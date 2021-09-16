Regional News
Wayne Carlo Bombara, Jr. pleaded guilty to 15 counts of possession of child pornography in Prince William County Circuit Court
RICHMOND (September 16, 2021) – Former Manassas City Police Department Sergeant Wayne Carlo Bombara, Jr., 47, of Manassas Park, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of possession of child pornography in Prince William County Circuit Court. Attorney General Mark R. Herring made the announcement after the guilty plea was accepted by Circuit Court Judge Tracy C. Hudson. Bombara will be sentenced on February 11, 2022.
“Any individual who robs children of their innocence through child pornography, regardless of what they do for a living, must be held accountable for committing these heinous crimes, but especially when that individual is a law enforcement officer who has sworn to protect his community,” said Attorney General Herring. “I want to thank my team for their commitment and dedication to keeping dangerous individuals off our streets and out of our communities, and I appreciate the hard work of our local and state partners on this and other cases.”
Evidence presented in court showed that Bombara had uploaded child pornographic images onto his online account in Adobe Lightroom, which is a photography program designed for saving and editing photos. The investigation revealed that he had uploaded and saved approximately 150 images depicting the sexual exploitation of minor females. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant on Bombara’s residence, where they seized several of the defendant’s electronic devices. A subsequent forensic examination of the devices revealed saved child pornographic images and child pornography activity dating as far back as 2011. Bombara was employed as a sergeant with the Manassas City Police Department when he committed the crimes. As part of the plea, Bombara will have to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or resides following imprisonment.
The child pornography recovered in this case involved children who have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as abuse victims in prior law enforcement investigations.
This case was investigated by Virginia State Police, as part of the Northern Virginia – D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Chong of Attorney General Herring’s Computer Crime Section is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Ahead of rally for Jan. 6 riot defendants, fences return around U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – Installation of fencing surrounding the United States Capitol Building is set to begin Wednesday evening ahead of a Saturday rally supporting those jailed in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
U.S. Capitol Police told Capital News Service it could not confirm the timing of the fence installation. But owners of neighboring properties were notified that fencing surrounding the Capitol will start to be raised Wednesday evening. CNS’s Washington bureau is located in one of those buildings.
The Capitol Police Board on Monday approved a plan to temporarily erect a fence around the Capitol.
“We are here to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. “I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.”
Neighboring properties were notified that the fencing will not hinder pedestrian or vehicular traffic.
Law enforcement officials appear to be planning a show of force amidst widespread criticism of the rally as a thinly-disguised extension of the first rally, fueled by lies spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies that he won last year’s presidential election.
“… These people are coming back to praise the people who were out to kill, out to kill members of Congress, successfully causing the deaths – ‘successfully’ is not the word, but that’s the word because it’s what they set out to do – of our law enforcement,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, told reporters last week.
Far-right extremists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, aiming to obstruct the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Five police officers died following the attack, including four by suicide. Two of the rioters also died.
More than 570 people have been arrested in connection with the event, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
There was no fencing around the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, but it was put up after the insurrection and remained in place for six months. The Capitol itself has been closed to the public since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, the longest closure in the iconic building’s history.
Look Ahead America, an organization headed by a former Trump campaign operative, is planning the “Justice for J6” rally on the Capitol’s East end of the National Mall in front of the Capitol.
“We’re going to be safe. We’re going to raise our voices in defense of our fellow Americans who’ve had their rights and due process violated,” said Matt Braynard, the nonprofit’s executive director, in a YouTube video on the organization’s website. “We’re going to raise our voices demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt, and for the government to come clean on whatever involvement the FBI might have had in the events of Jan. 6.”
A Capitol Police officer fatally shot Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot as she attempted to breach barricaded doors leading to the lobby off the House of Representatives chamber.
“The January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is a stain on our democracy,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, told CNS in an email. “I believe it is the right decision to strengthen the security around the Capitol in anticipation of the upcoming ‘Justice for J6’ rally this Saturday, based on the intel ahead of the event.”
Capitol Police said it “is aware of concerning online chatter.” And the Capitol Police Board last week issued an emergency declaration allowing the department to deputize outside law enforcement as Capitol Police special officers.
According to NBC News, Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness at the Homeland Security Department, said the agency estimates that about 700 people will attend the rally.
In an interview with WTOP on Braynard’s YouTube channel, he said he had no safety concerns and that “there’s not going to be any violence.”
He declined to be interviewed by CNS.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, told CNS that it’s important the rally is taken seriously.
“We witnessed a violent mob attack the Capitol of the United States, attack our democracy,” he said. “And now you have people organizing in support of those who violently attacked the Capitol. It has to be taken with the utmost seriousness, and everything I’ve seen indicates that the Capitol Police are taking this seriously.”
Rep. C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Timonium, in an email to CNS, said: “I trust that our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including their intelligence units, are working collaboratively to prevent a reoccurrence of January 6 this weekend, including additional fencing.”
Washington’s Metropolitan Police will be “fully prepared” ahead of the rally and will have an increased presence around the city at the locations of the demonstrations, Alaina Gertz, a public affairs specialist for the department, told CNS in an email.
“We are continuously working with local and federal partners to ensure that safety protocols are in place for all events and other first amendment activities,” U.S. Park Police said in an email.
“We want to reassure everyone these are temporary measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” Manger said. “We are extremely grateful for the support we continue to receive from the local community and our congressional stakeholders as we carry out our critical mission.”
By BRITTANY N. GADDY
Capital News Service
Broad coalition launches effort to help resettle Afghan refugees; Hogan urges aid
WASHINGTON – A widespread coalition of political, religious, and business leaders, joined by numerous large companies and advocacy organizations, on Tuesday launched an effort to help Afghan evacuees resettle in the United States.
The new group, called Welcome.US, seeks to engage the American public in welcoming Afghan refugees in a multifaceted effort, Cecelia Muñoz, the initiative’s co-founder, said at a virtual press conference. The former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President Barack Obama, she is a senior adviser to New America, a public policy group.
The initiative will try to make it easier for Americans to donate to frontline organizations and sponsor Afghan families arriving in the United States.
“Welcome.US is being launched in response to this outpouring from the American people to channel and fan its flames, building on the extraordinary work so many tireless frontline organizations have been leading,” co-founder John Bridgeland said. He was director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President George W. Bush. He is president and CEO of Civic Enterprises, a public policy firm.
Afghan-American organizations, faith-based groups, resettlement agencies, businesses, veterans, nonprofits, universities, and political leaders have joined the initiative.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also expressed his support for Welcome.US, urging Marylanders to help Afghan evacuees resettling in this country through donating money to frontline organizations, hosting families, or providing essential services.
“When America began its withdrawal from Afghanistan, I made it clear that Maryland was ready and willing to welcome these Afghan allies,” Hogan said at the press conference.
Hogan also spoke of America’s history of compassion and commitment to helping others.
“Today, we’re calling on that spirit of compassion yet again,” Hogan said. “The thousands of Afghan allies, who desperately need our help now, have been our strong allies for the past two decades.”
Welcome.US’s co-chairs include Obama, Bush, and former President Bill Clinton, as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton.
“Many of the refugees fleeing Afghanistan stood by America and risked everything for a chance at a better life,” Obama tweeted. “With the launch of Welcome.US, we can support our new Afghan neighbors and reaffirm our common humanity. I hope you’ll join us.”
Welcome.US’s launch comes during a pivotal moment in Afghan-American relations. The withdrawal of American troops and the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan left hundreds of thousands of Afghan allies struggling to escape and find new places to call home.
The initiative also begins shortly after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
“But this call to action transcends the toxic politics of the moment, and I ask all Marylanders – and all Americans – to help us prove once again why this nation truly is ‘the last best hope of earth,’” Hogan said.
Potential congressional legislation aimed at helping Afghan evacuees could affect the impact of Welcome.US.
“Congress has some serious work to do to make this success possible,” said Nazanin Ash, the International Rescue Committee’s vice president of global policy and advocacy.
Ash pointed to the Biden administration’s request for funding and authority on extending refugee benefits to Afghan evacuees and providing them a path to permanent legal residency in the United States.
“Without this assistance, Afghan evacuees will not be able to access healthcare, language services, or secure other public and private benefits that will help them find their footing and get a leg up in their new country,” Ash said.
By SHAUNEEN MIRANDA
Capital News Service
Fauquier Health Wellness Center’s Cardiovascular/Pulmonary Rehabilitation program received certification by industry leader
Fauquier Health Wellness Center is proud to announce the certification of its cardiovascular/pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This certification is recognition of Fauquier Health Wellness Center’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, the Fauquier Health Wellness Center’s cardiovascular/pulmonary rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
About AACVPR
Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.
Virginia State Police seeking public’s help with Culpeper arson
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual who set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) Adult Probation and Parole office building in the Town of Culpeper.
At 4:58 a.m. on June 16, 2021, the Town of Culpeper Police responded to a report of arson at the 1800 block of Orange Road. Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throw it at a window of the building. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The suspect is described as an adult male. He was seen wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and baggy pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information about this individual is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742 or contact us by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.
State Police investigating fatal single vehicle Culpeper crash
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Burgett is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:03 a.m. near the intersection of Route 229 (Rixeyville Rd) and Route 211 (Lee Hwy).
A 2001 Ford Excursion was traveling north on Rt. 229 when it went through the intersection into a convenience store parking lot, collided with a gas pump, overturned, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Ford, Troy A. Anderson, 26, of Lignum, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
VSP was assisted by the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper Fire and EMS.
Operation Valley Venue IX nets 83 charges & seizure of $130,435 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its ninth annual Operation Valley Venue this week. The three day operation took place from Tuesday (August 24, 2021) to Thursday (August 26, 2021), and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester, and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, District 11 Probation and Parole, the Woodstock Police Department, and tactical teams from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force member agencies also provided additional patrol and investigative personnel to assist during the three day operation. The operation netted 73 felony charges, 8 probation violations, and 2 misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 86 probation searches were conducted, 5 search warrants were obtained and executed, and 22 interdiction traffic stops were completed. During the operation, 881 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $87,800.00, 328 grams of heroin with a street value of $39,610.00, 8 grams of cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 7 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 19 doses of MDMA/Ecstasy with a street value of $380.00, 33 doses of LSD with a street value of $480.00, 3 fluid ounces of PCP with a street value of $300.00, and 70 grams of psilocybin with a street value of $350.00 was seized. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $130,435.00. In addition, $16,295.00 in currency, and 8 firearms was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
