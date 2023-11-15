Warren County’s One-Stop Community Resource Fair: A Gateway to Local Services and Volunteer Opportunities

Connecting Community Members to a Wealth of Resources and Volunteer Opportunities in Front Royal.

The Warren County Department of Social Services is gearing up for its One-Stop Community Resource Fair on December 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Meghan Bowers, the job developer for the Department of Social Services in Front Royal, shares insights into this much-anticipated event that aims to connect community members with a wide array of local services and volunteer opportunities.

Following the success of a recent job fair, which saw numerous connections made between job seekers and various businesses, the Department of Social Services is enthusiastic about the upcoming resource fair. The job fair, featuring on-the-spot interviews, catered to diverse employment sectors like construction, warehousing, and electrical apprenticeship programs.

The One-Stop Community Resource Fair is set to host about 20 organizations. This event is for those in need and individuals seeking volunteer opportunities or looking to support others. It’s a chance to discover the array of services available in the community, from rental support and therapeutic horsemanship to low-cost medical services and fire safety.

Organizations like Blue Ridge Housing offer rental and down payment support. Valley Health will provide free blood pressure screenings and information about food assistance and hot meal programs. The fair is also a great platform for veterans seeking guidance on benefits and resources.

For those looking to give back to the community, this fair is an ideal place to connect with organizations in need of volunteers. It’s an opportunity to meet decision-makers from various groups and find a volunteering role that suits your interests and skills.

The One-Stop Community Resource Fair in Warren County is more than just an event – it’s a shining example of the community’s spirit of giving and supporting one another. Whether you’re seeking assistance, looking to volunteer, or simply curious about the services available in your community, this fair is a valuable resource. It’s an embodiment of Front Royal and Warren County’s commitment to being a community that reaches out and helps those in need.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430, ext 3354.