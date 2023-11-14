Local News
WCHS DECA Celebrates Alumni Achievements During National DECA Month
Highlighting the Success Stories of Three Distinguished Alumni.
November marks a special time for the Virginia and National Associations of DECA, known as “DECA Month,” when the focus turns to celebrating the achievements of past members. This year, Warren County High School (WCHS) DECA takes pride in honoring the accomplishments of three notable alumni: Halea (Hose) Jakobsen (2020), Cris Sandoval (2019), and David Kelly (2019). Their stories exemplify the impact of DECA on shaping futures.
Halea (Hose) Jakobsen (2020): A dedicated member of WCHS DECA for three years, Halea’s DECA journey included placing twice in district competition and participating in the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference with projects supporting the Wounded Warrior Project and bullying prevention. The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed her opportunity to compete at the National DECA conference (ICDC) in 2020. As a DECA member, Halea also served as the chapter’s Reporter. Post-graduation, she pursued an apprenticeship in cosmetology, successfully earning her license, and is currently working towards an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration at LRCC. Today, Halea is a proud hair salon owner and attributes her business aspirations and goal-setting abilities to her DECA experience.
Cris Sandoval (2019): During her three-year tenure in WCHS DECA, Cris served as Chapter Reporter and secured a 1st place victory twice in district competition. Her efforts led her team to a 4th place finish in a financial literacy project, qualifying them for the National DECA conference. Cris embarked on two accounting internships after completing her education at LRCC and Shenandoah University with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and a concentration in Accounting. She is now working with an accounting firm in Winchester, VA. Cris credits DECA with shaping her career path, boosting her confidence, preparing her for public speaking, and embracing new challenges.
David Kelly (2019): As a two-year member, David actively competed in DECA events, securing top placements and qualifying for national competitions. He served as Vice-President of Finance in his senior year. David’s educational journey took him to Shenandoah University, where he majored in Sports Management and Business Administration, also participating in the golf team. Currently, David holds the position of Director of Tournament Operations at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. He attributes his public speaking skills and understanding of the importance of networking in marketing to his DECA experience.
Sophia Logan, the 2023 DECA Chapter President, expressed immense pride in these alumni, recognizing their significant contributions to the chapter during their high school years and continued success beyond WCHS.
The stories of Halea, Cris, and David serve as inspiring examples of how DECA can influence and shape the lives of its members, guiding them toward successful careers and personal development. WCHS DECA, in celebrating these alumni during National DECA Month, highlights the enduring impact of this organization in fostering the skills and confidence necessary for future achievements.
Local News
Young Runners, Big Dreams: E Wilson Morrison Students Shine in Girls on the Run 5K
Empowerment and Teamwork: How a 5K Race is Transforming Lives in Front Royal.
In an inspiring display of determination and teamwork, students from E Wilson Morrison Elementary School in Front Royal participated in the Girls on the Run 5K, held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School in Winchester, VA. This event, more than just a race, marks a significant milestone in a program dedicated to nurturing the potential of young girls through physical activity blended with critical life skill development.
Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley, with its research-based curriculum, has been instrumental in shaping the lives of young girls, including those with disabilities. The program focuses on understanding oneself, valuing teamwork, and recognizing individuals’ impact on the world. Through small team meetings and the guidance of trained volunteer coaches, the program empowers its participants to build confidence, resilience, and a sense of accomplishment.
The curriculum is meticulously designed to bolster self-worth and help participants navigate societal pressures and conflicting messages. Activities are geared towards helping the girls recognize their personal strengths, advocate for themselves and others, and develop crucial social and emotional skills. These skills are not limited to the program but extend to their homes, schools, and communities.
The celebratory 5K event is the culmination of the season’s efforts, where each participant, regardless of ability, gets to experience the joy of crossing the finish line. This act is not just about completing a race; it’s about realizing one’s potential and the power of perseverance. The commemorative medal each girl receives is a symbol of this journey and achievement.
Throughout the season, participants engage in lessons and activities that enhance their ability to empathize and connect positively with those around them. The program emphasizes the importance of positive relationships with family, teachers, and community members.
A pivotal aspect of Girls on the Run is its emphasis on contribution. Each team engages in a community service project, instilling a sense of social responsibility and the desire to make a positive impact. This aspect of the program underscores the importance of personal growth and giving back to society.
The participation of E Wilson Morrison Elementary School students in the Girls on the Run 5K is more than a physical achievement. It represents a journey of personal growth, empowerment, and community engagement. The program’s holistic approach to development equips these young girls with the skills needed to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their communities, setting them on a path to a purposeful life.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 13 – 17, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Friday. Dates are approximate. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto the new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Community Events
Empowering Future Tech Leaders: THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year
Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.
The innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club is preparing for its second year, set to begin on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.
TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths.
Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia, a sponsor of TII!, noted, “Students have an opportunity to build a skill set that gives them a stronger competitive advantage in school and prepares them for high-paying jobs.”
This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the Samuels Public Library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.
Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.
The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.
“I think that TII! is a great way to build foundational IT knowledge and to network with small business owners to get an internship or job,” stated one of the participant interns of the 2023 TII! program. He added, “They want motivated workers with passion, so if you show that you are interested and willing to put in the work, they will be happy to bring you aboard. If you apply yourself, you will be able to get some of the generous IT scholarships that they offer. All in all, I think that TII! is a great first step in your IT career. They will support you if you want to go to college to further your education, or if you just want to go straight into the workforce.”
The THIS IS IT! Club is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.
Local News
United Way NSV Rallies Support for 40 Families During 6th Annual ALICE Awareness Week
Community Unites to Address Challenges of Asset Limited, Income Constrained Families in Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (UWNSV) gears up for a pivotal event as the crisp autumn air sets over Winchester, VA. From November 12th to 19th, the 6th annual ALICE Awareness Week aims to shine a light on a critical issue facing our community: the struggles of ALICE families – those Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed. Our neighbors, coworkers, and friends make up a staggering 41% of Virginia residents and nearly half of Winchester’s population.
The ALICE statistic, a revealing measure of financial hardship, has seen an alarming rise recently, exacerbated by the recession, spiraling inflation, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way’s response? A robust campaign to raise $20,000 for the ALICE Emergency Fund, targeting to extend a lifeline to 40 families grappling with financial crises.
Kaycee Childress, President and CEO of UWNSV, notes the escalating demand for assistance, especially amidst rising living costs and shrinking support like the cuts to SNAP benefits. “These are hard-working individuals striving to provide for their families, and our aim is to offer a helping hand when they need it most,” Childress emphasizes.
Launched in 2018, the ALICE Emergency Fund has been a beacon of hope, distributing over $30,000 to assist 63 families to date. The fund, capped at $500 per family, addresses diverse emergencies – from transportation hurdles to housing, childcare, and medical costs. It’s a testament to the community’s spirit, stepping in when no other resources are available.
The upcoming week is packed with initiatives. A Community Forum on ALICE Challenges and Solutions is slated for November 15th, offering a platform for dialogue and ideas. Notable panelists will converge to discuss the multifaceted challenges and brainstorm on sustainable support mechanisms for these vital community members.
Adding a personal touch, a series of “I am ALICE” videos will be released, depicting real-life stories of those affected, underlining the message that ALICE could be anyone in our midst.
In a collaborative effort, United Way NSV and Navy Federal Credit Union are hosting budgeting and financial management sessions on November 16th. This includes one-on-one sessions with financial counselors, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy.
Women United, a local arm of United Way, is also stepping in with a unique “dining-for-dollars” event at TGI Friday’s on November 17th, directing a part of the evening’s revenue to the ALICE Emergency Fund.
As the ALICE Awareness Week approaches, it’s a reminder of the shared responsibility we hold towards our community members in need. The United Way NSV’s initiative isn’t just about financial aid; it’s about nurturing resilience, fostering hope, and reinforcing the bonds that unite us as a community. This is a call to action, an invitation to be part of a collective effort to make a tangible difference in the lives of those around us.
For more information on ALICE, the ALICE Emergency Fund, and ALICE Awareness Week events, please visit www.unitedwaynsv.org/aliceawareness. You can also learn more about the ALICE population by visiting www.unitedforalice.org/state-overview/Virginia.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education. For more information, visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org.
Local News
Valley Health Hospitals Clinch Top Honors in Patient Safety
Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) have once again distinguished themselves in the realm of patient safety. The Leapfrog Group has awarded these institutions “A” grades for Fall 2023. This significant accolade is a first post-pandemic, and it continues a legacy of excellence, with WMC celebrating its eighth consecutive “A” and WMH its fourth.
Tonya Smith, president at Winchester Medical Center, has expressed immense pride in their consistent performance, attributing it to the care team’s unwavering dedication to keeping patients safe. Jennifer Coello, Administrator at Warren Memorial Hospital, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the honor their fourth successive “A” grade brings to their community-focused hospital.
The grading system employed by The Leapfrog Group is unique in that it only considers acute care hospitals’ capabilities in preventing medical mishaps and harm to patients. With these grades being updated bi-annually and freely available online, they serve as a crucial tool for patients seeking the safest medical facilities in their vicinity.
The semi-annual meeting of the Valley Health Corporation brought to light the significant strides the health system has made in patient safety, clinical recognition, and technological advancements. The Valley Health Corporation, which boasts a collective of regional leaders across various sectors, discussed these advancements in a gathering that saw new leadership roles being filled. Kris Maddalena has been welcomed as the new Chief Nursing Officer at Winchester Medical Center, along with other key leadership appointments.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz acknowledged Mary Sas’s retirement and spoke of the system’s recent clinical recognitions. He proudly recounted Valley Health’s designation as a Wellbeing First Champion by the American Medical Association and the nurse empowerment accolade given to Warren Memorial Hospital.
The recent implementation of an updated electronic medical record system, Epic, was also showcased, promising new features that will enhance accessibility for the community and empower the clinical team with robust capabilities.
In terms of financial and operational achievements, Nantz highlighted the positive direction post-COVID and the advancement towards a new agreement with Anthem, signaling a strong finish for 2023.
Updating the health system’s surgical capabilities further emphasized the technological forefront. General surgeon Jorge Posadas, MD, reported the acquisition of two additional da Vinci Xi surgical robots at WMC, while neurosurgeon Charbel Fawaz, MD, discussed the integration of the Mazor robotics system in spine surgery, enhancing precision and reducing patient recovery time.
Valley Health’s recent recognitions and advancements underscore its commitment to quality care and patient safety. With its “A” grades and the expansion of its technological prowess, Valley Health remains a bastion of healthcare excellence in the Northern Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region.
Local News
Concerned Citizens Begin Restoration of North-side ‘Garrison-McKay’ Cemetery Dating to Early 1800s
Recently a group of local-history-minded citizens gathered to clean up what they believe to be a historically significant county cemetery they call “The Garrison-McKay Cemetery” from some of the grave site names discovered. The location is a bit north of Guard Hill Road and northwest across Route 522 North from the Crooked Run area park and ride as illustrated in the below graphic. The volunteer clean up was led by Joe Andrews and Sarah Saber, the latter who made Royal Examiner aware of the restoration project that was accomplished on Sunday, October 29. Here is some background on how the project evolved and what was found at the site.
“The people buried in this cemetery died years before the county was even created. Sarah McKay (died 1831) and Frances McKay (died 1833) are a couple of the graves we’ve identified along with several Civil War-era soldier’s graves,” Saber told us, adding, “Some of the graves are miss-marked on “Find a Grave” so we don’t want them to be lost. We feel it’s important since they’re some of the original settlers of Warren County, so it’s important to save it and make sure it’s known before it gets trampled and forgotten.”
Following the Sunday, October 29, clean up, Saber updated us: “The cemetery clean up was a success yesterday. It was a lot of work and isn’t fully completed but we got a lot of the large/invasive brush cut back and put ribbon around the area. Between the encroaching dirt mountain stockpile behind it and the town utilities expansion by the creek, I think we cleaned it up just at the right time. Any later and it could’ve easily been covered and hidden forever.
“There’s not a lot of info and some of it seems to be incorrect. We identified three distinct rows of both marked graves and unmarked stones which we believe are from an earlier time period or could be children. Probably around 40 total? Not really sure,” Saber observed.
Saber noted that when Andrews came across the cemetery back in 2006, he made some inquiries. However, Warren Rifles Civil War Museum curator Dewey Vaughan’s awareness of references to its existence was the extent of information Andrews got at the time about what he had encountered.
That combined with it being on private property “which had cows grazing the fields and now construction all around it” had led to its borderline demise, Saber reported. But Andrews was able to get permission from the property owner to access the cemetery, and permission was granted by Town Manager Joe Waltz allowing access from the Town’s pump-station gated road. “So, we cleaned it up and put ribbon around it so it’s not so easy to be forgotten now,” Saber said with a nod to the clean-up crew of friends and relatives. And yes, with the clean up being accomplished on October 29, between Downtown Front Royal’s Saturday, October 28, pre-Halloween Trick or Treat and October 31st, there is a Halloween connection to this project.
“We saw one of the graves, Sarah McKay would’ve been 220 years old this Halloween, so we figured it was a good tribute to have it cleaned up a bit for her birthday.
“It was a lot of work and it was only a few of us who were there, myself, Joe Andrews and his sons, Joseph Jr. and Ben. Plus Ben’s fiance Alyssa and their newborn, Riley, was supervising. Then our friends Mike and Melanie Salins joined in. And of course my dog, Bane, was also supervising. We were able to get a lot done and plan to go back again to finish it up sometime in the future.” Below are some of the graves the group was able to locate and read, including the above referenced Sarah McKay:
In memory of Sarah E. McKay wife of Joseph McKay was born October 31st 1803 and departed this life October 8th 1831 aged 27 Years, 11 Months and 23 days
In memory of Frances E. McKay wife of John W. McKay who was born May 30th 1813 and departed this life November 21st 1833 aged 20 Years 6 Months and 22 days
S.E.Mc.K
Grace Daughter of Tho’s. N. & S.E. Garrison Aug 19, 1886. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.
A.J.C.
(maybe “in memory of” or “in loving memory”) Keturah Garrison Departed this life (separate stone, believed to go with top broken piece) Nov 19, 1891, Aged 61 years. “Resting in light of a glorious resurrection”.
“Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord”
Agnes Jane Cramer Born Nov. 6, 1822, Died April 28, 1898
Thomas N. Garrison Co B 17 REGT VA INF CSA Oct. 12, 1827 to June 10, 1909
“We were surprised the stones are in such good condition to begin with since they’re 100 to 200-plus years old,” Saber observed of what the group found on closer examination.
With this restoration project begun by conscientious citizens, with the cooperation of the property owner, perhaps one or several of the local historical societies and the two involved municipalities can band together to see the restoration project to a conclusion, with permanent preservation a joint goal of this community moving forward.
Wind: 0mph SSE
Humidity: 79%
Pressure: 30.43"Hg
UV index: 0
68/43°F
68/46°F