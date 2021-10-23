Connect with us

Warrior Psychotherapy Services opens on Main Street

Published

9 hours ago

on

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Courtney Patti to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Warrior Psychotherapy Services is located at 130 E. Main Street in Front Royal.

Courtney Patti is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with over 15 years of practice working with the chronic medical and behavioral health population.

Her experience includes working in facilities such as Children’s National Medical Center, Washington Hospital Center Outpatient Behavioral Health, University of Virginia Medical Center, Sheppard Pratt Health System, and Ft Belvoir Community Hospital working in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She received her Bachelors of Arts in Psychology and Minor in Religion from Sweet Briar College in 2005. Courtney received her Masters of Social Work (MSW) from Catholic University of America: National Catholic School of Social Services in Washington, D.C.  in 2007.

Her specialty focuses on adults whose lives are impacted by depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and unresolved emotional issues. She is considered an expert in her field in formulating diagnostic and treatment recommendations, providing individual, couple, and family therapy.



Click here to find out more about Warrior Psychotherapy on their website.

 

Everythings Crafty opens in Front Royal

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 6, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Stacy Crouch to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Everythings Crafty is located at 707 E. Stonewall Drive, Suite F,  in Front Royal.

Stacy says, “I opened my shop so I could share the happiness my plushies bring to people. I love seeing their faces light up when they receive them.”

Stacy also makes tumblers, keychains, t-shirts, vinyl stickers and all can be personalized. She also has limited space available for vendors.


Contact Stacy at 540-660-1245 or everythingscrafty@gmail.com with any questions or interests.

Find out more on her Facebook page – click here.

Front Royal Wines opens on Main Street

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Catlin Love and Justin Zelikovitz to our community.

Front Royal Wines is located at 300 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal.  When you come into their shop you’ll find wines from California, Oregon, Washington, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. And, of course, selections from your favorite local Virginia wineries!

Fall Hours:
Monday–Saturday: 11 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 12 pm – 4 pm

info@frontroyalwines.com
(240) 994-4106


 

Find out more on their website.

Royal Tint & Detailing opens in Front Royal

Published

1 month ago

on

September 18, 2021

By

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Greg Bell of Royal Tint & Detailing to our community. Royal Tint & Detailing is located at 507 N. Royal Avenue (at the Liberty).

Royal Tint & Detailing in protecting customers’ investments such as homes or vehicles by keeping them in good condition. The company’s professional technicians offer auto detailing, window tinting, and residential power-washing services with a guarantee. The trained and dedicated staff gives each car and house the attention it deserves while providing great customer service.

  • Auto Detailing: Vehicles of all sizes get a thorough hand wash, cleaning, and waxing to help preserve their value.
  • Auto Window Tinting: This service aims to block heat and upholstery-fading UV rays, reduce dangerous glare, and give a sense of privacy.
  • Power Washing: Professionals give dirty decks, patios, driveways, and home exteriors a deep cleaning.

Find out more about Royal Tint & Detailing on their Facebook page.

 

Card My Yard opens in Front Royal

Published

2 months ago

on

August 11, 2021

By

The Phillips Family; Kisha, Tracy, Lucy, and Emme are excited to bring Card My Yard to Front Royal and the surrounding areas. Residents of Front Royal for nearly 15 years, this family has a history participating in Town Government, Little League Softball, Girl Scouts, and Parks and Rec activities.

Card My Yard exists to serve our community with joy and partner with local organizations to help them celebrate. As the Premier Yard Greeting company, they strive to grow and expand while serving the needs of their customers.

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kisha with a ribbon-cutting on August 11, 2021.

For more information, visit their website or call Kisha at 540-771-4596.


This is an independently owned and operated franchise licensed by Card My Yard Franchising, LLC.

Game Studio opens on Main Street, Front Royal

Published

4 months ago

on

July 10, 2021

By

There is a new game in town. Game Studio has opened at 213 E. Main Street in Front Royal. Game Stop is owned by Alexandria and Devin Moon stands.

Game Studio is a locally owned game and art store, which also sells cards for Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, Yu-gi-oh, and Dragonball. They offer tournament games with prizes. Check out their original artwork, crafts, and prints too.

Game Studio is open 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Find out more on Facebook and Instagram . Their phone number is 540-660-9274.

Turnmeyer Galleries celebrates opening of new store location on Main Street

Published

5 months ago

on

May 22, 2021

By

Turnmeyer Galleries at 407B East Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new store location.

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers,  welcomed Scott and Pam to Main Street Front Royal.

Turnmeyer Galleries is a Fine Art Boutique Gift Gallery and not just your ordinary boutique gift shop or art gallery, they blend the best of both to offer something for everyone. Stop in and enjoy browsing through the local fine art photography, metalwork, and more. Or look for that perfect gift for yourself or someone else. You’ll love their hand-picked selection of apparel, jewelry, food, soap and bath, housewares, and more.

Turnmeyer Galleries is also the home of Scott Turnmeyer Photography, offering not only the finest photographic prints by Scott from the local area and around the world, but the highest quality portrait services for both those looking for indoor and outdoor services. Want to learn more about photography? Scott utilizes their classroom environment to teach photography classes and provides workshops throughout the region.


Find out more on their website and Facebook page.

