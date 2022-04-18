Connect with us

Warren Heritage Society and SAR commemorate Patriots Day

On April 16, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society and Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored a Colonial Patriot Day at the Balthis House, the oldest house on the oldest street in Front Royal.  Also participating was the French and Indian War Foundation and a vintage blacksmith, covering the early part of history in what is now Warren County.

Participants of the event, from left to right: Dale Corey, Will Reynolds, Jay Hatfield, Nathan Poe, Anne Simmons, Marc Robinson, Eric Robinson, Allan Phillips, Jan Long, Waltraud Hornick and Vernee Peterson. (All photos courtesy of Michelle Phillips)

Melanie Gregory of WHS coordinated the events throughout the day and Waltraud Hornick and Vernee Peterson of the WHS prepared a meal of pork stew and corn fritters on the fireplace in the outdoor kitchen.  They used the same techniques as the colonists in the backcountry of the Virginia Frontier. At this time, cooking was done exclusively on wood-burning stoves and fireplace hearths, both of which radiated intense heat. An outdoor kitchen, kept the heat, the smoky smells and the risk of fire out of the main house.  The hearth was level with the floor to allow for cooking ease.  Dutch ovens with a grooved lid were the main cooking vessel. These pots were placed on the hearth floor on top of a bed of hot coals. The same glowing coals were then spread evenly onto the pot lids. Game, beef and pork were often cooked on a spit over the open fire. Kettles were suspended over the fire from a metal swinging arm.

There were several presentations given by the members of both groups on the Balthis House, colonial equipment, blacksmithing, cooking demonstrations, muskets and safe firing procedures.  The house is a rare surviving example of a two-story wood frame Federal-style townhouse.  The house has many architectural elements salvaged from other houses of the same era that were demolished, and includes appointments of furnishings of the period. The original section is three bay and the house was expanded to its present size in the mid-19th century. Also on the property are the outdoor kitchen, playhouse, general store, smoke house, Ivy Lodge, Belle Boyd Cottage and WHS Archives.


The outdoor kitchen, from left to right: Jan Long, Waltraud Hornick and Vernee Peterson.

Front Royal was a prosperous center of wagon manufacturing, serving the westward expansion of the US.  The Balthis family were successful blacksmiths and in mid-19th century, had additions built  on the original house.  A small blacksmith’s shop has been built as a recreation of the time.  Jay Hatfield,  worked hard in the blacksmith shop forging and shaping metal.  He gave several presentations on the different kinds of equipment that he made.

All of the buildings were open with demonstrations and presentations at all locations.  At the end of the day, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter provided a musket salute, firing three rounds in honor of all patriots.  Participating for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson.  In addition, French and Indian War Foundation members Dale Corey, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson provided demonstrations and incite into the French and Indian War era on the Virginia Frontier.  Jan Long and Elizabeth Cagle dressed in colonial attire, adding to the atmosphere with Jim Heflin, (retired archivist) and SAR compatriot adding insight and information about the history of the county.

Musket Squad, from left to right: Marc Robinson, Will Reynolds, Allan Phillips and Eric Robinson.

This week's showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 15th

Published

3 days ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 15:

• Friday: 6:20 & 9:10
• Sat & Sun: 3:40, 6:50 & 9:55
• Mon – Thurs: 6:20 & 9:10
Rated PG-13  |  1 Hour 55 Minutes

• Friday: 6:00 & 9:05
• Sat & Sun: 3:20, 6:30 & 9:35
• Mon – Thurs: 6:00 & 9:05
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 23 Minutes


• Friday: 6:15 & 9:00
• Sat & Sun: 3:30, 6:40 & 9:45
• Mon – Thurs: 6:15 & 9:00
Rated PG  |  2 Hours 02 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Bad Guy’s”
  • “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
Living Water Christian Church seeking vendors for upcoming Craft Bazaar

Published

3 days ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

The Living Water Christian Church is having a Craft Bazaar/Silent Auction on May 7, 2022. We are looking for vendors wanting to participate!

We are located at 72 North Lake Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630. If interested, you may contact Judy Gribble at judy.gribble@comcast.net to register.

Table fee is $15 per table. Breakfast and lunch will be served — Cost: free will offering.

All money goes toward missions to help our community and support our missionary!

National Park Week kicks off Saturday, Old Rag visits require a $1 day-use ticket

Published

4 days ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

As spring gives way to milder temperatures, many folks spend more time on outdoor activities. In Warren County, residents and visitors alike flock to Shenandoah National Park. (SNP) This Saturday, entrance fees to SNP and all 400 national parks, will be waived.

Beginning Saturday, April 16, the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week 2022 kicks off, running through April 24. All national parks in the U.S. will waive entrance fees on Saturday and offer special programs, events and digital experiences throughout the week.

The view from atop Old Rag Mountain. (Photos courtesy of Shenandoah National Park)

This year’s National Park Week theme is “sPark Connections”. With over 400 national parks and National Park Service programs and partnerships in communities across America, there is something to pique everyone’s interest.

Front Royal Virginia

Those planning to hike SNP’s Old Rag Mountain, including hikers on the Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access trails, need to obtain an Old Rag day-use ticket in advance, as well as a park entrance pass. Because of severe crowding on the über-popular trail destination, the NPS implemented a pilot project, running from March 1 through November 30 of 2022 that requires hikers to obtain a $1 ticket in advance.

The project is “intended to improve the visitor experience and address public safety concerns, while also better protecting the rare ecological communities found on Old Rag,” a Shenandoah National Park news release stated.

SNP spokesperson Claire Comer said Park management will evaluate the results at the end of the pilot project and use the information to possibly adapt to a permanent system. She said the information gathered from the project will be shared with the public as well.

Hawksbill Mountain, the tallest summit in Shenandoah National Park.

A recent visitor-use and expectations study showed significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag, especially during certain times of the year. Most visitors participating in the study agreed that limiting visitors would improve their experience and safety, as well as better, protect the ecological communities found on Old Rag.

Hikers must purchase their tickets in advance at www.recreation.gov. Comer stated that tickets will NOT be available at the Old Rag fee station and noted that there is very little cell phone coverage in the area. Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid for the day of arrival only.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, with 400 released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 released five days in advance. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot.

For more information on Shenandoah National Park or National Park Week 2022, visit National Park Week – NPS Celebrates! (U.S. National Park Service).

Sons of the American Revolution sponsor Grave Marking Ceremony in Lovettsville, Virginia

Published

4 days ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a grave marking ceremony cosponsored by Fairfax Resolves, Sgt Maj John Champe and Sergeant L. Everhart Chapters of the SAR.  The event was held at New Jerusalem Church, Lovettsville, Loudoun, Virginia on 10 April 2022.  This marking honored five Revolutionary War Patriots who are buried in the cemetery next to the church.  They are Frederick Belse/Beltz, about 1741-1831; John Compher, Sr 1740-1814; Michael Cooper, Sr 1742-1815; John Fawley 1719-1803 and Johann Michael Boger 1762-1822. All of these patriots owned land and paid supply and/or property taxes in Loudoun County in 1782 or 1783.

The Virginia State Color Guard. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel)

The ceremony was emceed by Fairfax Resolves (Virginia) President David Huxsoll and Sergeant L. Everhart (Maryland) President Karl Woodcock.  There was a presentation of the colors by the Virginia State Color Guard commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII).  Society greetings were given by Virginia State President Bruce Meyer, Maryland State President Mark Deeds, Virginia State DAR Vice Regent Laurie Nesbit, Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots Governor Dr Michael Weyler.  Vice Mayor of Lovettsville, Christopher Hornbaker welcomed the audience and read a proclamation, with Mike Sapf providing a history of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church.  Wreath presentations followed a roll call and biography of the patriots.  Wreaths were presented by five State Societies, nine SAR Chapters, nine DAR Chapters, two CAR Societies and the Virginia OFPA.  A musket salute of three rounds was provided by the Virginia SAR Musket Squad.

The Musket Squad firing a salute.


The SAR Chapters who participated were Fairfax Resolves, Colonel James Wood II, George Mason, Sgt Maj John Champe, George Washington, Colonel William Grayson, Colonel Fielding Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Lawrence Everhart (MD) and John Paul Jones (MD).  DAR Chapters included Ketoctin, Mary Hemings Bell, Fairfax county, Bottony Cross, Lane’s Mill, Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill, Stone Bridge, Frederick and Pack Horse Ford (WV).  Children of the American Revolution Societies were Reverend John Marks and Colonel Alexander Spotswood.

Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds and Jim Simmons.  Dual members included Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Forrest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Leamon Duncan (Col William Grayson) and Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson).

Colonel James Wood II Chapter members. Front row left to right: Jim Simmons, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan. Second row left to right: Will Reynolds, Dave Cook, Leamon Duncan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Paul Christensen, Mike Weyler, Nathan Poe, Doug Hall and Brett Osborn. 

The Salvation Army of Front Royal to host annual dinner

Published

4 days ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Doing the Most Good for the Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties for 65 Years:

The Salvation Army of Front Royal will host their annual dinner on Thursday, May 12, at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, 134 Golf Club Circle. The evening will highlight the work of The Salvation Army of Front Royal and raise money for their programs that serve neighbors in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties.

“We appreciate the support from our friends, neighbors, and the business community of Front Royal, especially around the Christmas holiday, but we have a real need to assist individuals and families throughout the year,” said Celeste Brooks, Secretary of the Advisory Board.  “The impact of COVID-19 on families and individuals in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties continues. People are hurting, and they need a hand 365 days a year.”

This annual event features entertainment provided by Judy and Becky Lee and band members from The Salvation Army. The event begins at 6 PM and guests will be able to bid on silent auction items, play trivia, and win door prizes. Individual tickets are $50 and sponsorships include tables of eight.


“Through donations, sponsorships, and money collected at the event, The Salvation Army will be able to provide life-saving services to hungry, homeless and hopeless families and individuals without discrimination in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army.

For reservations or additional information, contact The Salvation Army of Front Royal, 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 or call (540) 635-4020. All proceeds benefit Salvation Army, Front Royal Corps.

Click here for more information.

You're invited to PETCO Day at the Winchester SPCA

Published

4 days ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

On Wednesday, April 20th, come celebrate PETCO Day at the Winchester SPCA! In celebration of our partnership with Petco Love, Petco, and a grant award, The Winchester SPCA will be offering $20 pet adoptions at the Adoption Center (located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester) between 10AM and 5PM to approved adopters.

Come discover love during PETCO Day at your local SPCA!

