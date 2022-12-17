Local News
Warren firefighters offer tips for a safe holiday season
447 fires. 500 deaths. $554 Billion dollars in property damage. That’s the toll the winter holidays take on the nation, according to Warren County Fire and Rescue’s (WCFR) Lisa Wilbanks. She is spreading the word about staying safe over the busy time period in hopes that the community will suffer no losses.
Wilbanks, a firefighter/emergency medical technician (E.M.T.), along with Lieutenant Tony Hitt, is part of the County’s Community Risk Reduction Team. In addition to busy shifts responding to emergencies, the duo work to educate the public about fire safety.
In a Thursday interview, they offered several tips to help Royal Examiner readers avoid holiday hazards, including how to choose and care for live Christmas trees and how to safely dispose of the mounds of crumpled gift wrap and packaging that accumulates in most homes on Christmas Day.
Wilbanks says Christmas tree shoppers should examine a tree thoroughly before purchasing one. Tree needles should be green and not fall off the tree in large numbers. Shoppers should bend a needle in half with their fingers. Fresh pines should bend but not break, while fresh firs should snap. To test a Christmas tree’s freshness, gently grab the inside of a branch and pull your hand toward you. The needles should stay in place on the branch if the tree is fresh. A tree in that condition, she says, should last about four weeks.
Lt. Hitt added that two inches of the trunk should be sawed off before placing the tree into its stand, so the tree can absorb the maximum amount of water. Watering the tree daily and monitoring it for needles is important. It should also be placed away from any heat sources, such as a floor vent or a fireplace or portable heater.
Hitt said that all lights should be tested before placing any on the tree. Frayed wires should never be used, nor should lights from different manufacturers be used together. That’s because each brand has its own specifications, such as how many strands can be plugged into each other.
Wilbanks said it also important to use lights as the manufacturer intended—indoor lights should never be placed outside, where inclement weather could damage them and possibly cause a fire. One option for consumers are indoor/outdoor lights, which can be used for indoor decor as well as on the rooftop.
Hitt stressed that trees should be placed at least three feet from heat sources, such as fireplaces, radiators, heat vents candles or lights. “Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit,” he said. Willbank added, “Always turn off tree lights and any outside lights before going to bed or leaving the house.”
Regarding the unsafe practice of burning wrapping paper and packaging material in fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, both firefighters stressed that it was an unsafe practice that could lead to the buildup of creosote, and a future fire hazard.
Disposing of ashes from fireplaces and wood-burning stoves should be done carefully, Wilbanks said. Even after two days of proper removal, the potential exists for the ashes to start a fire if not properly stored.
She explained that ashes should be placed in a metal pail, doused with water and covered with a lid. Ashes should never be placed on a deck, nor within 10 feet of a deck, house or other structure.
Hitt offered some tips for the proper use of space heaters and kerosene heaters. “Always plug an electric heater directly into the wall, never into an extension cord” he said. It’s important to note that no other electrical devices should be plugged into the same outlet. The heater should be on a level, flat surface, and never placed on cabinets, furniture or carpet, which can overheat and quickly become a fire. All heaters should be three-feet from furniture and drapery. Children and pets should be supervised and never left alone in a room with a space heater.
The National Fire Protection Association says that heating equipment, including space heaters, is the second lead cause of house fires and the third leading cause of fire deaths.
Kerosene heaters must also be used with caution. They should never be refueled inside living quarters or when the heater is still hot.
One of the best ways to protect your family, Hitt said, is to test smoke detectors monthly. He added, “Most people don’t realize that smoke alarms have a lifespan of 10 years.” It is important to replace any alarms that are not working properly.
Wilbanks stressed the importance of having enough smoke detectors in the home. There should be one in each bedroom, at least one on each floor including the basement and one should be installed outside of each sleeping area.
WCFR has partnered with the American Red Cross to ensure that everyone needing smoke detectors can get them. Citizens can contact the WCFR office to schedule a free in-home visit to assess smoke detectors and install a free one, if needed.
Fire extinguishers are another item that needs to be checked regularly, Hitt explained. Depending on the manufacturer, there may be a gauge that shows the level of charge the extinguisher has. Also, one can look for a date stamp on the inspection tag. That date may be stamped on the cylinder’s body. Consumers can also check the manufacturer’s website for details on locating the fire extinguisher’s expiration date.
As Christmas draws closer, many residents are eager to have Santa–and sometimes Mrs. Claus– visit their neighborhood, riding atop a fire engine.
The schedule for the annual Operation Santa is below:
Company 1 Front Royal
Christmas Eve, beginning at 5 p.m.
Company 2 Rivermont
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
Company 3 South Warren
Saturday, December 17, beginning at 6 p.m.
Company 4 Linden
Monday, December 19, and Tuesday, December 20,
beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Company 5 Shenandoah Shores
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
Company 8 Fortsmouth
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
The best way to keep abreast of Operation Santa is to follow the Facebook page of the fire department that serves the neighborhood, Hitt said. He also encourages everyone to follow the Facebook page of WCFR.
That page, Wilbanks stressed, is the best way to keep abreast of events and volunteer opportunities with the agency. For example, the Citizen’s Fire Academy will make a comeback soon. The annual program took citizens through a series of weekly classes and safety demonstrations, culminating with a graduation ceremony. The academy took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gerry R. Maiatico. He said the academy is being “retooled” before being offered to the public.
Graduates of that program often turn into volunteers, Maiatico said. Brenda Diehl, Recruitment & Retention Coordinator for WCFR is always eager to talk to potential volunteers. She can be reached at 540-636-3830, or by e-mail at joinnow@warrencountyfire.com.
Community Events
Humane Society hosts 4th Polar Plunge Fundraiser Jan. 7 at 4-H Center
The Humane Society of Warren County is gearing up for their fourth annual Polar Plunge Fundraising event scheduled for January 7th, 2023 at the Front Royal 4H Center’s Lake Culpeper. Participants 12 years and older help raise funds for the shelter by seeking sponsorships for the plunge.
Sponsored by a who’s who of Warren County including Warren County Vet Clinic, Element Risk Management and everyone’s favorite penguins from Cool Techs Heating and Air, this year’s event should be a wild success! AirPac Portable Air Conditioners and Heaters are returning again this year, and we expect they’ll be bringing their usual merriment while the keep us toasty in our heated tent. Individuals Vicki Deaton and Tom Yager have also stepped forward to sponsor the event in the hopes of raising money for the animal shelter.
A large heated tent, warm drinks, a food truck and fun costumes will keep our plungers and spectators comfortable until it’s time for the big dip, done in waves of 10 plungers at a time.
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate with a minimum of $50 per plunger raised, although plungers are encouraged to raise as much as possible. In prior years, Molly Llewellyn has been top fundraiser, bringing in $3,060 in 2021. For 2023, our entire team of canine kennel attendants are jumping in as a group, hoping to raise $2,000 as a team.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the Polar Plunge go towards the care of the homeless animals of Warren County, and all donations are tax deductible. The Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter, established in 1947 that is dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We aim to educate pet owners on the importance of vaccinations and population control and to place adoptable pets in loving homes.
Visit hswcevents.org/polar-plunge-2023 to register to take the plunge, or call 540-635-4734 for more information.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red Fox
This young fox was brought to us on Thanksgiving Day, after she was contained for removal from an unusual situation.
She had been frequenting a busy establishment for several weeks, where the finder reported multiple observations of her scavenging from their dumpster. While foxes scavenging in an urban area isn’t too uncommon, our level of concern jumped significantly after we discovered that many patrons of this establishment had been seen feeding her directly out of their hands. After associating humans with receiving these easy meals, she had become increasingly bolder to the point of regularly entering the building for food, ignoring attempts to shoo her away.
Her habituation to people made containment abnormally easy—when the finder set a dog crate in front of her, this fox voluntarily walked right in.
While she was relatively alert and afraid of our staff on intake, she was quiet and not showing normal fear behaviors like a healthy, adult fox should. Although her radiographs revealed she had had an old traumatic injury that caused broken ribs, and her mites and emaciation explained her desperation for food, she wasn’t showing much improvement, and in some ways her behavior had gotten worse.
During rechecks on blood, Dr. Emily found many of her red blood cell percentage to be critically low, to the point we were shocked that she was as active and mobile as she was. It was determined she would need a blood transfusion in order to give her the best chance at recovery.
But how does one give a blood transfusion to a wild animal?
Unlike human blood, there are no blood banks or methods of storing wild animal blood for moments like these. Instead, blood must be taken from a donor and transfused shortly after. Thankfully, the first blood transfusion has low reaction risk and does not require type-matching, and we luckily had an appropriate donor on site.
This procedure required multiple teams to be set up both to sedate and restrain the donor for drawing blood (top photo), as well as to sedate and monitor the patient while waiting for the transfusion as well as during the entire set up (bottom photo).
Then monitoring was required afterwards to make sure both animals recovered appropriately and there were no adverse reactions.
While we can’t be sure exactly what caused this fox’s anemia to become so severe, we suspect this must have been a slow-going, chronic issue this patient has been dealing with and adjusting to over time, likely from the traumatic event that left her with broken ribs.
It’s likely that with this injury, her emaciation, and the onset of mange, she didn’t have the ability to regenerate enough blood on her own, and with each additional health issue, it only made it worse.
This fox is doing well in care and has been improving consistently!
She still has a ways to go, but as always, we are hopeful for a full recovery and release.
If you are looking for an easy way to help native wildlife become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Icy roads expected Thursday in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands – avoid travel
Motorists should avoid all unnecessary travel due to the freezing rain forecast for Thursday, December 15. Rainfall is expected to start in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands on Wednesday evening and transition to freezing rain and sleet during overnight hours. Hazardous conditions are likely during the Thursday morning commute.
About a quarter-inch of ice is anticipated for much of the region, with heavier ice accumulation in the northern Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations. Up to two inches of mixed precipitation is forecast through Thursday, so motorists should also be alert for ponding on roadways. Due to strong and gusty winds, downed trees, branches, and utility lines are possible.
Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin winter-weather operations between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday night. They will spread salt and abrasives on roadways throughout the 11-county VDOT Staunton District to melt ice and improve traction. Interstates and other major highways will be treated first, followed by secondary roads and subdivision streets.
Those who must drive should use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt. Bridges and overpasses freeze first, sometimes creating an icy glaze even when roadway approaches are wet. VDOT advises motorists closely monitor weather forecasts and postpone travel until air and road temperatures rise well above freezing.
Statewide road conditions and traffic cameras can be found at http://www.511Virginia.org. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe, or closed.
Road condition definitions:
• Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
• Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
• Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
• Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
For a text listing of winter weather and road conditions, go to http://www.511Virginia.org and click “Text Views” on the orange bar across the top of the page. Then click on “Road Conditions Table” and use the pull-down box to select individual counties and cities.
Crime/Court
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
“We understand all motions were denied, which is a great victory for Warren County residents and the Warren County EDA,” Browne told Royal Examiner Tuesday afternoon by phone. Browne’s understanding is based on a December 13th letter from 26th Judicial District Judge Albertson to plaintiff and defense counsels in the five personal liability cases at issue. There are also two associated business liabilities.
“This matter was before me on November 30, 2022, for hearing on Motion(s) to Set Aside filed by Defendants. I deny each motion for reasons cited by Plaintiff,” Judge Albertson wrote involved counsel, citing preparation of a Final Order by plaintiff counsel and the noting of any defense objections to that order. It is possible defendants could appeal the court’s ruling to higher state courts.
The liabilities found by five Warren County Circuit Court civil case juries, four in July, and one in October, include:
- Truc “Curt” Tran ($1,821,192.01 compensatory, interest liabilities), Tran’s ITFederal company ($10,419,327.38 compensatory);
- Donald Poe ($604,973.12 compensatory, punitive, interest), Poe’s Earth Right Energy company ($948,646.25 in compensatory, punitive, interest);
- Samuel North (approximately $893,000 compensatory, punitive, interest, & statutory conspiracy);
- William Lambert ($296,555.34 compensatory, punitive, & interest);
- April Petty ($125,000 compensatory judgment liability).
See story on these motions hearings LINK-Judge ponders rulings in multiple defense motions to overturn civil case jury finding of liability in EDA financial scandal cases; as well as other related trial stories on the Royal Examiner website under “News” category, subcategories “EDA in Focus” or “Crime & Courts”.
Community Events
Even in the afternoon, ‘Night of Wonder’ presents an ageless musical celebration of the Christmas Season
A packed church in downtown Front Royal applauded the new Valley Chorale at the Town’s Episcopal Church December 11, a veritable treat for locals on this sunny Sunday.
“Night of Wonder” was, in fact, in mid-afternoon, billed as a “Celebration of Christmas” – And a celebration it was indeed!
For 50 minutes the program, new to Front Royal lovers of music from opera to concerts at the Gazebo, featured music dating back to the 13th century through World War II. The piano was played by David LeCuyer from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, and the “Night of Wonder” was conducted by Drew A. Young.
Young is a young and recent arrival at Shenandoah University from his Florida home. The program he conducted included seasonal music from Christmas’s past, starting with a 13th century “plainsong” and cruising through music popular in the 1500s, including a version of “Ave Maria” most had never heard before, and other music popular at Christmas-time in the 1600s through the 1800s, and so to the Canadian popular carol, “Angels from the Realms of Glory” introduced to the public in 1943.
Established in 1960 as the Front Royal Music Study Club, today’s 24-member choir stayed away from traditional Christmas music to bring before an enthusiastic Town audience the lesser known but otherwise entertaining music through the ages.
Choristers included Nick Barent, Madeline Berkle, Samantha Isely, and Christopher Limjuco, section leaders; Mackenzie Bryant, Paul Byers, Pat Casey, Al Copenhaver, David Freese, Ben Glenn II, Dale Houska, Chad and Susan Hrbek, Jim Johns, and Mark Jones, as well as, Sara Pavlik McGuire, Kadi Mellott, Genevieve Roesch, Sam Scalph, Ryan Stonerock, Annabel Thrush, Linda Tokarski, Lani Urreta and Ashlyn Wilkinson. Pianist Connie Gallond takes turn with LeCuyer to accompany the choir.
Said Young in a program note: “I came in (last year) with with a drive that was in equal parts received and given back to me by the ensemble … (a group) of hardworking and caring individuals who in a short period of time have developed the musical nuance that usually takes multiple years to come to fruition.”
The Valley Chorale is seeking additional singers for its 2023 Spring season. Young singers, age 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join. For information, visit thevalleychorale.org/sing-with-us.
The current singers and conductor were sent home with a standing ovation, well deserved and continuing a Christmas tradition that has persisted in Front Royal for more than six decades.
Local News
Warren County Rotarians team up with Santa to warm up a chilly Saturday morning at Front Royal Gazebo
On Saturday, December 10, The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsored it’s annual ‘Morning With Santa’, offering free photos for close to one hundred attendees throughout the morning. Early Act Students from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School helped as Elves, taking photos for families and handing out hot cocoa, coffee, and cookies.
Special thanks to the White Picket Fence Company, Penny Lane Hair and Beauty Salon for donating coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies, and C@C Frozen Treats (Nina and William Huck) for donating homemade ice cream treats to the children. Kudos to Robbie Sealock for ensuring that “Santa” was well cared for.
Wind: 9mph W
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 1
43/23°F
43/25°F