the Planning Department had recommended it be denied due to a letter written by the Homeowner right next door that was going to be negatively impacted by it. The Board callously stated that if the homeowners were concerned enough, they would have attended the meeting and not just written a letter.
(note: there are many reasons why someone may not be able to attend an hours-long evening meeting, including but not limited to working at night, having small children when a sitter isn’t available, having COVID or other illness, transportation issues, and a fear of public speaking. It doesn’t mean their rights should be so thoughtlessly denied.)
There is a VALID reason for a 100-foot setback for Short-Term Tourist Rentals in residential areas. For six months, I had an Airbnb 50 feet from my house, and it was hell. My beautiful, quiet neighborhood became Party Central for four entire days every single week, and there was nothing I could do about it. You can’t call the Sheriff’s Office about the noise until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. And filing a complaint with Airbnb did nothing. So every morning, afternoon, and night, Thursday through Sunday, I had to deal with the drunken rudeness of short-term renters right outside my window who were given more rights than I was as a Warren County Homeowner in what is supposed to be a residential area.
The 100-foot requirement does NOT need to be lessened. The ability of the Board of Supervisors to so capriciously waive it is what needs to be reined in.
Cheryl Cullers was the only Board member who expressed any concern for the Homeowners negatively affected by STTRs. Walter Mabe thought that the alternatives suggested by many concerned Homeowners should at least be considered before being completely rejected by the other members. The voters of this county should know that no one else on the Board that is elected to represent them had a single concern about Homeowners’ rights in this county. Delores Oates actually said she thought it would be discriminating against property owners if you denied them the right to have an Airbnb anywhere in a residential area, basically whatever the circumstances. (which means, if you have been a Homeowner in your residential neighborhood for decades, and a corporation buys the house 20 feet from yours tomorrow, maybe never having even set foot in the state, they would immediately have more rights than you do to determine what happens to your community and your property values). Maybe it’s time to elect a new Board of Supervisors that DOES care about the Homeowners of this County. Before, every Homeowner with a house within 100 feet of them might also be living in the middle of drunken Airbnb hell with no other recourse to change it.
Now is the time for Homeowners to call and email your Board of Supervisors with your concerns about Short Term Tourist Rentals (Airbnbs) in residential areas. And vote!
For more information about the newly proposed zoning regulations regarding Short Term Tourist Rentals, you can go to www.wc3a.com (there is also a link on HOA/POA websites like www.shenandoahfarms.org/wc3a.org). Warren County Coalition of Community Associations (WC3A) is a newly-formed grassroots coalition of HOAs and POAs throughout the county that are working together to protect the interests of Home Owners and Property Owners, preserve the natural beauty and resources that make our area so special, and ensure the enduring vibrancy of the communities we call home.
(disclaimer: the views expressed in this opinion are entirely my own and not the views of this or any other organization.)
K. Mancini
Concerned Warren County Homeowner
Box 13 and Fraudulent Elections
Once again, news coverage is swamped with allegations of Trump’s criminal activities.
This time, he is accused of trying to overthrow the last election and retain power. If true, then it is a serious attack on the very fabric of our democracy. However, it won’t be the first time. Historically speaking, there have been at least four times when there was at least something fishy, if not completely illegal, in presidential elections – in 1824, 1876, 1960, and finally, 2000. Having discussed these many times before, I thought I would concentrate instead on a senate election that dealt with a future president and is considered one of the most controversial elections in history.
The 1948 Presidential Election was a difficult one for the Democrats as the party split when Southern Democrats left the party rather than support Harry Turman for a second term. They were upset with Truman’s work for civil rights and instead created the Dixiecrat Party. Not all Southern Democrats supported the new movement, one of whom was a congressman from Texas who was running for his first term in the Senate, Lyndon B. Johnson.
But before Johnson could run, he had to beat fellow Democrat and former Texas Governor Coke Stevenson in the primary. Stevenson, being a popular candidate, won the election by a wide margin but did not carry a majority. So, a runoff was held between Stevenson and Johnson. Once again, in the runoff, Stevenson won the day, but only by about 800 votes – enough to trigger a recount.
By that Friday, after a week of recounts and some shady maneuvering, Stevenson was only ahead by a mere 150 votes. Then, a final shoe dropped. Down in the small South Texas town of Alice, they discovered a new box — Box 13 — of ballots that had not been counted. Sure enough, the new box contained ballots overwhelmingly for Johnson, making him the winner by 87 votes.
Stevenson believed he had been swindled.
South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley were under the control of the Parr family, who ran a political machine and were accused of graft, bribery, and fraud. George Parr had been convicted of tax evasion in 1932 but was pardoned by the president after pressure from then-Congressman Lyndon Johnson.
When the Stevenson team investigated Box 13, they found that the last 202 names were written in the same handwriting and in alphabetical order. When they interviewed several of the 202 names, they claimed they had not voted. Both candidates went on the attack, finding judges friendly to their cause. Johnson’s judge insisted that the 202 votes must be counted, while Stevenson’s judge ordered the election halted until after an investigation. Johnson’s team won the day as they successfully pushed through all their appeals and got the case to the U.S. Supreme Court before an investigation could be concluded. Justice Hugo Black, one of the most influential and controversial justices of all time, ruled that the federal government could not interfere with state elections and so ended the investigation and gave Johnson the win.
This election would follow Johnson the rest of his life as surely there was wrongdoing, but the question always remained: Did Johnson orchestrate Box 13 himself, or was it done by Parr without his knowledge? No evidence was ever found for either conclusion. While it may have damaged Johnson’s reputation, it did not stop his ambitions. Johnson was elected vice president in 1960 to try to pacify Southern Democrats and took over the high office in 1963 with the death of President John F. Kennedy. Johnson did win outright in 1964 but then dropped out of the race in 1968 when he realized his popularity would deny him his party’s nomination. While I consider Johnson the first modern Democrat, he is not celebrated by his party as he is seen as one of the most unpopular and untrustworthy presidents in history because of the way he handled the Vietnam War.
It must be noted that bad actions in the past do not justify any type of voter fraud in the present. If laws are broken, then action is needed.
Yet, as with everything we are facing today, it is always important to remember that we are not seeing anything new. We have dealt with voter problems before and have kept our democracy alive. Democracy is messy and always will be with imperfect people in charge. This sounds crazy, but I almost expect politicians to cheat. The real problem is us; we are the ones who put them there.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
John “Peter” Muhlenberg – One of Virginia’s Finest
“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21)
October is our opportunity to celebrate and commemorate the life of one of America’s and the Shenandoah Valley’s most consequential patriots, one who is often forgotten, even in nearby Woodstock, VA.
Although few people were taught, and therefore don’t know about John “Peter” Muhlenberg, much has been written about this great American who accomplished so much for his local community, first as a pastor, then as a soldier in America’s fight to liberate itself from British oppression, and lastly, as a founding statesman. General George Washington would come to rely greatly upon
General Muhlenberg at a time when this nation’s future was uncertain and in great peril.
Locally, Bishop Larry Johnson – our beloved, legendary “Liberty Man” – and nationally, Bill Federer – world-renowned historian, author, and creator of “The American Minute” – have written about Peter Muhlenberg.
The following summary of Peter Muhlenberg’s life is from Bill Federer and other articles that recall Muhlenberg’s achievements and accomplishments for our country.
John Peter Muhlenberg’s fame began on January 23, 1776, when, as a 30-year-old Pastor of Woodstock’s Lutheran Church – having been ordained by both Lutheran and Anglican denominations and also being a member of the Virginia House of Burgesses – based his sermon upon Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8, which begins with, “For everything there is a season, a time for everything under heaven,” and ends with, “… a time of war and a time of peace.” Muhlenberg concluded his sermon with there is “time for war and time for peace, and this is a time for war,” after which John Peter Muhlenberg immediately threw off his clerical robes to reveal his uniform as a colonel in America’s Continental Army. Drums began to roll; men kissed their wives as the men walked down the aisle to enlist.
The next day, Pastor Muhlenberg led 300 men from his and surrounding churches to join General Washington’s Continental Army as the 8th Virginia Regiment (known as “the German Regiment”). Of the eight colonels in the Virginia Line, Muhlenberg was the youngest at age 29. Only Patrick Henry had less military experience. In early 1777, Muhlenberg was promoted to brigadier general and would lead Army brigades throughout most of the Revolutionary War.
John Peter Muhlenberg was born on October 1, 1746, in Trappe, Pennsylvania. He died the same day, sixty-one years later, on October 1, 1807. Being an unruly youth, he was sent to live with relatives in Halle, within the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, from 1763-1767 and served briefly in that state’s army’s dragoons.
In 1767, he returned to America to finish his schooling in what would become the University of Pennsylvania, whose founding Benjamin Franklin helped orchestrate. Franklin helped build what would become the school’s first great hall, which was originally built to provide a place to preach for Evangelist George Whitefield of the “First Great Awakening” fame.
In 1772, John Peter Muhlenberg traveled to England, where he was ordained as a minister in the Anglican Church. This ordination was a necessary requirement for him to pastor the Lutheran congregation in Woodstock, Virginia since Virginia was established as an Anglican Church colony.
In 1774, he was elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses and served as a delegate to the First Virginia Convention. He heard Patrick Henry’s famous “Give me liberty or give me death” speech in 1775 and was inspired to enlist.
General George Washington gave Peter Muhlenberg the rank of colonel and personally asked him to raise a regiment of soldiers. He and his men endured the freezing winter of Valley Forge (1777-1778) and saw action at the battles of Brandywine (Sep 1777), Germantown (Oct 1777), and Monmouth (Jun 1778). After Monmouth, most of the Virginia Line was sent to the far South, while
General Muhlenberg was assigned to head up the defense of Virginia using mostly militia units.
Muhlenberg helped cause British General Cornwallis’ surrender at the Battle of Yorktown (Sep-Oct 1781) by commanding the first brigade of Lafayette’s light division. He was awarded a brevet promotion to major general at the Revolutionary War’s end (1783).
After the War, Muhlenberg left military service and settled again in Pennsylvania. After some state politics, he was elected as a Representative to the 1st, 3rd, and 5th sessions of the U.S. House of Representatives before serving a short time in the U.S. Senate.
John Peter’s father was the pietist pastor Henry Muhlenberg, known as “the Patriarch of the Lutheran Church in America.”
John Peter Muhlenberg’s brother, Fredrick Augustus Muhlenberg, was a Lutheran pastor who pastored Christ Lutheran Church in New York City. Frederick would become the 1st and 3rd
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Very early in the Revolutionary War, Frederick opposed Peter’s involvement in politics. Frederick wrote Peter saying, “You have become too involved in matters which, as a preacher, you have nothing whatsoever to do.” Peter’s written reply accused Frederick of being a British Tory sympathizer. Frederick replied that Peter could not serve two masters.
Then, the British bombarded and invaded New York City following the Battle of Brooklyn Heights (1776). Fredrick Muhlenberg’s church was burned, forcing him and his family to flee the city. Consequently, Frederick changed his mind and decided to get involved. Frederick joined the patriotic cause and, subsequently, was elected a delegate to the Continental Congress in 1779.
Peter and Frederick Muhlenberg, both ordained Lutheran pastors, served in the first session of Congress that passed the U.S. Constitution’s first Ten Amendments, which constitute The Bill of Rights, including the First Amendment’s Freedom of Religion. Some misguided people may think that religion does not have a part to play in government. But can anybody honestly believe that these two Pastor – Congressmen would vote to outlaw themselves? On the contrary, their involvement underscored the fact that the First Amendment was not to keep people of faith out of government.
Instead, the First Amendment, as well as the first Ten Amendments, were created to place handcuffs on the power of the Federal Government, as stated in the Preamble to the Bill of Rights: “… the States, having at the time of their adopting the Constitution, expressed a desire, in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse of its powers, that further declaratory and restrictive clauses should be added.”
The Bill of Rights limited the Federal Government’s power. In other words, if the subject of religion came before the U.S. Congress, the Supreme Court, or the President, their response was to be “hands off – religion is under each individual state’s jurisdiction.” The Federal Government was prevented from “prohibiting the free exercise” of religion as well as from taking away from the states and individuals the freedoms of speech, press, right to peaceably assemble, or petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story wrote in A Familiar Exposition of the Constitution of the United States, 1840: “The real object of the First Amendment was not to countenance, much less to advance Mohammedanism, or Judaism, or infidelity, by prostrating Christianity, but to exclude all rivalry among Christian sects and to prevent any national ecclesiastical establishment which should give to a hierarchy the exclusive patronage of the national government.”
Justice Samuel Chase wrote in the Maryland Supreme Court case of Runkel v. Winemiller, 1799: “By our form of government, the Christian religion is the established religion, and all sects and denominations of Christians are placed upon the same equal footing and are equally entitled to protection in their religious liberty.”
John Peter Muhlenberg’s outstanding contributions to this nation are celebrated each January by the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and friends in front of the Shenandoah County Courthouse in Woodstock, Virginia, where a bronze statue has been erected that shows him removing clerical vestments to display a military uniform underneath.
Dale Carpenter
Shenandoah Christian Alliance
Dominion Ridge Academy Reaffirms Ethos Amidst False Letter Circulation
It has come to our attention that a letter bearing the former logo, name, and address of Dominion Ridge Academy has been circulated within our community, casting disparaging remarks on members of the community. We want to be unequivocally clear: this letter was not authored or endorsed by anyone at our school, nor does it reflect our views or ethos.
At Dominion Ridge Academy, we take immense pride in being a Christian school, upholding a firm conviction of the vision cast by Jesus, as our example, in Mark 12:30-31: “…and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength. ‘ The second is this, `You shall love your neighbor as yourself. ‘ There is no other commandment greater than these’”. Our mission is to serve the Lord, our students, and the broader community with love, dignity, and respect.
Exploiting our name and credibility to disseminate divisive or false information is a grave misrepresentation that undermines the trust we’ve worked so diligently to foster with our neighbors and
community members. We are disheartened that our name and reputation would be brought into question in a manner such as this.
Please rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to investigate, and we encourage community members to approach us directly should they have concerns or require clarity on any matter pertaining to our school.
I am so grateful that we can lean on the Word of God, which allows us to keep our focus on serving God and our community.
In His grace and truth,
Lorraine Hewitt, M.Ed., PCET
Superintendent
Dominion Ridge Academy
Formerly Front Royal Christian School
Fact Checking Sheriff Butler
On September 13, 2023, Sheriff Mark Butler sat down with Mike McCool in a “Meet the Candidate” interview titled ‘Sheriff Mark Butler on Challenges, Community Policing, and Election Goals’ (https://royalexaminer.com/sheriff-mark-butler-on-challenges-community-policing-and-election-goals/). At the 30:57 mark in the video, Sheriff Butler is discussing how a lot of the funding at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is from grants. Sheriff Butler says:
“I’ve been come after about my K9s — ‘Well Sheriff, you spend all this money on K9s,’ — Did I? Not really. Our two bloodhounds that have already saved lives, we wrote, I actually wrote that grant, and we got two for free, two for free,” the sheriff repeated to make his point.
Having previously been an employee at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office I knew this to be false, or at least inaccurate, information.
In February of 2020, an application, NOT a grant was completed for a bloodhound to be DONATED to Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Based on a FOIA request received from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, February 17, 2020, Mark Young with the Jimmy Ryce Foundation sent an email to Mark Butler advising him that they have passed along his information to the breeder located in Louisville, KY who would be contacting him to make arrangements to pick up the puppy. On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Mark Butler sent an email to Mark Young asking for the breeder’s contact information, which Mark Young provided to be Blue Grass Blood Hounds (https://bluegrassbloodhounds.com/).
A search of the Blue Grass Blood Hounds Litters shows that Litter S (19): Storm X Clyde: one of the puppies was for Warren Co SO VA (https://bluegrassbloodhounds.com/our-litters). On their services page they also state: “We have also partnered up with the Jimmy Ryce Center. They provide bloodhounds to law enforcement free of charge.”
After receiving the requested FOIA information, a follow up email was then sent to the owner of Blue Grass Blood Hound, and Mark Young from the Jimmy Ryce Center. Both confirmed that the bloodhound was donated to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through the Jimmy Ryce Center.
March 20, 2020, Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted on their official Facebook page an introduction to their newest addition, K9 Ash, an 8-week-old bloodhound. Within the post there is a photograph of Sheriff Butler presenting a shadow box with a Certificate of Appreciation, a patch, and a picture of K9 Ash and her handler. Based on the image provided I was able to identify the gentleman in the photograph that Sheriff Butler was presenting the shadow box to as Ronald Greleski. Contact was then made with Mr. Greleski on September 27, 2023. Mr. Greleski advised that he is a private breeder who will provide K9’s to Law Enforcement free of charge. He advised that he was contacted by the ALIE Foundation, Inc. to see if he had a K9 to donate to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Graleski advised that he did, and personally delivered the K9 to the Warren County Sheriff’s office. Mr. Graleski stated that he provided the bloodhound for “000.000 dollars”.
So the biggest question is why lie — or does the Sheriff not recall how he actually got the bloodhounds? Why not state that the bloodhounds were donated through the Jimmy Ryce Center and the Alie Foundation, and give them the credit that they very much deserve?
It’s these lies or misstatements that call into question Sheriff Butler’s credibility or ability to do his job; in addition to the partially released Internal Affairs Investigations completed by Herndon Police Department. Between misinformation regarding School Resource Officers, Animal Control Officers, narcotics seizures numbers and locations, the budget he can’t personally explain, and the inability to explain the poor retention issues, what are we to believe?
And below is an introduction to these two organizations that provided the K9s at issue to the sheriff’s office, for that and the other work they do to try and help stem the predatory criminal targeting of children.
Jimmy Ryce Foundation: https://jimmyryce.org/jimmy-ryce-center/
The Jimmy Ryce Center does the following work:
Distributes pictures of children abducted by predators and tries to get media coverage;
Increases public awareness of sexual predators and predatory abductions through speeches, brochures, newsletters, radio and television appearances;
Provides information to teachers and parents on how they can teach their children to be more predator smart and thus more predator resistant;
Identifies legislation and programs designed to better protect children from sexual predators;
Provides AKC bred bloodhounds free to law enforcement to find abducted and lost children;
Assists law enforcement in developing more effective procedures for handling predatory abductions;
Counsels and provides support to parents of children abducted by sexual predators;
Works to improve coordination and cooperation among state missing children clearinghouses, missing children nonprofit organizations, and law enforcement.
The Jimmy Ryce Center provides bloodhounds FREE to law enforcement, it does not require a grant or grant application. In order to be considered for a bloodhound, a simple application (https://jimmyryce.org/application-for-membership/) can be completed and mailed or emailed to The Jimmy Ryce Center C/O Mark Young.
The ALIE Foundation is registered as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation in Denver, Colorado. It was founded on June 10, 1993 in memory of Alie Berrelez, a month after her abduction. The “ALIE” acronym is for Abducted, Lost, Innocent, Enough.
“Our main priority, which is also our mission, is to communicate our message of concern to children, parents, families, law enforcement, and the general public. Child abduction awareness and prevention can save the innocence and lives of children. As a rule people do not think about the dangers of child abduction on a daily basis. It is of great importance to talk to children often about the dangers and how to react should something happen.”
The ALIE foundation works closely with Law Enforcement to provide Bloodhounds for search and rescue purposes. Close to 500 bloodhounds have come through the Foundation to be delivered to law enforcement all over the country.
Kristin Hajduk
Front Royal
