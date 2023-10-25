Local News
Warren Memorial Hospital Stands Tall in Nurse Empowerment
Front Royal’s Medical Beacon Sets Standards in Nursing Excellence.
In a remarkable achievement, Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) in Front Royal, VA, finds itself bathed in the limelight, having been honored by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for its steadfast dedication to its nursing staff. The recognition lauds the hospital’s commitment to ensuring high job satisfaction among its nurses and its success in retaining them.
This isn’t the first time WMH has crossed paths with such an accolade. In September, the hospital was redesignated as an ANCC Pathway to Excellence® organization, a badge of honor for crafting a professional environment that keeps its staff motivated and involved. With this title, WMH finds itself in the elite club of only 203 organizations nationwide that have earned this prestigious recognition.
A triumphant Jennifer Coello, Vice President, Operations, and Administrator at WMH, weighed in on the achievement, saying, “Our nurses are the bedrock upon which our hospital stands. They are pivotal in ensuring our patients receive the compassionate care they have come to expect from us. This recognition mirrors our unwavering commitment to our dedicated caregivers, our patients, and the broader Front Royal community.”
So, what’s the journey to becoming an ANCC Pathway to Excellence organization? WMH had first received this designation back in 2018. But this past September marked the hospital’s maiden attempt at redesignation. The ANCC evaluates hospitals based on six rigorous standards covering areas from leadership to staff well-being to professional development.
For WMH to clinch the redesignation, Mary Beth Moats and her team, composed of frontline nurses, had to craft an expansive 750-page dossier that meticulously detailed the hospital’s adherence to these six standards. Once given the green light, a comprehensive survey was dispatched to WMH’s nursing staff. A whopping 97% participation rate was observed, with 71 of the 73 eligible nurses providing their valuable insights.
The results were clear as day. To qualify, a minimum of 50% of respondents needed to either “agree” or “strongly agree” with all of the survey’s 28 statements. And WMH exceeded expectations. Four standout statements showed overwhelming agreement, focusing on performance updates, shared governance committees, patient safety, and executive accessibility.
Delores Gehr, the guiding light behind WMH’s nursing division, attributes this milestone to team cohesion, a nourishing workplace culture, and a cross-functional effort. In her words, “Despite the daunting challenges posed by the COVID era, our team’s unwavering spirit ensured we never missed a beat. Our primary focus remained patient care, and we stood together as one. This recognition stands testament to that dedication.”
Local News
Front Royal Embraces Green Packaging
Taking A Stand Against Styrofoam: A Step Forward For A Sustainable Tomorrow.
Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves wasn’t just a celebration of the changing seasons this year. Thanks to the initiative of the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC), it became a demonstration of how communities can embrace eco-friendly practices in their daily operations.
The ALC, with financial backing from the VA DEQ, introduced an eco-friendly packaging initiative at the festival held on October 14. Their mission? To educate attendees about the dangers of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam—commonly known as styrofoam—and promote the use of sustainable alternatives. The festival turned into a platform for vendors to experience these alternatives firsthand. The ALC provided food vendors with free “starter kits” containing eco-friendly packaging, ensuring a risk-free trial for businesses. The hope was that vendors would acknowledge the numerous benefits of sustainable packaging and incorporate them in the future.
Many are unaware of the dangers styrofoam poses. When heated, styrofoam can release harmful carcinogens—a concerning fact given its widespread use for hot beverages and microwaveable food. Moreover, it’s primarily a single-use material, adding significantly to landfill waste. Its non-biodegradable nature allows it to fragment and scatter, polluting landscapes and aquatic ecosystems. In Front Royal, styrofoam remnants are regularly found during Happy Creek cleanups.
Fortunately, today’s market offers various eco-friendly substitutes. Materials like sugarcane, bamboo, and recycled paper offer tree-free paper product solutions. Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) provide compostable bioplastic options, while cellophane, derived from sustainable sources like cotton and hemp, also presents a green alternative.
The festival’s sustainable initiative was nothing short of a triumph. A whopping 6,000 clamshells and 4,000 cups, lids, and straws found their way into the hands of eager participants. The distribution was seamless, thanks to the efficient coordination by local RMA students, who worked diligently in the early hours before the festival’s commencement.
The Front Royal-Warren County ALC continues its advocacy for a green shift in business practices. They urge local food and drink establishments to consider the long-term environmental benefits over the marginal cost difference. With prices of sustainable materials on the decline, it’s an investment in a cleaner future for all.
Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy Celebrates Homecoming 2023
This past weekend, Randolph-Macon Academy celebrated Homecoming & Reunions 2023! We had one of the most exciting Homecoming experiences in several years as the Yellow Jacket football team defeated Girard College Prep High School 20-6 on our home field. The team gave the game ball to Head Coach LaCombe. GO JACKETS!
The weekend included multiple alumni events, including a dinner on Friday night at our local Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Alumni and families also received a warm welcome to the area from local Front Royal businesses, including R-MA alumni co-owned Melania’s Gourmet who created a custom Yellow Jacket tart to celebrate the weekend. The R-MA family-owned Element Restaurant also whipped up a delicious dessert again this year, The Hive! Special thanks to Lizi Lewis who changed the Main Street pole lights to yellow in honor of R-MA’s school colors!
The Parents Association hosted an auction for families that included several items that were donated by local Front Royal businesses. Our Main Street basket included goodies from Dusty’s Country Store, White Picket Fence, Ole Timers Antique, Ottwork Greeting Cards, Vibrissa, and the Town of Front Royal! The Apple House, a much-appreciated annual supporter of R-MA and Homecoming, supported the events in multiple ways this year, including donating a gift basket for auction, decorating campus, sponsoring wine at the alumni dinner, and crafting gorgeous flower centerpieces complete with bees & hives!
The weekend summary is not complete without mentioning the outstanding parade performance on Saturday. Cadets marched beautifully while the band played, the flag corps (Middle School students) presented international flags with honor, the Color Guard was sharp, and our rifle team shared a gun salute in perfect timing. This year’s Homecoming flag was presented to Mr. Jonathan Ezell in honor of his many years of service to R-MA as an esteemed member of the faculty, principal of the Middle School, Upper School Academic Dean, Interim President, and Vice President of the Academy. Mr. Ezell retired from R-MA in 2019. Joining him to receive the flag was his grandson, Beowulf. Special thanks to Front Royal Mayor Lori A. Cockrell (proud aunt of current R-MA cadets Clayton and Madagan Athey ’24) and Vice Mayor Wayne Sealock ’73 for attending the parade and cheering on R-MA Yellow Jackets during the football game!
One final shining moment of Homecoming was the pinning of the BOOMER’S RUN streamer by General Wesley onto the Delta company flag led by the Company Commander, C/Capt Maddox Norris ’24. At the beginning of the school year, the companies (teams of students) compete in an exciting event called Boomer’s Run in honor of General Walt Boomer ’56, USMC, Retired. This competition focuses on teamwork, communication, and fitness. During the course, the companies must overcome 8 challenges by applying a variety of tactical skills, including strength, logic, and grit. General Boomer is one of the Academy’s most distinguished alumni and served with honor for many years, including as the Commanding General, US Marines Central Command and I Marine Expeditionary Force during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as well as Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps.
Fun fact: Delta Company won Boomer’s Run this year. C/Capt Maddox Norris ’24, Delta Company Commander is the grandson of General Walt Boomer ’56, USMC, Retired!
Learn more about Randolph-Macon Academy: www.rma.edu
Local News
Dominion Ridge Academy Hosts Successful Archery Tournament
Archers from Five Schools Compete with Notable Achievements from Dominion Ridge Students
Dominion Ridge Academy (DRA) is proud to announce the resounding success of the archery tournament hosted this past Saturday. The competition attracted a commendable 62 archers from five esteemed educational institutions, including representation from Dominion Ridge, and some participants traveling from as far as Southern Maryland.
The event was marked by outstanding performances, especially from DRA students. The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the achievements of siblings, Logan and Madison McCoid. While Logan set a personal record with a score of 243 in the middle school boys’ category, Madison not only secured first place among high school girls but also emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with an astounding 286 out of 300 points.
Further notable achievements from Dominion Ridge Academy students include:
- Elementary Boys: Jensen George securing 1st Place with a score of 228, trailed by Levi Hill and Nikolaus Leypoldt in subsequent positions.
- Elementary Girls: River Plott-D’Elia shining with a top score of 205.
- Middle School Girls: Avery Philpot grabbing 1st Place with a remarkable score of 259.
- High School Girls: Beyond Madison McCoid’s stellar performance, Alyssa Smelser, Malena Haworth, and Vonnie Law also showcased commendable talents.
The organization and execution of the tournament received praise from parents and fellow institutions. Such praise speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment of the volunteers and the DRA staff.
Coach Jason Herndon, reflecting on the event, shared, “The progress and accomplishments of our students have been wonderful to witness. Several have surpassed their personal bests, making this tournament particularly special.” DRA eagerly anticipates hosting more such events, underlining its commitment to promoting skill, sportsmanship, and fostering a community spirit among students.
Dominion Ridge Academy wishes to express profound gratitude to all who participated, volunteered, and supported this event, contributing to its overwhelming success.
About DRA: Dominion Ridge Academy is a Pre-K through 12th-grade Christian school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, Dominion Ridge is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. With a focus on neuroeducation and social-emotional learning, Dominion Ridge Academy meets the individual needs of students while fostering community and collaboration. Dominion Ridge provides today’s learners with exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, Regent University, and other universities, as well as performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit https://www.dominionridgeacademy.com.
Crime/Court
Prosecution Rests in McDonald Trial – Recent Health Procedure of Defendant Revealed as Start of Defense Case Delayed After Lunch Break
The prosecution in the federal criminal trial of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald rested after the testimony of the final of its 57 witnesses Thursday morning, October 26. That witness was Kevin Nicholson, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) forensic accountant. In direct examination, Nicholson testified about the path of funds originating with the EDA to McDonald, as well as her husband Samuel North, that were used in a series of personal real estate and other transactions, including the paying off of various personal bills, as well as the use of ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran’s name in one of those real estate transactions on property located at 2890 Buck Mountain Road.
During Monday’s hearing announcing the two-day delay of the trial to Thursday due to technical evidentiary issues, the prosecution had estimated Nicholson being on the stand for 90 minutes to two hours. After an hour and 20 minutes of direct examination tracing those multiple financial transactions the prosecution asserts were evidence of the various levels of fraud and the one aggravated identity theft charge involving Tran that McDonald is accused of, Nicholson was cross-examined for five minutes by the defense, with another two minutes of re-direct examination. During cross and re-direct examination defense and prosecution counsel sparred over the exclusion of some transactions in Nicholson’s chart references and the terminology of “loan” or “line of credit” used by Nicholson during his testimony. The defense also elicited an admission by Nicholson that he had worked with the prosecution in the assembly of some of the evidence presented in support of the prosecution’s case.
Following Nicholson’s hour and 20 minutes on the stand, the prosecution rested at 10:35 a.m. However, rather than moving directly to the opening of the defense case, the jury was dismissed as the defense filed motions for dismissal of several of the charges against their client as unproved by the prosecution evidence presented. Those dismissals involved several cases of bank and wire fraud, as well as the aggravated identity theft involving the use of Tran’s name in the Buck Mountain Road transaction. After an involved defense presentation, the prosecution argued against the standards cited by the defense, asserting that they had proved not only fraud but the use of Tran’s name to facilitate a real estate transaction they believe the bank would not have approved with only McDonald’s name attached to it.
Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon said she would need time to review some of the evidence cited in the dueling arguments, and she would reserve a decision on the defense motions for dismissal of some counts — 8 thru 10 and 14 thru 17 — “at this time.” Judge Dillon then asked if the defense was ready to present evidence in their case. This led to a brief consultation with their client, after which the defense team of Andria Harris and Abigail Thibeault asked for five minutes to consult with their client. At that point, at 10 minutes of noon, Judge Dillon called the jury back in and released them for lunch. Following the five-minute break, the judge noted that defense counsel had told her that McDonald would invoke her Fifth Amendment Constitutional right against self-incrimination, declining to testify. Judge Dillon then queried McDonald on her decision, asking if it was, in fact, her decision alone not to testify.
“Yes, mam,” McDonald responded.
The judge then overruled a prosecution objection to the calling or recalling of certain witnesses by the defense. Former EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, who had testified for the prosecution, was present in the hallway outside the courtroom as a potential defense witness. It was a situation he did not seem overly pleased about. However, Judge Dillon noted that the prosecution could object to certain lines of questioning during the disputed witness’s testimony.
Court then adjourned for lunch at 12:01 p.m. When court was reconvened at 1 p.m., the judge took both prosecution and defense counsel into chambers for discussion. The jury was brought in at 1:15 p.m. while the judge and counsel were still in chambers. Twenty minutes later, the judge and counsel returned to the courtroom. Judge Dillon then dismissed the jury, instructing them to return for an 8:30 a.m. start of the defense case the next day, adding that she anticipated the case being turned over to them for deliberations before the end of the day on Friday.
Ongoing health issues?
An unexpected piece of information was revealed by defense counsel shortly after court was convened Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. That was that their client had recently “had a pacemaker installed” in the wake of her health issues that delayed the trial for a month, from September 26 to October 26. Those issues, according to sources, were a collapsed lung due to pneumonia and consequent raised heart rate and blood pressure that sent McDonald back to the hospital when the trial had been expected to resume in the last week of September.
McDonald was not in court with her counsel after the lunch break. One person present outside the third-floor courtroom after lunch said there had been word EMTs were present outside the courthouse. Attorneys on both sides of the aisle declined comment on whether EMTs had been summoned for the defendant. However, with her recent elevated blood pressure and heart rate issues, it might be noted that the courthouse elevator became un-operational early in the day on Thursday. While leaving for lunch break, McDonald had stepped aside to let several people following her to the stairs to pass, as she said it might take her a while to make it down. One might wonder how the long climb up those stairs after lunch might have impacted her health-wise, apparently not too long after having a pacemaker installed.
Legislative Update
Your Voice Matters: Meet Ben Cline’s Team in Front Royal
Address Your Concerns with Federal Agencies on November 14th.
Congressional representation goes beyond casting votes and debating policies; it’s about genuinely understanding the challenges and aspirations of the people who put their faith in a representative. Congressman Ben Cline knows this and is actively making efforts to be accessible.
For residents of the district who’ve found themselves entangled in bureaucratic complications with federal agencies like the Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or the Internal Revenue Service, relief might be a few days away. Cline’s office is bringing its “Mobile Office Hours” to Front Royal to hear and address constituents’ issues directly.
Whether you’re a veteran navigating the intricacies of the VA, a retiree with Social Security inquiries, or a taxpayer with IRS questions, you’re encouraged to meet and chat with a dedicated member of Congressman Cline’s team. It’s a personalized approach to governance designed to cut through the red tape and bridge the distance between policy-making corridors in Washington, D.C., and the daily lives of ordinary citizens.
The upcoming session will occur on November 14th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interested attendees should visit the Baxter-Bowling Conference Room at Samuels Public Library at 330 East Criser Road in Front Royal, VA. It’s an opportunity to seek resolutions and make your voice heard, offering insights that could potentially inform future legislative decisions.
Congressman Cline extends his hope that many will take advantage of this opportunity, reinforcing his commitment to an interactive and dynamic form of representation. Remember, democracy works best when its stakeholders – all of us – actively participate.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl
What if an owl loses an eye?
This barred owl was found on the side of the road by a trucker who just happened to be passing through and worked quickly to get this patient to us! As with most roadside patients, this owl was presumably the victim of vehicular trauma.
On presentation, the owl was obtunded—able to perch and weakly react to us when handled, but otherwise extremely depressed with their eyes closed and head hanging. In addition to some classic signs of head trauma, there was evidence of direct damage to the left eye.
Here’s a close-up look at the left eye the owl was keeping tightly shut. The pupil is maximally dilated, so much so that you can BARELY see a thin ring of the brown iris (colored portion of the eye) along the right edge. There is a “cloudy” or blueish appearance throughout most of what’s visible. This is from corneal edema (swelling of the eye surface) as well as anterior uveitis (inflammation that causes the fluid in the front of the eye to become clouded with proteins). There are little reddish wisps in the lower left region indicating hyphema (blood inside the globe).
Additional injuries not shown in this image are bruising of both eyelids and complete detachment of the retina (the lining in the very back of an eye that is responsible for generating vision). All of these findings indicate severe blunt force trauma to the eye. These injuries are not only extremely painful, but make it so that this owl’s left eye will never be visual again.
Diurnal raptors (hunt during the day) rely on their ability to spot tiny mice from miles above, dive down at high speeds, or swiftly maneuver in flight to catch prey. Sudden reduction of depth perception and field-of-view would have a major impact on their survival.
Owls, however, are an exception! Because they are nocturnal (active at night) they primarily rely on their incredible hearing to locate and catch prey, losing an eye doesn’t have such a negative impact and we routinely release owls with one non-functional eye, as long as the other one is perfect and as long as hearing has not been affected.
This incredible hearing is thanks to owls having asymmetric ears (their two ears are not identical in size or position on their heads).
This asymmetry helps owls to better pinpoint the location of sounds. When a sound hits one ear before the other, the owl’s brain can calculate the difference in time between the two signals to determine the direction of the sound. This is similar to how humans use two eyes to perceive depth. Asymmetric ears are a common adaptation among owls and gives them a significant advantage in hunting. By being able to pinpoint the location of a sound, owls can more easily track down and capture their prey, even in total darkness.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
