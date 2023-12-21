Warren County Treasurer’s Office Temporarily Closed Due to Illness

Office Closure Dates Announced Amid Health Concerns.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Treasurer’s Office of Warren County will be temporarily shutting its doors due to multiple unforeseen illnesses among its staff. The closure, effective immediately, will impact services on December 21 and 22, 2023.

The sudden outbreak of illness within the office staff has prompted this immediate response to prioritize the health and safety of both the employees and the public. The Treasurer’s Office, a vital hub for financial transactions and inquiries in the county, will remain closed for the remainder of today, December 21, and tomorrow, December 22.

In addition to this closure, all Warren County Government Offices will observe the Christmas Holiday and will be closed on Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th. This means that regular operations and services typically offered by the Treasurer’s Office and other county departments will be unavailable during these dates.

Officials from the Treasurer’s Office have expressed their apologies for any inconvenience caused by this sudden closure. They assure the public that these measures are necessary to ensure the well-being of both the staff and residents of Warren County.

For residents who have pending payments or transactions with the Treasurer’s Office, alternative options are available. Payments can be securely dropped off at the night drop box located on the wall behind the office. Additionally, online transactions and payments can be made through the county’s official website at warrencountyva.gov.

The public is advised to stay updated on further developments or potential delays by checking the county’s website regularly. The website will provide the most current information regarding the reopening of the Treasurer’s Office and the resumption of normal operations.

The health-related closure of the Warren County Treasurer’s Office is a reminder of the importance of public safety and health in government operations. While the temporary closure may pose some short-term inconveniences, the county is committed to ensuring the well-being of its employees and the community it serves. Residents are encouraged to utilize online resources or the night drop box for urgent transactions during this period.