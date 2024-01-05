Warren County started the new year with a bundle of joy as Beckham Isner made his grand entrance into the world. Born in the early hours of New Year’s Day, Beckham’s arrival at 4:40 a.m. on January 1, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center marked a moment of celebration and joy for the Isner family and the community.

The newest member of the Isner family, Beckham, weighed in at a healthy 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches long. He joins a loving and excited family, with proud parents Amber and Eric Isner and his three siblings – two brothers, Braygen and Bransen, and a sister, Mayleigh.

Beckham’s delivery was overseen by Dr. Kathleen Hayes and RN Richelle Orndorff, who ensured a safe and joyful arrival for Warren County’s first baby of the year. The Isners, residing in Warren County, expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude for the new addition to their family. Beckham’s arrival symbolizes a beautiful completion to their family, now a vibrant party of six.

For the Isner family, Beckham’s birth is more than just a celebration of new life; it represents the joyous culmination of their family. As Amber and Eric Isner welcome their final baby, they look forward to the adventures and memories they will create as a family of six. Beckham’s birth has indeed brought a new sense of completeness and happiness to the Isner household.

As the community of Warren County welcomes its first baby of 2024, Beckham Isner’s arrival reminds us all of the hope and joy that a new year brings. Congratulations to the Isner family on their newest addition!