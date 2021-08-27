Was it just a whale of a tale?

Some are skeptical of the tale of a man who said he was diving for lobsters when he ended up in the mouth of a humpback whale.

The tale is either an extraordinary fluke or the best fish story since Jonah.

Scuba diver Michael Packard was diving for lobsters near Cape Cod this summer when he felt a huge bump and everything went black. That was when he realized he was in the mouth of a humpback. He thought that was the end.

His crewman, who was watching from the diving boat, suddenly saw the whale surface, flinging Packard into the ocean, according to the Cape Cod Times.

According to Live Science, it could happen, since a humpback’s 10-foot mouth opens 90 degrees to take in more than 100,000 gallons of water, along with their tiny plankton prey.

On the other hand, the man was barely injured, and even he says he was surprised that he had no serious injuries.