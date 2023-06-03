WC EDA’s second ‘Open-Door Business Session’ of year leads to optimism on educational-industry employment networking

On Thursday, June 1, the still legally named, if not actually jointly overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, aka WC EDA) hosted its second “Open Door Business Session” of four scheduled for this year. This one was hosted at the Villa Avenue Community Center. The first was held at the Virginia Inland Port meeting room in northern Warren County.

As County Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty noted in announcing this Open Door session: “This event is a part of the EDA’s continuous initiative to strengthen Warren County’s workforce development and enhance the economic prosperity of the region. The two-hour session will be packed with presentations, open discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities. Participants will have a chance to engage in meaningful discussions and network with key players influencing Warren County’s economic landscape.”

Petty introduced participants, including representatives from Warren County Public Schools Blue Ridge Technical Center (Jane Baker, Heidi Rutz, and friend) and Laurel Ridge Community Colleges’ Workforce Solutions (Bill Pence). Following PowerPoint presentations by those educational representatives and a break for some face-to-face networking, the meeting moved to a panel discussion moderated by FR-WC EDA Board of Directors member Marjorie “Jori” Martin.

Royal Examiner later asked Martin for her impressions of this Open Door Business Session. “It was a very productive open-door session both in networking and workforce development,” she began enthusiastically. “Several participants connected for future endeavors. This workforce ‘open door’ built on the first one at the Inland Port, which brought together employers, developers, Port Authority, and government discussing employment and opportunity in the region.

“I, on a personal note, had not really appreciated the depth, dedication, and collaboration between the educational institutions. I look forward to further understanding the partnerships and opportunities to use these valuable resources to grow our workforce to support our existing businesses, and attract new business. The industry participants discussed changes in the workforce and companies adapting to address the needs of the company and the changing workforce. This is the second in a series of four scheduled for this year,” Martin reminded us of the County overseen

EDA’s Open Door Business Sessions. Future sessions will include a focus on small businesses in this area and their needs.