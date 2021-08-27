Interesting Things to Know
Was it just a whale of a tale?
Some are skeptical of the tale of a man who said he was diving for lobsters when he ended up in the mouth of a humpback whale.
The tale is either an extraordinary fluke or the best fish story since Jonah.
Scuba diver Michael Packard was diving for lobsters near Cape Cod this summer when he felt a huge bump and everything went black. That was when he realized he was in the mouth of a humpback. He thought that was the end.
His crewman, who was watching from the diving boat, suddenly saw the whale surface, flinging Packard into the ocean, according to the Cape Cod Times.
According to Live Science, it could happen, since a humpback’s 10-foot mouth opens 90 degrees to take in more than 100,000 gallons of water, along with their tiny plankton prey.
On the other hand, the man was barely injured, and even he says he was surprised that he had no serious injuries.
Spam in your phone’s calendar?
Have you ever glanced at your phone’s calendar and seen a “reminder” to enter a sweepstakes or an invitation to some event you’ve never heard of? Or something, well, yuckier.
Welcome to calendar spam.
Spam can strike from anywhere, not just in our inboxes or in unwanted phone calls. Calendar spam can be particularly bothersome, especially if you receive alarm reminders that set off a tone at regular intervals.
People sometimes subscribe to a spam calendar accidentally after entering their email address on a website, or hackers get in via your contacts list after breaching one of the contacts. Sometimes the events on the calendar are pornographic, other times people will be redirected to a fake security website offering to rid them of hackers.
The tech website Komando says Gmail calendar and iCloud are affected equally.
The good news is that your phone probably hasn’t been compromised, and you simply need to unsubscribe to the calendar events.
On an iPhone, the steps include opening the calendar app, tapping the unwanted event, then tapping “Unsubscribe from this Calendar” at the bottom of the screen, and then tap “Unsubscribe” to confirm.
For Google calendar, open the calendar and then tap the settings cog and select Settings, then Event Settings. Change “Automatically add invitations” to “No, only show invitations to which I have responded.” Scroll down to “View Options” and uncheck the box that says “Show declined events” so you can avoid being shown the spam you’ve declined.
Sad truth: Fake animal attack videos harm animals
Animal rescue videos are so popular and so lucrative that people are forcing animals into life-or-death situations just to make money.
A monkey is saved by a human at the last minute from an attack by a python, but it’s a setup. The monkey may have been seriously hurt by this staged attack.
These types of fake rescues come with a formula, according to National Geographic.
They last about five minutes. One animal attacks another in a muddy setting surrounded by vegetation. The camera cuts from the animals to a human rescuer. You see various camera angles.
Dramatic music heightens the drama.
The fake videos are usually posted on a YouTube channel with dozens of those videos.
The truth is that animal photographers and videographers say animal conflicts are very rare, and it takes the pros weeks or months to get ethical footage of such a fight.
In fake videos, some animals have injuries before the conflict, suggesting there have been several takes of the action. Snakes are especially subject to abuse and suffering in fake videos.
YouTube has attempted to take action on the videos, which largely come out of Cambodia.
If you see what you think is a fake animal attack video, click the Report button in the bottom right corner of the video. Never click on the ads, which is what makes these videos possible.
YouTube hopes to be able to enhance its enforcement against these videos, which abuse animals.
Sweet tale of fishing
A mother brought her disabled son to the lake for his first fishing trip. The 10-year-old had both physical and intellectual disabilities that left him unable to speak, but he was still very much in touch with the surrounding people.
Standing on the dock, the mother helped her son throw the line in the water. Around her, other fishermen watched the scene as the son impatiently threw out the line, to no avail.
Finally, one fisherman approached the boy and offered his rod. He told the boy his rod was perfect for catching fish, and he had the perfect bait on the line. All the boy had to do was hold the rod and wait for a fish.
The boy eagerly took the rod, moving the line around in the water. Suddenly, the fisherman exclaimed, “You got one! You got one! Reel it in!”
Sure enough, the boy pulled on the line, and up came a fish. The fisherman helped him reel it in.
The boy joyously showed off his fish while everyone smiled.
The mom was elated, but stunned that the boy had caught a fish so fast. She glanced at the fisherman with a question in her eyes.
The fisherman winked.
Birding becomes more accessible
Birding is a fantastic hobby that just about anybody can participate in without expensive equipment or years of experience.
Thanks to the Audubon Society’s Birdability map, developed in cooperation with the nonprofit group Birdability, even folks who use wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and other mobility aids can find accessible places to watch birds and enjoy a day in nature.
The Birdability Map is a crowd-sourced map that offers information on trail accessibility, as well as details on things like parking, ramps, restroom facilities, surfaces, railing height, and more, according to National Public radio. You can also contribute your own site reviews to the map to share information about accessible parks, hiking trails, and birding locations.
But you don’t have to leave your home to enjoy birding — your kitchen window or backyard are great places to get started. You can also enjoy birds online via webcam. Visit explore.org or the Cornell FeederWatch Cam to meet some new feathered friends.
Birding isn’t just enjoyable — it’s good for you, too. According to a 2017 University of Exeter study, people who spend more time in areas with lots of birds and tree cover are less likely to experience depression and excessive stress. And according to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, bird sounds are a great tool to de-stress.
Today’s youth: resilient and resourceful
International Youth Day, which takes place on August 12, is an initiative launched by the United Nations in 1999 to draw attention to the cultural and legal issues experienced by young people around the world. It’s also an opportunity to highlight their potential as key partners in society.
The impact of the pandemic
The COVID-19 crisis has significantly affected the daily lives of young people around the world. In many places, the restrictions implemented to limit the spread of the virus had a devastating impact on education. According to a report by the International Labour Organization, approximately two-thirds of young people claim they learned less since the start of the pandemic because of the shift from in-person to online learning.
In addition, the ongoing health crisis exacerbated existing inequalities experienced by many youths. Not all students have access to a computer, a reliable internet connection or a quiet place to concentrate at home. What’s more, nearly half of young people surveyed experienced deteriorating mental health.
Yet despite these circumstances, many young people have demonstrated their ability to be creative and resilient during hard times.
Fighting for a better future
Today’s youth are more informed than ever, and millions of them are mobilizing every day to fight for causes they care about, including environmental protection, gun control, access to education, gender equality, and anti-racism. In communities across the country, young people are raising their voices and taking action to make a difference.
This commitment to building a better future should be an inspiration to everyone.
Do you have teenagers or young adults in your life? This year on International Youth Day, take the time to show them your love, appreciation, and support.
How to tell a great fish story
The only thing better than a good fish is a good fish story, which is all true, or at least mostly true, or possibly just based on a true story. But the point is that they are glorious.
To this end, a good fish story must have an amazing beginning on a pleasant day. But not just a pleasant day — a dazzling day, with the sun sparkling, or mist rising, or trout leaping.
Then they must tell of the struggle. Long hours. Hot sun. No bites. No bait. Bad rod. Cheap rod. No more time. Pick one.
Next comes hope and prayer. A fish under a rock. Baiting the hook with a hot dog.
And finally, Bam! It hits. The line breaks. You dive in. You grab it by the tail. It’s massive. It’s powerful. It’s a miracle.
Now the picture.
Hold the fish by the head and tail while extending your arms out straight to the camera. It’s a big fish, and it looks all the bigger this way because this is a fish tale, but it’s based on a true story.
Don’t kiss a fish
Strange things have happened between man and fish. In 2017, a man in Bournemouth, England, caught a six-inch Dover sole. In the tradition of the area, he bent down to kiss it. That’s when the fish wriggled free and dove into his mouth. It got stuck in his windpipe.
There’s no doubt about the fish in the windpipe. Paramedics had to extract it when the man went into cardiac arrest, according to the Guardian.
