WCHS Class of 1976 reunion to be held October 30th
The 45th Warren County High School Class of 1976 reunion is set for October 30, 2021, from 6pm to 10pm, at the Front Royal Country Club.
Tickets are $35 per person. Your meal will be provided from Shaffers BBQ truck. Beer is to be purchased at the club – they have a large selection, plus IPA’s and cocktails in a can. If you prefer a mixed drink or wine, BYOB, and it will have to be put behind the bar where staff will serve you. The DJ will be playing from 7pm-10pm.
Please make checks payable to Warren County Class of 1976 and send to Susan Brown Jenkins at 208 Clymer Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630 by October 27th. Looking forward to a great turnout!
Rotary Club of Warren County sponsors Community Shred Day
Come out and take advantage of this free service. Clean out those offices and filing cabinets and join us! The Rotary Club of Warren County makes it easy to drive right through the parking lot at the fire station.
- October 23, 2021
- 9am – 12pm
- Volunteer Fire Department on Commerce Ave.
- No limit No charge
Call Michelle Smeltzer with questions: 540-892-6108
Blue Rock opens after extensive renovation, Grand Opening on October 22
Washington, VA – Located in the heart of Rappahannock County, Blue Rock, a modern take on the classic country inn, will open October 22 after one year of extensive renovations. The 80-acre equestrian themed property, set against the Blue Ridge Mountains, features five uniquely designed inn rooms, an on-site restaurant lead by esteemed chef, Bin Lu, and a tasting room with flights and selections of local and international wines, beers, spirits and cocktails. Blue Rock has assembled a veteran hospitality team under general manager Liz Carpenter, who joins from the Red Fox Inn and Tavern in Middleburg, Va. An adjoining five-bedroom farmhouse, also recently restored, is available for private rental.
Chef Bin Lu, formerly of Pineapple and Pearls, Bourbon Steak, and Cityzen, to name a few, will oversee both food and wine menus. The Restaurant at Blue Rock features contemporary American cuisine offering an elevated yet approachable dining experience, regardless of the occasion. A seasonal, four-course menu composed of small plates, mains, and dessert offerings, will be exclusively available in the restaurant, with a la carte options in the coming weeks. Highlights include Buttered Peekytoe Crab with burnt caramel vinaigrette and Charleston “Ice Cream”, Blue Rock Private Reserve Caviar with house-made sourdough donuts, and Quinoa Crusted Black Bass served with chilled tartare, grapefruit and chicharron. Dessert features a Dark Chocolate ‘Candy Bar’ with banana sherbet, toasted hazelnuts, and fresh cherries; Madeira-Poached Figs with warm olive oil cake and smoked ice cream, and a Champagne Sorbet with fresh fruit salad. The four-course menu is priced at $99 per person.
“The experience at Blue Rock is designed to connect our guests to the history of the space and our surroundings through locally sourced ingredients and cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Virginia countryside,” said Lu and Carpenter in a joint statement. “Our goal is to reflect the inn’s deep history and pay homage to Blue Rock’s legacy through food and exceptional service,” they continued. “We are proud to be part of this community and to help cultivate an accessible experience that transports guests through food and warm hospitality.”
The Tasting Room at Blue Rock offers flights, tastings, and a comprehensive wine, beer and spirits menu with craft cocktails featuring local and imported brands. Visitors can choose from local Virginia wines or an eclectic mix of traditional and global options from emerging regions like Texas, Bosnia and Bolivia. Wine flights are meant to inspire discovery and conversation with tastes highlighting everything from Virginia wines to grower Champagnes, to Old and New World reds. A la carte food options in the Tasting Room include Local and International Charcuterie ($15) with red eye gravy and pimento dressing, Warm Crab and Gruyere Dip ($12), or a double patty Blue Rock Burger ($20). Tasting Room beverages and food can all be enjoyed at the bar or outdoors on the terrace, at fire pits and seating areas throughout the beautifully appointed grounds.
On the grounds, visitors can build and roast their own s’mores at one of several seating pods around a large fire pit, or play lawn games such as bocce, croquet and cornhole. Blue Rock’s picturesque outdoor spaces offer the perfect spot for a tented wedding, celebration, or other event for up to 100 guests.
Taking inspiration from historic countryside retreats, the inn is complete with five fully renovated guest rooms that feature playful wallpaper designs and locally sourced vintage details such as antiques, books, and artwork. All rooms include complimentary Wi-Fi, in-room Nespresso® machines, Monarch Cypress robes, Molton Brown® bath amenities, and a daily breakfast spread from Chef Lu and team. Welcoming living room and library areas provide comfortable spaces for guests to lounge and read or catch up on work.
The inn design incorporates modern detailing with whimsical pops of color, dramatic wall coverings and historic reclaimed woodwork, transforming Blue Rock’s 5,600 square foot space into an inviting and cozy retreat. Blue Rock’s private farmhouse is a modern five bedroom and five bathroom home available for rental and perfect for bridal parties and families alike. The home boasts indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a cozy family room, screened-in porch, and hot tub.
The Tasting Room at Blue Rock is walk-in only and will open Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to sunset. Blue Rock’s 34-seat restaurant will open Thursday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made on Tock. The 12-seat private dining room, adjacent to the restaurant’s kitchen and dining patio, will be available for dinner parties and private events and can be booked by contacting events@bluerockva.com. Pricing for the inn’s five guest rooms vary with opening rates starting at $399. Room and private farmhouse reservations can be made by visiting www.bluerockva.com
Parent’s Night Out at Ruby Yoga – drop the kids and find some peace!
Would you enjoy a night out with no children? Check out Ruby Yoga’s parent’s night out, a Halloween edition. The children will be led by instructors Laura Ruby, and long time local educator Joey Waters.
Ruby Yoga hosts parent’s night out, a Halloween Edition:
Kid’s Yoga | Mindfulness | Stories | Snacks
- Date: Saturday, October 23
- Time: 6pm – 8:30pm
- Location: 17A S Royal Ave, Front Royal VA 22630
- Register: Click Here
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier
On October 9, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a commemoration at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier, Presbyterian Meeting House, Alexandria, Virginia.
The Tomb is located in the Burial Ground of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House, and honors an unidentified soldier whose remains were unearthed and reburied at this site in 1826. It honors the many other patriots who died helping secure Independence for the United States of America and especially those who now rest in unmarked graves. It reminds us of the gratitude we owe all those who have served to enable the United States to remain a free and independent nation.
During construction of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, which is located immediately next to the churchyard of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House, the body of an unidentified man, clothed in a Revolutionary War uniform, was unearthed. The body was then reinterred within the current bounds of the Meeting House Burial Ground. The current memorial was created by the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution and was dedicated on Lexington–Concord Day, April 19, 1929, with services in the Presbyterian Meeting House and at the site of the memorial.
Making presentations for the CJWII Chapter were Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson. Dale Corey presented a wreath to honor all Revolutionary War Patriots. Also participating for the chapter was Sean Carrigan.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, October 14:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Ron’s Gone Wrong”
- “Eternals”
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
Sons of the American Revolution participate in grave marking ceremony for two patriots
On October 9, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in grave marking ceremony for two Patriots of the American Revolution interred at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia. The event was conducted by the George Washington Chapter of the Virginia Society with color guard support provided by the Virginia Society State guard.
Lawrence Hooff, born 1756, died May 26, 1834, had signed a Legislative Petition to Virginia House of Delegates May 27, 1782. This included a request for a representative to the House of Delegates (formerly the House of Burgesses). Patriot Hooff was also a pallbearer at George Washington’s funeral and served on the first vestry of St. Paul’s.
The second patriot was Peter Tatsapaugh, born 1752, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died October 5, 1818, who was a Sergeant in Captain Peter Mantz’s Company, Maryland Militia from September 1775 to October 1776. He was an in-law of the Hooff family.
VASSAR President Jeff Thomas dedicated the markers and the VASSAR Color guard added dignity to the event by posting colors and firing a musket salute. George Washington Chapter Grave Marking Chair, Paul Walden, served as Master of Ceremonies. We were also honored to have a number of Hooff descendants present for the ceremony.
The Reverend Jenni Ovenstone, Senior Associate Rector of St. Paul’s, gave the benediction and a reading from Ecclesiastes. VASSAR Chapters that presented wreaths included George Washington, Colonel Fielding Lewis, Colonel James Wood II, George Mason and Fairfax Resolves. The Kate Waller Barrett Chapter, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sara Cox, President of the Virginia Children of the American Revolution, also presented wreaths.
Color Guardsmen participating for Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson. Dual members included Ken Bonner and Dave Cook (both of Fairfax Resolves. Forrest Crain and David Huxsol of the Fairfax Resolves completed the guard.
