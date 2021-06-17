Livestream
WATCH: E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the E. Wilson Morrison 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
Livestream
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Event
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School 5th Grade Graduation Event. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School 8th Grade Graduation
The Skyline Middle School 8th-grade graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School 7th-grade award ceremony
The Skyline Middle School 7th-grade award ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 10:45 a.m.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School 6th-grade award ceremony
The Skyline Middle School 6th-grade award ceremony will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner on June 18, 2021, starting at 11:55 a.m.
Community Events
WATCH: Ressie Jeffries Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Ressie Jeffries 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.
Community Events
WATCH: Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade
The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the LFK 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders. From the 5 to 8 minute portion of the video and the 12 to 14-minute portion, the audio has been muted due to the playing of copyright music.
