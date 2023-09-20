Warren County’s Fresh Face: Amber Mabie Write-in Candidate for School Board – Shenandoah District

Shenandoah District’s New Contender Shakes Up The Race.

In the studio of the Royal Examiner, Mike McCool brings to light a fresh face in the race for the Warren County School Board in the Shenandoah District: Amber Mabie. As she challenges unopposed candidate Tom McFadden, Mabie speaks on her motivation to run and the pressing issues the school board must address.

Amber Mabie’s decision to enter the race as a write-in candidate was not an impromptu one. Rather, it was an outcome of observing the needs of the children, especially her own and recognizing a lack of representation in the school board. She emphasizes that politics should have no space in schools and that the main focus should always be the children. As a mother of eight, public schooling holds a special place in her heart, and she praises the dedication and commitment of the teachers.

A major point of contention within the school board has been the use of cameras, especially in the special education classes. When asked about her stance on this, Mabee firmly believes in listening to the parents and suggests that if they believe cameras are necessary for their child’s safety, then it should be up for discussion. She pledges to remain uncompromising on her principles and ensure decisions are made with the best interests of the students in mind.

The shortage of teachers has also become a pressing concern. Mabee’s solution revolves around creating a nurturing environment to retain teachers. She highlights the need for community collaboration, emphasizing that money isn’t the only motivating factor – boots on the ground and collective efforts can make a significant difference.

Mabie also addressed concerns about those on the school board who do not have children within the public school system. She believes that having “skin in the game” is crucial and openly questions the motives of such members.

Outside of formal settings, Mabie is actively engaging with the community, holding casual meet-and-greets in various parts of her district. Through her Facebook page, “Amber Mabie for Warren County School Board,” she hopes to maintain an open line of communication with her potential constituents.

Amber Mabie may be new to politics, but her drive and commitment to the children of Warren County are evident. With a focus on unity, child welfare, and fostering a stronger educational system, Mabie offers a refreshing perspective. As the election day on November 7th nears, residents of the Shenandoah District have a new name to consider – one that promises dedication, understanding, and, most importantly, change.