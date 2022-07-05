Local News
Warrenton Virtual CycleNation event raised $16,780 for American Heart Association
The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association – the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, invited riders for a virtual CycleNation event to bring awareness to stroke and heart disease. Warrenton CycleNation, sponsored by Fauquier Health, was a vision that came to fruition in May 2022. In support of May as Stroke Awareness Month, the CycleNation event raised $16,780 in support of the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association.
“The past year has shown us that focusing on mental and physical health is critical,” says Rich Pinson, Director of Cardiovascular Services for Fauquier Health. “CycleNation offered Warrenton an opportunity to encourage more movement for better brain health, raise funds to support wellness in our community, and lifesaving educating on how to respond to a stroke or heart emergency.”
CycleNation is more than a program – it’s an active movement empowering people in a specific area to use road and stationary bikes to get the brain and heart healthy — all while raising funds to end the cycle of stroke and heart disease. Cycling helps maintain strong brain function, processing speed, and mental sharpness. Other movement activities from walking to running, and at-home exercising, were included as part of the event to encourage activity from all levels of fitness.
“After two years of stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, we collectively thought it was important as an organization to focus on healthy behaviors. Chronic or long periods of stress can lead to physical changes in the body which may increase stroke risk,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Fauquier Health. “We are so grateful to the community organizations that got involved to make this a success.”
After one full month of friendly competition, the Warrenton CycleNation contenders completed a grand total of 632 hours of fitness activity. The leaderboard teams consisted of Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus (OTAC), and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
Kim Forsten, Partner, Old Town Athletic Campus, said, “It was an honor to participate in the Cycle Nation Event this year. Our members and staff members enthusiastically support these kinds of community activities. The challenge of raising funds for a great cause and accumulating miles gave us a compelling and valuable reason to do the work. The individual rewards of enjoying camaraderie and friendship with one another, and improving our own personal health while participating in this great event added to the joy and positive outcomes!”
Warrenton’s CycleNation event was a signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employees’ overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have a lot of fun doing it.
About the American Stroke Association
The American Stroke Association is a relentless force for a world with fewer strokes and longer, healthier lives. We team with millions of volunteers and donors to ensure equitable health and stroke care in all communities. We work to prevent, treat and beat stroke by funding innovative research, fighting for the public’s health, and providing lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based association was created in 1998 as a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-888-4STROKE or visit stroke.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Local Republican James Bergida enters race for Virginia Senate District 1
Grassroots community leader and college professor James Bergida today announced his candidacy for the newly drawn Virginia Senate District 1. A campaign launch event will be announced soon.
“As a lifelong Virginian, a guy from a family of overcomers, a man of faith, and an educator, I passionately hold that now is the time to invest in our beautiful Valley and Commonwealth’s future.
I believe that Virginia and our Shenandoah Valley can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where all our residents don’t just get by but thrive. I have what it takes to stand firm for the freedoms and conservative values that Virginians know and love. I look forward to representing the constituents of Senate District 1 and working with members in both the Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates to expand opportunities for all Virginians and protect our God-given rights. Let’s work together to achieve the future that Virginian families deserve.”
Bergida interned at the U.S. Department of Justice, worked in real estate and agriculture, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Northern Valley Young Republicans. In 2021, he led a grassroots team of staff and volunteers to flip the City of Chesapeake for Glenn Youngkin.
Having attended Shenandoah University and graduated from Christendom College, Bergida received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Oxford. He currently teaches Political Science and Economics at Christendom College.
To learn more about James Bergida and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit jamesbergida.com
Crime/Court
Warren County EDA vs. April Petty: First in string of EDA civil case trials this month poised to start Wednesday
Jury selection followed by motions arguments on admissibility of evidence and witness testimony in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority versus April Petty civil case began Tuesday morning in Warren County Circuit Court. The first in a series of EDA civil liability trials beginning this month accuses April Petty of receiving a $125,000 check written by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald to pay off the balance on her home mortgage as part of the sales process on Petty’s home in which McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate sales agent in her employment role with Campbell Realty.
McDonald is the central figure in the $21-million EDA financial scandal that erupted in 2018-2019. The EDA is seeking recovery of that $125,000 it alleges was an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets.
As became apparent during the motions arguments, Petty and her defense counsel William Shmidheiser do not deny Petty’s receipt of the money from McDonald. However, the center of the defense case is that Petty had no idea the check she received from McDonald was, as alleged by the EDA’s civil case attorneys from the Richmond-based Sands Anderson law firm, an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets by McDonald.
Consequently, much of the motions arguments from the defense side made to presiding Judge Bruce D. Albertson surrounded the idea that like a preponderance of EDA, County, and Town officials between 2014 and 2018, April Petty was deceived by Jennifer McDonald. The difference noted by plaintiff’s lead counsel Cullen Seltzer is that unlike the EDA, Town or County, Petty benefited financially from that deception, rather than suffer an unauthorized loss of assets.
Much of the back and forth between plaintiff and defense counsel during admissibility arguments surrounded the plaintiff’s notion of a conspiracy between McDonald and co-defendants to misdirect EDA assets. Shmidheiser noted that his client was one co-defendant who had not been indicted criminally before the criminal cases were passed, first to a Special State, then Federal Prosecutor’s office.
McDonald has settled the EDA civil claims against her, though with a “no-fault” condition in which she does not admit to any wrongdoing in acquiring the real estate used to settle those claims. Her federal criminal trial was recently pushed from October-November of this year to May of 2023.
In earlier pre-trial motions hearings defense counsel Shmidheiser has argued that his client did not receive an “unjust enrichment” from what EDA counsel asserts was an unauthorized transfer of EDA money, because in the end she deeded her home to buyers Christopher and Tasha Leary. Or as Shmidheiser has argued in those earlier hearings, and is likely to again over the next two days – “In exchange for that $125,000 check, plus another $210,000 at Closing” his client deeded her house, which had been listed for $330,000, to Mr. and Mrs. Leary. – “She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house.”
Prior to the extensive motions arguments on evidentiary and witness testimony admissibility at trial which extended late into the afternoon, beginning at 8:30 am a jury pool of 38 was reduced to 7 with 2 alternates. The selected jurors were dismissed at 11 am prior to the motions arguments with instructions to avoid further discussion or social media or news references to the EDA-Petty case and surrounding issues. They were told to report to the courthouse at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday for the trial slated for a 9:00 a.m. start and anticipated to continue into Thursday.
A potential witness list including Jennifer McDonald, former County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board Chairman Greg Drescher, former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, five county supervisors in place in 2018 – Dan Murray, Tony Carter, Ron Llewellyn, Archie Fox, and Tom Sayre, among others were cited during Tuesday’s pre-trial discussion. Sayre entered the courtroom and stood at the back for a short time listening to an early portion of the proceedings during the jury selection process.
EDA civil liability cases on the horizon listed on the Courthouse hallway agenda board for the 8:30 a.m. docket, included Donald Poe, Justin Appleton, Samuel North, Truc “Curt” Tran, and ITFederal, among others.
Local News
Amissville man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
Shortly before 9:00 pm on July 4th, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a motorcycle driving recklessly northbound on Front Royal Pike around Papermill Road and attempted to stop it.
Deputy Jason Walther, in a marked police cruiser, attempted to stop this bike around Airport Road. The sight of the motorcycle was lost in the 300 block of Front Royal Pike where Walther cut his lights. Deputy Walther’s radio traffic had been monitored by Sgt. Bryan Smith who observed this same individual at the intersection of Front Royal Pike and Millwood Pike where he continued driving in a reckless manner including high speeds, running red traffic lights, and riding on the dotted white lines in the middle of the roadway cutting between multiple moving vehicles.
Sgt. Smith attempted, with emergency equipment activated, to catch up to the suspect but the motorcycle, once again, accelerated and pulled away and was last seen eastbound on Route 50 passing Sulpher Springs Road before dropping out of sight. Sgt. Smith continued eastbound on Millwood Pike, where he came upon the motorcycle crashed and unattended in the middle of the road just past Arbor Ct.
The male was found unresponsive and suffering from obvious physical trauma. Frederick County Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene where the rider was evaluated and prepped to be transported to Fairfax INOVA Trauma Center by helicopter.
The rider of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was identified as 44-year-old Dennis Jack Chapman of Amissville, Va. As previously stated, Chapman was airlifted to Fairfax INOVA where, at the time of this release, he has been reported to be in serious but stable condition and still undergoing medical procedures to address his injuries.
Lt. Warren Gosnell is leading this crash investigation along with Deputies James Glantz and Austin Stump of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division and Troopers Gray and Ayres from the Virginia State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team. Eastbound Route 50 was shut down from 9:00 pm until Midnight when normal traffic flow was resumed.
Local News
Virginia State Police seeking public’s help with identifying deceased pedestrian in Warren County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 66 in Warren County.
The crash occurred Sunday (July 3) at 3 a.m. on I-66 near the 14-mile marker, approximately a mile east of Exit 13 for Route 79/Linden/Front Royal. An adult male pedestrian had been struck in the eastbound travel lane. The striking vehicle immediately pulled over and remained at the scene. Another vehicle was already on the shoulder with two Hispanic males standing outside of it. When the other driver approached the males, they got into their vehicle, a 4-door sedan, and drove off.
The male pedestrian died at the scene. He is a Hispanic male and believed to be in his mid-20s and possibly Honduran, based on information found on his person at the scene. The male was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification, examination, and autopsy. It is possible that the pedestrian had been in the sedan prior to being struck.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information related to this incident and/or the deceased male is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 540-829-7766 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Local News
A view from a bench on Main Street: Baseball, Fireworks, and a Car Show
On Saturday afternoon, our publisher Mike McCool joined C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this holiday weekend. From baseball to fireworks to a car show – all happening in Front Royal.
There is a baseball game on Saturday night, the Front Royal Cardinals vs. Winchester Royals with the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm. On Sunday, a double-header, Front Royal Cardinals vs. Harrisonburg Turks, with pre-game action at 4:00 pm. If you can’t make the games, you can watch live on Royal Examiner.
After the game on Sunday, the Town of Front will be hosting fireworks at Bing Crosby Stadium. Don’t forget the car show, starting at noon on Sunday at Lindsay Chevrolet on South Royal Avenue.
Lots to do – enjoy the weekend with family and friends – celebrate responsibly and don’t drink and drive.
As your holiday weekend festivities begin, don’t forget to remember why the 4th is officially called Independence Day. The name observes the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and equally celebrates our declared independence from Britain.
Earlier on Saturday, Royal Examiner was at the Warren Heritage Society, where the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence on the porch of the Archives. Read more here.
Community Events
The Declaration of Independence: What Does it Say?
On 2 July, at 11:30, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence on the porch of the Archives at the Warren Heritage Society. The Chapter Color Guard also fired a three-volley musket salute to commemorate the signing of the document.
Participating Compatriots: Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Jim Heflin, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Jime Simmons, Mike St Jacques, and Richard Tyler.
Visit the Warren Heritage Society at 101 Chester Street in Front Royal for more information on the Virginia signers of the Declaration of Independence.
The National Archives provided us with the following:
The Declaration of Independence was designed for multiple audiences: the King, the colonists, and the world. It was also designed to multitask. Its goals were to rally the troops, win foreign allies, and to announce the creation of a new country. The introductory sentence states the Declaration’s main purpose, to explain the colonists’ right to revolution. In other words, “to declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” Congress had to prove the legitimacy of its cause. It had just defied the most powerful nation on Earth. It needed to motivate foreign allies to join the fight.
Preamble
These are the lines contemporary Americans know best: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” These stirring words were designed to convince Americans to put their lives on the line for the cause. Separation from the mother country threatened their sense of security, economic stability, and identity. The preamble sought to inspire and unite them through the vision of a better life.
List of Grievances
The list of 27 complaints against King George III constitute the proof of the right to rebellion. Congress cast “the causes which impel them to separation” in universal terms for an international audience. Join our fight, reads the subtext, and you join humankind’s fight against tyranny.
Resolution of Independence
The most important and dramatic statement comes near the end: “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States.” It declares a complete break with Britain and its King and claims the powers of an independent country.
Note: The following text is a transcription of the Stone Engraving of the parchment Declaration of Independence (the document on display in the Rotunda at the National Archives Museum.) The spelling and punctuation reflects the original.
In Congress, July 4, 1776
The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.
He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.
He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.
He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.
He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures.
He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.
He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.
He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.
He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.
He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.
He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.
He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.
He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.
He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:
For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:
For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:
For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:
For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:
For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:
For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences
For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies:
For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:
For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.
He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.
He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.
He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.
He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.
He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.
In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our Brittish brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.
We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.
Georgia – Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall, George Walton
North Carolina – William Hooper, Joseph Hewes, John Penn
South Carolina – Edward Rutledge, Thomas Heyward, Jr., Thomas Lynch, Jr., Arthur Middleton
Massachusetts – John Hancock
Maryland – Samuel Chase, William Paca, Thomas Stone, Charles Carroll of Carrollton
Virginia – George Wythe, Richard Henry Lee, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Harrison, Thomas Nelson, Jr., Francis Lightfoot Lee, Carter Braxton
Pennsylvania – Robert Morris, Benjamin Rush, Benjamin Franklin, John Morton, George Clymer, James Smith, George Taylor, James Wilson, George Ross
Delaware – Caesar Rodney, George Read, Thomas McKean
New York – William Floyd, Philip Livingston, Francis Lewis, Lewis Morris
New Jersey – Richard Stockton, John Witherspoon, Francis Hopkinson, John Hart, Abraham Clark
New Hampshire – Josiah Bartlett, William Whipple
Massachusetts – Samuel Adams, John Adams, Robert Treat Paine, Elbridge Gerry
Rhode Island – Stephen Hopkins, William Ellery
Connecticut – Roger Sherman, Samuel Huntington, William Williams, Oliver Wolcott
New Hampshire – Matthew Thornton
