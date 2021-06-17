Connect with us

WATCH: Ressie Jeffries Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Ressie Jeffries 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.

Flag Certificate presentation ceremonies by the Sons of the American Revolution

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

On June 14, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted two Flag Certificate Presentation Ceremonies. These certificates are presented to individuals, companies or government offices who properly display the flag for patriotic purposes.

The first program was held at the Korean War Memorial in Winchester. The Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) participated in the ceremony and was represented by David Clark, Steve Culbert, Marshall DeHaven, Dickie Ewing, Lew Ewing, Gary Fletcher, Rob Shirley, Herb Taylor and Raleigh Watson. All of these individuals served in Korea as members of the military.

The participants at the Korean War Memorial, kneeling left to right: Nathan Poe, Mike St. Jacques, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Sean Carrigan, Bill Schwetke and Allan Phillips. 2nd row standing left to right: Herb Taylor, Marshall DeHaven, Gary Fletcher, Lew Ewing, David Clark, Rob Shirley, Steve Culbert, Raleigh Watson, Dickie Ewing and Dan Hesse. 3rd row standing left to right: Brett Osborn and Dennis Parmerter. Photos courtesy of Allan Phillips.

The event was opened with a prayer by Dan Hesse and the CJWII color guard presenting the colors. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey who gave a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is and it’s patriotic, educational and historic goals of perpetuating the memory of the colonial era.


Lew Ewing followed with a presentation on the KWVA and the history of Flag Day. This was followed by wreath presentations from the Korean Vets and the SAR to honor the flag and the service of our fighting forces in Korea. This was followed by a musket salute, Taps and a Benediction by Dan Hesse. Color Guard members were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Marc Robinson and Mike St. Jacques.

The CJWII musket squad firing a salute at the Korean War Memorial, from left to right: Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Bill Schwetke, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Mike St. Jacques, Marc Robinson, Allan Phillips and Dennis Parmerter.

The second event was held at the Handley Library with a Flag Certificate presented to the library staff. Brett Osborn and Thomas “Chip” Daniel presented John Huddy, Library Director and Ann White, Deputy Director with the certificate while a color guard stood at present arms to honor the flag and the library for the exemplary, patriotic display of the flag.

Flag Certificate presentation to Handley Library, from left to right: Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, John Huddy, Ann White, Bill Schwetke, Allan Phillips, Dale Corey, Nathan Poe and Sean Carrigan. 

Community Events

WATCH: Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

Published

1 day ago

on

June 16, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the LFK 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.  From the 5 to 8 minute portion of the video and the 12 to 14-minute portion, the audio has been muted due to the playing of copyright music.

 

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution participate in Flag Day events

Published

1 day ago

on

June 16, 2021

By

On June 12, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution went to Culpeper to participate in Flag Day events.

Color guard participants at the Culpeper Flag Day Commemoration. Standing from left to right: Paul Christensen, Ken Bonner, Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson, Mike St. Jacques, Dale Corey, Bill Schwetke, Sean Carrigan, Chip Daniel, Tom Hamill and Mike Weyler. Kneeling: Kelly Ford. Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

At the first event, we were represented by Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford and dual members Ken Bonner, Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler. Assisting was potential member Mike St. Jacques. The event was held at the memorial honoring the Culpeper Minutemen who participated in the Revolutionary War. Charles Jameson, President of the Culpeper Minutemen emceed the program with assistance from Tom Hamill. Ken Bonner led the Virginia Society Color Guard in posting the colors to start the event.

The wreath presenters at the Culpeper Flag Day Ceremony. Back row from left to right: Cat Schwetke, Carol Simpson, Mike Weyler, Ken Bonner, Charles Jameson and Dale Corey. Front row sentinels from left to right: Mike St. Jacques and Kelly Ford.


The program consisted of descriptions and display of nine flags from the colonial era. After the presentation, wreaths were presented by Mike Weyler, Governor Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots; Charles Jameson, President Culpeper Minutemen Chapter; Dale Corey, Past President Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Ken Bonner, Virginia Color Guard Commander, Fairfax Resolves Chapter; Carol Simpson, Regent, Culpeper Minutemen DAR Chapter; and Cat Schwetke, Fauquier Courthouse DAR Chapter. The Virginia Society Musket Squad led by Commander Ken Bonner fired a salute. Musketeers included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Kelly Ford and Mike St. Jacques.

Flag Certificate Presentation, from left to right: Charles Jameson, Patricia Slater, Patrick Slater, Tom Hamill, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Chip Daniel, Sean Carrigan and Mike Dennis.

After the completion of the ceremony, a number of compatriots went to the home of Patricia and Patrick Slater to present a Flag Certificate for their patriotic display of the American Flag. Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jameson presented the certificate assisted by Tom Hamill. An honor guard consisting of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dale Corey (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM) and Kelly Ford (CJWII) provided a salute to the Slaters and the American Flag.

Community Events

NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League accepting registrations

Published

2 days ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting registrations for its NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League beginning Monday, June 14, 2021, through Friday, July 9, 2021. This league is sponsored and governed by the National Football League.

This league is for players who will attain the age of five (5) before August 1, 2021, and who will not attain the age of twelve (12) before August 1, 2021. Age divisions will be 5-6 year olds, 6-8 year olds and 9-11 year olds, if registration numbers allow.

Proof of age eligibility is required at time of registration. The cost is $60.00 per child.

Practices will be held weekly through October 2021, and games will be played on Saturdays starting in August (subject to change).



COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.

Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekend and evening hours may vary at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution conduct Flag Retirement Ceremony

Published

2 days ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

On June 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony in conjunction with the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The ceremony is a formal disposal of worn American Flags.

CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors, from left to right: Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Nathan Poe, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Kelly Ford and Dan Hesse. Photos courtesy of Deborah Corey.

Dale Corey opened the ceremony with a welcome and a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution is and the primary goals and objectives of the organization. The primary goal is to preserve the memory of the colonial era through educational, historic and patriotic means. One of these is the formal disposal of the flag.

The retirement of a flag. From left to right: Dan Hesse, Marc Robinson and Erick Moore.


Dan Hesse provide chaplain duties, with the CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors to begin the ceremony. A ceremonial flag is honored with the following tribute:

“Compatriots, we have presented here this flag of our country which has been inspected and condemned as unserviceable. It reached it’s present state in a proper service of tribute, memory and love. A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze, or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great; but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we have worked for and lived for, and died for a free nation of free men, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom and democracy. Let this faded flag of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and its place be taken by a bright new flag of the same size and kind.”

The flag was then presented to CJWII Chapter President Marc Robinson and taken to the fire pit to be properly destroyed with assistance from Quartermaster Erick Moore. Participants in the ceremony were then called forward to assist in the retirement of worn flags. Participating for the chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn and Nathan Poe.

Participants waiting to assist in retirement of flags, from left to right: Kelly Ford, Nathan Poe, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Annette Ford and Brett Osborn.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 16th

Published

2 days ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, June 16:

• Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30
• Daily beginning Friday: 3:35 & 8:40
Rated PG-13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Wednesday & Thursday: 6:10 & 8:50
• Daily beginning Friday: 3:30, 6:05 & 8:45
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min


• Wednesday & Thursday: 8:25
• Daily beginning Friday: 6:00
Rated PG-13  |  Run Time: 2 hour 23 min

• Wednesday & Thursday: 6:00
• Daily beginning Friday: 3:40, 6:15 & 9:00
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 30 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Fast & Furious 9”
  • “Boss Baby 2: The Family Business”
  • “Black Widow”
  • “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
