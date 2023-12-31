Wassailing Wonders: Pacific Northwest Cideries Resurrect a Cherished Tradition

Discover the fascinating phenomenon of ephemeral lakes, from Death Valley’s temporary waterways to vanishing lakes in distant lands.

A Mirage in Death Valley

Death Valley, the iconic desert landscape known for its extreme aridity and scorching temperatures, may seem like the last place on Earth to find a lake. Yet, thanks to the whims of nature, ephemeral lakes have occasionally graced this parched terrain. These transient water bodies materialize in response to unusual weather events, and their existence is as fleeting as a desert mirage.

In August, Southern California experienced the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary, a rare weather event for this region. The storm’s aftermath saw ephemeral lakes emerge in Death Valley’s dry basins. These ephemeral lakes, aptly named for their transient nature, create a captivating spectacle amidst the harsh desert backdrop.

However, these temporary oases are not unique to 2023. Similar occurrences were witnessed in the spring of 2005 when unusually heavy rains temporarily transformed parts of Death Valley into liquid landscapes. Yet, these bodies of water are not destined for permanence. As quickly as they appear, they evaporate under the relentless desert sun, vanishing into the arid expanse.

Vanishing Acts Worldwide

The phenomenon of ephemeral lakes is not limited to Death Valley; it has also left its mark on distant lands. In the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia, the village of Bolotnikovo experienced an unexpected disappearance of the nearby Lake Beloye (which translates to “White Lake” in Russian). The villagers awoke one day to find that the lake had vanished, leaving behind a vast muddy basin. Even the trees lined the lake’s shores had been dragged into the newly created void.

This sudden transformation was not entirely unprecedented for the locals. Village folklore recounted the tale of a church situated on the same spot in 1600, which had also mysteriously disappeared. Decades later, a lake formed in its place. The region had a history of sinking earth, with reports of houses disappearing in 1935 in other parts of the village.

While Death Valley’s ephemeral lakes simply evaporate, the cause of Lake Beloye’s disappearance in Russia was likely subsidence—a downward movement of the earth. The water may have flowed into an underground river or cave system, leaving the surface dry. In 2006, the lake reappeared briefly as the basin started filling with water, only to drain away once more.

A Mix of Explanations

When faced with the enigma of disappearing lakes, communities often turn to various explanations. In the case of Lake Beloye, modern villagers attributed the phenomenon to extraterrestrial intervention, suggesting that aliens were responsible for siphoning off the water. Conversely, in the 1600s, the locals believed it to be the wrath of God.

As we ponder these natural mysteries, it becomes clear that the world’s landscapes continue to surprise and confound us. Ephemeral lakes serve as a reminder that even the most desolate places can experience moments of transformation and beauty driven by the forces of nature.